austin-riley-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

In my latest update of my rest-of-season rankings and trade values, I didn't make a lot of drastic moves. I'm still waiting to see what the offensive environment looks like when the weather warms up, because right now things look so dramatically different from what we expected that I'm just not 100% sure how to react. I need more information to start making drastic changes, and that's especially true at a position like outfield, where it feels like nobody is playing well -- basically everyone outside of the top 24 in the rankings is a big question mark these days.

That doesn't mean there weren't any movers, however. Let's take a look at some of the biggest risers and fallers in the rankings in this week's updates: 

Risers

Austin Riley -- I'll admit, I was a bit skeptical of Riley coming into the season. His breakout in 2021 was so dramatic that I was just worried about some regression to the mean -- not that he'd necessarily be a one-year wonder, but that he had simply played over his head and wouldn't be quite as good. Right now, that looks like a big miss. Riley has sustained his strikeout rate gains while hitting the ball with even more authority -- his average exit velocity is up to 92.8 mph from 90.1, while his barrel rate has jumped from 13.3% to 18.1%. Riley is hitting the ball on the ground much more often than he did a year ago and is still putting up a .910 OPS, with the underlying numbers to back it up. It sure looks like he's just a borderline elite hitter, and while I haven't moved him up at third base yet, he's closer to the Rafael Devers tier. 

Dylan Cease -- Cease is another player I was skeptical about, but he's looking like one of the true breakout stars of the season. I've got him up to SP26 in H2H, but he could pretty easily move into the teens with another good start or two, and I admit I may just be underrating him with this ranking. He still has some walk issues because his command comes and goes, but he's been overwhelming so far, inducing a ton of swings and misses with every pitch in his arsenal along with a bunch of weak contact. The latter is actually the biggest difference between 2021 and 2022 for him so far, as his expected wOBA on contact has dropped from .383 to .263. If he can sustain anything like that, he'll be a No. 1 SP or very close to it. 

Carlos Carrasco -- Now, Carrasco is a guy I was buying coming into the season, because I was willing to write off his 2021 struggles due to him never really being healthy, and so far that's looking like a good call. I had him ranked well above his ADP when I had him in the top 150 during draft season, and even that wasn't aggressive enough for how he's pitching right now, with a 3.30 ERA and 3.12 xERA to back it up. You'd like to see more strikeouts from Carrasco -- his 23.1% rate is a far cry from the 29.3% mark he had in 2020, his last healthy season -- but he's getting enough swinging strikes with his slider (34.3% whiff rate) and changeup (35.2%) that I'm willing to bet that will come around before long, too. He's a fringe No. 2 SP for me. 

Fallers

Mookie Betts -- I was hoping for a full bounce back from Betts, but that's not what we've gotten so far. I don't think he'll be bad by any means, but I'm not seeing enough from him to justify my preseason ranking as a top-10 player in both H2H and Roto scoring. Betts is still getting on base plenty and scoring a ton of runs, and he should keep doing that, while the three steals in the first 22 games are a very welcome sight after he swiped just 10 in 122 games a year ago, but I'm not sure he's going to be that elite five-category guy anymore -- I'm not sure there's enough pop here for it. I've moved Betts from the top 10 to the middle of the teens, just behind Manny Machado, so still a high-end player, just not one of the handful of best in the game. 

Trevor Rogers -- It seems like there's an obvious explanation for why Rogers has struggled so far this season: His changeup just hasn't been as good as it was during his breakout. Last season, he sported a 33.7% whiff rate and .213 wOBA allowed on the pitch, but this season he has allowed a .277 wOBA and a 21.1% whiff rate. Those aren't bad numbers, but it just hasn't been as effective as a put away pitch for Rogers, and that's a problem seeing as he's throwing it 30% of the time. Rogers is still getting decent swing and miss marks from his fastball and slider, but the fastball is getting crushed to the tune of a .407 wOBA, perhaps a side effect of the changeup being less effective. Maybe he can throw his slider (17.7% usage rate) more to make up for whatever he's lost, but the real key is going to be finding that changeup. If you're looking for reasons to be optimistic, the fact that there does seem to be a relatively straightforward explanation means it could be a fairly quick turnaround if he figures out what's gone wrong. I'm moving him down, but I'm certainly not selling Rogers.  

Here are the trade values for H2H points and Roto leagues as of Week 5:

Week 5 Rotisserie Trade Value

Rank Player Value Eligible Change from last week
1Trea Turner, LAD, SS412B-SS
2Juan Soto, WAS, RF41OF
3Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF41OF
4Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B411B-DH
5Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B393B
6Bo Bichette, TOR, SS36SS
7Mike Trout, LAA, CF36OF
8Bryce Harper, PHI, RF36DH-OF
9Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH36DH-SP
10Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B341B
11Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF34OF
12Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP34SP
13Max Scherzer, NYM, SP33SP
14Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP33SP
15Manny Machado, SD, 3B313B
16Mookie Betts, LAD, RF31OF-3
17Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B313B
18Luis Robert, CHW, CF31OF
19Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP30SP
20Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B302B
21George Springer, TOR, CF28DH-OF
22Byron Buxton, MIN, CF27OF
23Starling Marte, NYM, CF27OF
24Matt Olson, ATL, 1B271B
25Aaron Judge, NYY, RF27DH-OF
26Salvador Perez, KC, C27C-DH
27Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH27DH-OF
28Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF27DH-OF
29Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF27OF
30Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B272B-OF
31Walker Buehler, LAD, SP26SP
32Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS26SS
33Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B262B-SS-1
34Trevor Story, BOS, SS262B-SS-1
35Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF26OF-1
36Ketel Marte, ARI, CF262B-OF
37Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B252B
38Tim Anderson, CHW, SS25SS+1
39Justin Verlander, HOU, SP25SP
40Corey Seager, TEX, SS24SS
41Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP24SP
42Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B241B
43Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP24SP
44Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B241B-DH
45Austin Riley, ATL, 3B243B+5
46Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B221B
47Carlos Rodon, SF, SP22SP
48Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B212B
49Julio Urias, LAD, SP21SP
50Robbie Ray, SEA, SP20SP
51Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP20SP
52Josh Hader, MIL, RP20RP
53Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP19SP
54Aaron Nola, PHI, SP19SP-1
55Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP19RP
56Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS18SS
57Shane Bieber, CLE, SP18SP
58Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B183B
59Carlos Correa, MIN, SS18SS
60Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF18OF-1
61Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF18OF
62Christian Yelich, MIL, LF18OF
63Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF18OF
64Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH18DH-OF
65J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH18DH-OF
66Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF18OF+1
67Wander Franco, TB, SS17SS
68Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B172B-SS+3
69Kris Bryant, COL, LF173B-OF-1
70Javier Baez, DET, SS172B-SS
71Max Fried, ATL, SP17SP
72Will Smith, LAD, C16C
73Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B163B
74Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP16SP
75Joe Musgrove, SD, SP16SP
76Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP15RP
77Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH15DH+1
78Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP14SP
79Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP14RP
80Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP14RP+1
81Charlie Morton, ATL, SP13SP
82Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP13SP
83Logan Webb, SF, SP13SP
84Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF13OF
85J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C13C
86Shane McClanahan, TB, SP13SP
87Dylan Cease, CHW, SP13SP+3
88Anthony Rendon, LAA, 3B133B+1
89Frankie Montas, OAK, SP12SP
90Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP12SP+3
91Alek Manoah, TOR, SP12SP+3
92Randy Arozarena, TB, LF12DH-OF
93Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF12DH-OF
94Jordan Romano, TOR, RP12RP
95Jose Berrios, TOR, SP12SP
96Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP12RP
97Bobby Witt, KC, SS123B-SS
98Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH12DH
99Willy Adames, MIL, SS12SS
100C.J. Cron, COL, 1B121B-DH
101Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP12RP
102Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B122B-SS
103Tommy Edman, STL, 2B122B-OF
104Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP12RP
105Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF12DH-OF
106Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP12SP
107Jonathan India, CIN, 2B122B
108Yu Darvish, SD, SP12SP
109Joey Votto, CIN, 1B121B
110Max Muncy, LAD, 1B121B-2B-3B-DH
111Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B121B
112Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF12DH-OF+1
113Jesse Winker, SEA, LF11OF
114Fernando Tatis, SD, SS11OF-SS
115Justin Turner, LAD, 3B113B-DH
116Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP11SP
117Josh Bell, WAS, 1B111B
118Yasmani Grandal, CHW, C11C-DH+1
119Ty France, SEA, 1B101B-2B-DH
120Framber Valdez, HOU, SP10SP+1
121Taylor Rogers, SD, RP9RP
122Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP9RP
123Randal Grichuk, COL, CF9OF+1
124Connor Joe, COL, LF91B-DH-OF+1
125Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B91B
126Joey Gallo, NYY, RF9OF-2
127Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B91B
128Luke Voit, SD, 1B91B-DH-2
129Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B91B-2B-SS
130Sean Manaea, SD, SP9SP
131Kyle Wright, ATL, SP9SP+1
132Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP8SP
133Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF8OF
134Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP8SP
135Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS8SS-2
136Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP8RP+1
137Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP7SP
138Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP7SP
139Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP7SP
140Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF7OF
141Jarred Kelenic, SEA, CF7OF
142Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF7OF
143Chris Taylor, LAD, CF72B-OF-SS
144Brandon Crawford, SF, SS7SS
145Jorge Soler, MIA, RF7DH-OF
146Mitch Garver, TEX, C7C-DH
147Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF7C-OF
148Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B71B
149Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF7OF
150DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B71B-2B-3B
151Eddie Rosario, ATL, LF7OF
152Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B73B
153Luis Severino, NYY, RP7RP-SP
154Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B73B+1
155Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B63B-DH
156Brandon Belt, SF, 1B61B
157Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B63B
158Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B61B+1
159Luis Garcia, HOU, SP5SP
160Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP5SP
161Willson Contreras, CHC, C5C
162Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP5SP
163Blake Snell, SD, SP5SP
164Zac Gallen, ARI, SP5SP
165Lance Lynn, CHW, SP5SP
166Adam Wainwright, STL, SP5SP
167Trent Grisham, SD, CF5OF
168Robbie Grossman, DET, LF5OF
169Ian Anderson, ATL, SP5SP
170Austin Meadows, DET, LF5DH-OF
171Alex Cobb, SF, SP5SP
172Tylor Megill, NYM, SP5SP
173Hunter Greene, CIN, SP5SP
174Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP5SP
175Mike Clevinger, SD, SP5SP
176Joe Ryan, MIN, SP5SP
177Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP5SP
178Luis Castillo, CIN, SP5SP
179Taylor Ward, LAA, RF5OF
180Chris Sale, BOS, SP5SP
181Corey Knebel, PHI, RP5RP
182Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP5SP
183David Robertson, CHC, RP5RP
184Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP5RP-SP
185Myles Straw, CLE, CF5OF
186Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF5OF
187Ian Happ, CHC, LF5OF
188Brandon Marsh, LAA, CF5OF
189Camilo Doval, SF, RP5RP+1
190Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP4SP
191Dylan Carlson, STL, RF4OF
192Jesus Sanchez, MIA, RF4OF
193Steven Kwan, CLE, CF4OF
194Zack Greinke, KC, SP4SP
195Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B41B-DH-OF-1
196Akil Baddoo, DET, CF4OF-1
197Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF4OF
198Adam Duvall, ATL, RF4OF
199Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS4SS
200Gavin Lux, LAD, SS42B-SS
201Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B43B-DH-SS
202Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS42B-SS
203Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B42B-SS
204C.J. Abrams, SD, SS4SS+1
205Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS3SS
206Charlie Blackmon, COL, RF3DH-OF
207Anthony Santander, BAL, RF3DH-OF
208Jack Flaherty, STL, SP3SP
209Tommy Pham, CIN, LF3OF
210Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF3OF
211Jo Adell, LAA, LF3OF
212Mark Melancon, ARI, RP3RP-1
213Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP3SP
214Matt Brash, SEA, SP3SP
215Andrew Kittredge, TB, RP3RP
216A.J. Pollock, CHW, LF3OF
217Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP3SP
218Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF3OF
219Michael Brantley, HOU, LF3DH-OF
220Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B31B+1
221Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP3RP
222Enrique Hernandez, BOS, CF32B-OF
223Luis Urias, MIL, 3B32B-3B-SS
224Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP3SP
225MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP3SP
226Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP3SP
227Anthony DeSclafani, SF, SP2SP
228Mark Canha, NYM, LF2OF
229Gregory Soto, DET, RP2RP
230Frank Schwindel, CHC, 1B21B-DH
231Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B21B-DH
232Ryan McMahon, COL, 3B22B-3B
233Owen Miller, CLE, 2B21B-2B
234Josh Staumont, KC, RP2RP
235Jean Segura, PHI, 2B22B
236Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF21B-OF
237Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B22B-OF
238Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP2SP
239Eduardo Escobar, NYM, 3B22B-3B
240Harrison Bader, STL, CF2OF
241Nicky Lopez, KC, SS22B-SS
242Austin Hays, BAL, LF2OF
243Jonathan Schoop, DET, 1B21B-2B
244Kolten Wong, MIL, 2B22B
245Sonny Gray, MIN, SP2SP
246Hyun-Jin Ryu, TOR, SP2SP
247Andrew Benintendi, KC, LF2OF
248Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C2C+1
249Bryson Stott, PHI, SS22B-SS
250Seth Beer, ARI, 1B21B-DH

Week 5 H2H Trade Values

Rank Player Value Eligible Change from last week
1Juan Soto, WAS, RF46OF
2Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B461B-DH
3Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B453B
4Mike Trout, LAA, CF44OF+1
5Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF43OF
6Trea Turner, LAD, SS432B-SS
7Bryce Harper, PHI, RF43DH-OF
8Mookie Betts, LAD, RF40OF
9Bo Bichette, TOR, SS40SS
10Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B401B
11Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH39DH-SP
12Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP39SP
13Max Scherzer, NYM, SP36SP
14Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP36SP
15Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF36OF
16Manny Machado, SD, 3B363B
17Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B363B
18Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP36SP
19Walker Buehler, LAD, SP36SP
20Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B322B
21Luis Robert, CHW, CF32OF
22Matt Olson, ATL, 1B311B
23Salvador Perez, KC, C30C-DH
24Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH30DH-OF
25Justin Verlander, HOU, SP30SP
26Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP30SP
27Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP30SP
28Aaron Judge, NYY, RF30DH-OF
29Carlos Rodon, SF, SP30SP
30Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP30SP
31Julio Urias, LAD, SP30SP
32Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS29SS
33George Springer, TOR, CF28DH-OF
34Robbie Ray, SEA, SP28SP
35Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B271B
36Byron Buxton, MIN, CF27OF
37Aaron Nola, PHI, SP27SP
38Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B271B-DH
39Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B272B-SS-3
40Austin Riley, ATL, 3B273B
41Corey Seager, TEX, SS27SS
42Shane Bieber, CLE, SP27SP
43Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP27SP
44Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF27OF
45Starling Marte, NYM, CF27OF
46Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B272B-OF
47Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF27OF
48Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B263B
49Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF24DH-OF
50Wander Franco, TB, SS24SS
51Ketel Marte, ARI, CF232B-OF
52Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B232B
53Trevor Story, BOS, SS222B-SS
54Max Fried, ATL, SP22SP
55Carlos Correa, MIN, SS20SS
56J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH20DH-OF
57Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B203B
58Josh Hader, MIL, RP20RP
59Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP20SP
60Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP20RP
61Joe Musgrove, SD, SP20SP
62Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP20SP
63Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP20SP
64Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF20OF
65Charlie Morton, ATL, SP20SP
66Kris Bryant, COL, LF203B-OF-6
67Frankie Montas, OAK, SP20SP
68Logan Webb, SF, SP20SP
69Shane McClanahan, TB, SP20SP
70Dylan Cease, CHW, SP20SP+6
71Alek Manoah, TOR, SP20SP+6
72Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP20SP+10
73Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS18SS
74Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B171B
75Yu Darvish, SD, SP17SP
76Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH17DH-OF
77Tim Anderson, CHW, SS17SS
78Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B172B
79Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF17OF
80Javier Baez, DET, SS162B-SS
81Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP16RP
82Will Smith, LAD, C16C
83Jose Berrios, TOR, SP16SP-3
84Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF15OF+1
85Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP14RP
86Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B142B-SS
87Christian Yelich, MIL, LF14OF
88Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF14OF
89Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF13OF
90Bobby Witt, KC, SS133B-SS+1
91Anthony Rendon, LAA, 3B133B
92Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP13RP
93Jesse Winker, SEA, LF13OF
94Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF13DH-OF+1
95Jonathan India, CIN, 2B122B
96J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C12C
97Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH12DH
98Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B121B
99Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP12SP
100Randy Arozarena, TB, LF12DH-OF
101Willy Adames, MIL, SS12SS+1
102Yasmani Grandal, CHW, C11C-DH
103Fernando Tatis, SD, SS11OF-SS
104Joey Votto, CIN, 1B111B-1
105Framber Valdez, HOU, SP11SP+1
106C.J. Cron, COL, 1B101B-DH
107Sean Manaea, SD, SP10SP
108Jordan Romano, TOR, RP10RP+1
109Tommy Edman, STL, 2B102B-OF
110Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B101B-2B-SS
111Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP9SP
112Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP9RP
113Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP9RP
114Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP9RP
115Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP9SP
116Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP9RP
117Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP8RP
118Taylor Rogers, SD, RP7RP
119Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF7DH-OF
120Willson Contreras, CHC, C7C
121Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP7SP
122Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF7OF
123Chris Taylor, LAD, CF72B-OF-SS-3
124Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH7DH
125Luis Severino, NYY, RP7RP-SP
126Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP7SP
127Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B72B-SS+1
128Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP7SP
129Kyle Wright, ATL, SP7SP
130Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF7C-OF
131Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP7SP
132Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP7SP
133Blake Snell, SD, SP6SP
134Ian Anderson, ATL, SP6SP
135Zac Gallen, ARI, SP6SP
136Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP6SP
137Tylor Megill, NYM, SP6SP
138Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP6SP
139Adam Wainwright, STL, SP6SP-1
140Alex Cobb, SF, SP6SP
141Justin Turner, LAD, 3B63B-DH-4
142Austin Meadows, DET, LF6DH-OF
143Max Muncy, LAD, 1B61B-2B-3B-DH-3
144Corey Knebel, PHI, RP6RP
145Robbie Grossman, DET, LF6OF
146Lance Lynn, CHW, SP6SP
147Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP6RP-SP
148Luis Garcia, HOU, SP6SP
149Mike Clevinger, SD, SP6SP
150Hunter Greene, CIN, SP6SP
151Joe Ryan, MIN, SP6SP
152Chris Sale, BOS, SP6SP
153Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP6SP
154Shane Baz, TB, SP5SP
155Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B51B
156Josh Bell, WAS, 1B41B
157Ty France, SEA, 1B41B-2B-DH
158Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B41B
159Brandon Crawford, SF, SS4SS
160Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS4SS
161Brandon Belt, SF, 1B41B
162Joey Gallo, NYY, RF4OF
163Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF4OF
164Luis Castillo, CIN, SP4SP
165Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B41B
166Connor Joe, COL, LF41B-DH-OF
167Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B41B-DH-OF
168Taylor Ward, LAA, RF3OF
169Kyle Hendricks, CHC, SP3SP
170Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF3DH-OF
171Randal Grichuk, COL, CF3OF
172Luke Voit, SD, 1B31B-DH
173Matt Brash, SEA, SP3SP
174MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP3SP
175Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP3SP
176Mitch Garver, TEX, C3C-DH-1
177Zack Greinke, KC, SP3SP
178Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B33B-DH
179Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP3SP
180Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B31B
181Jarred Kelenic, SEA, CF3OF
182DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B31B-2B-3B
183Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B33B
184Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C3C+2
185Frank Schwindel, CHC, 1B31B-DH
186Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP3SP
187Gavin Lux, LAD, SS32B-SS
188Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS3SS
189Keibert Ruiz, WAS, C3C
190Scott Barlow, KC, RP2RP
191Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP2SP
192Eddie Rosario, ATL, LF2OF
193Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B23B
194Sonny Gray, MIN, SP2SP
195Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B23B
196Jorge Soler, MIA, RF2DH-OF
197Mark Melancon, ARI, RP2RP
198Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B23B-DH-SS
199Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B21B-DH
200Ian Happ, CHC, LF2OF
201Michael Brantley, HOU, LF2DH-OF
202Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS2SS
203Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B22B-SS
204Steven Kwan, CLE, CF2OF
205Trent Grisham, SD, CF2OF
206Dylan Carlson, STL, RF2OF
207Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP2SP