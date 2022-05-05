In my latest update of my rest-of-season rankings and trade values, I didn't make a lot of drastic moves. I'm still waiting to see what the offensive environment looks like when the weather warms up, because right now things look so dramatically different from what we expected that I'm just not 100% sure how to react. I need more information to start making drastic changes, and that's especially true at a position like outfield, where it feels like nobody is playing well -- basically everyone outside of the top 24 in the rankings is a big question mark these days.
That doesn't mean there weren't any movers, however. Let's take a look at some of the biggest risers and fallers in the rankings in this week's updates:
Risers
Austin Riley -- I'll admit, I was a bit skeptical of Riley coming into the season. His breakout in 2021 was so dramatic that I was just worried about some regression to the mean -- not that he'd necessarily be a one-year wonder, but that he had simply played over his head and wouldn't be quite as good. Right now, that looks like a big miss. Riley has sustained his strikeout rate gains while hitting the ball with even more authority -- his average exit velocity is up to 92.8 mph from 90.1, while his barrel rate has jumped from 13.3% to 18.1%. Riley is hitting the ball on the ground much more often than he did a year ago and is still putting up a .910 OPS, with the underlying numbers to back it up. It sure looks like he's just a borderline elite hitter, and while I haven't moved him up at third base yet, he's closer to the Rafael Devers tier.
Dylan Cease -- Cease is another player I was skeptical about, but he's looking like one of the true breakout stars of the season. I've got him up to SP26 in H2H, but he could pretty easily move into the teens with another good start or two, and I admit I may just be underrating him with this ranking. He still has some walk issues because his command comes and goes, but he's been overwhelming so far, inducing a ton of swings and misses with every pitch in his arsenal along with a bunch of weak contact. The latter is actually the biggest difference between 2021 and 2022 for him so far, as his expected wOBA on contact has dropped from .383 to .263. If he can sustain anything like that, he'll be a No. 1 SP or very close to it.
Carlos Carrasco -- Now, Carrasco is a guy I was buying coming into the season, because I was willing to write off his 2021 struggles due to him never really being healthy, and so far that's looking like a good call. I had him ranked well above his ADP when I had him in the top 150 during draft season, and even that wasn't aggressive enough for how he's pitching right now, with a 3.30 ERA and 3.12 xERA to back it up. You'd like to see more strikeouts from Carrasco -- his 23.1% rate is a far cry from the 29.3% mark he had in 2020, his last healthy season -- but he's getting enough swinging strikes with his slider (34.3% whiff rate) and changeup (35.2%) that I'm willing to bet that will come around before long, too. He's a fringe No. 2 SP for me.
Fallers
Mookie Betts -- I was hoping for a full bounce back from Betts, but that's not what we've gotten so far. I don't think he'll be bad by any means, but I'm not seeing enough from him to justify my preseason ranking as a top-10 player in both H2H and Roto scoring. Betts is still getting on base plenty and scoring a ton of runs, and he should keep doing that, while the three steals in the first 22 games are a very welcome sight after he swiped just 10 in 122 games a year ago, but I'm not sure he's going to be that elite five-category guy anymore -- I'm not sure there's enough pop here for it. I've moved Betts from the top 10 to the middle of the teens, just behind Manny Machado, so still a high-end player, just not one of the handful of best in the game.
Trevor Rogers -- It seems like there's an obvious explanation for why Rogers has struggled so far this season: His changeup just hasn't been as good as it was during his breakout. Last season, he sported a 33.7% whiff rate and .213 wOBA allowed on the pitch, but this season he has allowed a .277 wOBA and a 21.1% whiff rate. Those aren't bad numbers, but it just hasn't been as effective as a put away pitch for Rogers, and that's a problem seeing as he's throwing it 30% of the time. Rogers is still getting decent swing and miss marks from his fastball and slider, but the fastball is getting crushed to the tune of a .407 wOBA, perhaps a side effect of the changeup being less effective. Maybe he can throw his slider (17.7% usage rate) more to make up for whatever he's lost, but the real key is going to be finding that changeup. If you're looking for reasons to be optimistic, the fact that there does seem to be a relatively straightforward explanation means it could be a fairly quick turnaround if he figures out what's gone wrong. I'm moving him down, but I'm certainly not selling Rogers.
Here are the trade values for H2H points and Roto leagues as of Week 5:
Week 5 Rotisserie Trade Value
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|Change from last week
|1
|Trea Turner, LAD, SS
|41
|2B-SS
|
|2
|Juan Soto, WAS, RF
|41
|OF
|
|3
|Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF
|41
|OF
|
|4
|Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B
|41
|1B-DH
|
|5
|Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B
|39
|3B
|
|6
|Bo Bichette, TOR, SS
|36
|SS
|
|7
|Mike Trout, LAA, CF
|36
|OF
|
|8
|Bryce Harper, PHI, RF
|36
|DH-OF
|
|9
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH
|36
|DH-SP
|
|10
|Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B
|34
|1B
|
|11
|Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF
|34
|OF
|
|12
|Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP
|34
|SP
|
|13
|Max Scherzer, NYM, SP
|33
|SP
|
|14
|Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP
|33
|SP
|
|15
|Manny Machado, SD, 3B
|31
|3B
|
|16
|Mookie Betts, LAD, RF
|31
|OF
|-3
|17
|Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B
|31
|3B
|
|18
|Luis Robert, CHW, CF
|31
|OF
|
|19
|Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP
|30
|SP
|
|20
|Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B
|30
|2B
|
|21
|George Springer, TOR, CF
|28
|DH-OF
|
|22
|Byron Buxton, MIN, CF
|27
|OF
|
|23
|Starling Marte, NYM, CF
|27
|OF
|
|24
|Matt Olson, ATL, 1B
|27
|1B
|
|25
|Aaron Judge, NYY, RF
|27
|DH-OF
|
|26
|Salvador Perez, KC, C
|27
|C-DH
|
|27
|Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH
|27
|DH-OF
|
|28
|Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF
|27
|DH-OF
|
|29
|Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF
|27
|OF
|
|30
|Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B
|27
|2B-OF
|
|31
|Walker Buehler, LAD, SP
|26
|SP
|
|32
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS
|26
|SS
|
|33
|Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B
|26
|2B-SS
|-1
|34
|Trevor Story, BOS, SS
|26
|2B-SS
|-1
|35
|Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF
|26
|OF
|-1
|36
|Ketel Marte, ARI, CF
|26
|2B-OF
|
|37
|Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B
|25
|2B
|
|38
|Tim Anderson, CHW, SS
|25
|SS
|+1
|39
|Justin Verlander, HOU, SP
|25
|SP
|
|40
|Corey Seager, TEX, SS
|24
|SS
|
|41
|Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP
|24
|SP
|
|42
|Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B
|24
|1B
|
|43
|Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP
|24
|SP
|
|44
|Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B
|24
|1B-DH
|
|45
|Austin Riley, ATL, 3B
|24
|3B
|+5
|46
|Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B
|22
|1B
|
|47
|Carlos Rodon, SF, SP
|22
|SP
|
|48
|Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B
|21
|2B
|
|49
|Julio Urias, LAD, SP
|21
|SP
|
|50
|Robbie Ray, SEA, SP
|20
|SP
|
|51
|Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP
|20
|SP
|
|52
|Josh Hader, MIL, RP
|20
|RP
|
|53
|Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP
|19
|SP
|
|54
|Aaron Nola, PHI, SP
|19
|SP
|-1
|55
|Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP
|19
|RP
|
|56
|Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS
|18
|SS
|
|57
|Shane Bieber, CLE, SP
|18
|SP
|
|58
|Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B
|18
|3B
|
|59
|Carlos Correa, MIN, SS
|18
|SS
|
|60
|Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF
|18
|OF
|-1
|61
|Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF
|18
|OF
|
|62
|Christian Yelich, MIL, LF
|18
|OF
|
|63
|Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF
|18
|OF
|
|64
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH
|18
|DH-OF
|
|65
|J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH
|18
|DH-OF
|
|66
|Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF
|18
|OF
|+1
|67
|Wander Franco, TB, SS
|17
|SS
|
|68
|Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B
|17
|2B-SS
|+3
|69
|Kris Bryant, COL, LF
|17
|3B-OF
|-1
|70
|Javier Baez, DET, SS
|17
|2B-SS
|
|71
|Max Fried, ATL, SP
|17
|SP
|
|72
|Will Smith, LAD, C
|16
|C
|
|73
|Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B
|16
|3B
|
|74
|Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP
|16
|SP
|
|75
|Joe Musgrove, SD, SP
|16
|SP
|
|76
|Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP
|15
|RP
|
|77
|Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH
|15
|DH
|+1
|78
|Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP
|14
|SP
|
|79
|Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP
|14
|RP
|
|80
|Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP
|14
|RP
|+1
|81
|Charlie Morton, ATL, SP
|13
|SP
|
|82
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP
|13
|SP
|
|83
|Logan Webb, SF, SP
|13
|SP
|
|84
|Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF
|13
|OF
|
|85
|J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C
|13
|C
|
|86
|Shane McClanahan, TB, SP
|13
|SP
|
|87
|Dylan Cease, CHW, SP
|13
|SP
|+3
|88
|Anthony Rendon, LAA, 3B
|13
|3B
|+1
|89
|Frankie Montas, OAK, SP
|12
|SP
|
|90
|Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP
|12
|SP
|+3
|91
|Alek Manoah, TOR, SP
|12
|SP
|+3
|92
|Randy Arozarena, TB, LF
|12
|DH-OF
|
|93
|Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF
|12
|DH-OF
|
|94
|Jordan Romano, TOR, RP
|12
|RP
|
|95
|Jose Berrios, TOR, SP
|12
|SP
|
|96
|Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP
|12
|RP
|
|97
|Bobby Witt, KC, SS
|12
|3B-SS
|
|98
|Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH
|12
|DH
|
|99
|Willy Adames, MIL, SS
|12
|SS
|
|100
|C.J. Cron, COL, 1B
|12
|1B-DH
|
|101
|Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP
|12
|RP
|
|102
|Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B
|12
|2B-SS
|
|103
|Tommy Edman, STL, 2B
|12
|2B-OF
|
|104
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP
|12
|RP
|
|105
|Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF
|12
|DH-OF
|
|106
|Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP
|12
|SP
|
|107
|Jonathan India, CIN, 2B
|12
|2B
|
|108
|Yu Darvish, SD, SP
|12
|SP
|
|109
|Joey Votto, CIN, 1B
|12
|1B
|
|110
|Max Muncy, LAD, 1B
|12
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|
|111
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B
|12
|1B
|
|112
|Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF
|12
|DH-OF
|+1
|113
|Jesse Winker, SEA, LF
|11
|OF
|
|114
|Fernando Tatis, SD, SS
|11
|OF-SS
|
|115
|Justin Turner, LAD, 3B
|11
|3B-DH
|
|116
|Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP
|11
|SP
|
|117
|Josh Bell, WAS, 1B
|11
|1B
|
|118
|Yasmani Grandal, CHW, C
|11
|C-DH
|+1
|119
|Ty France, SEA, 1B
|10
|1B-2B-DH
|
|120
|Framber Valdez, HOU, SP
|10
|SP
|+1
|121
|Taylor Rogers, SD, RP
|9
|RP
|
|122
|Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP
|9
|RP
|
|123
|Randal Grichuk, COL, CF
|9
|OF
|+1
|124
|Connor Joe, COL, LF
|9
|1B-DH-OF
|+1
|125
|Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B
|9
|1B
|
|126
|Joey Gallo, NYY, RF
|9
|OF
|-2
|127
|Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B
|9
|1B
|
|128
|Luke Voit, SD, 1B
|9
|1B-DH
|-2
|129
|Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B
|9
|1B-2B-SS
|
|130
|Sean Manaea, SD, SP
|9
|SP
|
|131
|Kyle Wright, ATL, SP
|9
|SP
|+1
|132
|Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP
|8
|SP
|
|133
|Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF
|8
|OF
|
|134
|Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP
|8
|SP
|
|135
|Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS
|8
|SS
|-2
|136
|Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP
|8
|RP
|+1
|137
|Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP
|7
|SP
|
|138
|Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP
|7
|SP
|
|139
|Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP
|7
|SP
|
|140
|Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF
|7
|OF
|
|141
|Jarred Kelenic, SEA, CF
|7
|OF
|
|142
|Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF
|7
|OF
|
|143
|Chris Taylor, LAD, CF
|7
|2B-OF-SS
|
|144
|Brandon Crawford, SF, SS
|7
|SS
|
|145
|Jorge Soler, MIA, RF
|7
|DH-OF
|
|146
|Mitch Garver, TEX, C
|7
|C-DH
|
|147
|Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF
|7
|C-OF
|
|148
|Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B
|7
|1B
|
|149
|Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF
|7
|OF
|
|150
|DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B
|7
|1B-2B-3B
|
|151
|Eddie Rosario, ATL, LF
|7
|OF
|
|152
|Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B
|7
|3B
|
|153
|Luis Severino, NYY, RP
|7
|RP-SP
|
|154
|Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B
|7
|3B
|+1
|155
|Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B
|6
|3B-DH
|
|156
|Brandon Belt, SF, 1B
|6
|1B
|
|157
|Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B
|6
|3B
|
|158
|Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B
|6
|1B
|+1
|159
|Luis Garcia, HOU, SP
|5
|SP
|
|160
|Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP
|5
|SP
|
|161
|Willson Contreras, CHC, C
|5
|C
|
|162
|Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP
|5
|SP
|
|163
|Blake Snell, SD, SP
|5
|SP
|
|164
|Zac Gallen, ARI, SP
|5
|SP
|
|165
|Lance Lynn, CHW, SP
|5
|SP
|
|166
|Adam Wainwright, STL, SP
|5
|SP
|
|167
|Trent Grisham, SD, CF
|5
|OF
|
|168
|Robbie Grossman, DET, LF
|5
|OF
|
|169
|Ian Anderson, ATL, SP
|5
|SP
|
|170
|Austin Meadows, DET, LF
|5
|DH-OF
|
|171
|Alex Cobb, SF, SP
|5
|SP
|
|172
|Tylor Megill, NYM, SP
|5
|SP
|
|173
|Hunter Greene, CIN, SP
|5
|SP
|
|174
|Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP
|5
|SP
|
|175
|Mike Clevinger, SD, SP
|5
|SP
|
|176
|Joe Ryan, MIN, SP
|5
|SP
|
|177
|Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP
|5
|SP
|
|178
|Luis Castillo, CIN, SP
|5
|SP
|
|179
|Taylor Ward, LAA, RF
|5
|OF
|
|180
|Chris Sale, BOS, SP
|5
|SP
|
|181
|Corey Knebel, PHI, RP
|5
|RP
|
|182
|Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP
|5
|SP
|
|183
|David Robertson, CHC, RP
|5
|RP
|
|184
|Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP
|5
|RP-SP
|
|185
|Myles Straw, CLE, CF
|5
|OF
|
|186
|Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF
|5
|OF
|
|187
|Ian Happ, CHC, LF
|5
|OF
|
|188
|Brandon Marsh, LAA, CF
|5
|OF
|
|189
|Camilo Doval, SF, RP
|5
|RP
|+1
|190
|Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP
|4
|SP
|
|191
|Dylan Carlson, STL, RF
|4
|OF
|
|192
|Jesus Sanchez, MIA, RF
|4
|OF
|
|193
|Steven Kwan, CLE, CF
|4
|OF
|
|194
|Zack Greinke, KC, SP
|4
|SP
|
|195
|Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B
|4
|1B-DH-OF
|-1
|196
|Akil Baddoo, DET, CF
|4
|OF
|-1
|197
|Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF
|4
|OF
|
|198
|Adam Duvall, ATL, RF
|4
|OF
|
|199
|Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS
|4
|SS
|
|200
|Gavin Lux, LAD, SS
|4
|2B-SS
|
|201
|Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B
|4
|3B-DH-SS
|
|202
|Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS
|4
|2B-SS
|
|203
|Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B
|4
|2B-SS
|
|204
|C.J. Abrams, SD, SS
|4
|SS
|+1
|205
|Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS
|3
|SS
|
|206
|Charlie Blackmon, COL, RF
|3
|DH-OF
|
|207
|Anthony Santander, BAL, RF
|3
|DH-OF
|
|208
|Jack Flaherty, STL, SP
|3
|SP
|
|209
|Tommy Pham, CIN, LF
|3
|OF
|
|210
|Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF
|3
|OF
|
|211
|Jo Adell, LAA, LF
|3
|OF
|
|212
|Mark Melancon, ARI, RP
|3
|RP
|-1
|213
|Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP
|3
|SP
|
|214
|Matt Brash, SEA, SP
|3
|SP
|
|215
|Andrew Kittredge, TB, RP
|3
|RP
|
|216
|A.J. Pollock, CHW, LF
|3
|OF
|
|217
|Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP
|3
|SP
|
|218
|Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF
|3
|OF
|
|219
|Michael Brantley, HOU, LF
|3
|DH-OF
|
|220
|Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B
|3
|1B
|+1
|221
|Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP
|3
|RP
|
|222
|Enrique Hernandez, BOS, CF
|3
|2B-OF
|
|223
|Luis Urias, MIL, 3B
|3
|2B-3B-SS
|
|224
|Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP
|3
|SP
|
|225
|MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP
|3
|SP
|
|226
|Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP
|3
|SP
|
|227
|Anthony DeSclafani, SF, SP
|2
|SP
|
|228
|Mark Canha, NYM, LF
|2
|OF
|
|229
|Gregory Soto, DET, RP
|2
|RP
|
|230
|Frank Schwindel, CHC, 1B
|2
|1B-DH
|
|231
|Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B
|2
|1B-DH
|
|232
|Ryan McMahon, COL, 3B
|2
|2B-3B
|
|233
|Owen Miller, CLE, 2B
|2
|1B-2B
|
|234
|Josh Staumont, KC, RP
|2
|RP
|
|235
|Jean Segura, PHI, 2B
|2
|2B
|
|236
|Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF
|2
|1B-OF
|
|237
|Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B
|2
|2B-OF
|
|238
|Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP
|2
|SP
|
|239
|Eduardo Escobar, NYM, 3B
|2
|2B-3B
|
|240
|Harrison Bader, STL, CF
|2
|OF
|
|241
|Nicky Lopez, KC, SS
|2
|2B-SS
|
|242
|Austin Hays, BAL, LF
|2
|OF
|
|243
|Jonathan Schoop, DET, 1B
|2
|1B-2B
|
|244
|Kolten Wong, MIL, 2B
|2
|2B
|
|245
|Sonny Gray, MIN, SP
|2
|SP
|
|246
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, TOR, SP
|2
|SP
|
|247
|Andrew Benintendi, KC, LF
|2
|OF
|
|248
|Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C
|2
|C
|+1
|249
|Bryson Stott, PHI, SS
|2
|2B-SS
|
|250
|Seth Beer, ARI, 1B
|2
|1B-DH
|
Week 5 H2H Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|Change from last week
|1
|Juan Soto, WAS, RF
|46
|OF
|
|2
|Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B
|46
|1B-DH
|
|3
|Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B
|45
|3B
|
|4
|Mike Trout, LAA, CF
|44
|OF
|+1
|5
|Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF
|43
|OF
|
|6
|Trea Turner, LAD, SS
|43
|2B-SS
|
|7
|Bryce Harper, PHI, RF
|43
|DH-OF
|
|8
|Mookie Betts, LAD, RF
|40
|OF
|
|9
|Bo Bichette, TOR, SS
|40
|SS
|
|10
|Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B
|40
|1B
|
|11
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH
|39
|DH-SP
|
|12
|Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP
|39
|SP
|
|13
|Max Scherzer, NYM, SP
|36
|SP
|
|14
|Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP
|36
|SP
|
|15
|Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF
|36
|OF
|
|16
|Manny Machado, SD, 3B
|36
|3B
|
|17
|Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B
|36
|3B
|
|18
|Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP
|36
|SP
|
|19
|Walker Buehler, LAD, SP
|36
|SP
|
|20
|Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B
|32
|2B
|
|21
|Luis Robert, CHW, CF
|32
|OF
|
|22
|Matt Olson, ATL, 1B
|31
|1B
|
|23
|Salvador Perez, KC, C
|30
|C-DH
|
|24
|Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH
|30
|DH-OF
|
|25
|Justin Verlander, HOU, SP
|30
|SP
|
|26
|Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP
|30
|SP
|
|27
|Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP
|30
|SP
|
|28
|Aaron Judge, NYY, RF
|30
|DH-OF
|
|29
|Carlos Rodon, SF, SP
|30
|SP
|
|30
|Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP
|30
|SP
|
|31
|Julio Urias, LAD, SP
|30
|SP
|
|32
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS
|29
|SS
|
|33
|George Springer, TOR, CF
|28
|DH-OF
|
|34
|Robbie Ray, SEA, SP
|28
|SP
|
|35
|Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B
|27
|1B
|
|36
|Byron Buxton, MIN, CF
|27
|OF
|
|37
|Aaron Nola, PHI, SP
|27
|SP
|
|38
|Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B
|27
|1B-DH
|
|39
|Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B
|27
|2B-SS
|-3
|40
|Austin Riley, ATL, 3B
|27
|3B
|
|41
|Corey Seager, TEX, SS
|27
|SS
|
|42
|Shane Bieber, CLE, SP
|27
|SP
|
|43
|Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP
|27
|SP
|
|44
|Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF
|27
|OF
|
|45
|Starling Marte, NYM, CF
|27
|OF
|
|46
|Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B
|27
|2B-OF
|
|47
|Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF
|27
|OF
|
|48
|Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B
|26
|3B
|
|49
|Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF
|24
|DH-OF
|
|50
|Wander Franco, TB, SS
|24
|SS
|
|51
|Ketel Marte, ARI, CF
|23
|2B-OF
|
|52
|Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B
|23
|2B
|
|53
|Trevor Story, BOS, SS
|22
|2B-SS
|
|54
|Max Fried, ATL, SP
|22
|SP
|
|55
|Carlos Correa, MIN, SS
|20
|SS
|
|56
|J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH
|20
|DH-OF
|
|57
|Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B
|20
|3B
|
|58
|Josh Hader, MIL, RP
|20
|RP
|
|59
|Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP
|20
|SP
|
|60
|Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP
|20
|RP
|
|61
|Joe Musgrove, SD, SP
|20
|SP
|
|62
|Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP
|20
|SP
|
|63
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP
|20
|SP
|
|64
|Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF
|20
|OF
|
|65
|Charlie Morton, ATL, SP
|20
|SP
|
|66
|Kris Bryant, COL, LF
|20
|3B-OF
|-6
|67
|Frankie Montas, OAK, SP
|20
|SP
|
|68
|Logan Webb, SF, SP
|20
|SP
|
|69
|Shane McClanahan, TB, SP
|20
|SP
|
|70
|Dylan Cease, CHW, SP
|20
|SP
|+6
|71
|Alek Manoah, TOR, SP
|20
|SP
|+6
|72
|Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP
|20
|SP
|+10
|73
|Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS
|18
|SS
|
|74
|Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B
|17
|1B
|
|75
|Yu Darvish, SD, SP
|17
|SP
|
|76
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH
|17
|DH-OF
|
|77
|Tim Anderson, CHW, SS
|17
|SS
|
|78
|Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B
|17
|2B
|
|79
|Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF
|17
|OF
|
|80
|Javier Baez, DET, SS
|16
|2B-SS
|
|81
|Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP
|16
|RP
|
|82
|Will Smith, LAD, C
|16
|C
|
|83
|Jose Berrios, TOR, SP
|16
|SP
|-3
|84
|Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF
|15
|OF
|+1
|85
|Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP
|14
|RP
|
|86
|Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B
|14
|2B-SS
|
|87
|Christian Yelich, MIL, LF
|14
|OF
|
|88
|Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF
|14
|OF
|
|89
|Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF
|13
|OF
|
|90
|Bobby Witt, KC, SS
|13
|3B-SS
|+1
|91
|Anthony Rendon, LAA, 3B
|13
|3B
|
|92
|Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP
|13
|RP
|
|93
|Jesse Winker, SEA, LF
|13
|OF
|
|94
|Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF
|13
|DH-OF
|+1
|95
|Jonathan India, CIN, 2B
|12
|2B
|
|96
|J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C
|12
|C
|
|97
|Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH
|12
|DH
|
|98
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B
|12
|1B
|
|99
|Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP
|12
|SP
|
|100
|Randy Arozarena, TB, LF
|12
|DH-OF
|
|101
|Willy Adames, MIL, SS
|12
|SS
|+1
|102
|Yasmani Grandal, CHW, C
|11
|C-DH
|
|103
|Fernando Tatis, SD, SS
|11
|OF-SS
|
|104
|Joey Votto, CIN, 1B
|11
|1B
|-1
|105
|Framber Valdez, HOU, SP
|11
|SP
|+1
|106
|C.J. Cron, COL, 1B
|10
|1B-DH
|
|107
|Sean Manaea, SD, SP
|10
|SP
|
|108
|Jordan Romano, TOR, RP
|10
|RP
|+1
|109
|Tommy Edman, STL, 2B
|10
|2B-OF
|
|110
|Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B
|10
|1B-2B-SS
|
|111
|Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP
|9
|SP
|
|112
|Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP
|9
|RP
|
|113
|Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP
|9
|RP
|
|114
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP
|9
|RP
|
|115
|Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP
|9
|SP
|
|116
|Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP
|9
|RP
|
|117
|Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP
|8
|RP
|
|118
|Taylor Rogers, SD, RP
|7
|RP
|
|119
|Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF
|7
|DH-OF
|
|120
|Willson Contreras, CHC, C
|7
|C
|
|121
|Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP
|7
|SP
|
|122
|Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF
|7
|OF
|
|123
|Chris Taylor, LAD, CF
|7
|2B-OF-SS
|-3
|124
|Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH
|7
|DH
|
|125
|Luis Severino, NYY, RP
|7
|RP-SP
|
|126
|Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP
|7
|SP
|
|127
|Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B
|7
|2B-SS
|+1
|128
|Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP
|7
|SP
|
|129
|Kyle Wright, ATL, SP
|7
|SP
|
|130
|Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF
|7
|C-OF
|
|131
|Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP
|7
|SP
|
|132
|Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP
|7
|SP
|
|133
|Blake Snell, SD, SP
|6
|SP
|
|134
|Ian Anderson, ATL, SP
|6
|SP
|
|135
|Zac Gallen, ARI, SP
|6
|SP
|
|136
|Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP
|6
|SP
|
|137
|Tylor Megill, NYM, SP
|6
|SP
|
|138
|Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP
|6
|SP
|
|139
|Adam Wainwright, STL, SP
|6
|SP
|-1
|140
|Alex Cobb, SF, SP
|6
|SP
|
|141
|Justin Turner, LAD, 3B
|6
|3B-DH
|-4
|142
|Austin Meadows, DET, LF
|6
|DH-OF
|
|143
|Max Muncy, LAD, 1B
|6
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|-3
|144
|Corey Knebel, PHI, RP
|6
|RP
|
|145
|Robbie Grossman, DET, LF
|6
|OF
|
|146
|Lance Lynn, CHW, SP
|6
|SP
|
|147
|Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP
|6
|RP-SP
|
|148
|Luis Garcia, HOU, SP
|6
|SP
|
|149
|Mike Clevinger, SD, SP
|6
|SP
|
|150
|Hunter Greene, CIN, SP
|6
|SP
|
|151
|Joe Ryan, MIN, SP
|6
|SP
|
|152
|Chris Sale, BOS, SP
|6
|SP
|
|153
|Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP
|6
|SP
|
|154
|Shane Baz, TB, SP
|5
|SP
|
|155
|Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B
|5
|1B
|
|156
|Josh Bell, WAS, 1B
|4
|1B
|
|157
|Ty France, SEA, 1B
|4
|1B-2B-DH
|
|158
|Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B
|4
|1B
|
|159
|Brandon Crawford, SF, SS
|4
|SS
|
|160
|Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS
|4
|SS
|
|161
|Brandon Belt, SF, 1B
|4
|1B
|
|162
|Joey Gallo, NYY, RF
|4
|OF
|
|163
|Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF
|4
|OF
|
|164
|Luis Castillo, CIN, SP
|4
|SP
|
|165
|Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B
|4
|1B
|
|166
|Connor Joe, COL, LF
|4
|1B-DH-OF
|
|167
|Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B
|4
|1B-DH-OF
|
|168
|Taylor Ward, LAA, RF
|3
|OF
|
|169
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC, SP
|3
|SP
|
|170
|Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF
|3
|DH-OF
|
|171
|Randal Grichuk, COL, CF
|3
|OF
|
|172
|Luke Voit, SD, 1B
|3
|1B-DH
|
|173
|Matt Brash, SEA, SP
|3
|SP
|
|174
|MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP
|3
|SP
|
|175
|Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP
|3
|SP
|
|176
|Mitch Garver, TEX, C
|3
|C-DH
|-1
|177
|Zack Greinke, KC, SP
|3
|SP
|
|178
|Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B
|3
|3B-DH
|
|179
|Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP
|3
|SP
|
|180
|Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B
|3
|1B
|
|181
|Jarred Kelenic, SEA, CF
|3
|OF
|
|182
|DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B
|3
|1B-2B-3B
|
|183
|Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B
|3
|3B
|
|184
|Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C
|3
|C
|+2
|185
|Frank Schwindel, CHC, 1B
|3
|1B-DH
|
|186
|Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP
|3
|SP
|
|187
|Gavin Lux, LAD, SS
|3
|2B-SS
|
|188
|Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS
|3
|SS
|
|189
|Keibert Ruiz, WAS, C
|3
|C
|
|190
|Scott Barlow, KC, RP
|2
|RP
|
|191
|Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP
|2
|SP
|
|192
|Eddie Rosario, ATL, LF
|2
|OF
|
|193
|Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B
|2
|3B
|
|194
|Sonny Gray, MIN, SP
|2
|SP
|
|195
|Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B
|2
|3B
|
|196
|Jorge Soler, MIA, RF
|2
|DH-OF
|
|197
|Mark Melancon, ARI, RP
|2
|RP
|
|198
|Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B
|2
|3B-DH-SS
|
|199
|Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B
|2
|1B-DH
|
|200
|Ian Happ, CHC, LF
|2
|OF
|
|201
|Michael Brantley, HOU, LF
|2
|DH-OF
|
|202
|Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS
|2
|SS
|
|203
|Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B
|2
|2B-SS
|
|204
|Steven Kwan, CLE, CF
|2
|OF
|
|205
|Trent Grisham, SD, CF
|2
|OF
|
|206
|Dylan Carlson, STL, RF
|2
|OF
|
|207
|Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP
|2
|SP
|