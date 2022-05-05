In my latest update of my rest-of-season rankings and trade values, I didn't make a lot of drastic moves. I'm still waiting to see what the offensive environment looks like when the weather warms up, because right now things look so dramatically different from what we expected that I'm just not 100% sure how to react. I need more information to start making drastic changes, and that's especially true at a position like outfield, where it feels like nobody is playing well -- basically everyone outside of the top 24 in the rankings is a big question mark these days.

That doesn't mean there weren't any movers, however. Let's take a look at some of the biggest risers and fallers in the rankings in this week's updates:

Risers

Austin Riley -- I'll admit, I was a bit skeptical of Riley coming into the season. His breakout in 2021 was so dramatic that I was just worried about some regression to the mean -- not that he'd necessarily be a one-year wonder, but that he had simply played over his head and wouldn't be quite as good. Right now, that looks like a big miss. Riley has sustained his strikeout rate gains while hitting the ball with even more authority -- his average exit velocity is up to 92.8 mph from 90.1, while his barrel rate has jumped from 13.3% to 18.1%. Riley is hitting the ball on the ground much more often than he did a year ago and is still putting up a .910 OPS, with the underlying numbers to back it up. It sure looks like he's just a borderline elite hitter, and while I haven't moved him up at third base yet, he's closer to the Rafael Devers tier.

Dylan Cease -- Cease is another player I was skeptical about, but he's looking like one of the true breakout stars of the season. I've got him up to SP26 in H2H, but he could pretty easily move into the teens with another good start or two, and I admit I may just be underrating him with this ranking. He still has some walk issues because his command comes and goes, but he's been overwhelming so far, inducing a ton of swings and misses with every pitch in his arsenal along with a bunch of weak contact. The latter is actually the biggest difference between 2021 and 2022 for him so far, as his expected wOBA on contact has dropped from .383 to .263. If he can sustain anything like that, he'll be a No. 1 SP or very close to it.

Carlos Carrasco -- Now, Carrasco is a guy I was buying coming into the season, because I was willing to write off his 2021 struggles due to him never really being healthy, and so far that's looking like a good call. I had him ranked well above his ADP when I had him in the top 150 during draft season, and even that wasn't aggressive enough for how he's pitching right now, with a 3.30 ERA and 3.12 xERA to back it up. You'd like to see more strikeouts from Carrasco -- his 23.1% rate is a far cry from the 29.3% mark he had in 2020, his last healthy season -- but he's getting enough swinging strikes with his slider (34.3% whiff rate) and changeup (35.2%) that I'm willing to bet that will come around before long, too. He's a fringe No. 2 SP for me.

Fallers

Mookie Betts -- I was hoping for a full bounce back from Betts, but that's not what we've gotten so far. I don't think he'll be bad by any means, but I'm not seeing enough from him to justify my preseason ranking as a top-10 player in both H2H and Roto scoring. Betts is still getting on base plenty and scoring a ton of runs, and he should keep doing that, while the three steals in the first 22 games are a very welcome sight after he swiped just 10 in 122 games a year ago, but I'm not sure he's going to be that elite five-category guy anymore -- I'm not sure there's enough pop here for it. I've moved Betts from the top 10 to the middle of the teens, just behind Manny Machado, so still a high-end player, just not one of the handful of best in the game.

Trevor Rogers -- It seems like there's an obvious explanation for why Rogers has struggled so far this season: His changeup just hasn't been as good as it was during his breakout. Last season, he sported a 33.7% whiff rate and .213 wOBA allowed on the pitch, but this season he has allowed a .277 wOBA and a 21.1% whiff rate. Those aren't bad numbers, but it just hasn't been as effective as a put away pitch for Rogers, and that's a problem seeing as he's throwing it 30% of the time. Rogers is still getting decent swing and miss marks from his fastball and slider, but the fastball is getting crushed to the tune of a .407 wOBA, perhaps a side effect of the changeup being less effective. Maybe he can throw his slider (17.7% usage rate) more to make up for whatever he's lost, but the real key is going to be finding that changeup. If you're looking for reasons to be optimistic, the fact that there does seem to be a relatively straightforward explanation means it could be a fairly quick turnaround if he figures out what's gone wrong. I'm moving him down, but I'm certainly not selling Rogers.

Here are the trade values for H2H points and Roto leagues as of Week 5:

Week 5 Rotisserie Trade Value

Rank Player Value Eligible Change from last week 1 Trea Turner, LAD, SS 41 2B-SS

2 Juan Soto, WAS, RF 41 OF

3 Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF 41 OF

4 Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B 41 1B-DH

5 Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B 39 3B

6 Bo Bichette, TOR, SS 36 SS

7 Mike Trout, LAA, CF 36 OF

8 Bryce Harper, PHI, RF 36 DH-OF

9 Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH 36 DH-SP

10 Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B 34 1B

11 Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF 34 OF

12 Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP 34 SP

13 Max Scherzer, NYM, SP 33 SP

14 Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP 33 SP

15 Manny Machado, SD, 3B 31 3B

16 Mookie Betts, LAD, RF 31 OF -3 17 Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B 31 3B

18 Luis Robert, CHW, CF 31 OF

19 Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP 30 SP

20 Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B 30 2B

21 George Springer, TOR, CF 28 DH-OF

22 Byron Buxton, MIN, CF 27 OF

23 Starling Marte, NYM, CF 27 OF

24 Matt Olson, ATL, 1B 27 1B

25 Aaron Judge, NYY, RF 27 DH-OF

26 Salvador Perez, KC, C 27 C-DH

27 Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH 27 DH-OF

28 Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF 27 DH-OF

29 Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF 27 OF

30 Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B 27 2B-OF

31 Walker Buehler, LAD, SP 26 SP

32 Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS 26 SS

33 Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B 26 2B-SS -1 34 Trevor Story, BOS, SS 26 2B-SS -1 35 Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF 26 OF -1 36 Ketel Marte, ARI, CF 26 2B-OF

37 Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B 25 2B

38 Tim Anderson, CHW, SS 25 SS +1 39 Justin Verlander, HOU, SP 25 SP

40 Corey Seager, TEX, SS 24 SS

41 Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP 24 SP

42 Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B 24 1B

43 Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP 24 SP

44 Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B 24 1B-DH

45 Austin Riley, ATL, 3B 24 3B +5 46 Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B 22 1B

47 Carlos Rodon, SF, SP 22 SP

48 Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B 21 2B

49 Julio Urias, LAD, SP 21 SP

50 Robbie Ray, SEA, SP 20 SP

51 Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP 20 SP

52 Josh Hader, MIL, RP 20 RP

53 Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP 19 SP

54 Aaron Nola, PHI, SP 19 SP -1 55 Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP 19 RP

56 Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS 18 SS

57 Shane Bieber, CLE, SP 18 SP

58 Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B 18 3B

59 Carlos Correa, MIN, SS 18 SS

60 Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF 18 OF -1 61 Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF 18 OF

62 Christian Yelich, MIL, LF 18 OF

63 Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF 18 OF

64 Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH 18 DH-OF

65 J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH 18 DH-OF

66 Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF 18 OF +1 67 Wander Franco, TB, SS 17 SS

68 Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B 17 2B-SS +3 69 Kris Bryant, COL, LF 17 3B-OF -1 70 Javier Baez, DET, SS 17 2B-SS

71 Max Fried, ATL, SP 17 SP

72 Will Smith, LAD, C 16 C

73 Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B 16 3B

74 Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP 16 SP

75 Joe Musgrove, SD, SP 16 SP

76 Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP 15 RP

77 Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH 15 DH +1 78 Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP 14 SP

79 Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP 14 RP

80 Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP 14 RP +1 81 Charlie Morton, ATL, SP 13 SP

82 Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP 13 SP

83 Logan Webb, SF, SP 13 SP

84 Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF 13 OF

85 J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C 13 C

86 Shane McClanahan, TB, SP 13 SP

87 Dylan Cease, CHW, SP 13 SP +3 88 Anthony Rendon, LAA, 3B 13 3B +1 89 Frankie Montas, OAK, SP 12 SP

90 Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP 12 SP +3 91 Alek Manoah, TOR, SP 12 SP +3 92 Randy Arozarena, TB, LF 12 DH-OF

93 Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF 12 DH-OF

94 Jordan Romano, TOR, RP 12 RP

95 Jose Berrios, TOR, SP 12 SP

96 Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP 12 RP

97 Bobby Witt, KC, SS 12 3B-SS

98 Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH 12 DH

99 Willy Adames, MIL, SS 12 SS

100 C.J. Cron, COL, 1B 12 1B-DH

101 Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP 12 RP

102 Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B 12 2B-SS

103 Tommy Edman, STL, 2B 12 2B-OF

104 Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP 12 RP

105 Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF 12 DH-OF

106 Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP 12 SP

107 Jonathan India, CIN, 2B 12 2B

108 Yu Darvish, SD, SP 12 SP

109 Joey Votto, CIN, 1B 12 1B

110 Max Muncy, LAD, 1B 12 1B-2B-3B-DH

111 Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B 12 1B

112 Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF 12 DH-OF +1 113 Jesse Winker, SEA, LF 11 OF

114 Fernando Tatis, SD, SS 11 OF-SS

115 Justin Turner, LAD, 3B 11 3B-DH

116 Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP 11 SP

117 Josh Bell, WAS, 1B 11 1B

118 Yasmani Grandal, CHW, C 11 C-DH +1 119 Ty France, SEA, 1B 10 1B-2B-DH

120 Framber Valdez, HOU, SP 10 SP +1 121 Taylor Rogers, SD, RP 9 RP

122 Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP 9 RP

123 Randal Grichuk, COL, CF 9 OF +1 124 Connor Joe, COL, LF 9 1B-DH-OF +1 125 Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B 9 1B

126 Joey Gallo, NYY, RF 9 OF -2 127 Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B 9 1B

128 Luke Voit, SD, 1B 9 1B-DH -2 129 Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B 9 1B-2B-SS

130 Sean Manaea, SD, SP 9 SP

131 Kyle Wright, ATL, SP 9 SP +1 132 Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP 8 SP

133 Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF 8 OF

134 Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP 8 SP

135 Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS 8 SS -2 136 Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP 8 RP +1 137 Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP 7 SP

138 Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP 7 SP

139 Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP 7 SP

140 Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF 7 OF

141 Jarred Kelenic, SEA, CF 7 OF

142 Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF 7 OF

143 Chris Taylor, LAD, CF 7 2B-OF-SS

144 Brandon Crawford, SF, SS 7 SS

145 Jorge Soler, MIA, RF 7 DH-OF

146 Mitch Garver, TEX, C 7 C-DH

147 Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF 7 C-OF

148 Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B 7 1B

149 Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF 7 OF

150 DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B 7 1B-2B-3B

151 Eddie Rosario, ATL, LF 7 OF

152 Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B 7 3B

153 Luis Severino, NYY, RP 7 RP-SP

154 Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B 7 3B +1 155 Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B 6 3B-DH

156 Brandon Belt, SF, 1B 6 1B

157 Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B 6 3B

158 Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B 6 1B +1 159 Luis Garcia, HOU, SP 5 SP

160 Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP 5 SP

161 Willson Contreras, CHC, C 5 C

162 Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP 5 SP

163 Blake Snell, SD, SP 5 SP

164 Zac Gallen, ARI, SP 5 SP

165 Lance Lynn, CHW, SP 5 SP

166 Adam Wainwright, STL, SP 5 SP

167 Trent Grisham, SD, CF 5 OF

168 Robbie Grossman, DET, LF 5 OF

169 Ian Anderson, ATL, SP 5 SP

170 Austin Meadows, DET, LF 5 DH-OF

171 Alex Cobb, SF, SP 5 SP

172 Tylor Megill, NYM, SP 5 SP

173 Hunter Greene, CIN, SP 5 SP

174 Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP 5 SP

175 Mike Clevinger, SD, SP 5 SP

176 Joe Ryan, MIN, SP 5 SP

177 Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP 5 SP

178 Luis Castillo, CIN, SP 5 SP

179 Taylor Ward, LAA, RF 5 OF

180 Chris Sale, BOS, SP 5 SP

181 Corey Knebel, PHI, RP 5 RP

182 Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP 5 SP

183 David Robertson, CHC, RP 5 RP

184 Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP 5 RP-SP

185 Myles Straw, CLE, CF 5 OF

186 Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF 5 OF

187 Ian Happ, CHC, LF 5 OF

188 Brandon Marsh, LAA, CF 5 OF

189 Camilo Doval, SF, RP 5 RP +1 190 Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP 4 SP

191 Dylan Carlson, STL, RF 4 OF

192 Jesus Sanchez, MIA, RF 4 OF

193 Steven Kwan, CLE, CF 4 OF

194 Zack Greinke, KC, SP 4 SP

195 Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B 4 1B-DH-OF -1 196 Akil Baddoo, DET, CF 4 OF -1 197 Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF 4 OF

198 Adam Duvall, ATL, RF 4 OF

199 Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS 4 SS

200 Gavin Lux, LAD, SS 4 2B-SS

201 Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B 4 3B-DH-SS

202 Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS 4 2B-SS

203 Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B 4 2B-SS

204 C.J. Abrams, SD, SS 4 SS +1 205 Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS 3 SS

206 Charlie Blackmon, COL, RF 3 DH-OF

207 Anthony Santander, BAL, RF 3 DH-OF

208 Jack Flaherty, STL, SP 3 SP

209 Tommy Pham, CIN, LF 3 OF

210 Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF 3 OF

211 Jo Adell, LAA, LF 3 OF

212 Mark Melancon, ARI, RP 3 RP -1 213 Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP 3 SP

214 Matt Brash, SEA, SP 3 SP

215 Andrew Kittredge, TB, RP 3 RP

216 A.J. Pollock, CHW, LF 3 OF

217 Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP 3 SP

218 Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF 3 OF

219 Michael Brantley, HOU, LF 3 DH-OF

220 Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B 3 1B +1 221 Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP 3 RP

222 Enrique Hernandez, BOS, CF 3 2B-OF

223 Luis Urias, MIL, 3B 3 2B-3B-SS

224 Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP 3 SP

225 MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP 3 SP

226 Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP 3 SP

227 Anthony DeSclafani, SF, SP 2 SP

228 Mark Canha, NYM, LF 2 OF

229 Gregory Soto, DET, RP 2 RP

230 Frank Schwindel, CHC, 1B 2 1B-DH

231 Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B 2 1B-DH

232 Ryan McMahon, COL, 3B 2 2B-3B

233 Owen Miller, CLE, 2B 2 1B-2B

234 Josh Staumont, KC, RP 2 RP

235 Jean Segura, PHI, 2B 2 2B

236 Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF 2 1B-OF

237 Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B 2 2B-OF

238 Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP 2 SP

239 Eduardo Escobar, NYM, 3B 2 2B-3B

240 Harrison Bader, STL, CF 2 OF

241 Nicky Lopez, KC, SS 2 2B-SS

242 Austin Hays, BAL, LF 2 OF

243 Jonathan Schoop, DET, 1B 2 1B-2B

244 Kolten Wong, MIL, 2B 2 2B

245 Sonny Gray, MIN, SP 2 SP

246 Hyun-Jin Ryu, TOR, SP 2 SP

247 Andrew Benintendi, KC, LF 2 OF

248 Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C 2 C +1 249 Bryson Stott, PHI, SS 2 2B-SS

250 Seth Beer, ARI, 1B 2 1B-DH



Week 5 H2H Trade Values

