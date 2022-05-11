Happy Wednesday, everyone! It was a glorious night for baseball on Tuesday and that was ushered in by one of the most exciting but lopsided games of the season between the Angels and Rays. If you didn't follow the action, you're probably thinking it was lopsided in Tampa's favor given the way Corey Kluber had pitched prior to this outing, but boy would you be wrong. The Angels poured on 12 runs on the offensive side of the ball and that wasn't even the biggest story of the night as Angels SP Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter.

Detmers allowed just one baserunner and it came via a walk. Don't look under the hood on this no-hitter because Detmers only had two strikeouts total on 10 induced swinging strikes. But it was his changeup -- which he threw a season-high 22% (entering the game with just 5% usage) -- that really got the job done with five induced swinging strikes.

Detmers now has a 3.77 ERA with 20 strikeouts and eight walks over 31 innings this year, so don't exactly rush to your waiver wire to grab him, but he certainly has the pedigree as a former first-round pick (2020 draft, No. 10 overall). He's currently 10% rostered.

I did tease an Angels outburst on offense, and that was spearheaded by another Mike Trout night. It has been quite the bounceback season for Trout, and if you felt like you were stealing something when you got him at the back end of Round 1 -- just know that you were -- it won't ever happen again. Trout went 3 for 4 with a double dong to bring his batting average up to .337 and his home run total up to nine. The Angels racked up 18 hits and Anthony Rendon added a homer.

Speaking of no-nos

Astros SP Justin Verlander flirted with and nearly delivered the second no-hitter of Tuesday night. Verlander took one into the eighth inning before Gio Urshela broke it up. It was still another dominant outing for the low-key Cy Young candidate. Verlander finished with eight shutout innings, one hit and two walks allowed and five strikeouts. This marks the former Cy Young's fifth straight quality start, and that includes two outings where he went eight innings deep. The swinging strike rate and strikeout numbers overall may not be what we grew accustomed to with Verlander before the injury, but we'll certainly take a 1.55 ERA.

Bradish has his best start yet

The Orioles don't always get a lot of love on this newsletter, so let's shout out SP Kyle Bradish, who struck out 11 through seven innings of what was easily the best performance of his young and promising career. He picked up 14 induced swinging strikes on just 91 pitches, and his velocity was excellent -- topping out at 98 MPH. He's certainly not the No. 1 pitching prospect in Baltimore's organization, but he's delivering now and worth monitoring on your waiver wire.

Buying the Skubal breakout?

Tigers SP Tarik Skubal made some changes to his pitching profile that led to optimism as a late-round dart throw in drafts this spring and he may finally be paying that off. Skubal delivered again on Tuesday with seven shutout innings, allowing just three hits and three walks. He's not delivering dominant hit-and-miss stuff, but he's getting outs by replacing his fastball usage with more sliders and sinkers. He now has a 2.94 ERA and a ground-ball rate that is up to 53% on the season.

The keys to the breakout that lead me to believe it's for real are the command (only six walks in six starts) and the fact that he is limiting hard contact.

News and lineup notes

