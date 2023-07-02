blake-snell.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 15 (July 3-9). All information is up to date as of Saturday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
COL
Colorado
2
J. Ryan SP MIN Joe Ryan SP MIN
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
3
B. Snell SP SD Blake Snell SP SD
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
4
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
ARI
Arizona
5
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
6
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
MIA
Miami
7
J. Luzardo SP MIA Jesus Luzardo SP MIA
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
8
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
HOU
Houston
9
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
10
Z. Eflin SP TB Zach Eflin SP TB
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
11
B. Elder SP ATL Bryce Elder SP ATL
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
Advisable in most cases
12
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
13
T. Wells SP BAL Tyler Wells SP BAL
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
14
B. Garrett SP MIA Braxton Garrett SP MIA
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
15
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
16
C. Javier SP HOU Cristian Javier SP HOU
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
17
B. Woo SP SEA Bryan Woo SP SEA
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
HOU
Houston
18
K. Senga SP NYM Kodai Senga SP NYM
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SD
San Diego
Better left for points leagues
19
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
20
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
21
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
22
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
WAS
Washington
23
M. Perez SP TEX Martin Perez SP TEX
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
WAS
Washington
24
J. Teheran SP MIL Julio Teheran SP MIL
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
25
J. Sears SP OAK JP Sears SP OAK
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
BOS
Boston
26
J. France SP HOU J.P. France SP HOU
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
No thanks
27
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
28
D. Smyly SP CHC Drew Smyly SP CHC
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
29
K. Gibson SP BAL Kyle Gibson SP BAL
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
30
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
31
L. Ortiz SP PIT Luis Ortiz SP PIT
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
ARI
Arizona
32
P. Corbin SP WAS Patrick Corbin SP WAS
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
TEX
Texas
33
Z. Greinke SP KC Zack Greinke SP KC
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
34
A. Wainwright SP STL Adam Wainwright SP STL
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
35
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
TEX
Texas
36
T. Richards RP TOR Trevor Richards RP TOR
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
DET
Detroit
37
Z. Davies SP ARI Zach Davies SP ARI
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
38
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
SF
San Francisco
39
L. Weaver SP CIN Luke Weaver SP CIN
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee