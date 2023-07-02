bryan-woo.jpg

There's no replacement for a high-end hurler, of course, but if you're looking to stream pitchers, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.

All information is up to date as of Saturday evening.


Sleeper pitchers for Week 15 (July 3-9)
Brayan Bello SP
BOS Boston • #66 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. TEX, vs. OAK
Rostered
77%
The ground-ball specialist has allowed no more than two earned runs in his past 11 starts and is beginning to work deeper into games, too. Whether he ends up making one start this week or two (as predicted here), Brayan Bello needs to be rostered everywhere.
Gavin Williams SP
CLE Cleveland • #63 • Age: 23
Matchups
vs. ATL, vs. KC
Rostered
76%
The top prospect certainly lived up to the hype in his last start, allowing one hit in seven innings against the Royals. He'll be facing that same Royals lineup again this week and also has the benefit of a second start, albeit against the Braves.
Bryan Woo SP
SEA Seattle • #33 • Age: 23
Matchups
at SF, at HOU
Rostered
56%
Bryan Woo isn't the most hyped of this year's rookie pitcher class, but he's getting whiffs at a nice rate and has a 2.46 xERA. A two-start schedule (Giants, Astros) should make up for the fact he has yet to go six innings.
Domingo German SP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • Age: 30
Matchups
vs. BAL, vs. CHC
Rostered
70%
It's all downhill for Domingo German coming off a perfect game, and nobody thinks he's suddenly an ace. But he is in line for two starts, has a swinging-strike rate on par with some of the elites, and is legitimately good at limiting baserunners.
Tarik Skubal SP
DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 26
Matchups
vs. OAK, vs. TOR
Rostered
59%
It obviously takes some guts to start a pitcher coming of a lengthy recovery for flexor tendon surgery, but less so when he's in line for two starts, the first being against the Athletics. Plus, Tarik Skubal's fastball was up a couple miles per hour on his minor-league rehab assignment, which he thoroughly dominated.
Kyle Hendricks SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #28 • Age: 33
Matchups
at MIL, at NYY
Rostered
47%
With a 2.81 ERA and 0.96 WHIP through seven starts, Kyle Hendricks seems to have gotten back to his pre-2021 form after having surgery to repair a small tear in his shoulder capsule. And he has terrific matchups this week at the Brewers and the Aaron Judge-less Yankees.
Dane Dunning SP
TEX Texas • #33 • Age: 28
Matchups
at BOS, at WAS
Rostered
77%
Though he's been effective all year, Dane Dunning was unusually dominant in his last start, striking out 10 and coming within an out of a complete game. He went seven innings the start before and hasn't yet collapsed like we thought he would, so you might as well give him a shot with two starts, including one against the Nationals.
Martin Perez SP
TEX Texas • #54 • Age: 32
Matchups
vs. HOU, at WAS
Rostered
78%
Martin Perez has just a 4.31 ERA over his past eight starts, but if each start is a pass or fail, he has a lot more passes than fails. In six of the eight, he went six innings or more and allowed two earned runs or fewer. The possibility for two such starts this week may be too attractive to pass up.
J.P. France SP
HOU Houston • #68 • Age: 28
Matchups
vs. COL, vs. SEA
Rostered
52%
J.P. France is riding a streak of five straight quality starts in which he's delivered a 2.43 ERA, 1.14 WHIP ... and 4.9 K/9. That last number is reason to believe it won't continue forever, but it could continue this week with two favorable matchups against the Rockies and Mariners.
Emmet Sheehan SP
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #80 • Age: 23
Matchups
vs. PIT
Rostered
67%
After a sensational minor-league showing, Emmet Sheehan has been more good than great through three big-league starts, but the matchups haven't exactly been in his favor. He finally gets a good one this week against a Pirates offense that's come back down to earth.