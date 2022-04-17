brady-singer.jpg

If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 3 (April 18-24)
Matt Brash SP
SEA Seattle • #47 • Age: 23
Matchups
vs. KC
Rostered
73%
It was a leap of faith ranking him No. 1 here last week for the first two starts of his major-league career. It's less so this week, even with just one start, having seen now what he can do.
Merrill Kelly SP
ARI Arizona • #29 • Age: 33
Matchups
at WAS, vs. NYM
Rostered
52%
That reworked changeup didn't pile up as many whiffs in his second start, but the end result was still favorable against an Astros lineup that isn't known to whiff much. I'll still trust him against two lesser lineups.
Jon Gray SP
TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 30
Matchups
at SEA, at OAK
Rostered
75
Sounds like he'll be ready to return from a blister when first eligible Tuesday. The Colorado escapee lines up for two favorable matchups and has demonstrated better whiff potential with his new-and-improved slider..
Kyle Wright SP
ATL Atlanta • #30 • Age: 26
Matchup
vs. MIA
Rostered
77%
A firmer curveball, not to mention improved demeanor, has the 26-year-old living up to his long forgotten potential, and the Marlins will be the weakest lineup he has gotten to face yet.
Triston McKenzie RP
CLE Cleveland • #24 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. CHW, at NYY
Rostered
71%
His last outing, with the velocity elevated and the whiffs in abundance, was a fitting reminder of his upside. Even though the matchups could be better, the extra start is probably worth it.
Andrew Heaney SP
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #28 • Age: 30
Matchup
at SD
Rostered
45%
The new "sweeper" the Dodgers introduced him to played up big in his season debut, and now he's in position to go more than 4 1/3 innings with it.
MacKenzie Gore SP
SD San Diego • #1 • Age: 23
Matchup
vs. CIN
Rostered
74%
He was certainly in control in his debut against the Braves and has a better matchup this time around. Hopefully, he'll make better use of his secondaries to generate more whiffs.
Nick Lodolo SP
CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 24
Matchups
at SD, vs. STL
Rostered
47%
His big-league debut didn't go as hoped, but there's still all the potential of a top prospect and twice the matchups to take advantage.
Josiah Gray SP
WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. ARI, vs. SF
Rostered
53%
He looked fine in his second turn after struggling in his first but is still one of the most homer-prone pitchers in baseball. If you're looking to get as many starts in your lineup as possible, he may be worth a shot.
Miles Mikolas SP
STL St. Louis • #39 • Age: 33
Matchup
at MIA
Rostered
28%
It's a low-ceiling play, but he generally works deep into games and is facing a lineup he should be able to keep at bay. It worked out for him in his last turn at Milwaukee over the weekend.