There is one thing the Fantasy industry has seemingly agreed on: Stop drafting quarterbacks in Round 1. But even that one rule has an exception -- a league where you can start more than one of them.

Superflex and two-quarterback leagues appear to be growing in popularity and it makes all the sense in the world. The position is viewed as the deepest in Fantasy, and in leagues where you only start one, it's too easy to ignore the position and still win. That should not be the case with the most important position in real football.

In these leagues, there should be a minimum of six quarterbacks drafted in the first round, and I have seven in my top 200 below. It is still possible to wait on the position, but not as long as you would in a one-quarterback league. If you do wait, you'll be counting on guys like Carson Wentz, Jared Goff, or Baker Mayfield to have a resurgence...or banking on a big leap from Davis Mills or Mac Jones.

Quarterbacks like Goff and Mills do get a boost in this format because there is real value in having a guy who is unlikely to lose his job. For instance, I prefer Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota to Goff and Mills in terms of per-game projections, but I'm less willing to take the risk that Trubisky or Mariota are replaced in a league where I have to start quarterbacks.

Below is my top 200 for Superflex leagues. One other caveat I'd add is that I really want two quarterbacks guaranteed not to lose their job, and if I don't have a pair of top 20 quarterbacks, then I'm drafting my QB3 earlier than normal. So use this as a guide, but watch closely to make sure you don't miss out on a big run. This is particularly important when you're drafting on one of the ends.