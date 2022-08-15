There is one thing the Fantasy industry has seemingly agreed on: Stop drafting quarterbacks in Round 1. But even that one rule has an exception -- a league where you can start more than one of them.
Superflex and two-quarterback leagues appear to be growing in popularity and it makes all the sense in the world. The position is viewed as the deepest in Fantasy, and in leagues where you only start one, it's too easy to ignore the position and still win. That should not be the case with the most important position in real football.
In these leagues, there should be a minimum of six quarterbacks drafted in the first round, and I have seven in my top 200 below. It is still possible to wait on the position, but not as long as you would in a one-quarterback league. If you do wait, you'll be counting on guys like Carson Wentz, Jared Goff, or Baker Mayfield to have a resurgence...or banking on a big leap from Davis Mills or Mac Jones.
Quarterbacks like Goff and Mills do get a boost in this format because there is real value in having a guy who is unlikely to lose his job. For instance, I prefer Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota to Goff and Mills in terms of per-game projections, but I'm less willing to take the risk that Trubisky or Mariota are replaced in a league where I have to start quarterbacks.
Below is my top 200 for Superflex leagues. One other caveat I'd add is that I really want two quarterbacks guaranteed not to lose their job, and if I don't have a pair of top 20 quarterbacks, then I'm drafting my QB3 earlier than normal. So use this as a guide, but watch closely to make sure you don't miss out on a big run. This is particularly important when you're drafting on one of the ends.
- Josh Allen BUF (QB)
- Justin Herbert LAC (QB)
- Patrick Mahomes KC (QB)
- Lamar Jackson BAL (QB)
- Christian McCaffrey CAR (RB)
- Jonathan Taylor IND (RB)
- Austin Ekeler LAC (RB)
- Justin Jefferson MIN (WR)
- Cooper Kupp LAR (WR)
- Jalen Hurts PHI (QB)
- Tom Brady TB (QB)
- Kyler Murray ARI (QB)
- Derrick Henry TEN (RB)
- Travis Kelce KC (TE)
- Joe Mixon CIN (RB)
- Aaron Jones GB (RB)
- Dalvin Cook MIN (RB)
- Ja'Marr Chase CIN (WR)
- Mark Andrews BAL (TE)
- Dak Prescott DAL (QB)
- Najee Harris PIT (RB)
- Russell Wilson DEN (QB)
- Alvin Kamara NO (RB)
- Leonard Fournette TB (RB)
- D'Andre Swift DET (RB)
- Stefon Diggs BUF (WR)
- Joe Burrow CIN (QB)
- D.J. Moore CAR (WR)
- CeeDee Lamb DAL (WR)
- Davante Adams LV (WR)
- Deebo Samuel SF (WR)
- Kirk Cousins MIN (QB)
- Trey Lance SF (QB)
- Saquon Barkley NYG (RB)
- Tyreek Hill MIA (WR)
- Keenan Allen LAC (WR)
- Michael Pittman IND (WR)
- Brandin Cooks HOU (WR)
- Chris Godwin TB (WR)
- Mike Williams LAC (WR)
- Mike Evans TB (WR)
- A.J. Brown PHI (WR)
- Matthew Stafford LAR (QB)
- Justin Fields CHI (QB)
- David Montgomery CHI (RB)
- Javonte Williams DEN (RB)
- Breece Hall NYJ (RB)
- Nick Chubb CLE (RB)
- Tee Higgins CIN (WR)
- Kyle Pitts ATL (TE)
- Darren Waller LV (TE)
- Michael Thomas NO (WR)
- Diontae Johnson PIT (WR)
- Jaylen Waddle MIA (WR)
- Terry McLaurin WAS (WR)
- Courtland Sutton DEN (WR)
- J.K. Dobbins BAL (RB)
- Aaron Rodgers GB (QB)
- Derek Carr LV (QB)
- Ezekiel Elliott DAL (RB)
- Allen Robinson LAR (WR)
- Darnell Mooney CHI (WR)
- Marquise Brown ARI (WR)
- Cam Akers LAR (RB)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC (RB)
- James Conner ARI (RB)
- Antonio Gibson WAS (RB)
- Josh Jacobs LV (RB)
- Chase Edmonds MIA (RB)
- Travis Etienne JAC (RB)
- Adam Thielen MIN (WR)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster KC (WR)
- DK Metcalf SEA (WR)
- Jerry Jeudy DEN (WR)
- George Kittle SF (TE)
- Dallas Goedert PHI (TE)
- Dalton Schultz DAL (TE)
- Elijah Mitchell SF (RB)
- A.J. Dillon GB (RB)
- Rashod Bateman BAL (WR)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown DET (WR)
- Drake London ATL (WR)
- Robert Woods TEN (WR)
- Gabriel Davis BUF (WR)
- Elijah Moore NYJ (WR)
- T.J. Hockenson DET (TE)
- Dameon Pierce HOU (RB)
- Tony Pollard DAL (RB)
- Miles Sanders PHI (RB)
- Allen Lazard GB (WR)
- Tyler Lockett SEA (WR)
- DeAndre Hopkins ARI (WR)
- Melvin Gordon DEN (RB)
- Kareem Hunt CLE (RB)
- Carson Wentz WAS (QB)
- Jameis Winston NO (QB)
- Kadarius Toney NYG (WR)
- Christian Kirk JAC (WR)
- Nyheim Hines IND (RB)
- Cordarrelle Patterson ATL (RB)
- Damien Harris NE (RB)
- Kenneth Walker III SEA (RB)
- Rashaad Penny SEA (RB)
- Hunter Renfrow LV (WR)
- Tua Tagovailoa MIA (QB)
- Trevor Lawrence JAC (QB)
- Nico Collins HOU (WR)
- Jahan Dotson WAS (WR)
- Treylon Burks TEN (WR)
- Amari Cooper CLE (WR)
- George Pickens PIT (WR)
- Garrett Wilson NYJ (WR)
- Brandon Aiyuk SF (WR)
- Zach Ertz ARI (TE)
- Jakobi Meyers NE (WR)
- Chase Claypool PIT (WR)
- DeVante Parker NE (WR)
- Michael Gallup DAL (WR)
- Jalen Tolbert DAL (WR)
- DeVonta Smith PHI (WR)
- Mark Ingram NO (RB)
- Khalil Herbert CHI (RB)
- Michael Carter NYJ (RB)
- James Cook BUF (RB)
- Chris Olave NO (WR)
- Rhamondre Stevenson NE (RB)
- Kenneth Gainwell PHI (RB)
- James Robinson JAC (RB)
- Darrell Henderson LAR (RB)
- Devin Singletary BUF (RB)
- Tyler Allgeier ATL (RB)
- Jamaal Williams DET (RB)
- Rachaad White TB (RB)
- Zamir White LV (RB)
- Alexander Mattison MIN (RB)
- Ryan Tannehiill TEN (QB)
- Matt Ryan IND (QB)
- Isaiah Spiller LAC (RB)
- Isiah Pacheco KC (RB)
- Skyy Moore KC (WR)
- Rondale Moore ARI (WR)
- Daniel Jones NYG (QB)
- Davis Mills HOU (QB)
- Jared Goff DET (QB)
- Mac Jones NE (QB)
- Eno Benjamin ARI (RB)
- J.D. McKissic WAS (RB)
- Robbie Anderson CAR (WR)
- Tyler Boyd CIN (WR)
- Wan'Dale Robinson NYG (WR)
- K.J. Hamler DEN (WR)
- Jameson Williams DET (WR)
- D.J. Chark DET (WR)
- Romeo Doubs GB (WR)
- K.J. Osborn MIN (WR)
- Cole Kmet CHI (TE)
- Pat Freiermuth PIT (TE)
- Irv Smith MIN (TE)
- Tyler Higbee LAR (TE)
- Julio Jones TB (WR)
- Baker Mayfield CAR (QB)
- Deshaun Watson CLE (QB)
- Marcus Mariota ATL (QB)
- Mitchell Trubisky PIT (QB)
- Zach Wilson NYJ (QB)
- Mike Gesicki MIA (TE)
- Gerald Everett LAC (TE)
- Corey Davis NYJ (WR)
- Raheem Mostert MIA (RB)
- Brian Robinson Jr. WAS (RB)
- D'Onta Foreman CAR (RB)
- Jarvis Landry NO (WR)
- Kyle Rudolph TB (TE)
- Noah Fant SEA (TE)
- Evan Engram JAC (TE)
- Velus Jones Jr. CHI (WR)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC (WR)
- Mecole Hardman KC (WR)
- Russell Gage TB (WR)
- Parris Campbell IND (WR)
- Alec Pierce IND (WR)
- Kenny Pickett PIT (QB)
- Desmond Ridder ATL (QB)
- Jimmy Garoppolo SF (QB)
- Geno Smith SEA (QB)
- Drew Lock SEA (QB)
- Kenny Golladay NYG (WR)
- Christian Watson GB (WR)
- Will Fuller MIA (WR)
- Odell Beckham Jr. LAR (WR)
- Dontrell Hilliard TEN (RB)
- Sammy Watkins GB (WR)
- Marlon Mack HOU (RB)
- Trey Sermon SF (RB)
- Tyrion Davis-Price SF (RB)
- Albert Okwuegbunam DEN (TE)
- Sam Darnold CAR (QB)
- Malik Willis TEN (QB)
- Amari Rodgers GB (WR)
- Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE (WR)