Early Week 12 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Devontae Booker taking over in Denver, while Tyrod Taylor takes his job back in Buffalo

41% Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Fitzpatrick put together a sweet game Sunday at Miami, throwing for 275 yards with a couple of scores. Not only did he do what he usually does – over-target his No. 1 receiver (Mike Evans caught half of his 10 targets for 92 yards) – but he also did a nice job of spreading the ball to tight ends and running backs. Also, he was sacked just once and hit six times, cooling off worries about the Bucs' O-line. The matchup at Atlanta next week isn't daunting enough to scare quarterback-needy Fantasy owners. He remains in the streaming conversation.

58% Tyrod Taylor Buffalo Bills QB

He's back. How could he not be after Nathan Peterman's five-interception debut at the Chargers? Taylor couldn't do enough to rally the Bills to a victory, but he was responsible for several touchdown drives in the second half. It would be foolish for Buffalo coach Sean McDermott to give Peterman another start on the road at Kansas City in Week 12. Taylor figures to finish the season as Buffalo's starter, so if you dropped him – and you don't want or can't get someone like Fitzpatrick -- go right back to Taylor.

23% Devontae Booker Denver Broncos RB

It looks like Booker's time as the Broncos' lead back has arrived. In a relatively close game with the Bengals on Sunday, Booker led all Denver running backs in snaps played (48), carries (14), catches (five) and total yards (44 rushing, 54 receiving). The only two things Booker didn't do was score -- a short-yardage touchdown went to C.J. Anderson -- and fumble -- something Anderson did in the fourth quarter. Denver's next two games are at Oakland and at Miami, both matchups where Booker should be able to put up decent numbers. He's a must-add for the stretch run, especially if he continues to pace Denver's backfield.

70% Jamaal Williams Green Bay Packers RB

Williams was decent in his first NFL start, picking up 38 yards on four catches (six targets) with 57 rush yards on 18 carries. The big workload was pleasant to see, especially the passing work, since the matchup wasn't easy against the Ravens. It also won't be easy next week at Pittsburgh, so don't expect much more from him than what he gave you in Week 11.

68% Damien Williams Miami Dolphins RB

Williams finished his game versus the Buccaneers with 78 yards on 10 carries but had 69 of them on a first-quarter run. That's not typically what Williams does -- he's posted less than 20 yards rushing in each of two previous games. He's more of a physical back with good receiving skills, and he's posted at least nine Fantasy points in two of three games since Jay Ajayi was traded — we can say the same of backfield mate Kenyan Drake. Williams should be of interest if you're desperate for running back help and he's available in your league.

54% Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers RB

Ekeler isn't going to start for Fantasy owners anytime soon -- his touchdown against the Bills came in garbage time and his touches dipped from 15 last week to eight this week. But as the primary backup to Melvin Gordon, he's probably worth stashing in the event something befalls the Chargers' primary rusher, who has dealt with plenty of injuries this season. And if you own Gordon, you better make it a priority to get Ekeler.

34% Corey Coleman Cleveland Browns WR

It was a telling return for Coleman. Against one of the very best pass defenses in the league, Coleman turned a team-high 11 targets into six grabs for 80 yards. The 11 targets tie a team-high on the season for a receiver and, sadly enough, the 80 yards was second-best among wideouts and third-best among all pass-catchers through 10 games. It also happened to be the second-best yardage total for a receiver against Jacksonville this season. Add it up and there's plenty to like about Coleman moving forward. His next two games are both on the road against the Bengals and Chargers but his targets shouldn't drop much, if at all.

60% Kenny Stills Miami Dolphins WR

Jay Cutler went down, Matt Moore came in and Stills' numbers skyrocketed. In one half with Moore, Stills ripped off 154 yards on six catches (seven targets) with a touchdown. There's an obvious connection between the two (today was their sixth touchdown connection over 42 targets in two seasons) and with DeVante Parker not living up to expectations, Stills shapes up as a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver for however long Moore starts in Miami.

57% Jamison Crowder Washington Redskins WR

Bank on Crowder picking up some of the slack left behind by Chris Thompson's season-ending leg injury. Thompson was a big-time short-area target of Kirk Cousins, something that fits into Crowder's game since he plays the most in the slot and has plenty of established chemistry with the quarterback. What really stands out is Crowder's 32 targets in his last three games -- proof that Cousins isn't quite spreading the ball around to all of his receivers like he was earlier in the year.

36% Mike Wallace Baltimore Ravens WR

Wallace has scored in two straight for the Ravens, including a gorgeous one-handed grab on Sunday at Green Bay. Since his return from a one-game absence he's caught 8 of 11 targets for 75 yards and the two scores. He takes on the pass-leaky Texans secondary at home in Week 12 and is among the best plug-and-play receivers you could choose from, though you'd have to be in bad shape at receiver to actually put him in your lineup in a week where no one is on bye.

4% Bruce Ellington Houston Texans WR

Texans coach Bill O'Brien said he needed to get Ellington more involved on offense, and he followed through with six receptions for 63 yards, both career-highs. He's taken over as the No. 2 option in the Houston passing game with Will Fuller out, and he might even retain value once Fuller comes back because of his reliability in the slot. Owners in deeper PPR leagues will check Ellington out.

1% Adam Shaheen Chicago Bears TE

On Sunday, Shaheen caught all four of his targets for 41 yards, including a goal-line touchdown from Mitchell Trubisky. We've seen his playing time and targets spike since the Bears Week 9 bye, so expect him to be a regular in the touchdown-or-bust club at the tight end position moving forward. The Week 12 matchup at Philly won't be so favorable, but the Week 13 home game against a porous 49ers secondary should make him appealing. A savvy Fantasy owner could add and stash Shaheen.

16% Jesse James Pittsburgh Steelers TE

James had a nice game against the Titans Thursday night, picking up a short-yardage score along with five grabs for 21 yards on eight targets. It's his second game this season with eight targets and a touchdown, which is nice, but it's his other eight games with four Fantasy points or fewer that makes us nervous to trust him moving forward. Consider him a streaming option against the Packers at home in Week 12.

36% O.J. Howard Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE

It's another pretty line for Howard -- a touchdown on three catches with 52 yards. But it comes on the heels of a targetless Week 10, as Howard continues to put up inconsistent numbers, making him a liability for Fantasy. Even with his playing time holding steady at 40-plus snaps per game, he's a risk. If anything, his big game magnifies how little Cameron Brate is contributing without Jameis Winston under center. It might be best to steer clear of all Bucs tight ends.