Week 14 brings plenty of tough questions for owners as they set their Fantasy football lineups. Should you go with a proven option like Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who faces a tough San Francisco 49ers defense as part of your Fantasy football strategy? What about rolling the dice on a lower-owned, high-upside option like Cowboys WR Michael Gallup, who scored two touchdowns last week against the Colts? Is a player like Lions RB Jamaal Williams, who's recorded 14 rushing touchdowns this season, safe to rely on in the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings? These are the types of questions owners will have to answer before locking in their Week 14 Fantasy football picks. Before locking in your Week 14 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: St. Brown hauled in 11 receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns in Detroit's 40-14 victory over the Jaguars. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The rookie is having a stellar season, recording 57 catches for 790 yards and four touchdowns. In last week's loss against the Vikings, Wilson finished with eight receptions for 162 yards.

Wilson also had a big day against the Bills earlier this season, recording eight catches for 92 yards on nine targets. He's finished with at least 90 receiving yards in four of his last five games and SportsLine's model expects he'll have another big day against the Bills on Sunday. The model is projecting Wilson will finish as a top-20 WR this week, making him a rock-solid WR2. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Bills running back Devin Singletary, who's ran for 256 yards and four touchdowns in his last four games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position.

Singletary has been playing well in recent weeks, but he's seen rookie James Cook eat into his workload. Cook led the Bills in both carries (14) and rushing yards (64) in last week's victory over the Patriots. Plus, Singletary and the Bills will square off against the New York Jets, a defense that's giving up just 307.0 yards per game this season, the fourth-best mark in the league. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Singletary is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 14. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 14 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.