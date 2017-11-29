Fantasy Football Week 13: What you missed Tuesday, with QB changes going down in New York, San Francisco

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Tuesday:

The Giants benched Eli Manning for Geno Smith

This one comes as a huge surprise, given Manning's stature and history within the organization, and it generated plenty of controversy when it was announced Tuesday. Smith is still just 27, but has shown little to suggest he has much of a future in the NFL, so the decision to sit Manning for him doesn't make much sense.

Especially because the Giants have rookie third-rounder Davis Webb on the bench, and haven't given him an in-game snap since the preseason finale. Webb will get an opportunity to play down the stretch, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see that chance come as soon as Week 14, when the Giants return back home after this weekend's trip to Oakland. Either way, with Sterling Shepard's status still very much up in the air as he recovers from migraines, and Evan Engram seemingly hitting the rookie wall, there isn't much about this Giants' offense worth getting excited about these days, Eli or no.

Jimmy Garoppolo will start for the 49ers

We weren't sure if Garoppolo would get a chance this season, but it always seemed more likely than not. C.J. Beathard going down with hip and knee injuries in Week 12 made it much easier to make the call, and Garoppolo was named the team's starter Tuesday. Given what they gave up for him (and what they likely need to pay him in restricted free agency this offseason), this should be Garoppolo's job for good, if he can keep it.

Garoppolo doesn't have a bad schedule coming up, with the Bears, Texans and Titans over his next three gamers, but he just doesn't have the weapons in this offense to be worth starting in standard one-QB leagues. If he's everything the 49ers hope he can be, the cast around him may end up not mattering much, but for now, Fantasy owners should take a wait-and-see approach to Garoppolo.

Other notes