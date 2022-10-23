isiah-pacheco-chiefs-getty.jpg

The running back position in Fantasy Football for Week 7 is a mess. We got a big shakeup when the 49ers acquired Christian McCaffrey Thursday night, putting both the 49ers and Panthers backfields in question, and things have only gotten murkier since. 

First, we learned that J.K. Dobbins would undergo knee surgery that would cost him 4-6 weeks of recovery. He was placed on IR, which seemingly put Kenyan Drake in line for a significant role against a bad Browns defense Sunday. But with Justice Hill (hamstring) and Gus Edwards (knee, activated from PUP) expected to be active this week, suddenly that situation looks pretty cloudy.

And then Sunday morning we got another surprise, with Ian Rapoport reporting that Isiah Pacheco is expected to start for the Chiefs. Now, that doesn't mean Clyde Edwards-Helaire is out of the picture -- in fact, that report indicates that Edwards-Helaire will "still have a key role on offense." Further, the report highlights Pacheco's pass-blocking as a key part of his ascendancy, which doesn't necessarily indicate  that he's going to be a lead back -- he could be taking on Jerick McKinnon's role, which has led to four carries and 1.8 receptions per game so far. 

So, yeah, the Ravens, Chiefs, Panthers, and 49ers backfields all look like a mess, at least until we see them in action. Oh, and the Bears said they're going to go with a "hot-hand" approach at RB this week and beyond, putting David Montgomery's role in question. And the Broncos said they are sticking with Melvin Gordon as the starter despite Latavius Murray being the clear lead back for them in his debut last week. 

So, yeah, it's messy. I'd probably start both McCaffrey and Jeff Wilson over any of the Ravens, Chiefs, or Panthers backs, and potentially over back David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, too. But it's hard to have any certainty about any of those situations -- McCaffrey could play 10 snaps! Here are the rest of my running back rankings for Week 7. 

Remember, the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings are all on bye this week. 

  1. Saquon Barkley @JAX
  2. Austin Ekeler vs. SEA
  3. Jonathan Taylor @TEN
  4. Joe Mixon vs. ATL
  5. Leonard Fournette @CAR
  6. Josh Jacobs vs. HOU
  7. Derrick Henry vs. IND
  8. Breece Hall @DEN
  9. Aaron Jones @WAS
  10. Nick Chubb @BAL
  11. Kenneth Walker @LAC
  12. Dameon Pierce @LV
  13. Christian McCaffrey vs. KC
  14. Jamaal Williams @DAL
  15. Ezekiel Elliott vs. DET
  16. Travis Etienne vs. NYG
  17. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. CHI
  18. Raheem Mostert vs. PIT
  19. David Montgomery @NE
  20. Damien Harris vs. CHI
  21. Najee Harris @MIA
  22. Kareem Hunt @BAL
  23. AJ Dillon @WAS
  24. Jeff Wilson vs. KC
  25. Tyler Allgeier @CIN
  26. James Robinson vs. NYG
  27. Nyheim Hines @TEN
  28. Tony Pollard vs. DET
  29. Isaiah Pacheco @SF
  30. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @SF
  31. Chuba Hubbard vs. TB
  32. Khalil Herbert @NE
  33. Kenyan Drake vs. CLE
  34. Sony Michel vs. SEA
  35. Rex Burkhead @LV
  36. Michael Carter @DEN
  37. Dontrell Hilliard vs. IND
  38. Rachaad White @CAR
  39. D'Onta Foreman vs. TB
  40. Melvin Gordon vs. NYJ
  41. Mike Boone @DAL
  42. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. GB
  43. Antonio Gibson vs. GB
  44. J.D. McKissic vs. GB
  45. Jaylen Warren @MIA
  46. Caleb Huntley @CIN
  47. Mike Boone vs. NYJ
  48. Chase Edmonds vs. PIT
  49. Justice Hill vs. CLE
  50. Gus Edwards vs. CLE
  51. Samaje Perine vs. ATL

