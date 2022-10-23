Before you come at me with any "How could you have [Random Mediocre Wide Receiver] ranked so high???" questions or comments for my Week 7 rankings, it's worth remembering that, with the Bills, Rams, Eagles, and Vikings on bye this week, each of my top four wide receivers from last week's rankings are out this week – not to mention three other top-30 options from Week 6.
Which is how you get Keenan Allen as a top-20 WR during a week when he talked about sitting out. As of this writing -- roughly 11 a.m., Sunday morning -- Allen's status for Week 7 is in question. He's going to test out his ailing hamstring before the team's 4:25 kick off, but at least one pre-game report indicates Allen is "trending positive."
It's tough to trust Allen even given that report, and if you have to choose between some of the lower-ranked guys who play earlier, like Christian Kirk, Terry McLaurin, or Allen Lazard, you should probably default to the 1 p.m. guys unless you have a similar option available later to swap in. It's a tough spot, with Allen kicking off in the later window Sunday with a legitimately questionable status. If you can avoid the situation entirely, it's not a bad idea.
But Allen is the kind of player you're going to start when he's active if you can. He's a top-12 WR when healthy, and if he plays, you have to treat him as if he's healthy, more or less. It's a tough spot, but I'll roll the dice on Allen. Here are the rest of my wide receiver rankings for Week 7.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
- Tyreek Hill vs. PIT
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. ATL
- Davante Adams vs. HOU
- Chris Godwin @CAR
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @DAL
- CeeDee Lamb vs. DET
- Deebo Samuel vs. KC
- Michael Pittman @TEN
- Mike Williams vs. SEA
- Tee Higgins vs. ATL
- Mike Evans @CAR
- Jaylen Waddle vs. PIT
- Tyler Lockett @LAC
- Amari Cooper @BAL
- Jakobi Meyers vs. CHI
- Diontae Johnson @MIA
- Keenan Allen vs. SEA
- Brandin Cooks @LV
- DK Metcalf @LAC
- JuJu Smith-Schuster @SF
- Allen Lazard @WAS
- Courtland Sutton vs. NYJ
- Michael Gallup vs. DET
- Christian Kirk vs. NYG
- Rashod Bateman vs. CLE
- Curtis Samuel vs. GB
- Romeo Doubs @WAS
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. KC
- Hunter Renfrow vs. HOU
- Darnell Mooney @NE
- Drake London @CIN
- Josh Reynolds @DAL
- Garrett Wilson @DEN
- Chase Claypool @MIA
- Jerry Jeudy vs. NYJ
- D.J. Moore vs. TB
- Devin Duvernay vs. CLE
- Robert Woods vs. IND
- George Pickens @MIA
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @BAL
- Terry McLaurin vs. GB
- Darius Slayton @JAX
- Corey Davis @DEN
- Alec Pierce @TEN
- Tyler Boyd vs. ATL
- Wan'Dale Robinson @JAX
- Nico Collins @LV
- Tyquan Thornton vs. CHI
- Mecole Hardman @SF
- Mack Hollins vs. HOU
- Zay Jones vs. NYG
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling @SF
- DeVante Parker vs. CHI
- Richie James @JAX
- Trent Sherfield vs. PIT
- Kyle Philips vs. IND
- Russell Gage @CAR
- Noah Brown vs. DET