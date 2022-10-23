Before you come at me with any "How could you have [Random Mediocre Wide Receiver] ranked so high???" questions or comments for my Week 7 rankings, it's worth remembering that, with the Bills, Rams, Eagles, and Vikings on bye this week, each of my top four wide receivers from last week's rankings are out this week – not to mention three other top-30 options from Week 6.

Which is how you get Keenan Allen as a top-20 WR during a week when he talked about sitting out. As of this writing -- roughly 11 a.m., Sunday morning -- Allen's status for Week 7 is in question. He's going to test out his ailing hamstring before the team's 4:25 kick off, but at least one pre-game report indicates Allen is "trending positive."

It's tough to trust Allen even given that report, and if you have to choose between some of the lower-ranked guys who play earlier, like Christian Kirk, Terry McLaurin, or Allen Lazard, you should probably default to the 1 p.m. guys unless you have a similar option available later to swap in. It's a tough spot, with Allen kicking off in the later window Sunday with a legitimately questionable status. If you can avoid the situation entirely, it's not a bad idea.

But Allen is the kind of player you're going to start when he's active if you can. He's a top-12 WR when healthy, and if he plays, you have to treat him as if he's healthy, more or less. It's a tough spot, but I'll roll the dice on Allen. Here are the rest of my wide receiver rankings for Week 7.