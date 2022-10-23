deandre-hopkins-5-1400-us.jpg
Before you come at me with any "How could you have [Random Mediocre Wide Receiver] ranked so high???" questions or comments for my Week 7 rankings, it's worth remembering that, with the Bills, Rams, Eagles, and Vikings on bye this week, each of my top four wide receivers from last week's rankings are out this week – not to mention three other top-30 options from Week 6.

Which is how you get Keenan Allen as a top-20 WR during a week when he talked about sitting out. As of this writing -- roughly 11 a.m., Sunday morning -- Allen's status for Week 7 is in question. He's going to test out his ailing hamstring before the team's 4:25 kick off, but at least one pre-game report indicates Allen is "trending positive."

It's tough to trust Allen even given that report, and if you have to choose between some of the lower-ranked guys who play earlier, like Christian Kirk, Terry McLaurin, or Allen Lazard, you should probably default to the 1 p.m. guys unless you have a similar option available later to swap in. It's a tough spot, with Allen kicking off in the later window Sunday with a legitimately questionable status. If you can avoid the situation entirely, it's not a bad idea.

But Allen is the kind of player you're going to start when he's active if you can. He's a top-12 WR when healthy, and if he plays, you have to treat him as if he's healthy, more or less. It's a tough spot, but I'll roll the dice on Allen. Here are the rest of my wide receiver rankings for Week 7.

  1. Tyreek Hill vs. PIT
  2. Ja'Marr Chase vs. ATL
  3. Davante Adams vs. HOU
  4. Chris Godwin @CAR
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown @DAL
  6. CeeDee Lamb vs. DET
  7. Deebo Samuel vs. KC
  8. Michael Pittman @TEN
  9. Mike Williams vs. SEA
  10. Tee Higgins vs. ATL
  11. Mike Evans @CAR
  12. Jaylen Waddle vs. PIT
  13. Tyler Lockett @LAC
  14. Amari Cooper @BAL
  15. Jakobi Meyers vs. CHI
  16. Diontae Johnson @MIA
  17. Keenan Allen vs. SEA
  18. Brandin Cooks @LV
  19. DK Metcalf @LAC
  20. JuJu Smith-Schuster @SF
  21. Allen Lazard @WAS
  22. Courtland Sutton vs. NYJ
  23. Michael Gallup vs. DET
  24. Christian Kirk vs. NYG
  25. Rashod Bateman vs. CLE
  26. Curtis Samuel vs. GB
  27. Romeo Doubs @WAS
  28. Brandon Aiyuk vs. KC
  29. Hunter Renfrow vs. HOU
  30. Darnell Mooney @NE
  31. Drake London @CIN
  32. Josh Reynolds @DAL
  33. Garrett Wilson @DEN
  34. Chase Claypool @MIA
  35. Jerry Jeudy vs. NYJ
  36. D.J. Moore vs. TB
  37. Devin Duvernay vs. CLE
  38. Robert Woods vs. IND
  39. George Pickens @MIA
  40. Donovan Peoples-Jones @BAL
  41. Terry McLaurin vs. GB
  42. Darius Slayton @JAX
  43. Corey Davis @DEN
  44. Alec Pierce @TEN
  45. Tyler Boyd vs. ATL
  46. Wan'Dale Robinson @JAX
  47. Nico Collins @LV
  48. Tyquan Thornton vs. CHI
  49. Mecole Hardman @SF
  50. Mack Hollins vs. HOU
  51. Zay Jones vs. NYG
  52. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @SF
  53. DeVante Parker vs. CHI
  54. Richie James @JAX
  55. Trent Sherfield vs. PIT
  56. Kyle Philips vs. IND
  57. Russell Gage @CAR
  58. Noah Brown vs. DET