The New York Yankees seek their fourth consecutive victory when they visit the Seattle Mariners for the middle contest of their three-game series on Tuesday (9:40 p.m. ET) at T-Mobile Park. New York (33-23), which occupied last place in the American League East and trailed division-leading Tampa Bay by nine games on May 11, has gone 12-5 since to cut the deficit to six. The Yankees cruised to a 10-4 victory in Monday's series opener behind a two-homer performance by Aaron Judge. On Tuesday, New York's Nestor Cortes (4-2, 5.30 ERA) takes the mound opposite Seattle's Logan Gilbert (3-2, 3.60).

The Mariners are -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Yankees are +118 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored is 7. The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Tuesday evening. Elsewhere in the majors, two other teams aim for four-game winning streaks as the Miami Marlins (-140) host the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds (+150) visit the Boston Red Sox. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Houston Astros (-105) to defeat the Minnesota Twins. The Astros were one out away from their fourth straight victory in Monday's series opener but suffered a 7-5 loss in 10 innings. Despite the setback, Houston has been on a tear, winning 14 of its last 18 contests to get within three games of first-place Texas in the American League West.

Jose Altuve, who missed the Astros' first 43 games of the year after suffering a broken thumb in the World Baseball Classic, has been on fire since returning. The 2017 AL MVP went 0-for-4 in his season debut but has hit safely in his last seven contests, going 11-for-27 with six RBI. Altuve has gone deep in back-to-back games as he erased a 4-1 deficit on Monday with a grand slam in the seventh inning. See who else to back here.

How to make MLB parlays for Tuesday, May 30

