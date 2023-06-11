We're more than two months into the 2023 MLB season and daily Fantasy baseball players across the country are starting to dial in their MLB DFS strategies. Luis Arraez is seeking to become the first player since Ted Williams to hit .400 over the course of a full season and he'll enter Sunday's matchup with the White Sox hitting .402 on the year. The former Twins infielder has never hit worse than .294 in a season. He's also hit over .300 in three of his four seasons in the MLB prior to 2023.

However, he's upped the ante significantly in his first season with the Marlins, and he should be considered for your MLB DFS lineups while he continues this incredible heater. There are only 14 players in baseball hitting .300 or better entering the day, so contact isn't exactly easy to come by in the MLB DFS player pool. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga as one of his top pitchers in his MLB DFS player pool on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Senga threw seven scoreless innings in a win over the Pirates and struck out six, returning 28.15 points on DraftKings and 49 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts ($6,400 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel). The six-time All-Star and 2018 AL MVP is now in his fourth season with the Dodgers, and he's having arguably his best season yet in Los Angeles.

Betts enters Sunday tied for third in the NL with 17 home runs and he's slashing a solid .262/.365/.537 with 41 RBI and 52 runs scored. He's on a five-game hitting streak and has four home runs with eight RBI during the first eight games of June. He's also 6-for-13 in his career off Phillies starter Taijuan Walker. Confidently lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return on Sunday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Braves first baseman Matt Olson ($6,100 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). The 29-year-old has slugged an impressive 193 home runs in his first 3,357 plate appearances. Olson's 17 homers this season is tied for third in the National League.

He's also recorded a hit in five of his last six games entering Sunday and he's racked up 43 RBI this season hitting behind NL MVP candidate Ronald Acuna Jr. He's hit 15 of his 17 home runs this season off right-handed pitching and he'll take on Nationals righty Trevor Williams on Sunday. See who else to pick right here.

