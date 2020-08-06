Watch Now: Miami Marlins Find Themselves In First Place (1:09)

Following several postponements to Major League Baseball games as a result of the Marlins and Cardinals coronavirus outbreaks, the league has announced a large list of scheduling updates to the 2020 season. With the rescheduled games, MLB managed to get all postponed games scheduled to be completed prior to the end of September.

One of the ways they managed to do this was scheduling many seven-inning doubleheaders. Fourteen to be exact. Eleven of the league's 30 clubs were affected by the postponements and subsequent rescheduling: Cardinals, Tigers, White Sox, Brewers, Phillies, Blue Jays, Orioles, Red Sox, Marlins, Yankees and Nationals.

Here's a full breakdown of the rescheduled games:

SERIES

LOCATION

DATE

START TIME (E.T.)

NOTES

STL @ DET

Comerica Park

Aug. 13 (doubleheader)

1:10 p.m.

Make-up of Aug. 3-6

DET @ STL

Busch Stadium

Sept. 10 (DH)

2:15 p.m.

Make-up of Aug. 3-6

STL @ CHWS

Guaranteed Rate Field

Aug. 14

8:10 p.m.

Originally scheduled for Aug. 13 at Dyersville, IA

MIL @ CHI

Wrigley Field

Aug. 13

7:15 p.m.

Originally scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

MIL @ DET

Comerica Park

Sept. 9

1:10 p.m.

Originally scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

STL @ MIL

Miller Park, Busch Stadium

Sept. 14 (DH), Sept. 16 (DH), Sept. 25 (DH)

All 5:10 p.m.

Three doubleheaders to make up originally scheduled three-game series from July 31-Aug. 2;
Brewers to serve as home team in game 1 on Sept. 25

PHI @ TOR

Sahlen Field (Buffalo), Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 20 (DH), Sept. 18 (DH)

1:05 p.m., 4:05 p.m.

Make-ups of July 31, Aug. 1; Originally scheduled for 7:05 p.m. start; Game 1 make-up of Aug. 2; Blue Jays to serve as home team in game

TOR @ BAL

Camden Yards

Aug. 19

1:05 p.m.

Originally scheduled for 7:35 p.m.

PHI @ BOS

Fenway Park

Aug. 19

1:35 p.m.

Originally scheduled for 7:05 p.m. 

PHI @ MIA

Marlins Park

Sept. 11 (DH), Sept. 13 (DH), Sept. 14

5:10 p.m., 1:10 p.m., 4:10 p.m.

Regularly scheduled game and make-up of Aug. 4; Regularly scheduled game and make-up of Aug. 5; Make-up of Aug. 6

BOS @ MIA

Marlins Park

Sept. 15, 16, 17

6:40 p.m., 6:40 p.m, 1:10 p.m.

Originally scheduled for Sept. 14-16

WAS @ MIA

Nationals Park, Marlins Park

Aug. 22 (DH), Sept. 18 (DH), Sept. 20 (DH)

4:05 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 1:10 p.m.

Miami to serve as home team in game 2,
which is make-up of July 31; Regularly scheduled game and make-up of Aug. 1; Regularly scheduled game and make-up of Aug. 2

NYY @ BAL

Camden Yards

Sept. 4 (DH)

5:05 p.m.

Regularly scheduled game and make-up of Aug. 5

BOS @ PHI

Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 8 (DH)

4:05 p.m.

Originally scheduled for Sept. 8 and Sept. 9

The Marlins-Phillies series from Sept. 10-14 in Miami will see the teams play seven games in five days, including the pair of doubleheaders. The revised schedule has the Marlins playing four doubleheaders in September, and they'll play 27 games over the final 23 days of the season. 

Both the Marlins and Phillies were sidelined for a week after Miami's outbreak, but they resumed play this week. The Cardinals, meanwhile, have not played since last Wednesday. They are currently scheduled to resume their season on Friday against the Cubs.

The pair of team outbreaks has caused MLB to postpone 21 games so far.