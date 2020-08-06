Watch Now: Miami Marlins Find Themselves In First Place ( 1:09 )

Following several postponements to Major League Baseball games as a result of the Marlins and Cardinals coronavirus outbreaks, the league has announced a large list of scheduling updates to the 2020 season. With the rescheduled games, MLB managed to get all postponed games scheduled to be completed prior to the end of September.

One of the ways they managed to do this was scheduling many seven-inning doubleheaders. Fourteen to be exact. Eleven of the league's 30 clubs were affected by the postponements and subsequent rescheduling: Cardinals, Tigers, White Sox, Brewers, Phillies, Blue Jays, Orioles, Red Sox, Marlins, Yankees and Nationals.

Here's a full breakdown of the rescheduled games:

SERIES LOCATION DATE START TIME (E.T.) NOTES STL @ DET Comerica Park Aug. 13 (doubleheader) 1:10 p.m. Make-up of Aug. 3-6 DET @ STL Busch Stadium Sept. 10 (DH) 2:15 p.m. Make-up of Aug. 3-6 STL @ CHWS Guaranteed Rate Field Aug. 14 8:10 p.m. Originally scheduled for Aug. 13 at Dyersville, IA MIL @ CHI Wrigley Field Aug. 13 7:15 p.m. Originally scheduled for 4:05 p.m. MIL @ DET Comerica Park Sept. 9 1:10 p.m. Originally scheduled for 7:10 p.m. STL @ MIL Miller Park, Busch Stadium Sept. 14 (DH), Sept. 16 (DH), Sept. 25 (DH) All 5:10 p.m. Three doubleheaders to make up originally scheduled three-game series from July 31-Aug. 2;

Brewers to serve as home team in game 1 on Sept. 25 PHI @ TOR Sahlen Field (Buffalo), Citizens Bank Park Aug. 20 (DH), Sept. 18 (DH) 1:05 p.m., 4:05 p.m. Make-ups of July 31, Aug. 1; Originally scheduled for 7:05 p.m. start; Game 1 make-up of Aug. 2; Blue Jays to serve as home team in game TOR @ BAL Camden Yards Aug. 19 1:05 p.m. Originally scheduled for 7:35 p.m. PHI @ BOS Fenway Park Aug. 19 1:35 p.m. Originally scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PHI @ MIA Marlins Park Sept. 11 (DH), Sept. 13 (DH), Sept. 14 5:10 p.m., 1:10 p.m., 4:10 p.m. Regularly scheduled game and make-up of Aug. 4; Regularly scheduled game and make-up of Aug. 5; Make-up of Aug. 6 BOS @ MIA Marlins Park Sept. 15, 16, 17 6:40 p.m., 6:40 p.m, 1:10 p.m. Originally scheduled for Sept. 14-16 WAS @ MIA Nationals Park, Marlins Park Aug. 22 (DH), Sept. 18 (DH), Sept. 20 (DH) 4:05 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 1:10 p.m. Miami to serve as home team in game 2,

which is make-up of July 31; Regularly scheduled game and make-up of Aug. 1; Regularly scheduled game and make-up of Aug. 2 NYY @ BAL Camden Yards Sept. 4 (DH) 5:05 p.m. Regularly scheduled game and make-up of Aug. 5 BOS @ PHI Citizens Bank Park Sept. 8 (DH) 4:05 p.m. Originally scheduled for Sept. 8 and Sept. 9

The Marlins-Phillies series from Sept. 10-14 in Miami will see the teams play seven games in five days, including the pair of doubleheaders. The revised schedule has the Marlins playing four doubleheaders in September, and they'll play 27 games over the final 23 days of the season.

Both the Marlins and Phillies were sidelined for a week after Miami's outbreak, but they resumed play this week. The Cardinals, meanwhile, have not played since last Wednesday. They are currently scheduled to resume their season on Friday against the Cubs.

The pair of team outbreaks has caused MLB to postpone 21 games so far.