Following several postponements to Major League Baseball games as a result of the Marlins and Cardinals coronavirus outbreaks, the league has announced a large list of scheduling updates to the 2020 season. With the rescheduled games, MLB managed to get all postponed games scheduled to be completed prior to the end of September.
One of the ways they managed to do this was scheduling many seven-inning doubleheaders. Fourteen to be exact. Eleven of the league's 30 clubs were affected by the postponements and subsequent rescheduling: Cardinals, Tigers, White Sox, Brewers, Phillies, Blue Jays, Orioles, Red Sox, Marlins, Yankees and Nationals.
Here's a full breakdown of the rescheduled games:
SERIES
LOCATION
DATE
START TIME (E.T.)
NOTES
STL @ DET
Comerica Park
Aug. 13 (doubleheader)
1:10 p.m.
Make-up of Aug. 3-6
DET @ STL
Busch Stadium
Sept. 10 (DH)
2:15 p.m.
Make-up of Aug. 3-6
STL @ CHWS
Guaranteed Rate Field
Aug. 14
8:10 p.m.
Originally scheduled for Aug. 13 at Dyersville, IA
MIL @ CHI
Wrigley Field
Aug. 13
7:15 p.m.
Originally scheduled for 4:05 p.m.
MIL @ DET
Comerica Park
Sept. 9
1:10 p.m.
Originally scheduled for 7:10 p.m.
STL @ MIL
Miller Park, Busch Stadium
Sept. 14 (DH), Sept. 16 (DH), Sept. 25 (DH)
All 5:10 p.m.
Three doubleheaders to make up originally scheduled three-game series from July 31-Aug. 2;
PHI @ TOR
Sahlen Field (Buffalo), Citizens Bank Park
Aug. 20 (DH), Sept. 18 (DH)
1:05 p.m., 4:05 p.m.
Make-ups of July 31, Aug. 1; Originally scheduled for 7:05 p.m. start; Game 1 make-up of Aug. 2; Blue Jays to serve as home team in game
TOR @ BAL
Camden Yards
Aug. 19
1:05 p.m.
Originally scheduled for 7:35 p.m.
PHI @ BOS
Fenway Park
Aug. 19
1:35 p.m.
Originally scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
PHI @ MIA
Marlins Park
Sept. 11 (DH), Sept. 13 (DH), Sept. 14
5:10 p.m., 1:10 p.m., 4:10 p.m.
Regularly scheduled game and make-up of Aug. 4; Regularly scheduled game and make-up of Aug. 5; Make-up of Aug. 6
BOS @ MIA
Marlins Park
Sept. 15, 16, 17
6:40 p.m., 6:40 p.m, 1:10 p.m.
Originally scheduled for Sept. 14-16
WAS @ MIA
Nationals Park, Marlins Park
Aug. 22 (DH), Sept. 18 (DH), Sept. 20 (DH)
4:05 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 1:10 p.m.
Miami to serve as home team in game 2,
NYY @ BAL
Camden Yards
Sept. 4 (DH)
5:05 p.m.
Regularly scheduled game and make-up of Aug. 5
BOS @ PHI
Citizens Bank Park
Sept. 8 (DH)
4:05 p.m.
Originally scheduled for Sept. 8 and Sept. 9
The Marlins-Phillies series from Sept. 10-14 in Miami will see the teams play seven games in five days, including the pair of doubleheaders. The revised schedule has the Marlins playing four doubleheaders in September, and they'll play 27 games over the final 23 days of the season.
Both the Marlins and Phillies were sidelined for a week after Miami's outbreak, but they resumed play this week. The Cardinals, meanwhile, have not played since last Wednesday. They are currently scheduled to resume their season on Friday against the Cubs.
The pair of team outbreaks has caused MLB to postpone 21 games so far.