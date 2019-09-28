MLB schedule, scores: Royals' Jorge Soler takes over AL home run lead; Cardinals can clinch NL Central title
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
The penultimate day of the 2019 regular season has arrived. All 10 postseason spots have been claimed but the final seeding is not yet final. Here's a breakdown of what's still on the line this weekend, and here is everything you need to know about Saturday's 16-game MLB slate.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.
Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, Sept. 28
- LIVE - Orioles at Red Sox (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Twins at Royals (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Rays at Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- LIVE/Game 1 - Tigers at White Sox (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Dodgers at Giants (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Indians at Nationals (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Marlins at Phillies, 6:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Reds at Pirates, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING/Game 2 - Tigers at White Sox, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Cubs at Cardinals, 7:15pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Braves at Mets, 7:15pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Yankees at Rangers, 8:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Brewers at Rockies, 8:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Padres at Diamondbacks, 8:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Astros at Angels, 9:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Athletics at Mariners, 9:10pm ET (GameTracker)
Saturday's clinching scenarios
The 10 postseason teams are set but that doesn't meaning the bracket is complete. There are still several things on the line this weekend. Here are Saturday's clinching scenarios:
- Cardinals clinch NL Central title with a win and a Brewers loss.
- Nationals clinch homefield advantage in NL Wild Card Game with a win or a Brewers loss.
- Astros clinch best record in MLB with a win or a Dodgers loss.
The Athletics and Rays will meet in the AL Wild Card Game. We know that much. Because they come into Saturday with identical 96-64 records, homefield advantage in Wednesday's winner-take-all contest can not be determined until Sunday.
Soler takes over AL home run lead
How good is Angels wunderkind Mike Trout? So good that he came into Saturday tied for the American League home run lead despite not playing since Sept. 7. He's been out with a foot injury.
Trout is no longer tied for the AL home run lead, however. On Saturday, Royals slugger Jorge Soler clocked his 46th home run of the season, taking over sole possession of the league lead. Here's the milestone blast:
Soler and Trout came into Saturday with 45 homers. Alex Bregman was a distant third in the home run race with 41 bombs. Nelson Cruz is the only other American Leaguer with 40 homers. With the season ending Sunday, Soler is very likely to become the first Royals player to lead the league in home runs.
Earlier this month Soler set a new franchise single-season record with his 39th home run, breaking the record held by Mike Moustakas. Soler had not homered since Sept. 16 prior to Saturday.
Quick hits
- The Nationals said RHP Max Scherzer will start the NL Wild Card Game. "All hands will be on deck," though, which could mean RHP Stephen Strasburg and/or LHP Patrick Corbin will pitch in relief.
- RHP Charlie Morton will start the AL Wild Card Game for the Rays. The Athletics have not picked a starting pitcher yet. Billy Beane indicated it will be either LHP Sean Manaea or RHP Mike Fiers.
- Yankees OF Aaron Judge said there is "no better person to share" the rookie home run record with than Mets 1B Pete Alonso. Alonso has two games remaining to hit his 53rd homer and set a new rookie record.
- Rays DH Yandy Diaz will rejoin the team Sunday, reports MLB.com. He's been out since July 22 with a foot injury. Diaz will be limited to pinch-hitting and DH duties, and could be on the postseason roster.
- The Blue Jays have shut down SS Bo Bichette, reports TSN Sports. He's been in concussion protocol since taking a pitch to the head Sept. 19. Bichette has resumed baseball activities but won't play this weekend.
- Red Sox 1B Steve Pearce is considering retirement, reports MassLive.com. He's missed most of this season with back and knee injuries. The 36-year-old lefty masher was MVP of the 2018 World Series.
- The Yankees activated RHP David Hale off the injured list, the team announced. He was very good as a long man before going down with a back injury in July. Hale could be in the postseason roster mix.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Judge hopes Alonso sets rookie HR record
Alonso still has two games to break Judge's record
-
Rays will start Morton in Wild Card Game
Manaea returned from major shoulder surgery earlier this month
-
Nats' Scherzer to start Wild Card Game
That could mean Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin in relief
-
Top MLB DFS picks, lineups for Saturday
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Playoff race: What's still on the line
The 10 postseason teams are set, but the seeding is not
-
Latest MLB playoff picture
A look at who's in and who's out in the final week of the regular season