MLB schedule, scores: Royals' Jorge Soler takes over AL home run lead; Cardinals can clinch NL Central title

The penultimate day of the 2019 regular season has arrived. All 10 postseason spots have been claimed but the final seeding is not yet final. Here's a breakdown of what's still on the line this weekend, and here is everything you need to know about Saturday's 16-game MLB slate.

Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday's clinching scenarios

The 10 postseason teams are set but that doesn't meaning the bracket is complete. There are still several things on the line this weekend. Here are Saturday's clinching scenarios:

Cardinals clinch NL Central title with a win and a Brewers loss.

a Brewers loss. Nationals clinch homefield advantage in NL Wild Card Game with a win or a Brewers loss.

a Brewers loss. Astros clinch best record in MLB with a win or a Dodgers loss.

The Athletics and Rays will meet in the AL Wild Card Game. We know that much. Because they come into Saturday with identical 96-64 records, homefield advantage in Wednesday's winner-take-all contest can not be determined until Sunday.

Soler takes over AL home run lead

How good is Angels wunderkind Mike Trout? So good that he came into Saturday tied for the American League home run lead despite not playing since Sept. 7. He's been out with a foot injury.

Trout is no longer tied for the AL home run lead, however. On Saturday, Royals slugger Jorge Soler clocked his 46th home run of the season, taking over sole possession of the league lead. Here's the milestone blast:

Soler and Trout came into Saturday with 45 homers. Alex Bregman was a distant third in the home run race with 41 bombs. Nelson Cruz is the only other American Leaguer with 40 homers. With the season ending Sunday, Soler is very likely to become the first Royals player to lead the league in home runs.

Earlier this month Soler set a new franchise single-season record with his 39th home run, breaking the record held by Mike Moustakas. Soler had not homered since Sept. 16 prior to Saturday.

