Angels' Mike Trout to undergo season-ending foot surgery
Trout had not played since Sept. 7
Angels center field Mike Trout's MVP-caliber season is officially over. Trout will undergo season-ending surgery on his right foot, the Angels announced on Sunday.
Trout had been sidelined for the last week after undergoing a procedure for the Morton's neuroma -- a thickening of the tissue around a nerve -- in his right foot. As the Angels PR department notes, Trout still experienced pain in his right foot during on-field tests before Sunday's game against the Rays.
The eight-time All Star currently leads the American League in OPS (1.083) and home runs (45).
