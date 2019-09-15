Angels' Mike Trout to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Angels center field Mike Trout's MVP-caliber season is officially over. Trout will undergo season-ending surgery on his right foot, the Angels announced on Sunday.

Medical update on Mike Trout. pic.twitter.com/QM5WHxjz45 — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) September 15, 2019

Trout had been sidelined for the last week after undergoing a procedure for the Morton's neuroma -- a thickening of the tissue around a nerve -- in his right foot. As the Angels PR department notes, Trout still experienced pain in his right foot during on-field tests before Sunday's game against the Rays.

The eight-time All Star currently leads the American League in OPS (1.083) and home runs (45).