MLB scores: Justin Verlander joins 3,000-strikeout club; Mets' Pete Alonso breaks Aaron Judge's rookie home run record

The penultimate day of the 2019 regular season has arrived. All 10 postseason spots have been claimed but the final seeding is not yet final. Here's a breakdown of what's still on the line this weekend, and here is everything you need to know about Saturday's 16-game MLB slate.

Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, Sept. 28

Alonso breaks rookie HR record



Mets fans don't have much to be excited about in this weekend's final homestand, seeing as they were officially eliminated from postseason contention earlier this week. But at least, fans can celebrate their rookie slugger, Pete Alonso.

During Saturday's game against the Braves, Alonso hit the 53rd homer of his rookie year, a solo shot in the third inning off Braves starter Mike Folynewicz. With the dinger, Alonso overtook Yankees' Aaron Judge for the most home runs in a rookie year. Here's more on Alonso's record-breaking homer.

Verlander joins 3,000 strikeout club

Saturday night, Astros right-hander Justin Verlander recorded his 3,000th strikeout to become just the 18th pitcher in MLB history to reach the milestone. He entered Saturday's game needing six strikeouts to hit the 3K mark, which he managed before the end of the fourth inning. Here's more on Verlander's Hall of Fame worthy accomplishment, which wasn't exactly perfect.

Nationals clinch hostting Wild Card Game

With the Washington Nationals 10-7 win over the Indians on Saturday, the Nationals clinched home-field advantage for the NL Wild Card Game. It was the club's season-high seventh straight win. The Nats offense has been red-hot as of late, with Gerardo Parra leading the way. As part of a nine-run second inning for Washington, Parra crushed a grand slam.

The Nats will send Max Scherzer to take the mound in the winner-take-all game on Tuesday.

Dodgers' Ryu locks up NL ERA title

In his final start of the regular season, Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu put forth a strong final effort to clinch the National League's ERA title. The lefty posted seven scoreless innings against the Giants in the Dodgers 105th victory to lower his season ERA to 2.32. The ERA comes in 182 2/3 innings across 29 starts.

Ryu leads the league with 10 starts with at least seven scoreless innings and no walks. Mets' Jacob deGrom is the reigning NL Cy Young winner and favorite to take home the honors again this offseason, but Dodgers' Ryu puts together a compelling case to be the frontrunner instead.

Saturday's clinching scenarios

The 10 postseason teams are set but that doesn't meaning the bracket is complete. There are still several things on the line this weekend. Here are Saturday's clinching scenarios:

Astros clinch best record in MLB with a win

The Athletics and Rays will meet in the AL Wild Card Game. We know that much. Because they come into Saturday with identical 96-64 records, homefield advantage in Wednesday's winner-take-all contest can not be determined until Sunday.

Soler takes over AL home run lead

How good is Angels superstar Mike Trout? So good that he came into Saturday tied for the American League home run lead despite not playing since Sept. 7. He's been out with a season-ending foot injury.

Trout is no longer tied for the AL home run lead, however. On Saturday, Royals slugger Jorge Soler hit his 46th home run of the season, taking over sole possession of the league lead. He added his 47th homer later in the game. Here's the milestone blast:

Soler and Trout came into Saturday with 45 homers. Alex Bregman was a distant third in the home run race with 41 bombs. Nelson Cruz is the only other American Leaguer with 40 homers. With the season ending Sunday, Soler is very likely to become the first Royals player to lead the league in home runs.

Earlier this month Soler set a new franchise single-season record with his 39th home run, breaking the record held by Mike Moustakas. Soler had not homered since Sept. 16 prior to Saturday.

Highlight of the day: McCann and Albies snag Rosario

Braves catcher Brian McCann nabbed Mets' Amed Rosario on an attempt to steal second base for the final out of the second inning. Gotta give Ozzie Albies a bit of credit for the nice tag, as well.

