Where the 2019 Tigers and Orioles stand among the worst single-season winning percentages in MLB history

The Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles have spent the majority of the 2019 season at the bottom of the MLB standings.

Both are in the midst of rebuilding their respective franchises after having success in the past. The Orioles made their intentions known during the 2018 season when they traded All-Star third baseman Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Meanwhile, the Tigers were active at the trade deadline this season when they traded right-fielder Nicholas Castellanos to the Chicago Cubs.

Entering Tuesday, the Tigers have the worst record in the majors with a 45-104 mark that equates to just a .302 winning percentage. In addition, Detroit trails the Minnesota Twins by 46.5 games in the American League Central. On the other hand, the Orioles aren't too far behind with a 49-101 record to go along with a .327 winning percentages. Baltimore is 48.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East.

While the Tigers and Orioles certainly have seen their fair share of struggles, they aren't exactly historically bad. Here's a closer look at some of the worst teams in the MLB history

Philadelphia Athletics (1916)

Season Finish: 36-117 (.235 winning percentage); 54.5 games back

This Athletics team was arguably the worst team in baseball history. It was almost the perfect storm for this team despite having Hall of Fame second baseman Nap Lajoie anchoring their lineup. Lajoie finished hitting just .246 to go along with two home runs and 35 RBIs in 113 games. The 1916 season marked Lajoie's final campaign in the majors, but he had won the MVP just three years prior.

Boston Braves (1935)

Season Finish: 38-115 (.248); 61.5 games back

During the 1935 season, the Braves had the worst record in the majors and it wasn't even close. While the team did have Babe Ruth, the left-handed power hitter was finishing up his career. Ruth hit just six home runs and had 12 RBIs in 28 games and he could barely run or field. Boston had a losing record against every single one of their National League opponents, but Wally Berger did slug 34 home runs and knock in 130 runs.

Season Finish: 40-120 (.250); 60.5 games back

The inaugural season for the Mets did not go as planned. The Mets are just one of two teams in MLB history to finish 60 games or more back in the division race at the season's end. Eight-time All-Star first baseman Gil Hodges hit the first home run in franchise history, but dealt with knee problems late in his career. Hodges hit just .252 in addition to recording nine home runs and 17 RBIs in just 54 games and ended up retiring the next season.

Washington Senators (1904)

Season Finish: 38-113 (.252); 55.5 games back

The Senators finished in eighth place in the American League while putting together undoubtedly one of the worst seasons that baseball has ever seen. Washington hit just 10 home runs as a team over the course of the season. It's hard to find a team that struggled as much as the Senators did from an offensive standpoint.

Philadelphia Athletics (1919)

Season Finish: 36-104 (.257); 52 games back

The Athletics make another appearance on the list. This time after finishing in last place in the American League for the fifth consecutive year. Now, this wasn't exactly the most talented group, but they did have future two-time MVP Cy Perkins in their lineup. During the 1919 campaign, the Athletics catcher hit .252 to go along with two home runs and 29 RBIs in 101 games.

Detroit Tigers (2003)

Season Finish: 43-119 (.265); 47 games back

The 2003 Tigers were a team for the ages as far as losing records go. Detroit had, at the time, the most losses in American League history and came away within a loss of tying the New York Mets for most losses in modern baseball history. Only three players in the team's starting lineup hit above .240 as designated hitter Dmitri Young led the charge with 29 home runs on the year. In addition, four of the team's five starting pitchers posted an ERA of at least 5.56 over the course of the season. Despite the struggles, the Tigers won the American League pennant just three years later in 2006 before falling to the St. Louis Cardinals in five games in the World Series.

Season Finish: 42-112 (.274); 54 games back

The 1952 campaign was a forgettable one for the Pirates and it marked the most losses by the franchise since 1890. Only two players in Pittsburgh's starting lineup hit double-digit home runs with Hall of Fame left-fielder Ralph Kiner pacing the team with 37 long balls and 87 RBIs. The Pirates finished 22.5 games back of the seventh place Boston Braves in the National League and it's one of the widest gaps in baseball history.

Washington Senators (1909)

Season Finish: 42-110 (.276); 56 games back

Much like the Athletics, the Senators are making multiple appearances on this list. Their final record was awful, but what was even more mind-numbing is the fact that they went 5-29 in July (that includes a whopping nine doubleheaders) and set the record for most losses in a single month. The Senators finished 20 games behind the St. Louis Browns for seventh place in the American League.

Season Finish: 42-109 (.278); 62.5 games back

The Philadelphia Phillies definitely have had some pretty abysmal seasons over the years, but the 1942 campaign may be the worst. The team finished an embarrassing 62.5 back in the National League pennant race and didn't have a single player that hit double-digit home runs. However, Philadelphia's pitching staff wasn't as bad as you'd expect with four of the five starters having an ERA under 4.00.

St. Louis Browns (1939)

Season Finish: 42-111 (.279); 64.5 games back

The Browns lost 111 games during the 1939 season and it was a mark that lived in infamy for quite some time. However, the 2018 Baltimore Orioles eclipsed the Browns rough season as they lost 115 games. First baseman George McQuinn did pace the Browns with 20 home runs and 94 RBIs while hitting a very strong .316 on the season. St. Louis possessed a pair of .300 hitters in McQuinn and outfielder Chat Laabs.