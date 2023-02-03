The Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers split the two games they played on Monday and Wednesday, and both will be back in action against new opponents on Friday. Joel Embiid has carried an injury designation for a sore foot over the last four games but has averaged 32.5 points during those starts and will face a Spurs team that has allowed the third-most PPG to opposing centers this season. Embiid is always a top option for NBA DFS lineups, but 76ers forward Tobias Harris has also averaged 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and hit 58.7% of his shots over Philly's last four outings.

The Magic face off against a Timberwolves team that has won four of its last five games, and Anthony Edwards has averaged 31.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists in that stretch. Rudy Gobert could be another name to consider in the NBA DFS player pool as he is expected to return from a one-game absence (groin) and had 16 points with eight rebounds against Orlando earlier this season. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Thursday, he highlighted Heat guard Tyler Herro as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Herro scored 25 points to go with eight assists and five rebounds to return 47.75 points on DraftKings and 46 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday is Kings center Domantas Sabonis who is listed at $10,100 on DraftKings and $9,900 on FanDuel. Sabonis scored 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in his last start against the Spurs on Wednesday. He's been on fire over his last three games, as he's shot 72.1% from the field, and he's made two blocks in each of his last two starts.

Sacramento takes on the Indiana Pacers on Friday, who allow the sixth-most points to opposing centers per game (23.94 ppg). Sabonis only scored 11 points against his former team when he faced them earlier this season, but he also finished with 10 rebounds, seven assists and a steal. He should be poised to improve on those scoring numbers on Friday, after the Pacers have allowed opponents to score 61.3 points in the paint over their last three games.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pacers guard T.J. McConnell ($6,900 on DraftKings, $6,000 on FanDuel). McConnell scored 11 points and snagged four rebounds off the bench in the Pacers loss to the Lakers on Thursday. Tyrese Haliburton (elbow/ankle) made his first start in 10 games, but isn't likely to get significant minutes in the second of back-to-back games on Friday, clearing a path for McConnell to produce.

McConnell only scored five points in his previous appearance against Sacramento this season, but he also finished with 10 assists and three steals in 23 minutes off the bench. Even if McConnell comes off the bench again on Friday, there is plenty of reason for optimism. Over their last five games, the Kings have allowed opposing reserve guards to shoot 46.4% from the field and average 6.9 rebounds with 4.1 assists.

