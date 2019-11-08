2019 NFL Super Bowl odds: Patriots, Saints favored to meet but 49ers, Chiefs, Ravens lurking

We're now more than halfway through the 2019 NFL season, so it's not impossible to identify which teams are good, which teams might be good and which teams are clearly not good.

Westgate SuperBook's latest Super Bowl odds paint that picture pretty clearly, with the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints, two of the NFL's top teams in the Week 10 standings, favored to come head to head on Super Sunday for this year's title.

It should be noted, however, that while the Pats have long been among top favorites to make another run at the Lombardi Trophy, their lead over the Saints in terms of title-winning odds has decreased in recent weeks, with New England going from 9/5 (+180) favorites to 5/2 (+250) favorites and New Orleans going from 8/1 to 5/1 and now down to 4/1. At the same time, other teams -- like the Baltimore Ravens (8/1) and Kansas City Chiefs (7/1) -- have moved up the list, perhaps in part because of their inspiring Week 9 victories, which included handing the Patriots their first loss of the year.

Here's a complete rundown of the odds to win Super Bowl LIV posted at Westgate on Friday:

Updated Super Bowl odds

Team Odds Patriots 5/2 Saints 4/1 49ers 7/1 Chiefs 7/1 Ravens 8/1 Packers 14/1 Cowboys 20/1 Texans 25/1 Vikings 25/1 Eagles 25/1 Seahawks 30/1 Rams 30/1 Colts 40/1 Raiders 50/1 Bills 60/1 Panthers 60/1 Steelers 100/1 Jaguars 100/1 Chargers 200/1 Bears 200/1 Browns 200/1 Titans 300/1 Lions 500/1 Broncos 1000/1 Cardinals 2000/1 Bucs 2000/1 Giants 2000/1 Falcons 10000/1 Jets 10000/1 Bengals 50000/1 Dolphins 50000/1 Redskins 50000/1

It's hard to argue with the top three, especially if San Fran can find a way to stay unbeaten against Seattle in Week 10. Speaking of the Seahawks, it's hard to fathom why they're not a notch or two above teams like the Eagles and Texans thus far. That's not to say Houston or Philadelphia won't be in the playoff picture, but even with Bill O'Brien touting Deshaun Watson and the Eagles touting a Super Bowl resume, both teams have had their fair share of ups and downs. The Seahawks, meanwhile, have a legitimate MVP candidate in Russell Wilson playing lights out, not to mention an underrated record in the West.

Also just outside the top 10? The Los Angeles Rams (30/1), Indianapolis Colts (40/1) and Oakland Raiders (50/1), who topped the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night to kick off Week 10, all have decent long-shot odds of winning it all. The streaking Pittsburgh Steelers are at 100/1 but will have a big chance to up their odds when they host the Rams on Sunday. And the slumping Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns have dipped all the way to 200/1. At the very bottom of Westgate's latest odds: The Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins, all of whom are considered 50,000/1 to go the distance. Save your money.