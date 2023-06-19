Dynamic duos are what separates the contenders and pretenders on each NFL team, even though many teams can stake claim to a pairing that gives its franchise an opportunity to win games. Some teams even have multiple duos that have an impact every game, but those are typically the Super Bowl contenders.

Finding a dynamic duo that helps a team win can be difficult. The best duos in the league don't have to play the same position, but they have to contribute on the same side of the ball. So what qualifies as a duo for each team?

Here were the qualifications for this particular list (which are the same qualifications from last season):

Play on the same side of the ball



Contribute to the team's offensive or defensive success

Can be from the same position, but not a prerequisite

Can be the two best players on that particular side of the ball

They don't have to play an official game together (so rookies and free agents are included)

These are the top duos for each of the 32 NFL teams heading into 2023, all of which feature some of the best players in the league:

The Cardinals have a foundation on the left side of the offensive line (assuming Johnson ends up at left guard in his rookie year). Regardless, Arizona has a fixture on the offensive line with the No. 6 overall pick.

Johnson being paired next to Humphries should protect Kyler Murray's blind side. Humphries didn't allow a sack last season and yielded just 13 pressures at left tackle (3.6% pressure rate) despite playing just eight games.

While Arizona may struggle in 2023, Humphries and Johnson will be bright spots on a rebuilding team.

Easy to underestimate how well the Falcons ran the ball last season -- and they added Robinson to the mix. Robinson is expected to be an integral piece in the Falcons' rushing attack, as Atlanta was third in the NFL in rush yards per game (159.9) and second in rush-play percentage (55.3%) last season. Robinson had 258 carries for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns (6.1 yards per carry) last season, while averaging 16.5 yards per catch (19 catches).

Allgeier finished with 1,035 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Atlanta doesn't have much on offense, but its run blocking should set up big seasons for Robinson and Allgeier. The duo has the potential to be the best running back tandem in the league.

The Ravens arguably have the best linebacker duo in the league with Smith and Queen, which is impressive considering they only played nine games together.

Smith made an instant impact in the Ravens defense since Baltimore acquired him prior to the trade deadline, finishing with 169 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions and six passes defended with the Ravens and Chicago Bears this past season. Smith and Patrick Willis are the only players to have 150-plus tackles, four-plus sacks and three-plus interceptions in a season.

Queen is coming off a season which he notched a career high in tackles (117), sacks (five), interceptions (two) and passes defensed (six). He is one of three defenders (Roquan Smith and Bobby Wagner) with at least 300 tackles, three interceptions and 10 sacks since entering the league in 2020.

If Baltimore makes a deep playoff run in 2023, Smith and Queen will be a massive reason why.

Nothing changes in Buffalo with the Allen-Diggs connection, no matter what drama is surrounding the Bills star wide receiver. Diggs owns the top three single-season reception marks in Bills history. He's tied with Davante Adams for the most receptions in the NFL over the past three seasons (338) and fourth in receiving yards (4,189), solidifying himself as a top five receiver in the game.

Allen has the most total touchdowns after a player's first five seasons in NFL history (177), including finishing second in the NFL with 42 in 2022. He's thrown for 35-plus touchdowns and rushed for six-plus touchdowns in each of the past three seasons and is the only player to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 750 yards in a season -- and Allen has accomplished that feat in consecutive seasons.

The Bills will remain Super Bowl contenders with Allen and Diggs in the fold.

While the Panthers are rebuilding their offense under Frank Reich, the defense has some playmakers who can make a huge impact in the NFC South. Horn allowed just a 35.8 passer rating in coverage last season, with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He was only targeted 51 times last season.

Chinn played just 11 games last season, but had 70 tackles, a sack and six passes defensed. He didn't have any interceptions, but opposing quarterbacks had just a 73.6 passer rating targeting Chinn.

Both players are linchpins of the Carolina secondary.

The two free-agent signings at linebacker are primed to be difference-makers in the Bears defense. Edmunds has five straight seasons with 100 tackles (the fourth-longest streak in the NFL), always having a knack for finding the football.

Edwards ranked tied for sixth in the NFL with 159 tackles last season, also seventh in the league with 289 tackles over the last two seasons. Edwards had 159 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, five quarterback hits, two sacks and one fumble recovery for the Eagles last season. He had the fewest yards per attempt allowed (4.4) in coverage last season (among 75 players with 70-plus targets).

The Bears ranked last in the NFL in points per game allowed, third-down conversion percentage, yards per attempt and sacks. That should change with Edmunds and Edwards in the fold.

This duo will pace the Bengals for a long time as Cincinnati has already made two AFC Championship games in the two years they 've been together. Over the last two seasons, Burrow is second in completion rate (69%), second in yards per attempt (8.1), third in passing touchdowns (69) and first in passer rating (104.2) amongst quarterbacks.

Chase has been Burrow's No. 1 target, ranking sixth in receiving yards (2,501) and tied for second in touchdowns (22) over the last two seasons despite missing five games. He still had a 1,000-yard season despite missing five games in 2022.

Burrow and Chase are one of the best duos in football and one of the top quarterback-receiver combinations.

Hard to find a better guard tandem in the NFL, especially the Pro Bowl duo of Bitonio and Teller. Bitonio is coming off his second consecutive First Team All-Pro selection, allowing one sack and 19 pressures in 2022 (4.0% pressure rate).

Teller wasn't an All-Pro in 2022 (was on second team previous two seasons), but allowed four sacks and 23 pressures (4.8% pressure rate). Both Bitonio and Teller are two of the best interior linemen in the game, and mainstays on the Cleveland offensive line.

The two best players on the Cowboys defense just happen to be their biggest playmakers. Parsons led the NFL with 90 quarterback pressures last season, pressuring opposing quarterbacks on 19.3% of his pass rushes -- that also led the league. Parsons also joined Aldon Smith and Reggie White as the only three players with 13-plus sacks in each of their first two seasons (sacks became an official stat in 1982). Bottom line, Parsons is one of the best pass rushers in the game.

Diggs has 17 interceptions in his first three seasons, the fourth most by any player since 2000. His 3.4% missed tackle percentage was fifth among cornerbacks as opposing quarterbacks had a 71.7 passer rating targeting him last season (five touchdowns allowed and three interceptions).

The Cowboys have been a top 10 defense in points allowed per game in each of the last two seasons. Parsons and Diggs are two young stalwarts on that unit.

Denver Broncos -- Patrick Surtain Jr. (CB) and Justin Simmons (S)

The Broncos have one of the game's best cornerbacks in Surtain, who has allowed a 59.7 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks after his first two seasons. Targeting Surtain is difficult, as quarterbacks have completed just 54.5% of their pass attempts with six interceptions. Surtain has 24 passes defensed in his career and earned First-Team All-Pro honors in just his second season.

Simmons has been a mainstay in the Broncos secondary. A Second Team All-Pro last season (and three times in the last four years), Simmons tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions and had three forced fumbles in just 12 games. Opposing quarterbacks has just a 71.3 passer rating targeting Simmons last season, a good mark for a safety.

Denver's secondary is in good hands with Surtain and Simmons.

Goff and St. Brown have become the dynamic duo for the Lions offense, catapulting Detroit as one of the up-and-coming teams in the NFC. In his second season with the Lions, Goff set franchise records for the highest touchdown-to-interception ratio (4.14) and lowest interception rate (1.2%) -- and tied for the highest single-season passer rating (99.3). He completed 65.1% of his passes for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns to just seven interceptions last season.

St. Brown is one of the more underrated wide receivers in the NFL. He caught 106 passes for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns in 2022, becoming just the third player in Lions history aged 23 or younger to have a 1,000-yard season. Not only is St. Brown the youngest player in franchise history to produce a 100-catch season, but he's just the third player in NFL history to log at least 90 catches in the first two seasons of his career -- joining Michael Thomas and Odell Beckham Jr. He also tied the NFL record for longest streak of eight straight games with eight or more receptions in Year 2.

St. Brown is Goff's top target, and plays a massive role in the quarterback's resurgence in Detroit.

The Packers running back tandem is going to play a huge role in Jordan Love's first season as the starting quarterback in Green Bay. Jones rushed for 1,121 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry last season, both ranking in the top 10 in the league. His 1,516 yards from scrimmage was ninth in the NFL while his 5.1 yards per carry is third amongst active running backs.

Dillon is the power back in Green Bay's offense, having 1,573 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons. He complements Jones well, especially in short yardage situations.

Having Jones and Dillon is a luxury in Green Bay.

The Texans will have to rely on their running game in C.J. Stroud's rookie season, and have a good foundation in Pierce and Singletary. Pierce averaged 72.2 rushing yards per game in his rookie season, which ranked eighth in the NFL and first among all rookie running backs. He finished with 1,104 scrimmage yards, good for fifth amongst all rookies.

Singletary is a good veteran presence to complement Pierce, as he finished with 1,099 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns last season. He has a career 4.7 yards-per-carry average, never surpassing 188 carries in a season.

Houston can run the ball, and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik comes from San Francisco. The combination appears poised to produce in 2023.

Nelson and Kelly had subpar seasons by their standards last season, but the former All-Pro linemen are far from finished. The biggest surprise was Nelson, who allowed more sacks last season (five) than he did in his previous four seasons in the NFL (four). He also allowed more pressures in 2022 (30) than he allowed in 2020 and 2021 combined (28).

Kelly allowed five sacks -- as many as he allowed in the past two seasons combined -- and 25 pressures last season. The pressure rate of 3.9% was actually lower than in 2021, yet Kelly made a Pro Bowl that year.

The duo combined for an abnormal season, but that appears to be the outlier rather than the norm.

What else is there to say about Lawrence at this rate? The Jaguars quarterback is already a top 10 player at his position, completing 66.3% of his passes for 4,113 yards with 25 touchdowns to just eight interceptions for a 95.2 passer rating in 2022. Lawrence has the largest increase in passer rating for a No. 1 overall pick from Year 1 to Year 2 since Terry Bradshaw (1970 to 1971), raising his passer rating from 71.9 to 95.2 (+23.3 points). Lawrence also was one of four players with 20-plus passing touchdowns and five-plus rushing touchdowns last season, joining Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow.

Etienne was one of the NFL's best running backs in 2022, having 1,125 rushing yards and five touchdowns in his first full season (5.1 yards per carry). He was ninth in the NFL in rushing yards and eighth in yards per carry.

Lawrence is just 23 and Etienne is 24. Both will be franchise players for the Jaguars for years to come.

The best duo of any kind in the NFL belongs to the Chiefs, as Mahomes and Kelce are the best players on the team that has won two Super Bowl titles in the past four years. Over the past five seasons, Mahomes and Kelce are the two best players at their respective positions.

Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards (23,957), passing touchdowns (192) and passer rating (106.0) among quarterbacks with 1,500 pass attempts since the 2018 season.

Kelce is third in the NFL in receiving yards (6,444), second in receptions (504) and fourth in touchdowns (47) since Mahomes became the starting quarterback in 2018. These two have helped the Chiefs reach five consecutive AFC Championship games, win three conference titles and two Super Bowl rings.

Mahomes and Kelce are the centerpieces of the Chiefs dynasty -- and an unstoppable duo.

The Raiders have the league rushing champ and the most productive receiver in the NFL over the last half decade -- in the same offense. Jacobs was the first player in franchise history to win rushing the title since Marcus Allen in 1985, rushing for 1,643 yards and 12 touchdowns -- and his 2,053 total yards from scrimmage also led the league. He has three 1,000-yard campaigns in his four seasons, fourth in the league in rushing yards (4,740) and tied for third in rushing touchdowns (40).

Adams has the most receptions (532), receiving yards (6,826) and most receiving touchdowns (62) in the NFL over the last five seasons, on pace for a Hall of Fame career. Making three straight First Team All-Pro honors, Adams had 100 catches for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns (league leader) in his first year with the Raiders.

Jacobs and Adams are two of the best at their position, a dream tandem for any quarterback.

Herbert is on a historic pace after three seasons in the league, having the most passing yards (14,089) and completions (1,316) after a player's first three seasons. Herbert only trails Dan Marino in touchdown passes after a player's first three seasons (94). He's coming off a season where he threw for 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns.

While Herbert has a lot of offensive weapons, Ekeler is the most productive of late. He has 38 scrimmage touchdowns over the last two seasons, easily leading the league as Ekeler has led the NFL in that category in consecutive years. Ekeler has 3,195 yards from scrimmage over the last two years (1,826 rushing and 1,369 receiving), arguably the best all-purpose back in the game.

If the Chargers are to compete in the AFC, Herbert and Ekeler are main cogs for the franchise trying to win their first Super Bowl.

They weren't on the field together much last season, but it's hard to ignore what Stafford and Kupp did two seasons ago. They won the Super Bowl in their first season together, as Kupp became the fourth player ever to win the receiving triple crown and have a 2,000-yard season (including playoffs), while Stafford was the third quarterback in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in his first year with a new team.

Kupp was productive in his nine games (75 catches, 812 yards, six touchdowns) in an injury-shortened 2022 campaign, but Stafford had his worst season since 2014 due to multiple injuries. If the Rams are to compete in the NFC West in 2023, they need the 2021 version of Stafford and Kupp.

One year together in Miami and Hill and Waddle emerged into one of the most dynamic wide receiver duos in football. Hill set an NFL record for most receiving yards in a first season with a team (1,710), catching a career-high 119 passes and earning First Team All-Pro honors.

Waddle led the NFL in yards per catch (18.1), finishing with 75 catches for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns. Waddle finished seventh in the NFL in receiving while Hill finished second, joining A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as the only pair of teammates to crack the top-10 in receiving yards.

The Dolphins finished in the top 10 in offense for the first time since 1995 because of the explosiveness of Hill and Waddle.

There isn't much to be said about Jefferson at this point, as the game's best wide receiver is off to the greatest start for any pass-catcher in NFL history. Jefferson set the NFL record for most receiving yards in a player's first three seasons in league history (4,248), passing Odell Beckham Jr. (4,122) and Randy Moss (4,163). He also has the NFL record for most receptions (324) after a player's first three seasons.

Jefferson led the NFL in catches (128) and yards (1,809) last season, winning the Offensive Player of the Year award. Who is paired with a dynamic player of Jefferson's caliber? That's where Hockenson comes in, as he finished with 60 catches for 519 yards and three touchdowns in his 10 games with the Vikings last season after Detroit traded him to Minnesota.

Hockenson is one of the game's best pass-catching tight ends, ranking third in receptions (214), fifth in receiving yards (2,220) and sixth in receiving touchdowns (16) over the last three years. A full offseason in the Vikings scheme could do wonders for Hockenson as a complement to Jefferson -- making things easier for Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings' path to scoring points in the NFC North relies on Jefferson and Hockenson -- and a repeat of the division title.

Judon and Uche were one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL last season, both ending up with double-digit sacks on a Patriots defense that ranked third in sack percentage (8.3%) and fourth in pressure percentage (36.5%). Judon finished with 69 pressures, 28 quarterback hits, and 15.5 sacks in a Pro Bowl season.

Uche didn't start a game last season, but played all 17 contests and finished with 11.5 sacks. He had 56 pressures and 14 quarterback hits in a breakout season.

The Patriots' pass rushing duo is a vital part of their defense, while also playing a huge role in stopping the run (Judon was at 11.8% and Uche was at 11.1% in percentage of rush defense snaps with a tackle). Judon and Uche are one of the most underrated pass-rushing duos in football.

The Saints' new running back tandem should present a problem for opposing defenses, thanks to the addition of Williams. The free-agent signing led the NFL with 17 touchdowns in a career year, setting the Lions' franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a season. Williams had 1,066 rushing yards for Detroit, becoming a complementary piece to Kamara (similar to how Mark Ingram was used in years past).

Kamara didn't make the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career, but he still had 1,387 yards from scrimmage despite only four touchdowns. The first player in NFL history to record at least 500 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons, Kamara's receiving numbers should improve with Williams in the fold and Derek Carr as his quarterback.

Both running backs are expected to make Pete Carmichael's offense go.

Look no further than Jones and Barkley toward why the Giants were a playoff team last season, the only two threats on an offense that lacked playmakers. Jones led the league in interception rate (1.1%) and finished with a career high in rushing yards (708) and rushing touchdowns (seven). He set career highs in passing yards in completion percentage (67.2%), passing yards (3,205) and passer rating (92.5), while becoming the first player in NFL history with 300-plus passing yards, 70-plus rushing yards and two-plus passing touchdowns in a playoff game.

Jones has 44 passing touchdowns and 17 interceptions in games Barkley plays, along with a 91.4 passer rating. He has 16 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in games Barkley doesn't play (77.3 rating). Barkley playing in every game Jones did last season certainly helped, as he finished fourth in rushing yards (1,312) and ninth in rushing touchdowns (10). Barkley had the most rushing yards for a Giants player in a season since Tiki Barber (2006) and finished seventh in yards from scrimmage (1,650).

The Giants need Jones and Barkley to make the playoffs, even with an improved offense around them in 2023.

The Jets have one of the top young cornerbacks and defensive tackles in the game. Gardner already is one of the best players at his position in the NFL, being the first rookie cornerback named as a First Team All-Pro since Ronnie Lott in 1981, and winning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He allowed just a 44.9 passer rating in coverage, as opposing quarterbacks targeting Gardner completed just 44.2% of their passes (Gardner had two interceptions and allowed just one touchdown).

Williams is one of the best pass-rushing defensive tackles, ranking second at his position in sacks (12) and tied for first in quarterback hits (28). He set a career high in pressures (52) and pressure rate (12.9%) while earning First Team All-Pro honors.

The Jets defense had the best turnaround in scoring since the 2000-2001 St. Louis Rams (-11.1 points per game), dropping their points per game allowed from 29.7 in 2021 (last in NFL) to 19.6 in 2022 (fourth in NFL). The emergence of Gardner and Williams are a massive reason why.

Plenty of duos on the Eagles to choose from on such a talented roster, yet Kelce and Johnson remain two of the best offensive linemen in the game at their respective positions. Kelce recorded another First Team All-Pro season in 2022, not allowing a sack or quarterback hit the entire year (just eight pressures total). Those zero sacks came on 619 pass-block snaps as Kelce's 1.3% pressure rate allowed was the third lowest in the NFL (minimum 500 pass-block snaps).

Kelce has five first-team All-Pro selections at center, all of which have came in the past six years. The elder Kelce brother is one of just eight centers to earn five first-team All-Pro selections, and the previous seven each have made the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He'll be on his way there when he decides to hang it up.

Johnson also didn't allow a sack in 2022 (he hasn't allowed one since Week 11 of the 2020 season), while having a pressure rate allowed of 1.5%. He earned First Team All-Pro honors for the second time, while not giving up a quarterback hit in 2022.

Kelce and Johnson are the two best offensive lineman on the best offensive line in football.

While Pittsburgh found a gem in Alex Highsmith last season, Watt and Heyward remain the pair that makes that defense go. Watt had a career low in sacks (5.5), pressures (31), quarterback hits (12) and pressure rate (11.1%), but only played 10 games due to a torn pectoral muscle. When Watt was on the field, the Steelers defense allowed 16.9 points per game and had 3.2 sacks per game (8-1 record). Without Watt, it allowed 25.3 points and had just 1.1 sacks (1-6 record).

Heyward had another strong season at defensive tackle, this time without Watt playing the majority of the games. He finished with 58 pressures, 22 quarterback hits and 10.5 sacks while making his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

The Steelers are elite when Watt is on the field, but they still have of the best pass-rushing interior linemen in Heyward. There's a reason why Pittsburgh is the only team with 300-plus sacks since Watt entered the league in 2017.

Hard to beat a more dynamic defensive duo than these 49ers stalwarts. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Bosa led the NFL with 18.5 sacks and tied for first in the league in pressures (90). Bosa led the league with 48 quarterback hits and tied for second in the NFL in tackles for loss (19).

Warner is one of the game's best off-ball linebackers, earning First Team All-Pro honors after finishing with 130 tackles, 10 passes defensed, an interception and two sacks. He's one of two players to record 115-plus tackles in each of the past five seasons (Bobby Wagner is the other). Warner was the only player to have 130 tackles and 10 passes defensed last season and the first player to accomplish the feat since Luke Kuechly in 2019.

The 49ers defense is dominant because of Bosa and Warner, two of the best in the NFL at their position.

Lockett and Metcalf are one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, and reliable no matter who is playing quarterback. Lockett recorded his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2022, totaling 84 catches for 1,033 yards and nine touchdowns. He's ninth in the NFL in receptions (339), 11th in yards (4,319) and tied for sixth in touchdowns (35) over the last four seasons.

Metcalf had his second 1,000-yard season of his career, finishing with a career-high 90 catches for 1,048 yards and six touchdowns. Over the last four seasons, Metcalf is 16th in the NFL in receptions (306), 14th in yards (4,218), and tied for sixth in touchdowns (35) -- with Lockett.

Geno Smith was the Comeback Player of the Year, thanks to the contributions from Lockett and Metcalf. Both players should have more opportunities to get open with Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the fold in 2023.

The Buccaneers have one of the most reliable wide receiver duos in the game, no matter who's playing quarterback for them. Evans recorded his ninth consecutive 1,000-yard season to begin his career, extending his own record for the longest streak to begin a career in NFL history (also the second-longest streak in league history). He's third in the NFL in receiving yards (10,425) and second in receiving touchdowns (81) since 2014 (his rookie season).

Godwin is seventh in the NFL in receiving yards per game over the past four seasons (78.2), while leading the league in catch rate (74.6%). He finished with a career-high 104 catches for 1,023 yards in 2022.

Evans and Godwin were third in the NFL in combined receiving yards for a duo (2,147), recording 1,000-yard seasons in three of the past four years. Both continue to produce in Tampa Bay.

Tennessee certainly missed this duo last season, thanks to the season-ending injury Landry suffered days before the start of the 2022 season. Landry had a breakout season with the Titans in 2021 as he finished with a career-high 75 tackles, 12 sacks and 22 quarterback hits -- earning his first Pro Bowl appearance. Landry also recorded a career-high 57 pressures and finished with 41 hurries.

Even without Landry, Simmons was dominant. A Second Team All-Pro selection for the second consecutive year, Simmons recorded 7.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits and seven passes defensed in 15 games. He had 53 pressures and a 9.7% pressure rate despite not having Landry on the edge to free him up on the interior.

Simmons and Landry were the anchors on the Titans defensive line in 2021. Both players are 27 or under, so their best football is ahead of them.

The strength of the Commanders is on the defensive line, even if Chase Young hasn't lived up to expectations since his rookie season. Sweat has, however, notching his best season in 2022 with a career high in pressures (62), quarterback hits (28) and pressure rate (14.5%). While Sweat has yet to record a double-digit sack season, the numbers demonstrate that's coming in due time.

Payne didn't make the Pro Bowl despite notching a career-high 11.5 sacks last year, along with 49 pressures and 20 quarterback hits (9.6% pressure rate). He was one of the best interior pass rushers in the game, and was paid like one as a result.

Both Sweat and Payne are 26, playing a crucial role in leading Washington's defense to compete with the powers in the NFC East.