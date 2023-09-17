The New York Giants look to bounce back off a humiliating Week 1 performance as they visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. New York was shut out 40-0 by Dallas, a game where the score was seemingly closer than the action on the field. Arizona lost a tight one to Washington, 20-16, despite leading in the fourth quarter as a touchdown underdog. The teams most recently played in 2020, a 26-7 Arizona win in the Meadowlands.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Giants are listed as a 4-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 39.5 in the latest Giants vs. Cardinals odds. Before making any Cardinals vs. Giants picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-114 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-7 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Giants vs. Cardinals and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 2 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Cardinals:

Giants vs. Cardinals spread: Giants -4

Giants vs. Cardinals over/under: 39.5 points

Giants vs. Cardinals money line: Giants -206, Cardinals +171

Giants vs. Cardinals picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Giants can cover

It would be hard for the Giants to play worse than they did on Sunday night going up against one of the NFL's top teams. On Sunday, they face a Cardinals squad widely projected to be among the contenders for the No. 1 overall pick next April. For the Giants to get back on the winning track, they need a better performance from quarterback Daniel Jones, who only threw for 104 yards and rushed for 43 against Dallas.

If the Cardinals can't contain running back Saquon Barkley, it might be a long day for the home team. Barkley ran for 51 yards and caught three passes for 12 yards on Sunday night but will likely need to top the century mark in combined yards for New York's offense to be at peak performance. Last season, when he combined for more than 100 yards rushing and receiving, New York went 7-2. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cardinals can cover

For a team projected to finish poorly this season, Arizona played hard in Week 1 for new coach Jonathan Gannon, falling short by four points against the Commanders. The Cardinals' defense held Washington to 248 total yards, sacked Sam Howell six times, and scored a touchdown. Offensively Arizona struggled though, only generating 210 total yards behind new QB Joshua Dobbs, who threw for 132 yards on 21 completions.

Veteran running back James Conner rushed 14 times for 62 yards, also catching five passes for only eight yards. Wide receivers Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore each caught three passes, for a combined 61 yards. Dobbs targeted Arizona's tight ends often, as Zach Ertz and Trey McBride combined for eight catches and 44 yards receiving. Arizona's offense must be more productive against the Giants if the team is to post its first win of 2023. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cardinals vs. Giants picks

The model has simulated Cardinals vs. Giants 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's Cardinals vs. Giants pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Giants vs. Cardinals on Sunday, and which side of the spread is hitting well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Cardinals vs. Giants spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 163-114 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.