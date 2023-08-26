The Las Vegas Raiders are getting their leading rusher back.

Josh Jacobs and the Raiders have agreed to terms on a one-year contract that is worth up to $12 million, according to NFL Media and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. Ian Rapoport reports the deal also includes a signing bonus. This will take place of the franchise tag, which was set to pay Jacobs just north of $10 million in 2023.

NFL Media reports that Jacobs and his agent, Chad Wiestling, have been in Las Vegas working to get this deal done for several days now. Anderson reports Jacobs will be back in the fold when the Raiders return from Saturday night's preseason game in Dallas.

Anderson reported earlier this week that there was optimism Jacobs would return to the fold before Week 1 -- even with the Miami Dolphins reportedly reaching out, eyeing a potential trade. The Raiders reportedly never had interest in parting ways with their star running back.

Jacobs confirmed the news of his return himself on social media.

Jacobs was the NFL's leading rusher in 2022, racking up 1,653 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 340 carries. He also led the league in scrimmage yards with 2,053. It was an incredible campaign, as Jacobs became the first Raider to claim the NFL rushing title since Marcus Allen in 1985. Jacobs also avoided the most tackles in the NFL last season with 103, and accounted for the second-highest percentage of a team's offense (33%), trailing only Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans.

This appears to be a similar resolution to the one Saquon Barkley reached with the New York Giants. Last month, Barkley, who also received the franchise tag this offseason, agreed to an adjusted one-year deal that will pay him the $10.1 million franchise tag, plus $900,000 in incentives that could push his 2023 earnings up to $11 million. Barkley also received a $2 million signing bonus with the new deal.

These reworked contracts are not the lucrative long-term deals that Jacobs and Barkley were searching for, but they are better than just the franchise tag. Next offseason, both will have the opportunity to pursue better contracts once again.

A total of six players were slapped with the franchise tag this offseason: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne, Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram, Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, and then Jacobs and Barkley. The three non-running backs eventually received lucrative, multi-year extensions, while the running backs did not.