The NFL on Wednesday announced its complete five-game International Series schedule for 2022, including the league's first scheduled matchup in Germany. Ten different teams will travel abroad as part of this year's series, which is part of the regular season schedule, including three of the last four NFC clubs to reach the conference championship.

Each of the five international games offers a unique storyline, but which of the matchups have the most juice? Here's how we'd rank them:

Location: London (Wembley Stadium)

Date: Oct. 30 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET | Stream: ESPN+

It'll certainly be fun to see Russell Wilson captaining his new team, and Jacksonville should be improved under Doug Pederson, with Trevor Lawrence now surrounded with additional help. But this will be the ninth time the Jaguars have appeared in London since the NFL began hosting overseas games; their return might be more enticing if they were finally adopting London as their new home. There's a chance this will be more explosive than expected, but there are more promising teams on the slate.

Location: London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Date: Oct. 9 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET | TV: NFL Network

On paper, this might sound lopsided, with the Packers in contention mode and the Giants entering year one of yet another rebuild. But Aaron Rodgers and Co. will be making their London debut, adding a wrinkle to the matchup, while New York will still be relatively early in Brian Daboll's experiment to elevate Daniel Jones under center. Anything can happen overseas, and who's to say rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux won't single-handedly threaten to upset A-Rod sans Davante Adams?

Location: Mexico City (Estadio Azteca)

Date: Nov. 21 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

This one cracks the top three almost exclusively because of its divisional factor. As Thanksgiving draws near, the Cardinals and 49ers may well be battling for a playoff spot out of the NFC West, where the Rams will be defending their Super Bowl title. Will Kyler Murray still be (happily) under center for Arizona? Will Trey Lance be deep into a strong debut in San Francisco? It's hard to envision this game unfolding without drama of some sort. Mexico, buckle your seat belts!

Location: Munich (Allianz Arena)

Date: Nov. 13 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET | TV: NFL Network

Germany will get its first taste of live NFL action here, so it's only appropriate that Tom Brady will be part of the roll-out. No matter who Tampa Bay plays this year, all eyes will be on TB12's "comeback" tour, especially considering Bruce Arians is no longer running the show on the sidelines. The Bucs are still quite loaded, and with Seattle, at least there's intrigue: is Pete Carroll really rolling with Geno Smith or Drew Lock at QB, post-Russell Wilson? This figures to be a feisty matchup either way.

Location: London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Date: Oct. 2 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET | TV: NFL Network

While Brady and the Bucs are a bigger draw, this matchup has a more colorful recent history, from the "Minneapolis Miracle" to the Vikings' 2019 overtime playoff win in New Orleans. Plus, between Kirk Cousins, Jameis Winston, Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, Justin Jefferson and Michael Thomas, there's an underrated amount of big-play potential here. Both squads are kind of question marks in the NFC, each touting new coaches but talented lineups. Are they truly playoff-caliber? This should be a solid early test.