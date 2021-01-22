Injuries are a huge part of the NFL. Nothing exemplified that quite like this week, when all eyes around the league centered on the status of reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who was forced out of the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional-round win and into the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. That, however, is exactly why we have you covered with a full breakdown of Friday injury reports, just in time for this weekend's AFC and NFC championship matchups.

Check out all the latest on the Buccaneers, Packers, Bills and Chiefs ahead of Sunday's games:

Buccaneers at Packers

Buccaneers: WR Antonio Brown (knee) OUT; S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Packers: DL Kingsley Keke (concussion) OUT; CB Kevin King (back) QUESTIONABLE

Brown will not play in his third career conference title game after not practicing all week. Joining him on the injury report is Winfield, whose forced fumble of Jared Cook helped the Buccaneers defeat the Saints last Sunday. Winfield did not practice on Friday after being a full participant on Thursday. He was not listed on the team's injury report following Wednesday's practice. Mike Edwards, a second-year player who picked off two passes during the regular season, would replace Winfield in the starting lineup if he is unable to play.

The Buccaneers will welcome the return of defensive lineman Vita Vea, who has been activated off of injured reserve. This week, Vea returned to practice for the first time since suffering an ankle fracture back in Week 5.

Keke, who will miss his third consecutive game on Sunday, was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday before being held out of Friday's practice. King, who also sat out Friday's practice, will continue to be evaluated leading up to kickoff. If King can't go, the Packers would likely turn to Josh Jackson, who played well in relief of King earlier in the season. The Packers also re-signed Tramon Williams to their practice squad on Thursday. Williams, 37, has spent 10 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Packers. He was selected to his only Pro Bowl in 2010, the same year the Packers defeated the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

The Packers also removed kicker Mason Crosby (shoulder) and rookie running back AJ Dillon (quad) from the injury report. Both players are expected to suit up on Sunday.

Bills at Chiefs

Bills: WR Gabriel Davis (ankle), DT Vernon Butler (quad) QUESTIONABLE

Chiefs: LB Willie Gay (ankle) OUT; RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip), RB Le'Veon Bell (knee), WR Sammy Watkins (calf), CB Bashaud Breeland (concussion/shoulder), CB Rashad Fenton (foot) QUESTIONABLE

Buffalo enters this matchup pretty healthy, with only two players on the report. Davis' speed would be sorely missed in the event he's forced to sit out, but it's not as if the Bills are shorthanded at wideout otherwise. Between Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and John Brown, all of whom come into the weekend without an injury designation, Josh Allen should have plenty of guys to target.

The biggest takeaway from the Chiefs' injury report is the name missing from the report: Patrick Mahomes. The star quarterback cleared concussion protocol with both team and independent doctor approval on Friday, making him a full go for Sunday's game. That said, his weaponry could be a bit limited, with both Edwards-Helaire and Bell, as well as Watkins, uncertain to play. Bell seems more unlikely than Edwards-Helaire and Watkins to play, completely sitting out practice on Friday.