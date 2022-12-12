The NFL Week 13 schedule comes to a close with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals hosting Mac Jones and the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. New England will be without two key offensive contributors, running back Damien Harris and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The latest Cardinals vs. Patriots odds imply that this MNF game will be a tight, low-scoring affair with an over/under of 43.5 points, making it imperative to hit on the right mix of players from the MNF NFL DFS player pool when building your MNF NFL DFS strategy. Should Arizona All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins be considered a must-start player in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks on Monday Night Football? Or would building around Murray, James Conner, Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch, Rhamondre Stevenson, Nelson Agholor, DeVante Parker, Hunter Henry, and Kendrick Bourne, who all project to be impact classic and showdown NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football, be the better strategy?

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who has been cashing big all season, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor has been spot-on all season, hitting on epic NFL DFS picks like Jerry Jeudy (4-102-1), Stefon Diggs (12-148-3, 6-106-1, 7-92-1), Amari Cooper (7-101-1, 5-131-1), Nick Chubb (23-113-1, 23-101-2), CeeDee Lamb (8-87-1), Deebo Samuel (6-115-1) Cooper Kupp (14-122), Travis Kelce (7-25-4, 10-106), Davante Adams (3-124-2), Justin Fields (179-1-1, 82-1), Derrick Henry (132-2), Jimmy Garoppolo (228-4), and Michael Pittman (7-61-1). Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for the Patriots vs. Cardinals MNF matchup is New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The former Oklahoma Sooner has shared the workload with Damien Harris in 2022, but will likely see an increased workload on Monday Night Football with Harris listed as doubtful with a thigh injury. Stevenson has 1,117 total offensive yards and is averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Kaylor is expecting the 24-year-old running back to thrive in the spotlight on Monday Night Football.

"Stevenson has emerged as one of the top all-purpose backs in the NFL, and with Damien Harris listed as doubtful, the former Oklahoma standout should see an increased workload on Monday night. The second-year pro out of Oklahoma has a chance to make a late season run at capturing his first career 1,000-yard rushing season, but it's Stevenson's pass catching ability that has me high on his fantasy potential against Arizona. Stevenson has 56 receptions for 383 yards and a touchdown this season, and is averaging seven receptions per game over the last three weeks. With Harris likely sidelined, I am expecting 15 or more touches for Stevenson against Arizona on MNF," Kaylor told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

