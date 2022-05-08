Jarvis Landry may be back in the AFC North, after all -- just not with the Browns. Nearly two months after he requested and received his release from Cleveland, the Pro Bowl wide receiver is drawing interest from the rival Ravens after the 2022 NFL Draft, according to 247 Sports. Landry and the Browns had reportedly not ruled out a reunion, but Cleveland has not contacted the free agent since adding two wideouts in the draft, per Brad Stainbrook, potentially clearing the way for Landry to land in Baltimore.

BaltimoreRavens.com has since shared the report, calling Landry a logical fit for the team: "This feels like a classic Ravens right-player, right-price move," wrote Ryan Mink. "Landry has been ultra-productive over his career, comes with strong leadership and work ethic. He'd bring some more dawg to the offense."

Landry, 29, has had a relatively quiet market since departing the Browns following Cleveland's trade for Amari Cooper. He reportedly drew early interest from the Bills and Chiefs, and visited the Falcons and Saints. Now that the draft is complete, he's more likely to find a home ahead of 2022 training camp.

The Ravens, meanwhile, have a need for added pass-catching help after trading Marquise Brown to the Cardinals on draft day. If signed, Landry would likely slot in as an immediate starter alongside Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay.