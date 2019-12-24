Seahawks reportedly to sign Robert Turbin, still working with Marshawn Lynch on deal

The Seattle Seahawks' reunion with their former running back is nearing completion. No, not with Marshawn Lynch, but with Robert Turbin.

On Monday night, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that the Seahawks are expected to sign Turbin, who spent his first three seasons in Seattle after being drafted by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. As for Lynch, the Seahawks are still working through the meeting as well as the physical, but Ian Rapoport reported on Monday afternoon that he could sign by the end of the day.

The Seahawks are in desperate need of help at the running back position after likely losing C.J. Prosise (broken arm) and Chris Carson (hip injury) for the rest of the season during the 27-13 loss they suffered to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16. Second-year running back Rashaad Penny had already been lost for the year with a torn ACL, and Travis Homer is the only other player listed on the depth chart at running back.

Turbin played in 48 games with the Seahawks and rushed for a total of 928 yards. The Utah State product also caught 43 passes for 427 yards and two touchdowns. He was waived with an injury settlement in 2015, and then found himself with the Cleveland Browns for three games. Turbin also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts. The 30-year-old has not played in a game since Oct. 14, 2018.

Seattle is currently 11-4 with one game remaining against the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers, who they trail by just one game. Those two teams plus the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints are jockeying for the top two playoff spots in the NFC.