Marshawn Lynch returns to Seattle for second stint with Seahawks, per his agent
Beast Mode has come back to the NFC West for one final playoff run in Seattle
Former Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is reviving "Beast Mode" for at least two games. After traveling to Seattle on Monday to meet with the Seahawks, as reported by NFL Network reporters Mike Garafolo, Ian Rapoport, and Tom Pelissero, Lynch and his former team have agreed to a one-year contract, his agent, Doug Hendrickson, posted on Twitter.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll joined 710 ESPN in Seattle earlier in the day to discuss the possibility: "We're going to give him a really good chance to come back and play for us."
Carroll also acknowledged that he stayed in touch with the famed running back during Lynch's brief (second) retirement.
"He's an extraordinary individual ... I'm hoping for him. He loves this city and this team," the coach said, via Jessamyn McIntyre.
Seattle is currently 11-4 with one game remaining against the division rival San Francisco 49ers, who they trail in the NFC West by one game. Those two teams plus the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints are jockeying for the top two playoff spots in the NFC.
Rapoport reported later on Monday afternoon that assuming all goes well, there is a chance Lynch will be a Seahawk again by the end of the day.
"Beast mode could actually be back in Seattle, in the building, in a uniform by the end of today," said Rapoport. "He is actually on his way to the facility right now, he's going to meet with head coach Pete Carroll, he's going to meet with general manager John Schneider, he's going to undergo a physical, just to make sure that he's in shape, make sure that he's ready to go."
The Seahawks are in desperate need of help at the running back position after likely losing C.J. Prosise (broken arm) and Chris Carson (hip injury) for the rest of the season. Second-year running back Rashaad Penny had already been lost for the year with a torn ACL. Travis Homer is the only other player on the roster at the running back position.
Lynch spent six seasons in Seattle from 2010-2015 after being traded by the Buffalo Bills. He made four of his five career Pro Bowl appearances and won Super Bowl XLVIII during that stint. Lynch announced his initial retirement Feb. 7, 2016 but it was not long before reports of his return started circulating.
The Oakland Raiders talked the hometown talent into coming out of retirement and fulfilling a childhood dream in April of 2017. Seattle, who then controlled his rights, agreed to trade him to Oakland. The 33-year-old's time with the Raiders lasted two seasons. During that period, he accumulated 1,267 yards and ten touchdowns on 290 carries as well as 35 receptions for 235 yards.
Lynch has been pure entertainment throughout his NFL career. Ahead of Super Bowl XLVIV, he graced the media day podium with nearly five minutes of "I'm here so I won't get fined" and other similar forms of delivery. It's unclear if Lynch is currently in game shape and whether or not he can add juice to Seattle's postseason hopes, but he's got our attention now.
