Steelers celebrate TD by re-enacting A.J. Green's fight with Jalen Ramsey

The relationship between the Steelers and Bengals has been contentious for a while now, and that might be putting it nicely. The two AFC North rivals clearly don't like each other, which is why it wasn't really all that surprising to see the Steelers take the chance to mock the Bengals during their win over the Colts on Sunday.

After scoring a touchdown, the Steelers celebrated by re-enacting last week's fight between Bengals receiver A.J. Green and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The resemblance is uncanny (you can watch video of the celebration here):

JuJu and Le'Veon reenacted the A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey scuffle as a touchdown celebration 😂😫 pic.twitter.com/mOOtpL25aI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2017

After the game, Le'Veon Bell confirmed that the Steelers were, in fact, reenacting the fight. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports:

Le'Veon Bell said his touchdown celebration with JuJu Smith-Schuster was a re-enactment of A.J. Green choking Jalen Ramsey. "We just freak it," said Bell of his routines with JuJu. How will A.J. take it? "I don't know. I guess we'll see," he said.

The fight last week resulted in the ejections of both Green and Ramsey, even though Green was the one who body-slammed Ramsey and threw multiple punches. Ramsey "instigated" the fight, according to the officials. Both players avoided suspensions, but Green was fined $42,000.

Green, who did apologize for the fight, took full advantage of the NFL's leniency, catching this 70-yard touchdown on Sunday:

The Bengals ended up losing to the Titans, though, and fell to 3-6. Meanwhile, the Steelers escaped Indianapolis with a last-second win over the Colts, improving to 7-2.

The two rivals will meet again on Dec. 4 in Cincinnati.