Week 1 NFL injuries: Cam Newton ready to roll vs. Rams, Trey Burton questionable for opener

It's official, Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season is upon us. Starting Thursday, we'll finally get to see many of our favorite NFL stars in action for the first time, but not all of them. Some are nursing injuries, and there's a possibility they could miss the season opener.

We'll update you on the initial injury reports around the league in this space as they become available, as well as discuss the final injury report for the Thursday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears.

Packers at Bears (-3)

The story of the week for the Bears is Burton who's dealing with a groin injury and has been limited all week. He is questionable for Thursday night's opener against the Packers. After missing practice on Monday, Bears backup right tackle Coward returned in a limited capacity on Tuesday and Wednesday as he continues to nurse an elbow injury. Nichols was also limited on Tuesday and Wednesday with a knee injury.

Only two players did not practice on Wednesday for the Packers. Burks (chest) and Shepherd (hamstring) have already been ruled out for the matchup. Cornerback Tramon Williams made an appearance on the Tuesday injury report after being healthy on Monday, and was listed as a limited participant with a knee injury on Wednesday. Hollman is still nursing a neck injury and has been a limited participant in practice all week. He's considered questionable for Thursday night.

Wednesday practice report notes

Falcons at Vikings (-4)

Redskins at Eagles (-9.5)

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill did not practice on Wednesday, as he is dealing with a knee injury, and offensive tackle Jordan Mailata missed practice with a back issue. Backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld is still out, as he continues to recover from a broken wrist he suffered in the preseason opener against the Titans. Derek Barnett was limited with a shoulder injury, and offensive guard Brandon Brooks and safety Rudy Ford were limited with Achilles injuries.

Bills at Jets (-3)

Ravens (-7) at Dolphins

Chiefs (-4) at Jaguars

Titans at Browns (-5.5)

Rams (-3) at Panthers

Good news for the Panthers heading into Week 1, as quarterback Cam Newton did not make an appearance on Wednesday's injury report. After suffering a foot injury against the Patriots in Week 3 of the preseason, Newton sported a walking boot as he left Gillette Stadium. He was back on his feet throwing the next week, so it appears like he's ready to roll against the Rams on Sunday. Rookie offensive tackle Greg Little is still in concussion protocol after being injured in the same game Newton was, and linebacker Bruce Irvin is still nursing a hamstring injury. If Irvin can't go on Sunday, it's possible that we could see rookie Brian Burns start in his place.

Bengals at Seahawks (-9.5)

Colts at Chargers (-6.5)

49ers at Buccaneers (PK)

Lions (-2.5) at Cardinals

Giants at Cowboys (-7)

Giants offensive tackle Mike Remmers is battling an illness as well as a back issue, which he had surgery on this offseason. He did not practice on Wednesday. Tight end Garrett Dickerson also missed practice with a quad injury and wide receiver Darius Slayton sat out with a hamstring injury. It's unclear if either will be able to play on Sunday.

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper appears to be making progress with his foot injury, and was a full participant on Wednesday. Linebacker Luke Gifford, safety Darian Thompson and safety Donovan Wilson all missed practice on Wednesday. All three are dealing with ankle issues. Offensive guard Zack Martin is a player to keep an eye on. He's been dealing with a back injury and was limited on Wednesday.

Steelers at Patriots (-5.5)

Texans at Saints (-7)

Broncos at Raiders (-1)

