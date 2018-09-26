Week 4 NFL injuries: Dalvin Cook questionable to face Rams, Marcus Mariota starting for Titans

Fantasy owners will be checking the inactives list in the run up to Thursday's game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams to see if running back Dalvin Cook will be available to plug into their lineups.

Cook, who missed Week 3's loss to the Bills while recovering from a hamstring injury, drew a questionable tag for the huge Thursday night matchup.

We have more on that game below, as well as information you need to know about all the practice reports from around the league on Wednesday, including Marcus Mariota being named the Titans' starter for their showdown with the Eagles on Sunday.

Vikings at Rams (-7)

Vikings: DE Everson Griffen (knee, NIR), CB Marcus Sherels (ribs) OUT; RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring), OT Riley Reiff (foot), DT Tom Johnson (ankle), S Anthony Harris (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE



DE Everson Griffen (knee, NIR), CB Marcus Sherels (ribs) OUT; RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring), OT Riley Reiff (foot), DT Tom Johnson (ankle), S Anthony Harris (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Rams: WR JoJo Natson (hand), K Greg Zuerlein (groin) OUT; LB Mark Barron (ankle) DOUBTFUL; OLB Dominique Easley (knee), CB Marcus Peters (calf) QUESTIONABLE



Cook got in limited practices on Tuesday and Wednesday before being listed as questionable for this game. If he can't go, Latavius Murray would likely lead a committee at the position after seeing 58 percent of the offensive snaps last week. Reiff, the team's left tackle, didn't practice all week and seems on the wrong side of questionable for this matchup.

The Rams placed Aqib Talib on injured reserve but are holding out hope that Peters will be able to play in this game after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday. He'll be a gametime call on Thursday. Barron and Easley also rejoined practice on Wednesday in a limited fashion.

Wednesday practice reports

Dolphins at Patriots (-6.5)

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is on the injury report dealing with an issue with his throwing shoulder, but he practiced in full and isn't in danger at this time of missing this matchup. Safety Reshad Jones returned to practice in a limited fashion after missing Week 3. Defensive ends Cameron Wake (knee) and Andre Branch (knee) were two of five Dolphins not to practice at all. No Patriots were listed as DNPs, although running back Rex Burkhead (neck) was placed on IR. The list of 11 limited Patriots includes tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle), receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring) and right tackle Marcus Cannon (calf).

Texans at Colts (-1)

Four Texans receivers were limited on Wednesday, including starters DeAndre Hopkins (thumb, ankle, hamstring) and Will Fuller (hamstring). Defensive end J.J. Watt (thigh) practiced in full. Eight Colts missed practice due to injuries Wednesday, including left tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), tight ends Jack Doyle (hip) and Eric Ebron (shoulder, knee), corner Quincy Wilson (concussion) and safety Malik Hooker (hip, groin). One player that did practice, albeit in a limited fashion, was Marlon Mack (hamstring). Andrew Luck was on the injury report with a groin injury but practiced in full.

Bengals at Falcons (-5.5)

Bengals running back Joe Mixon (knee) and Billy Price (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, but Marvin Jones thinks they're close to returning. Receiver A.J. Green (pelvis) and running back Giovani Bernard (thigh) were among seven Bengals limited on Wednesday, including several key defenders. Running back Devonta Freeman (knee) and receiver Julio Jones (calf) missed practice on Wednesday, though the latter is obviously more likely to play this week than the former. Corner Justin Bethel (knee) was also a DNP while Brian Poole (thumb, toe) and safety Damonte Kazee (knee) were limited as the Falcons' back-seven on defense continues to deal with a rash of injuries.

Bills at Packers (-9.5)

The only DNPs for the Bills were getting rest, leaving the team in good shape for this matchup. Running back LeSean McCoy (rib) was limited in practice and proclaimed that he'd return for this game after missing Week 3. Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) joined Aaron Rodgers (knee) as Packers to miss practice on Wednesday, along with linebacker Nick Perry (concussion) among others. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) was a limited participant.

Lions at Cowboys (-3)

Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) was unable to practice on Wednesday after being limited all of last week and missing his second straight game. Guard T.J. Lang (back) did manage a limited practice. The Cowboys were down linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee). Lee isn't expected to play this week. Receiver Cole Beasley was limited Wednesday due to an ankle injury as well.

Jets at Jaguars (-7.5)

The Jets were missing four players at practice, including corner Buster Skrine (knee) and safety Doug Middleton (knee, finger). Safety Marcus Maye (foot) did get in a limited practice after missing all of last week's sessions. Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) seems to have a better shot of playing this week than T.J. Yeldon (ankle), as the former got in a limited practice on Wednesday while the latter didn't practice at all. Center Brandon Linder (knee) was also held out of the week's first practice.

Buccaneers at Bears (-3)

The Bucs could have issues in the middle of their defensive line this week, with Beau Allen (foot) not practicing and Gerald McCoy (biceps) and Vita Vea (calf) limited. Right tackle Demar Dotson (knee) was also listed as limited on Wednesday. Bears rookie receiver Anthony Miller sat out practice on Wednesday with a shoulder issue, as did corners Prince Amukamara (hamstring) and Marcus Cooper (hamstring). Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm) returned to a full practice.

Eagles (-4) at Titans

Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) appears to be on track to make his season debut in Week 4 after first being cleared for contact then practicing in full on Wednesday. Neither Jay Ajayi (back) or Darren Sproles (hamstring) practiced on Wednesday after missing Week 3. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (elbow) practiced in full and has been announced as the starter for this matchup after being pressed into duty off the bench last week. Corner Adoree Jackson practiced in full after suffering a concussion in Week 3, as did right tackle Jack Conklin (knee), who appears on track to make his season debut this week.

Seahawks (-3) at Cardinals

Analysis to come.

Browns at Raiders (-2.5)

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett popped up on the injury report with a knee injury but practiced in full, so it appears he's on track to play. Safety Damarious Randall (heel) was one of three players not to practice at all. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle) and linebacker Christian Kirksey (shoulder, ankle) were both limited after not practicing at all last week.

49ers at Chargers (-10)

Niners running back Matt Breida was limited by a knee injury in his first practice session of the week after playing through the injury in Week 3. Receiver Marquise Goodwin (quad) was also limited on Wednesday, while guards Joshua Garnett (toe) and Mike Person (knee), safeties Adrian Colbert (hip) and Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) and corner Richard Sherman (calf) missed practice entirely. For the Chargers, defensive end Joey Bosa sounds like he expects to be out until the team's Week 8 bye at least, so don't count on the pass rush getting whole anytime soon. Receiver Keenan Allen (knee) missed Wednesday's practice.

Saints (-3.5) at Giants

The Saints listed running back Alvin Kamara as limited Wednesday due to a knee issue. Defensive end Cameron Jordan (biceps), and receivers Ted Ginn (knee) and Cameron Meredith (knee) were among the other limited players. Seven Giants players missed practice on Wednesday, but one of them wasn't Olivier Vernon (ankle), who got in a limited session. Vernon has yet to play this year but could be ready to make his season debut in Week 4. The team's DNPs included defensive tackle Damon Harrison (knee) and linebacker Connor Barwin (knee), but they should practice later in the week.

Ravens at Steelers (-3)

The Ravens had six players missing from practice Wednesday due to injury, including left tackle Ronnie Stanley (foot), linebacker Terrell Suggs (knee) and corner Brandon Carr (knee). Linebacker C.J. Mosley (knee) and rookie tight end Hayden Hurst (foot) were limited, with the latter looking to make his debut this week. Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster didn't practice at all due to an abdomen injury, while corner Mike Hilton (elbow) also missed practice due to an injury. Guard David DeCastro (hand), tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) and safety Morgan Burnett (groin) all practiced in full after being listed as doubtful for Week 3.