Who’s the richest owner in the NFL? Cowboys’ Jerry Jones doesn’t even crack the top three

At this time last year, the current richest owner in the NFL didn't even own an NFL team.

According to the newest billionaire numbers from Forbes, Panthers owner David Tepper is worth more than any other owner in the NFL. Tepper's estimated net worth of $11.6 billion is nearly $3 billion more than the second-richest owner, Stan Kroenke.

Basically, if the NFL ever decides to dump its salary cap, the Panthers would likely turn into an unstoppable powerhouse due to Tepper's resources. Of course, when Tepper officially bought the team back in May 2018, he wasn't the richest owner in the NFL and that's because the honor belonged to Seahawks owner Paul Allen, who had an estimated net worth of $20.3 billion when he passed away on Oct. 15 at the age of 65.

Allen is one of three NFL owners who have passed away over the past 12 months, along with Texans owner Bob McNair (Nov. 23) and Saints owner Tom Benson (March 15). Those two teams are now owned by Janice McNair and Gayle Benson, and both women made the list of 10 richest NFL owners.

According to Forbes, there are only three owners in the NFL who are worth more than $7 billion. Besides Tepper, the only other owners in the $7 billion club are Kroenke and Stephen Ross. The one interesting thing about Kroenke is that he definitely has the highest family net worth. The Rams owner is married to Walmart heiress Ann Walton Kroenke, who's worth an estimated $6.5 billion.

Although Jerry Jones has that Texas oil money, he didn't quite crack the $7 billion club in 2019. With a net worth of $6.8 billion, Jones is estimated to be the fourth-richest owner in the NFL.

Here's the full list of the NFL's 10 richest owners.

Top-10 richest owners in the NFL

1. David Tepper, Panthers: $11.6 billion (Ranked 118th richest person in the world)

2. Stan Kroenke, Rams: $8.7 billion (Ranked 167th overall)

3. Stephen Ross, Dolphins: $7.6 billion (Ranked 191st overall)

T-4. Jerry Jones, Cowboys: $6.8 billion (Ranked T-224th overall)

T-4. Shahid Khan, Jaguars: $6.8 billion (Ranked T-224th overall)

6. Robert Kraft, Patriots: $6.5 billion (Ranked 244th overall)

7. Stephen Bisciotti, Ravens: $4.2 billion (Ranked 472nd overall)

8. Janice McNair, Texans: $3.8 billion (Ranked 546th overall)

9. Gayle Benson, Saints: $2.9 billion (Ranked 775th overall)

10. Jimmy Haslam, Browns: $2.7 billion (Ranked 838th overall)