|
|
|LIB
|BYU
Romney's 3 TD passes lead BYU to 31-24 win over Liberty
PROVO, Utah (AP) Baylor Romney completed 23 of 33 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns and BYU beat Liberty 31-24 on Saturday night.
Micah Simon had seven receptions for 91 yards and a score and threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Matt Bushman and Sione Finau had 10 carries for 69 yards for BYU.
On the first possession of the game, Liberty (6-4) used a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped by Stephen Calvert's 19-yard touchdown pass to Zac Foutz to take a 7-0 lead but the Cougars (5-4) scored the next 17 points, and 24 of the next 27, to take the lead for good. Romney's 2-yard TD pass to Simon tied it midway through the first quarter, Jake Oldroyd kicked a 24-yard field goal early in the second and Bushman's touchdown made it 17-7 at halftime.
Romney threw touchdown passes of 41 yards to Aleva Hifo and 17 yards to Moroni Laulu-Pututau in the second half.
Calvert completed 27 of 45 for 303 yards and three touchdowns and Antonio Gandy-Golden had 10 receptions for 162 yards and a score for the Flames.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
LIB
Flames
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 20-S.Southam kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(15:00 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 28 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LIB 28(15:00 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 31 for 3 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - LIB 31(14:35 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 7-D.King. 7-D.King to LIB 39 for 8 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 39(14:00 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to BYU 47 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 47(13:35 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 7-D.King.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 47(13:05 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 7-D.King. 7-D.King to BYU 39 for 8 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - LIB 39(12:57 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to BYU 31 for 8 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 31(12:25 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to BYU 19 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 19(11:45 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 40-Z.Foutz.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 19(11:15 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 40-Z.Foutz. 40-Z.Foutz runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:09 - 1st) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:04 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(11:04 - 1st) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 25(11:04 - 1st) 15-A.Hifo to BYU 31 for 6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - BYU 31(10:58 - 1st) 16-B.Romney to BYU 36 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 36(10:30 - 1st) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BYU 36(9:55 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BYU 36 for no gain.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - BYU 36(9:50 - 1st) 16-B.Romney complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 46 for 10 yards.
|
+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 46(9:15 - 1st) 16-B.Romney complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to LIB 7 for 47 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 7 - BYU 7(8:30 - 1st) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney. Penalty on LIB 8-J.Faulks Pass interference 5 yards enforced at LIB 7. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - BYU 2(8:05 - 1st) 16-B.Romney complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:59 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- Missed FG (14 plays, 55 yards, 5:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:56 - 1st) 20-S.Southam kicks 65 yards from BYU 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 21 for 21 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 21(7:56 - 1st) 34-J.Mack to LIB 28 for 7 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LIB 28(7:50 - 1st) 34-J.Mack to LIB 32 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 32(7:10 - 1st) 34-J.Mack to LIB 33 for 1 yard.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 33(6:40 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to LIB 48 for 15 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 48(5:55 - 1st) 34-J.Mack to BYU 48 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - LIB 48(5:40 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 3-J.Huntley. 3-J.Huntley to BYU 44 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - LIB 44(5:00 - 1st) 34-J.Mack to BYU 41 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 41(4:20 - 1st) 34-J.Mack to BYU 40 for 1 yard.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 40(3:35 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 34-J.Mack. 34-J.Mack to BYU 43 for -3 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 12 - LIB 43(3:00 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 7-D.King. 7-D.King to BYU 26 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 26(2:30 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 26(2:08 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - LIB 26(2:06 - 1st) Penalty on LIB 73-S.Isaacson False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 26. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - LIB 31(2:02 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to BYU 24 for 7 yards.
|
No Good
|
4 & 8 - LIB 24(2:02 - 1st) 10-A.Probert 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
BYU
Cougars
- FG (14 plays, 69 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 24(1:24 - 1st) 13-M.Simon to BYU 29 for 5 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 29(1:17 - 1st) 16-B.Romney complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 39 for 10 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 39(0:50 - 1st) 16-B.Romney scrambles to BYU 42 for 3 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 42(0:23 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 49 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 49(15:00 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 49(14:25 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney scrambles to LIB 44 for 7 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - BYU 44(14:19 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to LIB 35 for 9 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(13:45 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon. Penalty on LIB 8-J.Faulks Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LIB 35. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 20(13:05 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau to LIB 18 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BYU 18(12:59 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - BYU 18(12:20 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to LIB 8 for 10 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - BYU 8(12:15 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to LIB 7 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BYU 7(11:40 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BYU 7(11:10 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BYU 7(11:04 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:04 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 61 yards from BYU 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 25 for 21 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(10:54 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 27 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LIB 27(10:46 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - LIB 27(10:20 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert sacked at LIB 19 for -8 yards (41-K.Pili).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - LIB 19(10:13 - 2nd) 46-A.Alves punts 39 yards from LIB 19. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 40 for -2 yards.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (2 plays, 60 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 40(9:30 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau to LIB 44 for 16 yards.
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 44(9:23 - 2nd) 13-M.Simon complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:45 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- Downs (12 plays, 38 yards, 5:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:45 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(8:36 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 30 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 30(8:36 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 34 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 34(8:05 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 37 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(7:30 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 41 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LIB 41(7:05 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 46 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 46(6:30 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 49 for 3 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 49(6:00 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to BYU 38 for 13 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 38(5:25 - 2nd) Penalty on LIB 88-J.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 38. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - LIB 43(5:06 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to BYU 41 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - LIB 41(4:45 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to BYU 37 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LIB 37(4:05 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 7-D.King.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 9 - LIB 37(3:28 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Huntley.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 37(3:21 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Katoa. Penalty on BYU 77-C.Herring Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 37. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - BYU 27(3:21 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 35 for 8 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 12 - BYU 35(3:07 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney sacked at BYU 33 for -2 yards (96-T.Clark).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 14 - BYU 33(2:35 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 41 for 8 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BYU 41(2:23 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 43 yards from BYU 41 Downed at the LIB 16.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 16(2:17 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to LIB 36 for 20 yards. Penalty on LIB 81-N.Frith Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at LIB 16. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - LIB 11(2:06 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - LIB 11(1:53 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 15 - LIB 11(1:38 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 25-P.Pickett. 25-P.Pickett to LIB 14 for 3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - LIB 14(1:32 - 2nd) 46-A.Alves punts 51 yards from LIB 14 to BYU 35 fair catch by.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(1:27 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 38 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - BYU 38(1:19 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 46 for 8 yards. Penalty on BYU 77-C.Herring Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 38. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 17 - BYU 28(0:55 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to BYU 40 for 12 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 40(0:48 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 41 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - BYU 41(0:41 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 47 yards from BYU 41 out of bounds at the LIB 12.
LIB
Flames
- Halftime (3 plays, 38 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 12(0:33 - 2nd) 24-T.Henderson to LIB 29 for 17 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 29(0:24 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to LIB 44 for 15 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 44(0:16 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 50 for 6 yards.
BYU
Cougars
- Fumble (8 plays, 53 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:11 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 26 for 1 yard. Penalty on BYU 67-B.Christensen Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 25. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - BYU 15(15:00 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 18 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - BYU 18(14:54 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 17 - BYU 18(14:37 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to BYU 39 for 21 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 39(14:12 - 3rd) 82-D.Milne to BYU 44 for 5 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 44(13:35 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to LIB 43 for 13 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 43(13:05 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to LIB 36 for 7 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 36(12:45 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to LIB 22 FUMBLES (31-E.Benton). 20-B.Wilson to LIB 22 for no gain.
LIB
Flames
- FG (11 plays, 72 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 22(12:10 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 24 for 2 yards (34-K.Fonua93-B.El-Bakri).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LIB 24(12:02 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 8 - LIB 24(11:30 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 46 for 22 yards (2-A.Lee).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 46(11:25 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to BYU 45 for 9 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - LIB 45(10:45 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to BYU 38 for 7 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 38(10:30 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to BYU 24 for 14 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 24(10:15 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to BYU 20 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - LIB 20(9:40 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to BYU 13 for 7 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 13(9:15 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to BYU 10 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LIB 10(9:15 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to BYU 6 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LIB 6(8:40 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - LIB 6(8:10 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:02 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(7:58 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 30 for 5 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 30(7:58 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 40 for 10 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 40(7:20 - 3rd) 15-A.Hifo to BYU 42 for 2 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 42(6:50 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to LIB 49 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 49(6:10 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 49(5:40 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to LIB 45 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - BYU 45(5:31 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 35-S.Finau. 35-S.Finau to LIB 41 for 4 yards.
|
+41 YD
|
4 & 2 - BYU 41(5:10 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:21 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- TD (6 plays, 77 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:11 - 3rd) 20-S.Southam kicks 62 yards from BYU 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 23 for 20 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 23(4:11 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 24 for 1 yard.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 24(4:05 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to LIB 34 for 10 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 34(3:40 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 35 for 1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 35(3:29 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 7-D.King. 7-D.King to LIB 42 for 7 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - LIB 42(3:29 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to BYU 41 for 17 yards.
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 41(2:35 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:20 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- Interception (2 plays, -46 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:20 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert kicks 12 yards from LIB 35. 53-I.Kaufusi to LIB 47 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 47(2:20 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to LIB 43 for 4 yards.
|
Int
|
2 & 6 - BYU 43(2:10 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-B.Wilson at LIB 7. 20-B.Wilson to LIB 7 for no gain.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 7(2:00 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 7-D.King. 7-D.King to LIB 17 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 17(1:46 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 17(1:15 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LIB 17(1:05 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - LIB 17(1:01 - 3rd) 46-A.Alves punts 51 yards from LIB 17 to BYU 32 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (9 plays, 68 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 32(1:01 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 39 for 7 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 39(0:47 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 45 for 6 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 45(0:43 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to LIB 49 for 6 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 49(15:00 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to LIB 50 for -1 yard.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 50(14:25 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to LIB 42 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(13:45 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 42(13:15 - 4th) 16-B.Romney to LIB 24 for 18 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 24(13:07 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to LIB 17 for 7 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 17(12:45 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 17-M.Laulu-Pututau. 17-M.Laulu-Pututau runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:08 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:01 - 4th) 20-S.Southam kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(12:01 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 34-J.Mack.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 25(12:01 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 34-J.Mack. 34-J.Mack to LIB 33 for 8 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - LIB 33(11:57 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to LIB 30 for -3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - LIB 30(11:35 - 4th) 46-A.Alves punts 53 yards from LIB 30 Downed at the BYU 17.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (5 plays, -8 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 17(10:55 - 4th) 13-M.Simon to BYU 19 for 2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 19(10:41 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 26 for 7 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - BYU 26(10:00 - 4th) Penalty on BYU 66-J.Empey False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 26. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - BYU 21(9:17 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 37 for 16 yards. Penalty on BYU 35-S.Finau Pass interference 10 yards enforced at BYU 21. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 16 - BYU 11(8:55 - 4th) 16-B.Romney to BYU 9 FUMBLES (14-S.Ajayi). 16-B.Romney to BYU 9 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - BYU 9(8:40 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 37 yards from BYU 9 Downed at the BYU 46.
LIB
Flames
- TD (4 plays, 46 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 46(8:00 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 46(7:48 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to BYU 36 for 10 yards.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 36(7:41 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to BYU 13 for 23 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 13(7:20 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 40-Z.Foutz. 40-Z.Foutz runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:45 - 4th) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- Downs (11 plays, 41 yards, 4:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:35 - 4th) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(6:35 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 33 for 8 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 33(6:35 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to BYU 42 for 9 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(5:55 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 44 for 2 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 44(5:15 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to LIB 48 for 8 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 48(4:40 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to LIB 47 for 1 yard.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 47(4:05 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to LIB 49 for -2 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - BYU 49(3:23 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to LIB 38 for 11 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 38(3:18 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to LIB 36 for 2 yards (36-H.Goetz).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 36(2:32 - 4th) 5-D.Ghanwoloku to LIB 35 for 1 yard.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 35(2:27 - 4th) 5-D.Ghanwoloku to LIB 30 for 5 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
4 & 2 - BYU 30(2:23 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd to LIB 34 for -4 yards.
LIB
Flames
- Downs (6 plays, 5 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 34(1:35 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to BYU 50 for 16 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 50(1:27 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert spikes the ball at BYU 50 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 50(1:17 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
-6 YD
|
3 & 10 - LIB 50(1:17 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 34-J.Mack. 34-J.Mack to LIB 44 for -6 yards.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 16 - LIB 44(1:11 - 4th) Penalty on LIB 7-D.King False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 44. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 21 - LIB 39(0:49 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|23
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|17
|15
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|423
|469
|Total Plays
|76
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|128
|165
|Rush Attempts
|30
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|295
|304
|Comp. - Att.
|27-46
|24-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-40
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.0
|3-42.3
|Return Yards
|62
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-62
|1-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|295
|PASS YDS
|304
|
|
|128
|RUSH YDS
|165
|
|
|423
|TOTAL YDS
|469
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Calvert 12 QB
|S. Calvert
|27/45
|303
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Hickson 23 RB
|F. Hickson
|16
|79
|0
|17
|
J. Mack 34 RB
|J. Mack
|12
|40
|0
|17
|
T. Henderson 20 RB
|T. Henderson
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
S. Calvert 12 QB
|S. Calvert
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Gandy-Golden 11 WR
|A. Gandy-Golden
|10
|162
|1
|41
|
D. King 7 WR
|D. King
|5
|50
|0
|17
|
N. Frith 81 WR
|N. Frith
|3
|40
|0
|15
|
Z. Foutz 40 TE
|Z. Foutz
|2
|32
|2
|19
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
J. Huntley 3 TE
|J. Huntley
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Mack 34 RB
|J. Mack
|3
|-1
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Benton 31 S
|E. Benton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 96 DL
|T. Clark
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Ajayi 14 LB
|S. Ajayi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Goetz 10 S
|H. Goetz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wilson 20 CB
|B. Wilson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Probert 10 K
|A. Probert
|1/2
|24
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 13 P
|A. Alves
|4
|49.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Louis 1 WR
|S. Louis
|3
|20.7
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Finau 35 RB
|S. Finau
|10
|69
|0
|16
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|12
|49
|0
|8
|
B. Romney 16 QB
|B. Romney
|7
|36
|0
|18
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
D. Milne 82 WR
|D. Milne
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Simon 13 WR
|M. Simon
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
|D. Ghanwoloku
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Simon 13 WR
|M. Simon
|7
|91
|1
|47
|
M. Bushman 89 TE
|M. Bushman
|4
|86
|1
|44
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|4
|62
|1
|41
|
T. Shumway 21 WR
|T. Shumway
|4
|27
|0
|11
|
M. Laulu-Pututau 17 TE
|M. Laulu-Pututau
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
S. Finau 35 RB
|S. Finau
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Milne 82 WR
|D. Milne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Fonua 34 LB
|K. Fonua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lee 2 DB
|A. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
|B. El-Bakri
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|1/1
|24
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|3
|42.3
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
|I. Kaufusi
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
-
NEVADA
SDGST
3
3
2nd 2:25 ESP2
-
SJST
HAWAII
9
7
2nd 11:22 FCBK
-
WYO
22BOISE
10
7
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
33
35
Final CBSSN
-
BALLST
WMICH
31
35
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
OHIO
24
21
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
CSTCAR
48
7
Final ESPNU
-
TEMPLE
SFLA
17
7
Final ESPN
-
UCF
TULSA
31
34
Final ESPN2
-
WASH
OREGST
19
7
Final FS1
-
ECU
25SMU
51
59
Final ESPNU
-
PURDUE
NWEST
24
22
Final BTN
-
12BAYLOR
TCU
29
23
Final/3OT FS1
-
4PSU
17MINN
26
31
Final ABC
-
WKY
ARK
45
19
Final SECN
-
FSU
BC
38
31
Final ACCN
-
MA
ARMY
7
63
Final CBSSN
-
VANDY
10FLA
0
56
Final ESPN
-
TXTECH
WVU
38
17
Final ESPN2
-
MD
1OHIOST
14
73
Final FOX
-
GATECH
UVA
28
33
Final FSN
-
TXSA
ODU
24
23
Final ESP3
-
SALA
TXSTSM
28
30
Final ESP3
-
STNFRD
COLO
13
16
Final PACN
-
CHARLO
UTEP
28
21
Final ESPN+
-
UAB
USM
2
37
Final NFLN
-
16KSTATE
TEXAS
24
27
Final ESPN
-
USC
ARIZST
31
26
Final ABC
-
GAS
TROY
28
49
Final ESPN+
-
UCONN
20CINCY
3
48
Final CBSSN
-
2LSU
3BAMA
46
41
Final CBS
-
LVILLE
MIAMI
27
52
Final ESPN2
-
19WAKE
VATECH
17
36
Final ACCN
-
ILL
MICHST
37
34
Final FS1
-
18IOWA
13WISC
22
24
Final FOX
-
NMEXST
MISS
3
41
Final SECN
-
NTEXAS
LATECH
17
52
Final
-
GAST
LAMON
31
45
Final ESPN+
-
FIU
FAU
7
37
Final STAD
-
UTAHST
FRESNO
37
35
Final CBSSN
-
MIZZOU
6UGA
0
27
Final ESPN
-
WASHST
CAL
20
33
Final PACN
-
APLST
SC
20
15
Final ESPN2
-
15ND
DUKE
38
7
Final ACCN
-
LIB
BYU
24
31
Final ESPNU
-
TENN
UK
17
13
Final SECN
-
5CLEM
NCST
55
10
Final ABC
-
IOWAST
9OKLA
41
42
Final FOX
-
AF
NMEX
0
0
ATSN