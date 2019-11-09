|
|KSTATE
|TEXAS
Dicker FG sends Texas over No. 20 Kansas State 27-24
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Cameron Dicker kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired, sending Texas to a 27-24 victory over No. 20 Kansas State on Saturday as the Longhorns maintained their hopes of returning to the Big 12 championship game.
Dicker has won games on the final play twice this season. His 33-yarder to beat Kansas on Oct. 19 capped a wild 50-48 finish.
Texas (6-3, 4-2) had lost two of its previous three games. The victory over the Wildcats (6-3, 3-3, No. 16 College Football Playoff) made the Longhorns bowl-eligible and kept them in the hunt for a berth in the league championship with three games left.
Keaontay Ingram rushed for 139 yards and two second-half touchdowns for the Longhorns. His second one put Texas up 24-14 early in the fourth quarter.
Kansas State rallied to tie it on Joshua Youngblood's 98-yard kickoff return and Blake Lynch's 45-yard field goal.
The Wildcats surged behind first-year coach Chris Klieman and had Texas down early 14-0 behind two first-quarter touchdown passes from Skylar Thompson. Thompson passed for a career-high 253 yards but had just 36 yards in the second half.
''The win is obviously very important for us. The way that it happened, to be down 14-0 in the blink of an eye....'' Texas coach Tom Herman said. ''We put ourselves on the ropes (this season) and we took a step toward swinging and scratching and clawing our way off.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas State: Thompson was excellent early until Texas' press coverage neutralized his receivers, and the Wildcats' running game never developed. The Wildcats also got a bit sloppy with a rare fumble that ended a promising drive in the first half and a dropped pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter. The drop would have been a difficult catch for Dalton Schoen, but he got both hands on the ball and was pulling it in before a Texas defender knocked it away.
''I thought he hung in there really well,'' Klieman said. ''They were bringing pressure and we were barely getting guys free.''
Texas: After early miscues, the Texas defense looked better than it has all season. A healthier secondary that returned All-Big 12 safety Caden Sterns locked down the Kansas State offense over the final three quarters. The secondary didn't force any interceptions, but for once opposing receivers weren't running wide open all over the field.
POLL IMPLICATION
The loss will knock the Wildcats down and maybe out of the Top 25. The Longhorns, who were still among those getting votes, could return to the rankings. Voters may wait to see what Texas can do the next two weeks on the road at Iowa State and undefeated Baylor.
UP NEXT
Kansas State hosts West Virginia on No. 16.
Texas plays at Iowa State on Nov. 16
More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Follow Jim Vertuno at https://twitter.com/jimvertuno
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to KST 26 for 1 yard (46-J.Ossai).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 26(15:00 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson scrambles runs ob at KST 30 for 4 yards.
|
+70 YD
|
3 & 5 - KSTATE 30(14:21 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:39 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Missed FG (8 plays, 39 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:26 - 1st) 5-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(13:26 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 43 for 18 yards (3-E.Sullivan).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(13:26 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 47 for 4 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 47(13:06 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson pushed ob at KST 44 for 9 yards (7-K.McGee).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(12:38 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to KST 36 for 8 yards (7-K.McGee).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEXAS 36(12:01 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to KST 33 for 3 yards (15-W.Neil).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(11:29 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Burt.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 33(11:08 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to KST 33 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 33(11:02 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at KST 36 for -3 yards (17-J.Alexander).
|
No Good
|
4 & 13 - TEXAS 36(10:24 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker 55 yards Field Goal is No Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (8 plays, 63 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(9:41 - 1st) 6-J.Brown to KST 33 for -4 yards (99-K.Coburn).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 14 - KSTATE 33(9:35 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to KST 44 for 11 yards (3-J.Green49-T.Graham).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 44(8:56 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen pushed ob at TEX 35 for 21 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(8:11 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Schoen.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 35(7:37 - 1st) 6-J.Brown to TEX 34 for 1 yard (6-J.Mitchell).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - KSTATE 34(7:29 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen to TEX 20 for 14 yards (39-M.Estell).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(6:45 - 1st) 6-J.Brown to TEX 19 for 1 yard (99-K.Coburn32-M.Roach).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 19(6:04 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 21-W.Gill. 21-W.Gill runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:25 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:18 - 1st) 5-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(5:18 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 27 for 2 yards (99-T.Dishon).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 27(5:18 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 34 for 7 yards (91-J.Mittie55-C.Fletcher).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 34(4:57 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 34 for no gain (99-T.Dishon).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - TEXAS 34(4:11 - 1st) 45-C.Naggar punts 47 yards from TEX 34 to KST 19 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19(3:26 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to KST 36 for 17 yards (4-A.Cook).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(3:19 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson sacked at KST 32 for -4 yards (93-T.Sweat).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - KSTATE 32(2:39 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 6-J.Brown. 6-J.Brown to KST 40 for 8 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - KSTATE 40(1:54 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Lenners. Penalty on KST 87-N.Lenners Pass interference declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - KSTATE 40(1:08 - 1st) 21-D.Anctil punts 60 yards from KST 40 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(1:04 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay pushed ob at TEX 49 for 29 yards (5-D.Patton). Team penalty on TEX Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 20. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - TEXAS 10(0:55 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 18 for 8 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 12 - TEXAS 18(0:25 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TEX 32 for 14 yards.
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(15:00 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay pushed ob at KST 36 for 32 yards (17-J.Alexander).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(14:27 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 36(14:04 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to KST 34 for 2 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEXAS 34(13:57 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to KST 27 for 7 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - TEXAS 27(13:19 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to KST 21 for 6 yards (17-J.Alexander22-D.Green).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(12:50 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:10 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Fumble (10 plays, 37 yards, 5:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:03 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(12:03 - 2nd) 6-J.Brown to KST 27 for 2 yards (6-J.Mitchell42-M.Bimage).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 27(12:03 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson sacked at KST 24 for -3 yards (40-A.Adeoye).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - KSTATE 24(11:20 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen to KST 38 for 14 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(10:32 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson scrambles runs ob at KST 39 for 1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 39(9:52 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 43 for 4 yards (7-C.Sterns99-K.Coburn).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - KSTATE 43(9:13 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 21-W.Gill. 21-W.Gill to TEX 49 for 8 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(8:27 - 2nd) 33-T.Burns to TEX 46 for 3 yards (98-M.Ojomo).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 46(7:57 - 2nd) 33-T.Burns to TEX 39 for 7 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 39(7:19 - 2nd) 33-T.Burns to TEX 36 for 3 yards (32-M.Roach40-A.Adeoye).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 36(6:43 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 36-M.Barta. 36-M.Barta to TEX 38 FUMBLES (19-B.Jones). 98-M.Ojomo to TEX 38 for no gain.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 38(6:00 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Burt.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 38(5:51 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 49 for 11 yards (6-J.Durham).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(5:45 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 47 for -2 yards (51-R.Walker).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - TEXAS 47(5:31 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TEX 46 for -1 yard (3-E.Sullivan).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - TEXAS 46(5:03 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 49 for 3 yards (3-E.Sullivan).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TEXAS 49(4:16 - 2nd) 45-C.Naggar punts 43 yards from TEX 49 to KST 8 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (7 plays, 50 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 8(3:51 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 23-J.Youngblood. 23-J.Youngblood to KST 19 for 11 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19(3:43 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to KST 32 for 13 yards (25-B.Foster).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(3:10 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to KST 48 for 16 yards (3-J.Green19-B.Jones).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 48(2:37 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen to TEX 38 for 14 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(2:07 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 38(1:32 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - KSTATE 38(1:28 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson sacked at TEX 42 for -4 yards (25-B.Foster49-T.Graham).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - KSTATE 42(1:24 - 2nd) 21-D.Anctil punts 23 yards from TEX 42 out of bounds at the TEX 19.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Halftime (3 plays, 13 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 19(1:19 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 12 for -7 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - TEXAS 12(1:12 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 19 for 7 yards (3-E.Sullivan).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 19(0:50 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 32 for 13 yards (3-E.Sullivan20-D.Goolsby).
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:06 - 2nd) 5-T.Zentner kicks 40 yards from KST 35 to TEX 25 fair catch by 6-D.Duvernay.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 45 for 20 yards (51-R.Walker).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(15:00 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to KST 48 for 7 yards (7-K.McGee).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEXAS 48(14:37 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to KST 34 for 14 yards.
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 34(14:04 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:27 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:17 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(13:17 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson to KST 30 for 5 yards (99-K.Coburn49-T.Graham).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 30(13:17 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 29 FUMBLES. 2-H.Trotter to KST 29 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - KSTATE 29(12:34 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Lenners.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - KSTATE 29(11:49 - 3rd) 21-D.Anctil punts 41 yards from KST 29 to TEX 30 fair catch by 19-B.Jones.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- FG (8 plays, 67 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(11:43 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to KST 33 for 37 yards (7-K.McGee).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(11:35 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to KST 24 for 9 yards (17-J.Alexander).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 24(11:16 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to KST 21 for 3 yards (7-K.McGee55-C.Fletcher).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(10:58 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Johnson. Penalty on KST 7-K.McGee Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KST 21. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 6 - TEXAS 6(10:40 - 3rd) 6-D.Duvernay to KST 5 for 1 yard. Penalty on TEX 11-S.Ehlinger Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at KST 6. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 16 - TEXAS 16(10:34 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to KST 14 for 2 yards (3-E.Sullivan).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 14 - TEXAS 14(10:11 - 3rd) Penalty on TEX 73-P.Braun Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KST 14.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 29 - TEXAS 29(10:11 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 29 - TEXAS 29(9:51 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 85-M.Epps. 85-M.Epps to KST 18 for 11 yards (3-E.Sullivan7-K.McGee).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - TEXAS 18(9:44 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:04 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(9:02 - 3rd) 33-T.Burns to KST 31 for 6 yards (93-T.Sweat).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 31(9:02 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 33-T.Burns.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 31(8:18 - 3rd) Penalty on TEX 32-M.Roach Offside 5 yards enforced at KST 31. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(8:11 - 3rd) 33-T.Burns to KST 36 for no gain (49-T.Graham32-M.Roach).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 36(8:11 - 3rd) 33-T.Burns to KST 36 for no gain (6-J.Mitchell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - KSTATE 36(7:30 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Schoen.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - KSTATE 36(6:48 - 3rd) 21-D.Anctil punts 46 yards from KST 36 to TEX 18 fair catch by 19-B.Jones.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Interception (11 plays, -5 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 18(6:42 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 24 for 6 yards (4-W.Jones59-D.Wiley).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 24(6:35 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 44 for 20 yards (59-D.Wiley).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(6:02 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 50 for 6 yards (59-D.Wiley).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 50(5:17 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to KST 43 for 7 yards (91-J.Mittie).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(4:45 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Ingram.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 43(4:11 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to KST 35 for 8 yards (4-W.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - TEXAS 35(4:06 - 3rd) Penalty on TEX 73-P.Braun False start 5 yards enforced at KST 35. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 40(3:27 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson pushed ob at KST 30 for 10 yards (15-W.Neil).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(3:03 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay pushed ob at KST 22 for 8 yards (7-K.McGee).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEXAS 22(2:45 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to KST 18 for 4 yards (3-E.Sullivan). Penalty on TEX 9-C.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 18.
|
Int
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 28(2:23 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-W.Neil at KST 2. 15-W.Neil to KST 13 for 11 yards (85-M.Epps).
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 13(2:05 - 3rd) 6-J.Brown to KST 18 for 5 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 18(1:42 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to KST 27 for 9 yards (6-J.Mitchell19-B.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(1:02 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen to KST 32 for 5 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 32(0:21 - 3rd) 6-J.Brown to KST 31 for -1 yard (25-B.Foster).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - KSTATE 31(15:00 - 4th) Team penalty on KST Delay of game 5 yards enforced at KST 31. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - KSTATE 26(14:10 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - KSTATE 26(13:45 - 4th) 21-D.Anctil punts 48 yards from KST 26. 19-B.Jones to KST 21 for 53 yards (24-B.Monty).
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (3 plays, 21 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(13:40 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson pushed ob at KST 16 for 5 yards (15-W.Neil).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 16(13:20 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to KST 12 for 4 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 12(12:49 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:24 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- FG (9 plays, 46 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:17 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 63 yards from TEX 35. 23-J.Youngblood runs 98 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:17 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(12:03 - 4th) 5-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(12:03 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 27 for 2 yards (5-D.Patton56-W.Hubert).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 27(12:03 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 31 for 4 yards (5-D.Patton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 31(11:30 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - KSTATE 31(10:54 - 4th) 45-C.Naggar punts 41 yards from TEX 31 to KST 28 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- End of Game (14 plays, 67 yards, 6:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(10:50 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 21-W.Gill. 21-W.Gill pushed ob at KST 41 for 13 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(10:43 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 87-N.Lenners. 87-N.Lenners to KST 50 for 9 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 50(10:08 - 4th) 33-T.Burns to TEX 43 for 7 yards (7-C.Sterns40-A.Adeoye).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(9:28 - 4th) 33-T.Burns to TEX 43 for no gain (46-J.Ossai).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 43(8:49 - 4th) 6-J.Brown to TEX 43 for no gain (32-M.Roach49-T.Graham).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 43(8:06 - 4th) Penalty on TEX 3-J.Green Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TEX 43. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(7:55 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson to TEX 27 for 1 yard (4-A.Cook).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TEXAS 27(7:55 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TEXAS 27(7:02 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Schoen.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - TEXAS 27(6:57 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:50 - 4th) 5-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(6:45 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to TEX 39 for 14 yards (20-D.Goolsby).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 39(6:45 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram pushed ob at KST 48 for 13 yards (7-K.McGee).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(6:09 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to KST 41 for 7 yards (4-M.Knowles). Penalty on TEX 52-S.Cosmi Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 48. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - TEXAS 42(5:32 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TEX 47 for 5 yards (91-J.Mittie).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - TEXAS 47(5:04 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 48 for 1 yard (51-R.Walker).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 14 - TEXAS 48(4:34 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay pushed ob at KST 34 for 18 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 34(3:37 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to KST 31 for 3 yards (44-K.Ball3-E.Sullivan).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 31(3:19 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to KST 13 for 18 yards (20-D.Goolsby).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 13(2:38 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram pushed ob at KST 4 for 9 yards (99-T.Dishon).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 4(1:59 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to KST 2 for 2 yards (51-R.Walker).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - TEXAS 2(1:51 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to KST 1 for 1 yard (59-D.Wiley).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 1(1:42 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger kneels at KST 3 for -2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - TEXAS 3(1:32 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on TEX Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at KST 3. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TEXAS 8(0:43 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to KST 8 for no gain (20-D.Goolsby).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - TEXAS 8(0:39 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|24
|Rushing
|3
|12
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|295
|467
|Total Plays
|53
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|51
|214
|Rush Attempts
|26
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|5.9
|Net Yards Passing
|244
|253
|Comp. - Att.
|17-27
|22-29
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|9-85
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.6
|3-43.7
|Return Yards
|109
|53
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-53
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-98
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-11
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|244
|PASS YDS
|253
|
|
|51
|RUSH YDS
|214
|
|
|295
|TOTAL YDS
|467
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|17/27
|253
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Burns 33 RB
|T. Burns
|8
|26
|0
|7
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|4
|21
|0
|17
|
J. Brown 6 RB
|J. Brown
|7
|4
|0
|5
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|7
|0
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|3
|94
|1
|70
|
D. Schoen 83 WR
|D. Schoen
|5
|68
|0
|21
|
W. Gill 21 WR
|W. Gill
|3
|40
|1
|19
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|2
|25
|0
|16
|
J. Youngblood 23 WR
|J. Youngblood
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
N. Lenners 87 TE
|N. Lenners
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Brown 6 RB
|J. Brown
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Taylor 13 WR
|C. Taylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Burns 33 RB
|T. Burns
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Barta 36 FB
|M. Barta
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Sullivan 3 LB
|E. Sullivan
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. McGee 7 DB
|K. McGee
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 17 DB
|J. Alexander
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Walker 51 DE
|R. Walker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Neil Jr. 15 DB
|W. Neil Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Wiley 59 DT
|D. Wiley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Goolsby 20 DB
|D. Goolsby
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fletcher 55 LB
|C. Fletcher
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dishon 99 DT
|T. Dishon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mittie 91 DT
|J. Mittie
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patton 5 LB
|D. Patton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
W. Jones 4 DB
|W. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ball 44 DE
|K. Ball
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Durham 6 DB
|J. Durham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McPherson 31 DB
|J. McPherson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Lynch 10 K
|B. Lynch
|1/1
|45
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Anctil 21 P
|D. Anctil
|5
|43.6
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Youngblood 23 WR
|J. Youngblood
|1
|98.0
|98
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|22/29
|263
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|16
|139
|2
|34
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|14
|40
|0
|18
|
R. Johnson 2 QB
|R. Johnson
|5
|37
|0
|20
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Co. Johnson 9 WR
|Co. Johnson
|7
|110
|1
|37
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|9
|110
|0
|32
|
B. Eagles 13 WR
|B. Eagles
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
M. Epps 85 WR
|M. Epps
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Johnson 2 QB
|R. Johnson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
J. Burt 1 WR
|J. Burt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mitchell 6 LB
|J. Mitchell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sterns 7 DB
|C. Sterns
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jones 19 DB
|B. Jones
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Roach 32 DL
|M. Roach
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Foster 25 DB
|B. Foster
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Green 3 DB
|J. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 4 DB
|A. Cook
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Estell 39 DB
|M. Estell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adeoye 40 LB
|A. Adeoye
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Graham 49 DL
|T. Graham
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|
M. Bimage 42 DL
|M. Bimage
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|2/3
|36
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Naggar 45 K
|C. Naggar
|3
|43.7
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Jones 19 DB
|B. Jones
|1
|53.0
|53
|0
