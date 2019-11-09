Drive Chart
Dicker FG sends Texas over No. 20 Kansas State 27-24

  Nov 09, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Cameron Dicker kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired, sending Texas to a 27-24 victory over No. 20 Kansas State on Saturday as the Longhorns maintained their hopes of returning to the Big 12 championship game.

Dicker has won games on the final play twice this season. His 33-yarder to beat Kansas on Oct. 19 capped a wild 50-48 finish.

Texas (6-3, 4-2) had lost two of its previous three games. The victory over the Wildcats (6-3, 3-3, No. 16 College Football Playoff) made the Longhorns bowl-eligible and kept them in the hunt for a berth in the league championship with three games left.

Keaontay Ingram rushed for 139 yards and two second-half touchdowns for the Longhorns. His second one put Texas up 24-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Kansas State rallied to tie it on Joshua Youngblood's 98-yard kickoff return and Blake Lynch's 45-yard field goal.

The Wildcats surged behind first-year coach Chris Klieman and had Texas down early 14-0 behind two first-quarter touchdown passes from Skylar Thompson. Thompson passed for a career-high 253 yards but had just 36 yards in the second half.

''The win is obviously very important for us. The way that it happened, to be down 14-0 in the blink of an eye....'' Texas coach Tom Herman said. ''We put ourselves on the ropes (this season) and we took a step toward swinging and scratching and clawing our way off.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas State: Thompson was excellent early until Texas' press coverage neutralized his receivers, and the Wildcats' running game never developed. The Wildcats also got a bit sloppy with a rare fumble that ended a promising drive in the first half and a dropped pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter. The drop would have been a difficult catch for Dalton Schoen, but he got both hands on the ball and was pulling it in before a Texas defender knocked it away.

''I thought he hung in there really well,'' Klieman said. ''They were bringing pressure and we were barely getting guys free.''

Texas: After early miscues, the Texas defense looked better than it has all season. A healthier secondary that returned All-Big 12 safety Caden Sterns locked down the Kansas State offense over the final three quarters. The secondary didn't force any interceptions, but for once opposing receivers weren't running wide open all over the field.

POLL IMPLICATION

The loss will knock the Wildcats down and maybe out of the Top 25. The Longhorns, who were still among those getting votes, could return to the rankings. Voters may wait to see what Texas can do the next two weeks on the road at Iowa State and undefeated Baylor.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts West Virginia on No. 16.

Texas plays at Iowa State on Nov. 16

More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Jim Vertuno at https://twitter.com/jimvertuno

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:03
17-C.Dicker 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
82
yds
06:11
pos
24
27
Field Goal 6:50
10-B.Lynch 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
31
yds
03:53
pos
24
24
Point After TD 12:03
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 12:17
17-C.Dicker kicks 63 yards from TEX 35. 23-J.Youngblood runs 98 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:00
pos
20
24
Point After TD 12:17
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 12:24
26-K.Ingram runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
21
yds
01:16
pos
14
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 9:04
17-C.Dicker 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
62
yds
01:59
pos
14
17
Point After TD 13:17
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 13:27
26-K.Ingram runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
14
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:03
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 12:10
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
90
yds
00:39
pos
14
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:18
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 5:25
10-S.Thompson complete to 21-W.Gill. 21-W.Gill runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
63
yds
04:16
pos
13
0
Point After TD 13:26
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:39
10-S.Thompson complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
01:21
pos
6
0
1st Downs 17 24
Rushing 3 12
Passing 12 11
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 5-11 4-11
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 295 467
Total Plays 53 65
Avg Gain 5.6 7.2
Net Yards Rushing 51 214
Rush Attempts 26 36
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 5.9
Net Yards Passing 244 253
Comp. - Att. 17-27 22-29
Yards Per Pass 9.0 8.7
Penalties - Yards 2-20 9-85
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-43.6 3-43.7
Return Yards 109 53
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-53
Kickoffs - Returns 1-98 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-11 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
16 Kansas State 6-3 14001024
Texas 6-3 07101027
Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field Austin, Texas
 244 PASS YDS 253
51 RUSH YDS 214
295 TOTAL YDS 467
