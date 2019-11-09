|
|
|SALA
|TXSTSM
Texas State wins back-and-forth battle with S. Alabama 30-28
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) Joshua Rowland kicked a 31-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter lifting Texas State to a 30-28 victory over South Alabama Saturday in a game that saw the lead swapped eight times.
South Alabama had a chance for the win, lining up for a 28-yard field goal that missed wide left with 1:36 remaining in the game.
Tyler Vitt was 23-of-33 passing for 373 yards and three touchdowns for the Bobcats (3-6, 2-3 Sun Belt). Trevis Graham Jr. caught scoring passes of 38 and 17 yards, Javen Banks pulled in a 40-yarder.
Desmond Trotter completed 13 of 17 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns for South Alabama (1-8, 0-5). The Jaguars outgained Texas State 184-42 on the ground, with Tra Minter and Carlos Davis scoring.
But the 373 passing yards kept the Bobcats moving. After South Alabama took a 28-27 lead the Bobcats took over in good field position thanks to DeJordan Mask's 60-yard kickoff return. With the drive stalling at the 14, Rowland came on for the winning field goal.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 14-J.Rowland kicks 59 yards from TXST 35. 5-T.Minter to SAB 6 for no gain.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 6(15:00 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 3 for -3 yards (18-F.Griffin).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - SALA 3(14:58 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 5 for 2 yards (9-B.London).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - SALA 5(14:32 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 9 for 4 yards (20-K.Winters).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - SALA 9(13:51 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 45 yards from SAB 9. 80-H.White to TXST 50 for 4 yards (14-R.Yancey).
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- FG (9 plays, 47 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 50(13:17 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Graham.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 50(13:05 - 1st) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 50 for no gain (99-J.Whatley3-A.DeShazor).
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 50(12:58 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to SAB 22 for 28 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 22(12:30 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to SAB 16 for 6 yards (28-T.Reed).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 16(12:05 - 1st) 25-A.Taylor to SAB 12 for 4 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 12(11:45 - 1st) 22-C.Hill to SAB 13 for -1 yard (18-K.Johnson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 13(11:16 - 1st) 25-A.Taylor to SAB 7 for 6 yards (9-S.Fisher13-D.Daniels).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 7(10:40 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 7(10:01 - 1st) Team penalty on SAB Offside 4 yards enforced at SAB 7. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 3(9:53 - 1st) 14-J.Rowland 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (5 plays, 7 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:53 - 1st) 14-J.Rowland kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(9:49 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 28 for 3 yards (11-I.Davis).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 28(9:49 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 35 for 7 yards (18-F.Griffin).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(9:20 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 41 for 6 yards (16-J.Waddy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SALA 41(8:59 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|
-9 YD
|
3 & 4 - SALA 41(8:33 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 32 FUMBLES. 5-T.Minter to SAB 32 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - SALA 32(8:26 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 40 yards from SAB 32 to TXST 28 fair catch by 80-H.White.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(7:50 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks pushed ob at TXST 34 for 6 yards (9-S.Fisher).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 34(7:44 - 1st) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 37 for 3 yards (7-C.Henderson46-N.Mobley).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 37(7:19 - 1st) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 37 for no gain (99-J.Whatley).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 37(6:45 - 1st) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 40 yards from TXST 37 to SAB 23 fair catch by 5-T.Minter.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (9 plays, 77 yards, 4:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 23(6:06 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 32 for 9 yards (2-A.Pacheco94-J.Pierce).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - SALA 32(6:00 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 35 for 3 yards (30-N.Daniels).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(5:34 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 50 for 15 yards (16-J.Waddy).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 50(5:10 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to TXST 29 for 21 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 29(4:39 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to TXST 27 for 2 yards (30-N.Daniels).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 27(3:59 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to TXST 5 for 22 yards (2-A.Pacheco16-J.Waddy).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - SALA 5(3:31 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to TXST 3 for 2 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SALA 3(3:02 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to TXST 3 for no gain (11-I.Davis95-N.Ezidore).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - SALA 3(2:37 - 1st) 26-C.Davis runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:52 - 1st) 97-F.Onate extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- FG (11 plays, 52 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:47 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 63 yards from SAB 35. 80-H.White to TXST 24 for 22 yards (13-D.Daniels).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(1:47 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 30 for 6 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 30(1:40 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 30(1:09 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White. Penalty on SAB 6-D.Rockette Pass interference 5 yards enforced at TXST 30. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(1:03 - 1st) 22-C.Hill to TXST 36 for 1 yard (28-T.Reed98-R.McWilliams).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 36(0:56 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt to SAB 49 for 15 yards (5-T.Young9-S.Fisher).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(0:22 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Graham.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(15:00 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt sacked at TXST 41 for -10 yards (4-R.Cole).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 20 - TXSTSM 41(14:55 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to SAB 32 for 27 yards (5-T.Young33-K.Gallmon).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32(14:17 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt sacked at SAB 35 for -3 yards (99-J.Whatley).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - TXSTSM 35(13:50 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White pushed ob at SAB 32 for 3 yards (28-T.Reed).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 32(13:25 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt to SAB 24 for 8 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 24(12:55 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:03 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 55 yards from TXST 35. 5-T.Minter to SAB 26 for 16 yards (22-M.Coleman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 26(12:03 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 26 for no gain (16-J.Waddy).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 26(11:57 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 31 for 5 yards (88-C.Patton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SALA 31(11:26 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Sutherland.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - SALA 31(10:45 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 63 yards from SAB 31 to the TXST 6 downed by 6-D.Rockette.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Interception (5 plays, 34 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 6(10:40 - 2nd) 80-H.White to TXST 7 for 1 yard (7-C.Henderson).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 7(10:28 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 31 for 24 yards (1-J.Thompson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 31(10:02 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 33 for 2 yards (74-S.Brown98-R.McWilliams).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 33(9:40 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to TXST 48 for 15 yards (24-S.Jennings).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(9:05 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 28-T.Reed at SAB 41. 28-T.Reed to SAB 40 for -1 yard.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(8:30 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 41 for 1 yard (45-J.Smith).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 41(8:21 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 46 for 5 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SALA 46(7:52 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - SALA 46(7:16 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 46 yards from SAB 46 to TXST 8 fair catch by 80-H.White.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (8 plays, 92 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 8(7:08 - 2nd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 14 for 6 yards (4-R.Cole).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 14(7:00 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 25-A.Taylor. 25-A.Taylor to TXST 26 for 12 yards (1-J.Thompson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26(6:28 - 2nd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 30 for 4 yards (14-R.Yancey46-N.Mobley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 30(6:02 - 2nd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 30 for no gain (55-M.Strong48-G.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 30(5:30 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 33 for 3 yards. Penalty on SAB 48-G.Johnson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXST 33.
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(4:54 - 2nd) 26-K.Roach to TXST 42 for -6 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 16 - TXSTSM 42(4:33 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to SAB 40 for 18 yards (5-T.Young7-C.Henderson).
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(3:50 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:17 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (10 plays, 74 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:09 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 62 yards from TXST 35. 5-T.Minter to SAB 22 for 19 yards (30-N.Daniels).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 22(3:09 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 30 for 8 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SALA 30(3:01 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter pushed ob at SAB 32 for 2 yards (18-F.Griffin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 32(2:36 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 85-Z.Crosby.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 32(2:11 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 33 for 1 yard (15-J.Morris).
|
+33 YD
|
3 & 9 - SALA 33(2:04 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 7-T.Hamilton. 7-T.Hamilton to TXST 34 for 33 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 34(1:29 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to TXST 35 for -1 yard (30-N.Daniels).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - SALA 35(1:21 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to TXST 21 for 14 yards (12-C.Lewis).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - SALA 21(1:13 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter sacked at TXST 22 for -1 yard (12-C.Lewis).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 11 - SALA 22(0:52 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 1-D.Flenord. 1-D.Flenord runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 3(0:44 - 2nd) Penalty on SAB 45-J.Harwell Illegal motion 4 yards enforced at TXST 3. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(0:35 - 2nd) 97-F.Onate extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Halftime (5 plays, 27 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:35 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 50 yards from SAB 35 out of bounds at the TXST 15.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(0:35 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 43 for 8 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 43(0:35 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 49 for 6 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(0:27 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Jantz.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(0:18 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to SAB 38 for 13 yards (2-J.Voisin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(0:11 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:05 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(15:00 - 3rd) Penalty on TXST 55-A.Brewer False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TXSTSM 20(14:59 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - TXSTSM 20(14:59 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 23 for 3 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 12 - TXSTSM 23(14:54 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 40 for 17 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(14:19 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 45 for 5 yards (4-R.Cole9-S.Fisher).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 45(13:48 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt to SAB 38 for 17 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(13:11 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:37 - 3rd) 14-J.Rowland extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:24 - 3rd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 40 yards from TXST 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 5-T.Minter.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(12:24 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 37 for 12 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 37(12:24 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 41 for 4 yards (88-C.Patton11-I.Davis).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 41(12:06 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to TXST 49 for 10 yards (6-A.Taylor).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 49(11:42 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to TXST 48 for 1 yard (88-C.Patton95-N.Ezidore).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 48(11:20 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 49 for -3 yards (18-F.Griffin).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - SALA 49(10:43 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter to TXST 42 for 9 yards (11-I.Davis18-F.Griffin).
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 3 - SALA 42(10:03 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis to TXST 34 for 8 yards. Penalty on TXST 20-K.Winters Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TXST 34.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 19(9:24 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to TXST 11 for 8 yards. Penalty on TXST 91-J.Revels Illegal use of hands 6 yards enforced at TXST 11.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - SALA 5(8:58 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to TXST 3 for 2 yards (16-J.Waddy95-N.Ezidore).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SALA 3(8:35 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson to TXST 3 for no gain (11-I.Davis9-B.London).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - SALA 3(8:04 - 3rd) Penalty on SAB 7-T.Hamilton False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 3. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - SALA 8(7:35 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|(7:15 - 3rd) 97-F.Onate extra point is no good. Penalty on TXST 15-J.Morris Roughing the kicker 2 yards enforced at TXST 3. No Play.
|
Penalty
|(7:07 - 3rd) 97-F.Onate extra point is no good. Penalty on TXST 15-B.Aragon Offside 0 yards enforced at TXST 1. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(7:07 - 3rd) 97-F.Onate extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (6 plays, 60 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:07 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35. 80-H.White to TXST 40 for 40 yards (34-D.Webb).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(7:07 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 4-D.Jantz. 4-D.Jantz to SAB 48 for 12 yards (28-T.Reed).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(6:59 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(6:29 - 3rd) 80-H.White pushed ob at SAB 46 for 2 yards (28-T.Reed).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 46(6:21 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to SAB 19 for 27 yards (5-T.Young).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 19(5:45 - 3rd) 25-A.Taylor to SAB 17 for 2 yards (18-K.Johnson).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 17(5:14 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:47 - 3rd) 14-J.Rowland extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:36 - 3rd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 62 yards from TXST 35. 5-T.Minter to SAB 26 for 23 yards (6-A.Taylor).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 26(4:36 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 35 for 9 yards (20-K.Winters).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - SALA 35(4:29 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 33 for -2 yards (11-I.Davis94-J.Pierce).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - SALA 33(4:11 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 28 for -5 yards (11-I.Davis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - SALA 28(3:26 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 45 yards from SAB 28 to TXST 27 fair catch by 80-H.White.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Missed FG (4 plays, 46 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(2:49 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to SAB 33 for 40 yards (28-T.Reed).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(2:40 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(2:07 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to SAB 32 for 1 yard (4-R.Cole).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXSTSM 32(2:00 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 15-B.Aragon. 15-B.Aragon to SAB 27 for 5 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|
No Good
|
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 27(1:27 - 3rd) 14-J.Rowland 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (12 plays, 73 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 27(0:37 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 28 for 1 yard (8-H.Vinson88-C.Patton).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 28(0:37 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 36 for 8 yards (8-H.Vinson9-B.London).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 36(0:04 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 38 for 2 yards (16-J.Waddy30-N.Daniels).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 38(15:00 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 42 for 4 yards (30-N.Daniels).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 42(14:45 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter pushed ob at SAB 49 for 7 yards (9-B.London).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 49(14:05 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to TXST 41 for 10 yards (2-A.Pacheco8-H.Vinson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 41(13:37 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis to TXST 35 for 6 yards (9-B.London).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - SALA 35(12:58 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to TXST 33 for 2 yards (95-N.Ezidore18-F.Griffin).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - SALA 33(12:22 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to TXST 27 for 6 yards (2-A.Pacheco90-J.Lynch).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 27(11:38 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 85-Z.Crosby. 85-Z.Crosby to TXST 9 for 18 yards (12-C.Lewis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - SALA 9(10:57 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to TXST 6 for 3 yards (30-N.Daniels88-C.Patton).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 6(10:34 - 4th) 5-T.Minter runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:04 - 4th) 97-F.Onate extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- FG (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:57 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 60 yards from SAB 35. 13-T.Graham to SAB 35 for 60 yards (36-D.Guajardo).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(9:57 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to SAB 33 for 2 yards (4-R.Cole).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 33(9:44 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to SAB 33 for no gain (24-S.Jennings).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 33(9:12 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to SAB 22 for 11 yards (3-A.DeShazor28-T.Reed).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 22(8:39 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to SAB 19 for 3 yards (24-S.Jennings46-N.Mobley).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 19(8:11 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to SAB 13 for 6 yards (24-S.Jennings).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 13(7:37 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt to SAB 14 for -1 yard (74-S.Brown).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 14(7:02 - 4th) 14-J.Rowland 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:14 - 4th) 14-J.Rowland kicks 63 yards from TXST 35. 5-T.Minter to SAB 24 for 22 yards (30-N.Daniels).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 24(6:14 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 32 for 8 yards (9-B.London).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - SALA 32(6:06 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 32 for no gain (30-N.Daniels95-N.Ezidore).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - SALA 32(5:45 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to SAB 33 for 1 yard (16-J.Waddy88-C.Patton).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SALA 33(5:15 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to SAB 33 for no gain (88-C.Patton).
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Downs (4 plays, -27 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(4:33 - 4th) 25-A.Taylor to SAB 34 for -1 yard (74-S.Brown99-J.Whatley).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 34(4:26 - 4th) 6-A.Taylor to SAB 31 for 3 yards (46-N.Mobley74-S.Brown).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 31(3:42 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt to SAB 35 for -4 yards (99-J.Whatley).
|
-25 YD
|
4 & 12 - TXSTSM 35(2:57 - 4th) 38-S.O'Kelly to TXST 46 FUMBLES (12-C.Sutherland). to TXST 40 for no gain.
SALA
Jaguars
- Missed FG (6 plays, 29 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(2:52 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to TXST 38 for 2 yards (9-B.London88-C.Patton).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 38(2:44 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter pushed ob at TXST 34 for 4 yards (18-F.Griffin).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - SALA 34(2:20 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to TXST 20 for 14 yards (15-J.Morris). Team penalty on TXST Holding declined.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(1:54 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to TXST 18 for 2 yards (12-C.Lewis).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 18(1:37 - 4th) 26-C.Davis pushed ob at TXST 15 for 3 yards (18-F.Griffin).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - SALA 15(1:29 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter to TXST 11 for 4 yards (18-F.Griffin9-B.London).
|
No Good
|
4 & 1 - SALA 11(1:23 - 4th) 97-F.Onate 28 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|21
|Rushing
|10
|4
|Passing
|8
|15
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|342
|402
|Total Plays
|68
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|184
|42
|Rush Attempts
|51
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|1.2
|Net Yards Passing
|158
|360
|Comp. - Att.
|13-17
|23-33
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|10.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-33
|5-28
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.8
|1-40.0
|Return Yards
|79
|126
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-80
|3-122
|Int. - Returns
|1--1
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|158
|PASS YDS
|360
|
|
|184
|RUSH YDS
|42
|
|
|342
|TOTAL YDS
|402
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Trotter 11 QB
|D. Trotter
|13/17
|164
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Minter 5 RB
|T. Minter
|21
|87
|1
|22
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|16
|63
|1
|15
|
D. Trotter 11 QB
|D. Trotter
|12
|34
|0
|9
|
J. Wilson 21 RB
|J. Wilson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|4
|34
|0
|21
|
T. Hamilton 7 WR
|T. Hamilton
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
J. Wayne 4 WR
|J. Wayne
|2
|22
|1
|14
|
D. Flenord 1 WR
|D. Flenord
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
J. Tolbert 8 WR
|J. Tolbert
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
Z. Crosby 85 TE
|Z. Crosby
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
C. Sutherland 12 WR
|C. Sutherland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Reed 28 CB
|T. Reed
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Mobley 46 LB
|N. Mobley
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cole 4 LB
|R. Cole
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Young 5 S
|T. Young
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whatley 99 DL
|J. Whatley
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Jennings 24 LB
|S. Jennings
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. DeShazor 3 LB
|A. DeShazor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 74 DL
|S. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gallmon 33 S
|K. Gallmon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 7 LB
|C. Henderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fisher 9 S
|S. Fisher
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 18 LB
|K. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Voisin 2 S
|J. Voisin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 1 CB
|J. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rockette 6 CB
|D. Rockette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yancey 14 LB
|R. Yancey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
|M. Strong Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Voisin 19 WR
|D. Voisin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniels 13 S
|D. Daniels
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 48 DL
|G. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. McWilliams 98 DL
|R. McWilliams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
F. Onate 97 K
|F. Onate
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Minter 5 RB
|T. Minter
|5
|16.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|23/33
|373
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|11
|42
|0
|17
|
An. Taylor 25 RB
|An. Taylor
|11
|27
|0
|6
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|6
|11
|0
|5
|
H. White 80 WR
|H. White
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
K. Roach 26 CB
|K. Roach
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|
S. O'Kelly 38 P
|S. O'Kelly
|1
|-25
|0
|-25
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. White 80 WR
|H. White
|10
|165
|0
|40
|
J. Banks 12 WR
|J. Banks
|4
|63
|1
|40
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|4
|61
|0
|28
|
T. Graham Jr. 13 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|2
|55
|2
|38
|
An. Taylor 25 RB
|An. Taylor
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Jantz 4 WR
|D. Jantz
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Aragon 15 WR
|B. Aragon
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Frazier 16 WR
|K. Frazier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Morris 15 DB
|J. Morris
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Griffin 18 LB
|F. Griffin
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Daniels 30 LB
|N. Daniels
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 11 DE
|I. Davis
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Waddy 16 CB
|J. Waddy
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pacheco 2 DB
|A. Pacheco
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. London II 9 LB
|B. London II
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis Jr. 12 LB
|C. Lewis Jr.
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Patton 88 DT
|C. Patton
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Winters 20 DB
|K. Winters
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Vinson 8 LB
|H. Vinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
An. Taylor 25 RB
|An. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Smith 45 DE
|Ja. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lynch 90 DL
|J. Lynch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierce 94 DL
|J. Pierce
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Jo. Rowland 14 K
|Jo. Rowland
|3/4
|41
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 38 P
|S. O'Kelly
|1
|40.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. White 80 WR
|H. White
|2
|31.0
|40
|0
|
T. Graham Jr. 13 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|1
|60.0
|60
|0
|
D. Mask 13 DB
|D. Mask
|1
|60.0
|60
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. White 80 WR
|H. White
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
