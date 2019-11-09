Drive Chart
Texas State wins back-and-forth battle with S. Alabama 30-28

  • Nov 09, 2019

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) Joshua Rowland kicked a 31-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter lifting Texas State to a 30-28 victory over South Alabama Saturday in a game that saw the lead swapped eight times.

South Alabama had a chance for the win, lining up for a 28-yard field goal that missed wide left with 1:36 remaining in the game.

Tyler Vitt was 23-of-33 passing for 373 yards and three touchdowns for the Bobcats (3-6, 2-3 Sun Belt). Trevis Graham Jr. caught scoring passes of 38 and 17 yards, Javen Banks pulled in a 40-yarder.

Desmond Trotter completed 13 of 17 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns for South Alabama (1-8, 0-5). The Jaguars outgained Texas State 184-42 on the ground, with Tra Minter and Carlos Davis scoring.

But the 373 passing yards kept the Bobcats moving. After South Alabama took a 28-27 lead the Bobcats took over in good field position thanks to DeJordan Mask's 60-yard kickoff return. With the drive stalling at the 14, Rowland came on for the winning field goal.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:14
14-J.Rowland 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
21
yds
02:55
pos
28
30
Point After TD 9:57
97-F.Onate extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
27
Touchdown 10:04
5-T.Minter runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
73
yds
00:33
pos
27
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:36
14-J.Rowland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
27
Touchdown 4:47
11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
60
yds
02:20
pos
21
26
Point After TD 7:07
97-F.Onate extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
20
Touchdown 7:15
11-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
59
yds
05:17
pos
20
20
Point After TD 12:24
14-J.Rowland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 12:37
11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
00:00
pos
14
19
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:35
97-F.Onate extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
13
Touchdown 0:44
11-D.Trotter complete to 1-D.Flenord. 1-D.Flenord runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
78
yds
02:34
pos
13
13
Point After TD 3:09
14-J.Rowland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 3:17
11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
77
yds
03:51
pos
7
12
Field Goal 12:03
14-J.Rowland 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
47
yds
01:25
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:47
97-F.Onate extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 1:52
26-C.Davis runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
77
yds
04:14
pos
6
3
Field Goal 9:53
14-J.Rowland 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
43
yds
03:24
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 21
Rushing 10 4
Passing 8 15
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 6-14 5-12
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 342 402
Total Plays 68 67
Avg Gain 5.0 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 184 42
Rush Attempts 51 34
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 1.2
Net Yards Passing 158 360
Comp. - Att. 13-17 23-33
Yards Per Pass 9.3 10.9
Penalties - Yards 5-33 5-28
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-47.8 1-40.0
Return Yards 79 126
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-4
Kickoffs - Returns 5-80 3-122
Int. - Returns 1--1 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
South Alabama 1-8 777728
Texas State 3-6 31014330
Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium San Marcos, Texas
 158 PASS YDS 360
184 RUSH YDS 42
342 TOTAL YDS 402
South Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Trotter 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.5% 164 2 0 196.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.5% 164 2 0 196.3
D. Trotter 13/17 164 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Minter 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 87 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 87 1
T. Minter 21 87 1 22
C. Davis 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 63 1
C. Davis 16 63 1 15
D. Trotter 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 34 0
D. Trotter 12 34 0 9
J. Wilson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
J. Wilson 2 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
K. Baker 4 34 0 21
T. Hamilton 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
T. Hamilton 1 33 0 33
J. Wayne 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 1
J. Wayne 2 22 1 14
D. Flenord 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 1
D. Flenord 1 22 1 22
J. Tolbert 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
J. Tolbert 2 21 0 12
Z. Crosby 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
Z. Crosby 1 18 0 18
C. Davis 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
C. Davis 2 14 0 8
C. Sutherland 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Sutherland 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Reed 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
T. Reed 6-1 0.0 1
N. Mobley 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
N. Mobley 5-3 0.0 0
R. Cole 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
R. Cole 5-0 1.0 0
T. Young 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Young 4-0 0.0 0
J. Whatley 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
J. Whatley 4-1 1.0 0
S. Jennings 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Jennings 4-0 0.0 0
A. DeShazor 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. DeShazor 3-1 0.0 0
S. Brown 74 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Brown 3-1 0.0 0
K. Gallmon 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Gallmon 3-1 0.0 0
C. Henderson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Henderson 2-1 0.0 0
S. Fisher 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
S. Fisher 2-2 0.0 0
K. Johnson 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Voisin 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Voisin 2-0 0.0 0
J. Thompson 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Thompson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Rockette 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Rockette 1-0 0.0 0
R. Yancey 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Yancey 1-0 0.0 0
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Strong Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Voisin 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Voisin 1-0 0.0 0
D. Daniels 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Daniels 0-1 0.0 0
G. Johnson 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
R. McWilliams 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. McWilliams 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
F. Onate 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/4
F. Onate 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Brooks 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 47.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 47.8 2
J. Brooks 5 47.8 2 63
F. Onate 97 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 0
F. Onate 1 41.0 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Minter 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 16.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 16.0 23 0
T. Minter 5 16.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Vitt 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 373 3 1 188.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 373 3 1 188.6
T. Vitt 23/33 373 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Vitt 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 42 0
T. Vitt 11 42 0 17
An. Taylor 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 27 0
An. Taylor 11 27 0 6
C. Hill 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
C. Hill 6 11 0 5
H. White 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
H. White 2 3 0 2
K. Roach 26 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
K. Roach 1 -6 0 -6
S. O'Kelly 38 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -25 0
S. O'Kelly 1 -25 0 -25
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. White 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 165 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 165 0
H. White 10 165 0 40
J. Banks 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 63 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 63 1
J. Banks 4 63 1 40
C. Hill 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 61 0
C. Hill 4 61 0 28
T. Graham Jr. 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 55 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 55 2
T. Graham Jr. 2 55 2 38
An. Taylor 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
An. Taylor 1 12 0 12
D. Jantz 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Jantz 1 12 0 12
B. Aragon 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Aragon 1 5 0 5
K. Frazier 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Frazier 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Morris 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Morris 7-0 0.0 0
F. Griffin 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
F. Griffin 7-2 0.0 0
N. Daniels 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
N. Daniels 6-1 0.0 0
I. Davis 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
I. Davis 6-1 1.0 0
J. Waddy 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Waddy 6-1 0.0 0
A. Pacheco 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Pacheco 5-0 0.0 0
B. London II 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
B. London II 5-3 0.0 0
C. Lewis Jr. 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
C. Lewis Jr. 4-0 1.0 0
C. Patton 88 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
C. Patton 4-4 0.0 0
K. Winters 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Winters 2-0 0.0 0
H. Vinson 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
H. Vinson 2-1 0.0 0
An. Taylor 25 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
An. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
N. Ezidore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
N. Ezidore 1-4 0.0 0
Ja. Smith 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lynch 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Lynch 0-1 0.0 0
J. Pierce 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Pierce 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Jo. Rowland 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/4 3/3
Jo. Rowland 3/4 41 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. O'Kelly 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 0
S. O'Kelly 1 40.0 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. White 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 31.0 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 31.0 40 0
H. White 2 31.0 40 0
T. Graham Jr. 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 60.0 60 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 60.0 60 0
T. Graham Jr. 1 60.0 60 0
D. Mask 13 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 60.0 60 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 60.0 60 0
D. Mask 1 60.0 60 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. White 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
H. White 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SALA 6 1:09 3 3 Punt
9:53 SALA 25 1:27 5 7 Punt
6:06 SALA 23 4:14 9 77 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:03 SALA 26 1:18 3 5 Punt
8:30 SALA 40 1:14 3 6 Punt
3:09 SALA 22 2:34 10 74 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 SALA 25 5:17 12 75 TD
4:36 SALA 26 1:10 3 2 Punt
0:37 SALA 27 0:33 12 73 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:14 SALA 24 0:59 4 9 Downs
2:52 TXSTSM 40 1:29 6 29 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:17 TXSTSM 50 3:24 9 47 FG
7:50 TXSTSM 28 1:05 3 9 Punt
1:47 TXSTSM 24 1:25 11 52 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:40 TXSTSM 6 1:35 5 34 INT
7:08 TXSTSM 8 3:51 8 92 TD
0:35 TXSTSM 35 0:24 5 27 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 TXSTSM 25 0:00 7 75 TD
7:07 TXSTSM 40 2:20 6 60 TD
2:49 TXSTSM 27 1:22 4 46 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:57 SALA 35 2:55 6 21 FG
4:33 SALA 33 1:36 4 -27 Downs
1:08 TXSTSM 20 0:00 2 -10 Game
