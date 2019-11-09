Drive Chart
Evans runs, passes UL Monroe to 45-31 win over Georgia State

  • Nov 09, 2019

MONROE, La. (AP) Caleb Evans threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 110 yards and another score, leading UL Monroe to a 45-31 victory over Georgia State on Saturday night.

Josh Johnson added 168 yards rushing on 20 carries for the Warhawks (4-5, 3-2 Sun Belt). He scored twice.

The score was tied at 31 after the third quarter before Evans closed out the win with touchdown passes of 1 and 14 yards to Markis McCray in the final period.

The teams combined for more than 1,100 yards of total offense. The Warhawks rushed for 299 yards and passed for 291, a total of 590. The Panthers' 536 yards came on 414 rushing and 122 passing.

Tra Barnett carried 32 times for 190 yards for the Panthers and Destin Coates had nine carries for 119 yards. Barnett has 432 rushing yards in the past two games.

The loss ends Georgia State's four-game winning streak and drops the Panthers (6-3, 3-2) one game in the loss column behind Appalachian State in the East Division. Appalachian State (4-1) played a nonleague game against South Carolina on Saturday.

In the West Division, UL Monroe and Arkansas State (3-2) trail Louisiana (4-1) by one game.

LAMON Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 93-B.Wright kicks 63 yards from GST 35. 12-M.McCray to ULM 20 for 18 yards (30-J.Lain4-K.Anderson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 20
(15:00 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to ULM 26 for 6 yards (20-Q.White32-Z.Dixon).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - LAMON 26
(14:54 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 29 for 3 yards (20-Q.White).
No Gain
3 & 1 - LAMON 29
(14:22 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 29 for no gain (32-Z.Dixon).
Punt
4 & 1 - LAMON 29
(13:49 - 1st) 37-J.Porter punts 37 yards from ULM 29 to GST 34 fair catch by 20-Q.White.

GAST Panthers
- FG (11 plays, 45 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 34
(13:12 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 39 for 5 yards (1-T.Glass9-S.Miller).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 39
(13:04 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 46 for 7 yards (7-C.Sisco).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 46
(12:40 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 46
(12:12 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GST 50 for 4 yards (44-T.Shelby).
+12 YD
3 & 6 - GAST 50
(12:06 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to ULM 38 for 12 yards (4-R.Harding).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 38
(11:38 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 38
(11:16 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to ULM 30 for 8 yards (1-T.Glass).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 30
(11:13 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to ULM 24 for 6 yards (1-T.Glass).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 24
(10:39 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to ULM 21 for 3 yards (5-K.Starks).
No Gain
2 & 7 - GAST 21
(10:14 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Barnett.
No Gain
3 & 7 - GAST 21
(9:40 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - GAST 21
(9:37 - 1st) 93-B.Wright 39 yards Field Goal is Good.

LAMON Warhawks
- TD (10 plays, 77 yards, 3:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:31 - 1st) 93-B.Wright kicks 63 yards from GST 35. 12-M.McCray to ULM 23 for 21 yards (4-K.Anderson57-M.Anderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 23
(9:26 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 23
(9:21 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 12-M.McCray.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - LAMON 23
(9:18 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to ULM 35 for 12 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 35
(9:14 - 1st) Penalty on ULM 86-J.Pederson False start 5 yards enforced at ULM 35. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - LAMON 30
(8:48 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ULM 35 for 5 yards (37-V.Heyward).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 35
(8:31 - 1st) 6-C.Evans pushed ob at ULM 39 for 4 yards (20-Q.White).
+8 YD
3 & 6 - LAMON 39
(8:02 - 1st) 6-C.Evans pushed ob at ULM 47 for 8 yards (32-Z.Dixon).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 47
(7:24 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to GST 23 for 30 yards (20-Q.White).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 23
(7:00 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to GST 16 for 7 yards (21-R.Lazarus).
+16 YD
2 & 3 - LAMON 16
(6:31 - 1st) 6-C.Evans runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:05 - 1st) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.

GAST Panthers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:59 - 1st) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(5:59 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 32 for 7 yards (6-K.Swinney32-C.Day).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 32
(5:59 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 39 for 7 yards (9-S.Miller).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 39
(5:38 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 42 for 3 yards (1-T.Glass).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 42
(5:15 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington scrambles runs ob at ULM 49 for 9 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49
(4:48 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 42 for 7 yards (1-T.Glass15-A.Hawley).
No Gain
2 & 3 - GAST 42
(4:27 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to ULM 42 for no gain (58-D.Louis).
Penalty
3 & 3 - GAST 42
(4:07 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi. Penalty on ULM 32-C.Day Offside 5 yards enforced at ULM 42. No Play.
+37 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 37
(3:38 - 1st) 17-D.Coates runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:35 - 1st) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.

LAMON Warhawks
- TD (5 plays, 94 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:25 - 1st) 93-B.Wright kicks 62 yards from GST 35. 12-M.McCray to ULM 3 FUMBLES. 12-M.McCray to ULM 6 for 3 yards (3-C.Bacon35-H.McCray).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 6
(3:25 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 12 for 6 yards (33-T.Smith21-R.Lazarus).
+36 YD
2 & 4 - LAMON 12
(3:19 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson pushed ob at ULM 48 for 36 yards (9-C.Stone).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 48
(2:57 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 12-M.McCray.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 48
(2:30 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson pushed ob at GST 43 for 9 yards (27-J.Jones).
+43 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 43
(2:21 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:57 - 1st) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.

GAST Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:47 - 1st) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(1:47 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 28 for 3 yards (16-I.White93-M.Husmann).
No Gain
2 & 7 - GAST 28
(1:47 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Gentry.
Sack
3 & 7 - GAST 28
(1:25 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington sacked at GST 25 for -3 yards (5-K.Starks).
Punt
4 & 10 - GAST 25
(1:19 - 1st) 93-B.Wright punts 42 yards from GST 25 out of bounds at the ULM 33.

LAMON Warhawks
- Interception (6 plays, 8 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 33
(0:38 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 33
(0:28 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 38 for 5 yards (90-H.Willis).
Penalty
3 & 5 - LAMON 38
(0:22 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh. Team penalty on GST Offside 5 yards enforced at ULM 38. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 43
(15:00 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ULM 43 for no gain (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 43
(14:55 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 49 for 6 yards (32-Z.Dixon).
Int
3 & 4 - LAMON 49
(14:30 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 37-V.Heyward at GST 40. 37-V.Heyward to GST 41 for 1 yard.

GAST Panthers
- TD (3 plays, 59 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 41
(13:50 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 48 for 11 yards (15-A.Hawley58-D.Louis).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 48
(13:39 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to ULM 40 for 8 yards (3-J.Oliver).
+40 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 40
(13:26 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:04 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.

LAMON Warhawks
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:54 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
+37 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(12:54 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to GST 38 for 37 yards (21-R.Lazarus).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 38
(12:54 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 38
(12:37 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to GST 32 for 6 yards (32-Z.Dixon52-D.Wilson).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - LAMON 32
(12:34 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans to GST 25 for 7 yards (55-T.Thomas3-C.Bacon).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(12:00 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray pushed ob at GST 24 for 1 yard (27-J.Jones3-C.Bacon).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - LAMON 24
(11:35 - 2nd) 25-K.White to GST 21 for 3 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen32-Z.Dixon).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - LAMON 21
(11:15 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans pushed ob at GST 14 for 7 yards (37-V.Heyward).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 14
(10:38 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to GST 10 for 4 yards (3-C.Bacon).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 10
(10:05 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:34 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.

GAST Panthers
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 4:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:28 - 2nd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 40 yards from ULM 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(9:28 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 31 for 6 yards (34-J.Veasley). Team penalty on ULM Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at GST 25. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 5 - GAST 30
(9:28 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 36 for 6 yards. Penalty on GST 76-H.Atkinson Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 36.
+3 YD
1 & 9 - GAST 26
(9:15 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 29 for 3 yards (2-J.Johnson9-S.Miller).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 29
(8:43 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter pushed ob at GST 35 for 6 yards (20-J.Newton).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(8:20 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 50 for 15 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 50
(8:04 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 42 for 8 yards (7-C.Sisco1-T.Glass).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 42
(7:42 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 41 for 1 yard (48-L.Shaw).
+14 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 41
(7:32 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to ULM 27 for 14 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 27
(6:57 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to ULM 14 for 13 yards (32-C.Day).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 14
(6:35 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to ULM 9 for 5 yards (48-L.Shaw7-C.Sisco).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 9
(6:18 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 6 for 3 yards (58-D.Louis32-C.Day).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 6
(5:55 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 1 for 5 yards (7-C.Sisco32-C.Day).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - GAST 1
(5:16 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:53 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.

LAMON Warhawks
- FG (10 plays, 61 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:50 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(4:50 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to ULM 30 for 5 yards (20-Q.White).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 30
(4:50 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 35 for 5 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen35-K.Carter).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 35
(4:20 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh pushed ob at ULM 39 for 4 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 39
(3:59 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 48 for 9 yards (9-C.Stone).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 48
(3:33 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson to GST 43 for 9 yards (37-V.Heyward12-T.Gore).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - LAMON 43
(3:04 - 2nd) 33-A.Vaughn to GST 41 for 2 yards (32-Z.Dixon47-J.Taylor).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 41
(2:26 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans runs ob at GST 20 for 21 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 20
(2:09 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson to GST 15 for 5 yards (95-T.Gilbert37-V.Heyward).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 15
(1:42 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans to GST 14 for 1 yard (47-J.Taylor55-T.Thomas).
No Gain
3 & 4 - LAMON 14
(1:20 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - LAMON 14
(0:52 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

GAST Panthers
- Halftime (4 plays, 43 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:52 - 2nd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 40 yards from ULM 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(0:43 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 34 for 9 yards.
+16 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 34
(0:43 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 50 for 16 yards (1-T.Glass7-C.Sisco).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 50
(0:15 - 2nd) 1-C.Brown incomplete.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 50
(0:08 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 32 for 18 yards (15-A.Hawley44-T.Shelby).

GAST Panthers
- Missed FG (8 plays, 50 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:02 - 2nd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 30 for 5 yards (58-D.Louis15-A.Hawley).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 30
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 32 for 2 yards (4-R.Harding).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 32
(14:32 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 38 for 6 yards (7-C.Sisco).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 38
(14:02 - 3rd) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
+31 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 38
(13:40 - 3rd) 1-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney pushed ob at ULM 31 for 31 yards (20-J.Newton).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 31
(13:37 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 27 for 4 yards (9-S.Miller).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 27
(13:17 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 25 for 2 yards (1-T.Glass9-S.Miller).
No Gain
3 & 4 - GAST 25
(12:52 - 3rd) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.

LAMON Warhawks
- TD (3 plays, 90 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
4 & 4 - LAMON 25
(12:25 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright 43 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 48-L.Shaw. 20-J.Newton to ULM 10 for -8 yards (75-S.Gilmore).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 10
(12:20 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to ULM 24 for 14 yards (27-J.Jones).
+46 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 24
(12:09 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to GST 30 for 46 yards.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 30
(11:40 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:23 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.

GAST Panthers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:16 - 3rd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(11:16 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 33 for 8 yards (32-C.Day7-C.Sisco).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 33
(11:16 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 37 for 4 yards (34-J.Veasley).
+41 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 37
(10:59 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to ULM 22 for 41 yards (1-T.Glass).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 22
(10:40 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to ULM 16 for 6 yards (1-T.Glass).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 16
(10:15 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to ULM 13 for 3 yards (15-A.Hawley).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 13
(9:54 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 9 for 4 yards (15-A.Hawley).
+2 YD
1 & 9 - GAST 9
(9:25 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 7 for 2 yards (34-J.Veasley1-T.Glass).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 7
(8:55 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:29 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.

LAMON Warhawks
- Missed FG (15 plays, 52 yards, 6:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:24 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(8:24 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to ULM 37 for 12 yards (9-C.Stone).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 37
(8:24 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 38 for 1 yard (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - LAMON 38
(8:07 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to ULM 46 for 8 yards (40-J.Veneziale).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 46
(7:38 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to ULM 47 for 1 yard (37-V.Heyward).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 47
(7:11 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to GST 48 for 5 yards (40-J.Veneziale33-T.Smith).
+16 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 48
(6:50 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to GST 32 for 16 yards (9-C.Stone).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 32
(6:20 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to GST 28 for 4 yards (37-V.Heyward50-T.Arnold).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 28
(5:52 - 3rd) 33-A.Vaughn to GST 25 for 3 yards (33-T.Smith20-Q.White).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - LAMON 25
(5:15 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to GST 23 for 2 yards (33-T.Smith50-T.Arnold).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - LAMON 23
(4:40 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to GST 20 for 3 yards (90-H.Willis).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 20
(4:07 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to GST 19 for 1 yard (21-R.Lazarus). Penalty on ULM 18-J.Hodoh Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 19.
Penalty
1 & 19 - LAMON 29
(3:41 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to GST 25 for 4 yards (40-J.Veneziale). Penalty on ULM 77-T.Ellison Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 29. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 29 - LAMON 39
(3:18 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to GST 31 for 8 yards (35-K.Carter90-H.Willis).
No Gain
2 & 21 - LAMON 31
(3:08 - 3rd) 86-J.Pederson incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
+8 YD
3 & 21 - LAMON 31
(2:33 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to GST 23 for 8 yards (33-T.Smith).
No Good
4 & 13 - LAMON 23
(2:20 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.

GAST Panthers
- Punt (8 plays, 19 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 24
(1:45 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 28 for 4 yards (58-D.Louis).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 28
(1:38 - 3rd) 1-C.Brown to GST 32 for 4 yards (48-L.Shaw).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 32
(0:57 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 33 for 1 yard (9-S.Miller).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - GAST 33
(0:24 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 37 for 4 yards (15-A.Hawley).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 37
(15:00 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 39 for 2 yards (48-L.Shaw44-T.Shelby).
Penalty
2 & 8 - GAST 39
(14:27 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney. Penalty on GST 75-S.Gilmore Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 39. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 18 - GAST 29
(14:15 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 34 for 5 yards (4-R.Harding).
+9 YD
3 & 13 - GAST 34
(14:12 - 4th) 1-C.Brown to GST 43 for 9 yards (44-T.Shelby).
Punt
4 & 4 - GAST 43
(13:36 - 4th) 93-B.Wright punts 22 yards from GST 43 out of bounds at the ULM 35.

LAMON Warhawks
- TD (11 plays, 65 yards, 5:03 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 35
(12:48 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 40 for 5 yards (40-J.Veneziale).
+14 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 40
(12:42 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to GST 46 for 14 yards (35-K.Carter).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 46
(12:10 - 4th) 33-A.Vaughn to GST 42 for 4 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 42
(11:28 - 4th) 33-A.Vaughn to GST 38 for 4 yards (35-K.Carter).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - LAMON 38
(11:09 - 4th) 33-A.Vaughn to GST 34 for 4 yards (37-V.Heyward35-K.Carter).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 34
(10:30 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 33-A.Vaughn. 33-A.Vaughn to GST 31 for 3 yards (12-T.Gore).
+12 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 31
(10:04 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to GST 19 for 12 yards (27-J.Jones).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 19
(9:22 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to GST 5 for 14 yards (35-K.Carter).
+4 YD
1 & 5 - LAMON 5
(8:57 - 4th) 33-A.Vaughn to GST 1 for 4 yards (90-H.Willis37-V.Heyward).
No Gain
2 & 1 - LAMON 1
(8:32 - 4th) 33-A.Vaughn to GST 1 for no gain (6-T.Stephens-McQueen90-H.Willis).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 1
(8:16 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:45 - 4th) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.

GAST Panthers
- Fumble (2 plays, 29 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:40 - 4th) 31-J.Meeks kicks 63 yards from ULM 35 out of bounds at the GST 2.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(7:40 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 47 for 18 yards (15-A.Hawley).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 47
(7:40 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 36 FUMBLES (1-T.Glass). 10-T.Webster to ULM 36 for no gain.

LAMON Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 36
(7:22 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 39 for 3 yards (35-K.Carter).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 39
(7:16 - 4th) 6-C.Evans to ULM 42 for 3 yards (35-K.Carter).
No Gain
3 & 4 - LAMON 42
(6:38 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 4 - LAMON 42
(6:13 - 4th) 37-J.Porter punts 31 yards from ULM 42 to GST 27 fair catch by 20-Q.White.

GAST Panthers
- Downs (4 plays, 1 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 27
(6:03 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 28 for 1 yard (58-D.Louis).
No Gain
2 & 9 - GAST 28
(5:57 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Payne.
No Gain
3 & 9 - GAST 28
(5:31 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
No Gain
4 & 9 - GAST 28
(5:25 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.

LAMON Warhawks
- TD (5 plays, 28 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 28
(5:21 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to GST 21 for 7 yards (12-T.Gore).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - LAMON 21
(5:16 - 4th) 6-C.Evans to GST 15 for 6 yards (35-K.Carter).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 15
(4:32 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to GST 15 for no gain (55-T.Thomas52-D.Wilson).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 15
(3:45 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to GST 14 for 1 yard (32-Z.Dixon6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+14 YD
3 & 9 - LAMON 14
(2:59 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:54 - 4th) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.

GAST Panthers
- Downs (14 plays, 75 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:46 - 4th) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(2:46 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy runs ob at GST 35 for 10 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(2:46 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to GST 40 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - GAST 40
(2:41 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - GAST 40
(2:13 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to GST 49 for 9 yards (7-C.Sisco).
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 49
(2:08 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to ULM 46 for 5 yards (6-K.Swinney). Penalty on ULM 7-C.Sisco Offside 5 yards enforced at GST 49. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 5 - GAST 46
(1:50 - 4th) 1-C.Brown runs ob at ULM 45 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 4 - GAST 45
(1:42 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Coates.
+10 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 45
(1:39 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to ULM 35 for 10 yards (15-A.Hawley).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(1:35 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy 17-D.Coates to ULM 24 for 12 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 24
(1:28 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi runs ob at ULM 19 for 5 yards.
Penalty
2 & 5 - GAST 19
(1:20 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Barnett. Penalty on ULM 29-Z.Murphy Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ULM 19. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 5 - GAST 19
(1:16 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Barnett.
No Gain
3 & 5 - GAST 19
(1:16 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
+4 YD
4 & 5 - GAST 19
(1:10 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to ULM 15 for 4 yards (58-D.Louis7-C.Sisco).

LAMON Warhawks
- End of Game (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 15
(1:07 - 4th) 6-C.Evans kneels at ULM 13 for -2 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 12 - LAMON 13
(1:02 - 4th) 6-C.Evans kneels at ULM 12 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:46
37-J.Porter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
45
Touchdown 2:54
6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
28
yds
02:27
pos
31
44
Point After TD 7:40
37-J.Porter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
38
Touchdown 7:45
6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
05:03
pos
31
37
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:24
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
31
Touchdown 8:29
5-T.Barnett runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:47
pos
30
31
Point After TD 11:16
37-J.Porter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
31
Touchdown 11:23
8-J.Johnson runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
90
yds
00:57
pos
24
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:52
37-J.Porter 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
61
yds
03:58
pos
24
24
Point After TD 4:50
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
21
Touchdown 4:53
5-T.Barnett runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
80
yds
04:35
pos
23
21
Point After TD 9:28
37-J.Porter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 9:34
8-J.Johnson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:20
pos
17
20
Point After TD 12:54
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 13:04
13-D.Ellington runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
59
yds
00:46
pos
16
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:47
37-J.Porter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 1:57
6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
94
yds
01:28
pos
10
13
Point After TD 3:25
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 3:35
17-D.Coates runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
70
yds
02:24
pos
9
7
Point After TD 5:59
37-J.Porter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 6:05
6-C.Evans runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
82
yds
03:26
pos
3
6
Field Goal 9:31
93-B.Wright 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
45
yds
03:35
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 28
Rushing 19 18
Passing 7 9
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 8-15 9-15
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 533 590
Total Plays 81 79
Avg Gain 6.6 7.5
Net Yards Rushing 414 299
Rush Attempts 53 46
Avg Rush Yards 7.8 6.5
Net Yards Passing 119 291
Comp. - Att. 13-28 24-33
Yards Per Pass 4.3 8.8
Penalties - Yards 3-25 6-40
Touchdowns 4 6
Rushing TDs 4 3
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-32.0 2-34.0
Return Yards 1 42
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-42
Int. - Returns 1-1 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Georgia St. 6-3 10147031
UL-Monroe 4-5 141071445
JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium Monroe, Louisiana
 119 PASS YDS 291
414 RUSH YDS 299
533 TOTAL YDS 590
Georgia St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brown 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 80 0 0 81.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 80 0 0 81.8
C. Brown 8/18 80 0 0
D. Ellington 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 42 0 0 85.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 42 0 0 85.3
D. Ellington 5/10 42 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Barnett 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
32 190 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 190 2
T. Barnett 32 190 2 18
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 119 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 119 1
D. Coates 9 119 1 41
D. Ellington 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 91 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 91 1
D. Ellington 9 91 1 40
C. Brown 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
C. Brown 3 14 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. McCoy 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 38 0
C. McCoy 5 38 0 12
S. Pinckney 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 0
S. Pinckney 1 31 0 31
J. Ifedi 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Ifedi 2 18 0 13
D. Gentry 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
D. Gentry 2 14 0 9
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Coates 1 12 0 4
R. Carter 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
R. Carter 2 9 0 6
T. Barnett 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Barnett 0 0 0 0
A. Payne 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Payne 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Carter 35 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
K. Carter 7-2 0.0 0
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
T. Stephens-McQueen 7-1 0.0 0
V. Heyward 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
V. Heyward 6-2 0.0 1
Z. Dixon 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
Z. Dixon 6-2 0.0 0
Q. White 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
Q. White 5-1 0.0 0
J. Jones 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 4-0 0.0 0
C. Stone 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Stone 4-0 0.0 0
T. Smith 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Smith 4-1 0.0 0
H. Willis 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
H. Willis 3-2 0.0 0
R. Lazarus 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Lazarus 3-1 0.0 0
J. Veneziale 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Veneziale 3-0 0.0 0
C. Bacon 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Bacon 2-1 0.0 0
T. Thomas 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Thomas 2-1 0.0 0
Ty. Gore 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Ty. Gore 2-1 0.0 0
J. Taylor 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Taylor 1-1 0.0 0
T. Gilbert 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Gilbert 1-0 0.0 0
D. Wilson 52 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Wilson 0-2 0.0 0
T. Arnold 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Arnold 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Wright 93 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/2 4/4
B. Wright 1/2 39 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Wright 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 32.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 32.0 0
B. Wright 2 32.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UL-Monroe
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Evans 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 291 3 1 176.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 291 3 1 176.1
C. Evans 24/32 291 3 1
J. Pederson 86 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Pederson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 168 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 168 2
Jo. Johnson 20 168 2 36
C. Evans 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 110 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 110 1
C. Evans 16 110 1 21
A. Vaughn 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
A. Vaughn 7 21 0 4
K. White 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
K. White 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Z. Jackson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 91 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 91 0
Z. Jackson 5 91 0 46
P. Carter Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 49 0
P. Carter Jr. 2 49 0 37
J. Pederson 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 48 1
J. Pederson 2 48 1 43
M. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 35 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 35 2
M. McCray 7 35 2 14
J. Hodoh 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
J. Hodoh 3 34 0 30
M. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
M. Jackson 3 23 0 9
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
Jo. Johnson 1 8 0 8
A. Vaughn 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Vaughn 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Glass 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
T. Glass 10-2 0.0 0
A. Hawley 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
A. Hawley 7-2 0.0 0
D. Louis Jr. 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Louis Jr. 6-1 0.0 0
C. Sisco Jr. 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
C. Sisco Jr. 5-4 0.0 0
L. Shaw 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Shaw 4-0 0.0 0
S. Miller 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
S. Miller 3-3 0.0 0
R. Harding 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Harding 3-0 0.0 0
T. Shelby 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Shelby 2-2 0.0 0
C. Day 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
C. Day 2-3 0.0 0
J. Newton 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Newton 2-0 0.0 0
J. Veasley 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Veasley 2-0 0.0 0
K. Starks 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
K. Starks 2-0 1.0 0
Ja. Johnson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
I. White Jr. 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. White Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Oliver 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Oliver 1-0 0.0 0
K. Swinney 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Swinney 1-0 0.0 0
M. Husmann 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Husmann 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Porter 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/2 6/6
J. Porter 1/2 31 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Porter 37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 34.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 34.0 0
J. Porter 2 34.0 0 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 14.0 21 0
M. McCray 3 14.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 GAST 34 3:35 11 45 FG
5:59 GAST 25 2:24 8 75 TD
1:47 GAST 25 0:28 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 GAST 41 0:46 3 59 TD
9:28 GAST 25 4:35 13 75 TD
0:52 GAST 25 0:44 4 43 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 GAST 25 0:00 8 50 FG Miss
11:16 GAST 25 2:47 8 75 TD
1:45 GAST 24 1:21 8 19 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:40 GAST 35 0:00 2 29 Fumble
6:03 GAST 27 0:38 4 1 Downs
2:46 GAST 25 1:36 14 75 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAMON 20 1:11 3 9 Punt
9:31 LAMON 23 3:26 10 77 TD
3:25 LAMON 6 1:28 5 94 TD
0:38 LAMON 33 0:16 6 8 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 LAMON 25 3:20 9 75 TD
4:50 LAMON 25 3:58 10 61 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 LAMON 10 0:57 3 90 TD
8:24 LAMON 25 6:04 15 52 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 LAMON 35 5:03 11 65 TD
7:22 LAMON 36 1:09 3 6 Punt
5:21 GAST 28 2:27 5 28 TD
1:07 LAMON 15 0:05 2 -3 Game
