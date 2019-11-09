|
|
|GAST
|LAMON
Evans runs, passes UL Monroe to 45-31 win over Georgia State
MONROE, La. (AP) Caleb Evans threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 110 yards and another score, leading UL Monroe to a 45-31 victory over Georgia State on Saturday night.
Josh Johnson added 168 yards rushing on 20 carries for the Warhawks (4-5, 3-2 Sun Belt). He scored twice.
The score was tied at 31 after the third quarter before Evans closed out the win with touchdown passes of 1 and 14 yards to Markis McCray in the final period.
The teams combined for more than 1,100 yards of total offense. The Warhawks rushed for 299 yards and passed for 291, a total of 590. The Panthers' 536 yards came on 414 rushing and 122 passing.
Tra Barnett carried 32 times for 190 yards for the Panthers and Destin Coates had nine carries for 119 yards. Barnett has 432 rushing yards in the past two games.
The loss ends Georgia State's four-game winning streak and drops the Panthers (6-3, 3-2) one game in the loss column behind Appalachian State in the East Division. Appalachian State (4-1) played a nonleague game against South Carolina on Saturday.
In the West Division, UL Monroe and Arkansas State (3-2) trail Louisiana (4-1) by one game.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-B.Wright kicks 63 yards from GST 35. 12-M.McCray to ULM 20 for 18 yards (30-J.Lain4-K.Anderson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(15:00 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to ULM 26 for 6 yards (20-Q.White32-Z.Dixon).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAMON 26(14:54 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 29 for 3 yards (20-Q.White).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 29(14:22 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 29 for no gain (32-Z.Dixon).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - LAMON 29(13:49 - 1st) 37-J.Porter punts 37 yards from ULM 29 to GST 34 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
GAST
Panthers
- FG (11 plays, 45 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 34(13:12 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 39 for 5 yards (1-T.Glass9-S.Miller).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 39(13:04 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 46 for 7 yards (7-C.Sisco).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 46(12:40 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 46(12:12 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GST 50 for 4 yards (44-T.Shelby).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAST 50(12:06 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to ULM 38 for 12 yards (4-R.Harding).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 38(11:38 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 38(11:16 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to ULM 30 for 8 yards (1-T.Glass).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 30(11:13 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to ULM 24 for 6 yards (1-T.Glass).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 24(10:39 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to ULM 21 for 3 yards (5-K.Starks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GAST 21(10:14 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Barnett.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - GAST 21(9:40 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - GAST 21(9:37 - 1st) 93-B.Wright 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (10 plays, 77 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:31 - 1st) 93-B.Wright kicks 63 yards from GST 35. 12-M.McCray to ULM 23 for 21 yards (4-K.Anderson57-M.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 23(9:26 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 23(9:21 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 12-M.McCray.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAMON 23(9:18 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to ULM 35 for 12 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(9:14 - 1st) Penalty on ULM 86-J.Pederson False start 5 yards enforced at ULM 35. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - LAMON 30(8:48 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ULM 35 for 5 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 35(8:31 - 1st) 6-C.Evans pushed ob at ULM 39 for 4 yards (20-Q.White).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - LAMON 39(8:02 - 1st) 6-C.Evans pushed ob at ULM 47 for 8 yards (32-Z.Dixon).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 47(7:24 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to GST 23 for 30 yards (20-Q.White).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 23(7:00 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to GST 16 for 7 yards (21-R.Lazarus).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAMON 16(6:31 - 1st) 6-C.Evans runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:05 - 1st) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:59 - 1st) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(5:59 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 32 for 7 yards (6-K.Swinney32-C.Day).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAST 32(5:59 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 39 for 7 yards (9-S.Miller).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 39(5:38 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 42 for 3 yards (1-T.Glass).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 42(5:15 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington scrambles runs ob at ULM 49 for 9 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 49(4:48 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 42 for 7 yards (1-T.Glass15-A.Hawley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - GAST 42(4:27 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to ULM 42 for no gain (58-D.Louis).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - GAST 42(4:07 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi. Penalty on ULM 32-C.Day Offside 5 yards enforced at ULM 42. No Play.
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(3:38 - 1st) 17-D.Coates runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:35 - 1st) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (5 plays, 94 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:25 - 1st) 93-B.Wright kicks 62 yards from GST 35. 12-M.McCray to ULM 3 FUMBLES. 12-M.McCray to ULM 6 for 3 yards (3-C.Bacon35-H.McCray).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 6(3:25 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 12 for 6 yards (33-T.Smith21-R.Lazarus).
|
+36 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAMON 12(3:19 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson pushed ob at ULM 48 for 36 yards (9-C.Stone).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(2:57 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 12-M.McCray.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 48(2:30 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson pushed ob at GST 43 for 9 yards (27-J.Jones).
|
+43 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 43(2:21 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:57 - 1st) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:47 - 1st) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(1:47 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 28 for 3 yards (16-I.White93-M.Husmann).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GAST 28(1:47 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Gentry.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - GAST 28(1:25 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington sacked at GST 25 for -3 yards (5-K.Starks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - GAST 25(1:19 - 1st) 93-B.Wright punts 42 yards from GST 25 out of bounds at the ULM 33.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Interception (6 plays, 8 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 33(0:38 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 33(0:28 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 38 for 5 yards (90-H.Willis).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - LAMON 38(0:22 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh. Team penalty on GST Offside 5 yards enforced at ULM 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 43(15:00 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ULM 43 for no gain (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 43(14:55 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 49 for 6 yards (32-Z.Dixon).
|
Int
|
3 & 4 - LAMON 49(14:30 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 37-V.Heyward at GST 40. 37-V.Heyward to GST 41 for 1 yard.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (3 plays, 59 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 41(13:50 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 48 for 11 yards (15-A.Hawley58-D.Louis).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 48(13:39 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to ULM 40 for 8 yards (3-J.Oliver).
|
+40 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAST 40(13:26 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:04 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:54 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(12:54 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to GST 38 for 37 yards (21-R.Lazarus).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 38(12:54 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 38(12:37 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to GST 32 for 6 yards (32-Z.Dixon52-D.Wilson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAMON 32(12:34 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans to GST 25 for 7 yards (55-T.Thomas3-C.Bacon).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(12:00 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray pushed ob at GST 24 for 1 yard (27-J.Jones3-C.Bacon).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAMON 24(11:35 - 2nd) 25-K.White to GST 21 for 3 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen32-Z.Dixon).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - LAMON 21(11:15 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans pushed ob at GST 14 for 7 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 14(10:38 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to GST 10 for 4 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 10(10:05 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:34 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 4:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:28 - 2nd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 40 yards from ULM 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(9:28 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 31 for 6 yards (34-J.Veasley). Team penalty on ULM Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at GST 25. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - GAST 30(9:28 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 36 for 6 yards. Penalty on GST 76-H.Atkinson Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 36.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - GAST 26(9:15 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 29 for 3 yards (2-J.Johnson9-S.Miller).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 29(8:43 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter pushed ob at GST 35 for 6 yards (20-J.Newton).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(8:20 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 50 for 15 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 50(8:04 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 42 for 8 yards (7-C.Sisco1-T.Glass).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAST 42(7:42 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 41 for 1 yard (48-L.Shaw).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 41(7:32 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to ULM 27 for 14 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 27(6:57 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to ULM 14 for 13 yards (32-C.Day).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 14(6:35 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to ULM 9 for 5 yards (48-L.Shaw7-C.Sisco).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 9(6:18 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 6 for 3 yards (58-D.Louis32-C.Day).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 6(5:55 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 1 for 5 yards (7-C.Sisco32-C.Day).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - GAST 1(5:16 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:53 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- FG (10 plays, 61 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:50 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(4:50 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to ULM 30 for 5 yards (20-Q.White).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAMON 30(4:50 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 35 for 5 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen35-K.Carter).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(4:20 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh pushed ob at ULM 39 for 4 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 39(3:59 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 48 for 9 yards (9-C.Stone).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(3:33 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson to GST 43 for 9 yards (37-V.Heyward12-T.Gore).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAMON 43(3:04 - 2nd) 33-A.Vaughn to GST 41 for 2 yards (32-Z.Dixon47-J.Taylor).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 41(2:26 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans runs ob at GST 20 for 21 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(2:09 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson to GST 15 for 5 yards (95-T.Gilbert37-V.Heyward).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAMON 15(1:42 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans to GST 14 for 1 yard (47-J.Taylor55-T.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LAMON 14(1:20 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LAMON 14(0:52 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
GAST
Panthers
- Halftime (4 plays, 43 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:52 - 2nd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 40 yards from ULM 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(0:43 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 34 for 9 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAST 34(0:43 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 50 for 16 yards (1-T.Glass7-C.Sisco).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 50(0:15 - 2nd) 1-C.Brown incomplete.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 50(0:08 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 32 for 18 yards (15-A.Hawley44-T.Shelby).
GAST
Panthers
- Missed FG (8 plays, 50 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 30 for 5 yards (58-D.Louis15-A.Hawley).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 30(15:00 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 32 for 2 yards (4-R.Harding).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 32(14:32 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 38 for 6 yards (7-C.Sisco).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 38(14:02 - 3rd) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 38(13:40 - 3rd) 1-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney pushed ob at ULM 31 for 31 yards (20-J.Newton).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 31(13:37 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 27 for 4 yards (9-S.Miller).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 27(13:17 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 25 for 2 yards (1-T.Glass9-S.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - GAST 25(12:52 - 3rd) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (3 plays, 90 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 4 - LAMON 25(12:25 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright 43 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 48-L.Shaw. 20-J.Newton to ULM 10 for -8 yards (75-S.Gilmore).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 10(12:20 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to ULM 24 for 14 yards (27-J.Jones).
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 24(12:09 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to GST 30 for 46 yards.
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 30(11:40 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:23 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:16 - 3rd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(11:16 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 33 for 8 yards (32-C.Day7-C.Sisco).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAST 33(11:16 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 37 for 4 yards (34-J.Veasley).
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(10:59 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to ULM 22 for 41 yards (1-T.Glass).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 22(10:40 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to ULM 16 for 6 yards (1-T.Glass).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAST 16(10:15 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to ULM 13 for 3 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 13(9:54 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 9 for 4 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - GAST 9(9:25 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 7 for 2 yards (34-J.Veasley1-T.Glass).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 7(8:55 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:29 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Missed FG (15 plays, 52 yards, 6:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:24 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(8:24 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to ULM 37 for 12 yards (9-C.Stone).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 37(8:24 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 38 for 1 yard (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAMON 38(8:07 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to ULM 46 for 8 yards (40-J.Veneziale).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 46(7:38 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to ULM 47 for 1 yard (37-V.Heyward).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 47(7:11 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to GST 48 for 5 yards (40-J.Veneziale33-T.Smith).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAMON 48(6:50 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to GST 32 for 16 yards (9-C.Stone).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 32(6:20 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to GST 28 for 4 yards (37-V.Heyward50-T.Arnold).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 28(5:52 - 3rd) 33-A.Vaughn to GST 25 for 3 yards (33-T.Smith20-Q.White).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAMON 25(5:15 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to GST 23 for 2 yards (33-T.Smith50-T.Arnold).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAMON 23(4:40 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to GST 20 for 3 yards (90-H.Willis).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(4:07 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to GST 19 for 1 yard (21-R.Lazarus). Penalty on ULM 18-J.Hodoh Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 19.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 19 - LAMON 29(3:41 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to GST 25 for 4 yards (40-J.Veneziale). Penalty on ULM 77-T.Ellison Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 29. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 29 - LAMON 39(3:18 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to GST 31 for 8 yards (35-K.Carter90-H.Willis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 21 - LAMON 31(3:08 - 3rd) 86-J.Pederson incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 21 - LAMON 31(2:33 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to GST 23 for 8 yards (33-T.Smith).
|
No Good
|
4 & 13 - LAMON 23(2:20 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (8 plays, 19 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 24(1:45 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 28 for 4 yards (58-D.Louis).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 28(1:38 - 3rd) 1-C.Brown to GST 32 for 4 yards (48-L.Shaw).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 32(0:57 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 33 for 1 yard (9-S.Miller).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - GAST 33(0:24 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 37 for 4 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(15:00 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 39 for 2 yards (48-L.Shaw44-T.Shelby).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - GAST 39(14:27 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney. Penalty on GST 75-S.Gilmore Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 39. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 18 - GAST 29(14:15 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 34 for 5 yards (4-R.Harding).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 13 - GAST 34(14:12 - 4th) 1-C.Brown to GST 43 for 9 yards (44-T.Shelby).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - GAST 43(13:36 - 4th) 93-B.Wright punts 22 yards from GST 43 out of bounds at the ULM 35.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (11 plays, 65 yards, 5:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(12:48 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 40 for 5 yards (40-J.Veneziale).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAMON 40(12:42 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to GST 46 for 14 yards (35-K.Carter).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 46(12:10 - 4th) 33-A.Vaughn to GST 42 for 4 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 42(11:28 - 4th) 33-A.Vaughn to GST 38 for 4 yards (35-K.Carter).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAMON 38(11:09 - 4th) 33-A.Vaughn to GST 34 for 4 yards (37-V.Heyward35-K.Carter).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 34(10:30 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 33-A.Vaughn. 33-A.Vaughn to GST 31 for 3 yards (12-T.Gore).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 31(10:04 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to GST 19 for 12 yards (27-J.Jones).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 19(9:22 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to GST 5 for 14 yards (35-K.Carter).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - LAMON 5(8:57 - 4th) 33-A.Vaughn to GST 1 for 4 yards (90-H.Willis37-V.Heyward).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LAMON 1(8:32 - 4th) 33-A.Vaughn to GST 1 for no gain (6-T.Stephens-McQueen90-H.Willis).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 1(8:16 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:45 - 4th) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Fumble (2 plays, 29 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:40 - 4th) 31-J.Meeks kicks 63 yards from ULM 35 out of bounds at the GST 2.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(7:40 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 47 for 18 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 47(7:40 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to ULM 36 FUMBLES (1-T.Glass). 10-T.Webster to ULM 36 for no gain.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(7:22 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 39 for 3 yards (35-K.Carter).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 39(7:16 - 4th) 6-C.Evans to ULM 42 for 3 yards (35-K.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LAMON 42(6:38 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - LAMON 42(6:13 - 4th) 37-J.Porter punts 31 yards from ULM 42 to GST 27 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
GAST
Panthers
- Downs (4 plays, 1 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 27(6:03 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 28 for 1 yard (58-D.Louis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GAST 28(5:57 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Payne.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GAST 28(5:31 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 9 - GAST 28(5:25 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (5 plays, 28 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 28(5:21 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to GST 21 for 7 yards (12-T.Gore).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAMON 21(5:16 - 4th) 6-C.Evans to GST 15 for 6 yards (35-K.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 15(4:32 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to GST 15 for no gain (55-T.Thomas52-D.Wilson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 15(3:45 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to GST 14 for 1 yard (32-Z.Dixon6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - LAMON 14(2:59 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:54 - 4th) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Downs (14 plays, 75 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:46 - 4th) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(2:46 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy runs ob at GST 35 for 10 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(2:46 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to GST 40 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - GAST 40(2:41 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAST 40(2:13 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to GST 49 for 9 yards (7-C.Sisco).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 49(2:08 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to ULM 46 for 5 yards (6-K.Swinney). Penalty on ULM 7-C.Sisco Offside 5 yards enforced at GST 49. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - GAST 46(1:50 - 4th) 1-C.Brown runs ob at ULM 45 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GAST 45(1:42 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Coates.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAST 45(1:39 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to ULM 35 for 10 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(1:35 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy 17-D.Coates to ULM 24 for 12 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 24(1:28 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi runs ob at ULM 19 for 5 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - GAST 19(1:20 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Barnett. Penalty on ULM 29-Z.Murphy Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ULM 19. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - GAST 19(1:16 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Barnett.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GAST 19(1:16 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 5 - GAST 19(1:10 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to ULM 15 for 4 yards (58-D.Louis7-C.Sisco).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|28
|Rushing
|19
|18
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|533
|590
|Total Plays
|81
|79
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|414
|299
|Rush Attempts
|53
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.8
|6.5
|Net Yards Passing
|119
|291
|Comp. - Att.
|13-28
|24-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|4
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-32.0
|2-34.0
|Return Yards
|1
|42
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-42
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|119
|PASS YDS
|291
|
|
|414
|RUSH YDS
|299
|
|
|533
|TOTAL YDS
|590
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brown 1 QB
|C. Brown
|8/18
|80
|0
|0
|
D. Ellington 13 QB
|D. Ellington
|5/10
|42
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Barnett 5 RB
|T. Barnett
|32
|190
|2
|18
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|9
|119
|1
|41
|
D. Ellington 13 QB
|D. Ellington
|9
|91
|1
|40
|
C. Brown 1 QB
|C. Brown
|3
|14
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|5
|38
|0
|12
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
J. Ifedi 6 WR
|J. Ifedi
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
D. Gentry 14 WR
|D. Gentry
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|1
|12
|0
|4
|
R. Carter 45 TE
|R. Carter
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
T. Barnett 5 RB
|T. Barnett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Payne 88 TE
|A. Payne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Carter 35 S
|K. Carter
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
|T. Stephens-McQueen
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Heyward 37 LB
|V. Heyward
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Dixon 32 LB
|Z. Dixon
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 27 CB
|J. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stone 9 S
|C. Stone
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 33 LB
|T. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Willis 90 DE
|H. Willis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lazarus 21 S
|R. Lazarus
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 55 DE
|T. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ty. Gore 12 CB
|Ty. Gore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 47 LB
|J. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gilbert 95 DL
|T. Gilbert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 52 NT
|D. Wilson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Arnold 50 DE
|T. Arnold
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Wright 93 P
|B. Wright
|1/2
|39
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Wright 93 P
|B. Wright
|2
|32.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Evans 6 QB
|C. Evans
|24/32
|291
|3
|1
|
J. Pederson 86 TE
|J. Pederson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
|Jo. Johnson
|20
|168
|2
|36
|
C. Evans 6 QB
|C. Evans
|16
|110
|1
|21
|
A. Vaughn 33 RB
|A. Vaughn
|7
|21
|0
|4
|
K. White 25 RB
|K. White
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Jackson 7 WR
|Z. Jackson
|5
|91
|0
|46
|
P. Carter Jr. 14 WR
|P. Carter Jr.
|2
|49
|0
|37
|
J. Pederson 86 TE
|J. Pederson
|2
|48
|1
|43
|
M. McCray 12 WR
|M. McCray
|7
|35
|2
|14
|
J. Hodoh 18 WR
|J. Hodoh
|3
|34
|0
|30
|
M. Jackson 2 WR
|M. Jackson
|3
|23
|0
|9
|
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
|Jo. Johnson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Vaughn 33 RB
|A. Vaughn
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Glass 1 S
|T. Glass
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawley 15 S
|A. Hawley
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Louis Jr. 58 DE
|D. Louis Jr.
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sisco Jr. 7 LB
|C. Sisco Jr.
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Shaw 48 DL
|L. Shaw
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Miller 9 DE
|S. Miller
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harding 4 LB
|R. Harding
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shelby 44 DE
|T. Shelby
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Day 32 LB
|C. Day
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 20 CB
|J. Newton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veasley 34 DL
|J. Veasley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Starks 5 DE
|K. Starks
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 2 S
|Ja. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. White Jr. 16 DE
|I. White Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oliver 3 CB
|J. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swinney 6 S
|K. Swinney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Husmann 93 DL
|M. Husmann
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Porter 37 K
|J. Porter
|1/2
|31
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Porter 37 K
|J. Porter
|2
|34.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. McCray 12 WR
|M. McCray
|3
|14.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
