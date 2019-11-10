Drive Chart
NEVADA
SDGST

No Text

Cooks, Lee lead Nevada to 17-13 win vs. No. 24 San Diego St.

  • AP
  • Nov 10, 2019

SAN DIEGO (AP) Wide receiver Elijah Cooks threw a 50-yard pass on a trick play to set up Devonte Lee's go-ahead, 1-yard run with 10:31 to go that lifted Nevada to a 17-13 victory against No. 24 San Diego State on Saturday night.

The Wolf Pack surprised the Aztecs with a reverse, with running back Toa Taua flipping the ball to Cooks, who stopped and threw a strike to Brendan O'Leary-Orange at the SDSU 5. Three plays later, Lee burst into the end zone for a 17-10 lead.

The Wolf Pack (6-4, 3-3 Mountain West) became bowl eligible and defeated the Aztecs for the second straight season. SDSU (7-2, 4-2) struggled in its first action since jumping into The Associated Press Top 25 two weeks ago. The Aztecs, whose four-game winning streak was snapped, still lead the West Division.

The Wolf Pack's go-ahead score came after SDSU converted on a daring fourth-down play that was nullified by a holding call. Coach Rocky Long went for it on fourth-and-1 from his 17 and Chase Jasmin converted, but Jacob Capra was called for holding, forcing the Aztecs to punt.

SDSU's Matt Araiza kicked a 44-yard field goal with 3:46 to go. The Aztecs got the ball back but the drive fizzled near midfield and they turned it over on downs with 1:25 to go.

Cooks also caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from redshirt freshman Carson Strong to give the Wolf Pack a 10-3 lead midway through the third quarter.

Strong, making his third straight start and seventh overall, led an impressive drive to open the second half. The drive was kept alive when Lee ran the wildcat for two yards on fourth-and-1 from the SDSU 10. After a false start, Strong found Cooks open in the end zone for the score. After a brief end zone celebration, the two ran off the field together.

The Aztecs countered with a long drive of their own to tie it on Chance Bell's 3-yard run.

The teams played to a 3-3 halftime tie, with Brandon Talton kicking a 34-yard field goal for Nevada in the first quarter and SDSU's Araiza kicking a 21-yarder early in the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nevada: Strong looked impressive at a position where there's been upheaval this season. He started the first three games before coach Jay Norvell tried Malik Henry and Cristian Solano before going back to Strong. Strong was coming off a 305-yard, two-touchdown performance in a 21-10 win against New Mexico.

San Diego State: The Aztecs continued to struggle to score points with their new spread offense. The Aztecs were driving inside the Nevada 15 late in the first half after Chase Jasmin leaped over the pile on fourth-and-1 for the first down. But Ryan Agnew threw an incompletion in the end zone and then was intercepted by Daniel Brown, who leaped for the pick at the 1 and returned it 22 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

SDSU's stay in The Top 25 is likely to be short. The Aztecs jumped into the rankings at No. 25 after a close victory at UNLV two weeks ago and then moved up a spot despite being off last week.

UP NEXT

Nevada is off next weekend and visits Fresno State on Nov. 23.

San Diego State hosts Fresno State on Friday night in a game that will help decide the MWC West Division title.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 36-J. Diaz kicks 40 yards from NEV 35 to SDSU 25 fair catch by 26-K.Williams.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 31 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 31
(15:00 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 34 for 3 yards (28-A.Arnold7-G.Sewell).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 34
(14:25 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 41 for 7 yards (28-A.Arnold).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 41
(13:55 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 41
(13:25 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 41 for no gain (99-D.Peterson).
No Gain
3 & 10 - SDGST 41
(13:19 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 81-E.Dedeaux.
Punt
4 & 10 - SDGST 41
(12:45 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 59 yards from SDSU 41 to NEV End Zone. touchback.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(12:35 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 25 for 5 yards (44-K.Tezino).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - NEVADA 25
(12:25 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 26 for 1 yard (65-C.Thomas).
Sack
3 & 4 - NEVADA 26
(11:58 - 1st) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 19 for -7 yards (44-K.Tezino).
Punt
4 & 11 - NEVADA 19
(11:24 - 1st) 35-Q.Conaway punts 44 yards from NEV 19 out of bounds at the SDSU 37.

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 37
(10:52 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 41 for 4 yards (98-S.Hammond).
-3 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 41
(10:44 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 38 for -3 yards (52-K.Adams).
No Gain
3 & 9 - SDGST 38
(10:10 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 29-J.Washington. 29-J.Washington to SDSU 38 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 9 - SDGST 38
(9:30 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 51 yards from SDSU 38. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 30 for 19 yards (59-B.Heicklen).

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30
(8:59 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 32 for 2 yards (38-A.Aleki).
+19 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 32
(8:46 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at SDSU 49 for 19 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49
(8:03 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 48 for -3 yards (44-K.Tezino68-M.Cheatum).
-1 YD
2 & 13 - NEVADA 48
(7:34 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 47 for -1 yard (44-K.Tezino).
No Gain
3 & 14 - NEVADA 47
(6:54 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
Punt
4 & 14 - NEVADA 47
(6:11 - 1st) 35-Q.Conaway punts 38 yards from NEV 47. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 17 for 2 yards (32-G.Miranda). Team penalty on SDSU Unsportsmanlike conduct 8 yards enforced at SDSU 17.

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 9
(6:05 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 9 for no gain (98-S.Hammond).
No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 9
(5:58 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - SDGST 9
(5:28 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew to SDSU 13 for 4 yards (98-S.Hammond6-T.Williams).
Punt
4 & 6 - SDGST 13
(5:23 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 47 yards from SDSU 13. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at SDSU 37 for 23 yards (88-D.Bellinger). Penalty on SDSU 82-P.Houston Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at SDSU 37.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- FG (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 22
(4:48 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 19 for 3 yards (65-C.Thomas).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 19
(4:35 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to SDSU 17 for 2 yards (14-T.Thompson).
No Gain
3 & 5 - NEVADA 17
(4:15 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - NEVADA 17
(3:33 - 1st) 43-B.Talton 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

SDGST Aztecs
- FG (13 plays, 71 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:26 - 1st) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(3:22 - 1st) Penalty on SDSU 77-J.Capra False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - SDGST 20
(3:22 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
+13 YD
2 & 15 - SDGST 20
(3:22 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 82-P.Houston. 82-P.Houston to SDSU 33 for 13 yards (30-L.Hall).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 33
(3:18 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 36 for 3 yards (25-D.Brown).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 36
(2:44 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 46 for 10 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 46
(2:22 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 49 for 3 yards (25-D.Brown).
+28 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 49
(1:49 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to NEV 23 for 28 yards (6-T.Williams).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 23
(1:18 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew scrambles to NEV 17 for 6 yards (13-J.Lee).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 17
(0:40 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to NEV 14 for 3 yards (7-G.Sewell28-A.Arnold).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 14
(0:04 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 82-P.Houston. 82-P.Houston to NEV 6 for 8 yards (28-A.Arnold).
No Gain
1 & 6 - SDGST 6
(15:00 - 2nd) 29-J.Washington to NEV 6 for no gain (98-S.Hammond).
No Gain
2 & 6 - SDGST 6
(14:40 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 29-J.Washington.
+2 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 6
(14:07 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to NEV 4 for 2 yards (52-K.Adams).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - SDGST 4
(13:58 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 21 yards Field Goal is Good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Interception (5 plays, -32 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:19 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(13:15 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 25 for no gain (54-C.McDonald).
+30 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(13:15 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 3-K.Fossum. 3-K.Fossum to SDSU 45 for 30 yards (18-T.Thompson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45
(12:37 - 2nd) Penalty on SDSU 18-T.Thompson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SDSU 45.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30
(12:37 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at SDSU 15 for 15 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 15
(12:37 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 18 for -3 yards (16-L.Barcoo38-A.Aleki).
Int
2 & 13 - NEVADA 18
(11:40 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-D.Hall at SDSU 8. 23-D.Hall to SDSU 8 for no gain.

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 8
(10:52 - 2nd) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 9 for 1 yard (30-L.Hall). Penalty on SDSU 79-D.Dixon Holding declined.
-1 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 9
(10:52 - 2nd) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 8 for -1 yard (7-G.Sewell).
-1 YD
3 & 10 - SDGST 8
(10:45 - 2nd) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 7 for -1 yard (99-D.Peterson).
Punt
4 & 11 - SDGST 7
(10:21 - 2nd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 49 yards from SDSU 7. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 49 for 5 yards (46-M.Shawcroft36-D.Johnson).

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49
(9:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 49
(9:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong scrambles to SDSU 48 for 3 yards (42-T.Cassidy).
No Gain
3 & 7 - NEVADA 48
(8:57 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 31-R.Roberson. 31-R.Roberson to SDSU 48 for no gain (44-K.Tezino).
Punt
4 & 7 - NEVADA 48
(8:08 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong punts 23 yards from SDSU 48 to the SDSU 25 downed by 4-E.Muhammad.

SDGST Aztecs
- Interception (12 plays, 1 yards, 6:02 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(7:24 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew sacked at SDSU 19 for -6 yards (98-S.Hammond30-L.Hall).
+17 YD
2 & 16 - SDGST 19
(7:24 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 82-P.Houston. 82-P.Houston to SDSU 36 for 17 yards (6-T.Williams13-J.Lee).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 36
(7:11 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews pushed ob at NEV 46 for 18 yards (28-A.Arnold).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 46
(6:40 - 2nd) 29-J.Washington to NEV 45 for 1 yard (50-L.Touray).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 45
(6:17 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to NEV 39 for 6 yards (7-G.Sewell50-L.Touray).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - SDGST 39
(5:45 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin to NEV 35 for 4 yards (28-A.Arnold).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 35
(5:13 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 13-I.Richardson. 13-I.Richardson to NEV 24 for 11 yards (25-D.Brown).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 24
(4:36 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Penalty on SDSU 9-R.Agnew Intentional grounding 10 yards enforced at NEV 24. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 20 - SDGST 34
(4:02 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 22-C.Jasmin. 22-C.Jasmin to NEV 30 for 4 yards (30-L.Hall). Team penalty on SDSU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at NEV 34. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 25 - SDGST 39
(3:30 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin to NEV 38 for 1 yard (98-S.Hammond).
+23 YD
3 & 24 - SDGST 38
(2:55 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 81-E.Dedeaux. 81-E.Dedeaux to NEV 15 for 23 yards.
+3 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 15
(2:25 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin to NEV 12 for 3 yards (17-J.Fotofili).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 12
(1:42 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
Int
2 & 10 - SDGST 12
(1:22 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Jasmin INTERCEPTED by 25-D.Brown at NEV 1. 25-D.Brown to NEV 23 for 22 yards (60-K.Ismael).

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Halftime (2 plays, 3 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 23
(1:17 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to NEV 25 for 2 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 25
(1:06 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 26 for 1 yard (68-M.Cheatum65-C.Thomas).

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- TD (18 plays, 75 yards, 7:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:39 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua pushed ob at NEV 34 for 9 yards (54-C.McDonald68-M.Cheatum).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 34
(14:53 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 36 for 2 yards (57-K.Banks68-M.Cheatum).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36
(14:43 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to NEV 42 for 6 yards (23-D.Hall).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 42
(14:11 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at NEV 50 for 8 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50
(13:47 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 44 for 6 yards (54-C.McDonald36-D.Johnson).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 44
(13:14 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 10-B.Putman. 10-B.Putman to SDSU 39 for 5 yards (54-C.McDonald).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39
(12:44 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to SDSU 30 for 9 yards (57-K.Banks).
Penalty
2 & 1 - NEVADA 30
(12:17 - 3rd) Penalty on NEV 67-G.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 30. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 35
(11:33 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to SDSU 34 for 1 yard (14-T.Thompson).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 34
(11:15 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 10-B.Putman. 10-B.Putman to SDSU 30 for 4 yards (36-D.Johnson).
+11 YD
4 & 1 - NEVADA 30
(10:33 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 19 for 11 yards (36-D.Johnson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 19
(9:57 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 10-B.Putman. 10-B.Putman runs ob at SDSU 10 for 9 yards. Penalty on SDSU 38-A.Aleki Offside declined.
No Gain
2 & 1 - NEVADA 10
(9:25 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
No Gain
3 & 1 - NEVADA 10
(8:55 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 10 for no gain (36-D.Johnson).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - NEVADA 10
(8:50 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 8 for 2 yards (68-M.Cheatum).
Penalty
1 & 8 - NEVADA 8
(8:08 - 3rd) Penalty on NEV 76-N.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 8. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 13 - NEVADA 13
(7:33 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:18 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

SDGST Aztecs
- TD (14 plays, 71 yards, 5:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:12 - 3rd) 36-J. Diaz kicks 64 yards from NEV 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 29 for 28 yards (38-S.Opella).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 29
(7:12 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 33 for 4 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
No Gain
2 & 6 - SDGST 33
(7:04 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
+10 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 33
(6:40 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 43 for 10 yards (4-E.Muhammad). Penalty on NEV 4-E.Muhammad Pass interference declined.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 43
(6:36 - 3rd) 22-C.Jasmin to NEV 48 for 9 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
+10 YD
2 & 1 - SDGST 48
(6:20 - 3rd) 22-C.Jasmin to NEV 38 for 10 yards (98-S.Hammond6-T.Williams).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 38
(5:52 - 3rd) 22-C.Jasmin to NEV 37 for 1 yard (7-G.Sewell).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 37
(5:27 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to NEV 25 for 12 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(4:55 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to NEV 22 for 3 yards (50-L.Touray4-E.Muhammad).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 22
(4:29 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to NEV 17 for 5 yards (30-L.Hall6-T.Williams).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 17
(4:00 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to NEV 16 for 1 yard (7-G.Sewell).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 16
(3:29 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to NEV 14 for 2 yards (17-J.Fotofili).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 14
(2:54 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to NEV 9 for 5 yards (28-A.Arnold).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 9
(2:24 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to NEV 6 for 3 yards (6-T.Williams13-J.Lee). Team penalty on NEV Facemask Incidental 3 yards enforced at NEV 6.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - SDGST 3
(1:50 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:30 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Punt (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:24 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(1:24 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong scrambles pushed ob at NEV 36 for 11 yards (54-C.McDonald).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36
(1:24 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 40 for 4 yards (44-K.Tezino36-D.Johnson).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 40
(1:05 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 10-B.Putman. 10-B.Putman to NEV 45 for 5 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
No Gain
3 & 1 - NEVADA 45
(0:30 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 45 for no gain (44-K.Tezino68-M.Cheatum).
Punt
4 & 1 - NEVADA 45
(15:00 - 4th) 35-Q.Conaway punts 47 yards from NEV 45 to SDSU 8 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 8
(14:18 - 4th) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 9 for 1 yard (13-J.Lee).
No Gain
2 & 9 - SDGST 9
(14:10 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
3 & 9 - SDGST
(13:41 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 19 for 10 yards (99-D.Peterson25-D.Brown).
+8 YD
3 & 9 - SDGST 9
(13:36 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 17 for 8 yards (99-D.Peterson25-D.Brown).
Penalty
4 & 1 - SDGST 17
(13:36 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 24 for 7 yards (30-L.Hall). Penalty on SDSU 77-J.Capra Holding 8 yards enforced at SDSU 17. No Play.
Punt
4 & 9 - SDGST 9
(13:36 - 4th) 59-B.Heicklen punts 46 yards from SDSU 9 to NEV 45 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- TD (5 plays, 5 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
+50 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 45
(12:41 - 4th) 4-E.Cooks complete to 8-B.O'Leary-Orange. 8-B.O'Leary-Orange to SDSU 5 for 50 yards (36-D.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 5 - NEVADA 5
(12:41 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 31-R.Roberson.
Penalty
2 & 5 - NEVADA 5
(11:54 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks. Penalty on SDSU 23-D.Hall Pass interference 3 yards enforced at SDSU 5. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 2 - NEVADA 2
(11:48 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 2 for no gain (65-C.Thomas36-D.Johnson).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - NEVADA 2
(11:44 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 1 for 1 yard (14-T.Thompson16-L.Barcoo).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 1
(11:07 - 4th) 2-D.Lee runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:36 - 4th) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:31 - 4th) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 22 for 22 yards (32-G.Miranda).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 22
(10:31 - 4th) Team penalty on NEV Facemasking 15 yards enforced at SDSU 22. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 37
(10:31 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 37
(10:31 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 81-E.Dedeaux.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - SDGST 37
(10:26 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew complete to 22-C.Jasmin. 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 45 for 8 yards (25-D.Brown).
Punt
4 & 2 - SDGST 45
(10:18 - 4th) 59-B.Heicklen punts 55 yards from SDSU 45 to NEV End Zone. touchback.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(10:12 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 19 for -1 yard (54-C.McDonald).
+6 YD
2 & 11 - NEVADA 19
(9:56 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 15-H.Ikahihifo. 15-H.Ikahihifo to NEV 25 for 6 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 25
(9:43 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 27 for 2 yards (36-D.Johnson44-K.Tezino).
Punt
4 & 3 - NEVADA 27
(9:15 - 4th) 35-Q.Conaway punts 48 yards from NEV 27. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 31 for 6 yards (32-G.Miranda).

SDGST Aztecs
- FG (9 plays, 41 yards, 4:00 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 31
(7:57 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 32 for 1 yard (98-S.Hammond52-K.Adams).
Sack
2 & 9 - SDGST 32
(7:57 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew sacked at SDSU 23 for -9 yards (98-S.Hammond96-H.Sekona).
+19 YD
3 & 18 - SDGST 23
(7:16 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew scrambles runs ob at SDSU 42 for 19 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 42
(6:36 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to NEV 48 for 10 yards (7-G.Sewell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 48
(6:11 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Richardson.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 48
(5:51 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to NEV 45 for 3 yards (52-K.Adams).
+14 YD
3 & 7 - SDGST 45
(5:45 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to NEV 31 for 14 yards (29-I.Hamilton7-G.Sewell).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 31
(5:14 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to NEV 27 for 4 yards (30-L.Hall).
No Gain
2 & 6 - SDGST 27
(4:42 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
No Gain
3 & 6 - SDGST 27
(4:04 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - SDGST 27
(3:57 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza 44 yards Field Goal is Good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:50 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza kicks 51 yards from SDSU 35. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 22 for 8 yards (12-N.Harris).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 22
(3:46 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 26 for 4 yards (65-C.Thomas).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 26
(3:41 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 28 for 2 yards (44-K.Tezino).
Sack
3 & 4 - NEVADA 28
(2:56 - 4th) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 21 for -7 yards (65-C.Thomas).
Punt
4 & 11 - NEVADA 21
(2:49 - 4th) 35-Q.Conaway punts 44 yards from NEV 21. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 44 for 9 yards (22-J.Godley).

SDGST Aztecs
- Downs (5 plays, -2 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 44
(2:43 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 44
(2:35 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew scrambles pushed ob at SDSU 48 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams). Team penalty on SDSU Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 48.
+4 YD
2 & 16 - SDGST 38
(2:26 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 42 for 4 yards (7-G.Sewell).
No Gain
3 & 12 - SDGST 42
(2:15 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
No Gain
4 & 12 - SDGST 42
(1:45 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 82-P.Houston.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- End of Game (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42
(1:29 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 45 for -3 yards (68-M.Cheatum).
-1 YD
2 & 13 - NEVADA 45
(1:25 - 4th) kneels at SDSU 46 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
3 & 14 - NEVADA 46
(1:21 - 4th) kneels at SDSU 47 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:50
2-M.Araiza 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
41
yds
04:00
pos
17
13
Point After TD 10:31
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
10
Touchdown 10:36
2-D.Lee runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
2
yds
02:05
pos
16
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:24
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 1:30
21-C.Bell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
68
yds
05:42
pos
10
9
Point After TD 7:12
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
3
Touchdown 7:18
12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
85
yds
07:42
pos
9
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 13:19
2-M.Araiza 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
76
yds
03:22
pos
3
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:26
43-B.Talton 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
5
yds
01:15
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 18
Rushing 4 8
Passing 6 9
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 2-12 7-18
4th Down Conv 2-2 2-3
Total Net Yards 212 301
Total Plays 55 74
Avg Gain 3.9 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 29 113
Rush Attempts 28 39
Avg Rush Yards 1.0 2.9
Net Yards Passing 183 188
Comp. - Att. 20-27 18-35
Yards Per Pass 6.8 5.4
Penalties - Yards 4-28 9-79
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-40.7 6-51.2
Return Yards 77 67
Punts - Returns 3-47 3-17
Kickoffs - Returns 1-8 2-50
Int. - Returns 1-22 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nevada 6-4 307717
San Diego State 7-2 037313
SDCCU Stadium San Diego, California
 183 PASS YDS 188
29 RUSH YDS 113
212 TOTAL YDS 301
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.1% 147 1 1 125.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.1% 147 1 1 125.6
C. Strong 19/26 147 1 1
E. Cooks 4 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 50 0 0 520.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 50 0 0 520.0
E. Cooks 1/1 50 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 19 0
T. Taua 12 19 0 6
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 13 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 13 1
D. Lee 10 13 1 11
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 0 0
C. Strong 4 0 0 11
J. Lee 13 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Lee 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. O'Leary-Orange 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 50 0
B. O'Leary-Orange 1 50 0 50
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
R. Doubs 3 42 0 19
K. Fossum 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
K. Fossum 1 30 0 30
B. Putman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
B. Putman 4 23 0 9
E. Cooks 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 1
E. Cooks 3 20 1 13
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 18 0
T. Taua 4 18 0 9
D. Christian 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
D. Christian 2 8 0 6
H. Ikahihifo 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
H. Ikahihifo 1 6 0 6
R. Roberson 31 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Roberson 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Hammond 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
S. Hammond 7-2 1.0 0
G. Sewell 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
G. Sewell 7-2 0.0 0
A. Arnold 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Arnold 6-1 0.0 0
T. Williams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
T. Williams 5-3 0.0 0
D. Brown 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
D. Brown 4-1 0.0 1
L. Hall 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
L. Hall 4-1 0.5 0
E. Muhammad 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
E. Muhammad 4-1 0.0 0
D. Peterson 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Peterson 3-0 0.0 0
K. Adams 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Adams 3-1 0.0 0
J. Fotofili 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Fotofili 2-0 0.0 0
J. Lee 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Lee 2-2 0.0 0
L. Touray 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Touray 2-1 0.0 0
I. Hamilton 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Hamilton 1-0 0.0 0
H. Sekona 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
H. Sekona 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Talton 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
B. Talton 1/1 34 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Q. Conaway 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 44.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 44.2 2
Q. Conaway 5 44.2 2 48
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 23.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 23.0 0
C. Strong 1 23.0 0 23
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Stovall 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
M. Stovall 1 8.0 8 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.7 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 15.7 23 0
R. Doubs 3 15.7 23 0
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 196 0 1 92.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 196 0 1 92.8
R. Agnew 18/35 196 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Bell 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 40 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 40 1
C. Bell 11 40 1 10
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
C. Jasmin 9 34 0 10
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
R. Agnew 6 18 0 19
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 18 0
J. Washington 12 18 0 7
K. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Williams 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Smith 92 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 0
K. Smith 5 40 0 12
P. Houston 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
P. Houston 3 38 0 17
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
J. Matthews 3 32 0 18
D. Bellinger 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
D. Bellinger 1 28 0 28
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
E. Dedeaux 1 23 0 23
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
B. Busbee 1 14 0 14
I. Richardson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
I. Richardson 1 11 0 11
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Jasmin 1 8 0 8
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Byrd 1 2 0 2
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Washington 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Tezino 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
K. Tezino 8-1 1.0 0
L. Barcoo 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
L. Barcoo 7-1 0.0 0
C. McDonald 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. McDonald 6-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
D. Johnson Jr. 5-3 0.0 0
C. Thomas 65 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
C. Thomas 5-1 1.0 0
M. Cheatum 68 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
M. Cheatum 4-3 0.0 0
Ta. Thompson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Ta. Thompson 3-0 0.0 0
K. Banks 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Banks 2-0 0.0 0
Tr. Thompson 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Tr. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hall 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Hall 1-0 0.0 1
T. Cassidy 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Cassidy 1-0 0.0 0
A. Aleki 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Aleki 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Araiza 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
M. Araiza 2/2 44 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Heicklen 59 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 51.2 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 51.2 0
B. Heicklen 6 51.2 0 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 28 0
J. Byrd 2 25.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 5.7 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 5.7 9 0
J. Matthews 3 5.7 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 NEVADA 20 1:11 3 -1 Punt
8:59 NEVADA 30 2:48 5 17 Punt
4:48 SDGST 22 1:15 3 5 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 NEVADA 25 1:39 5 -32 INT
9:50 NEVADA 49 1:42 3 3 Punt
1:17 NEVADA 23 0:11 2 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 25 7:42 18 75 TD
1:24 NEVADA 36 0:19 2 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 SDGST 5 2:05 5 5 TD
10:12 NEVADA 20 0:57 3 7 Punt
3:50 NEVADA 22 1:01 3 -1 Punt
1:29 SDGST 42 0:08 3 -5 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDGST 25 2:15 6 16 Punt
10:52 SDGST 37 1:22 3 1 Punt
6:05 SDGST 9 0:42 3 4 Punt
3:26 SDGST 25 3:22 13 71 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:52 SDGST 9 0:31 2 -2 Punt
7:24 SDGST 19 6:02 12 1 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:12 SDGST 29 5:42 14 71 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:18 SDGST 8 0:42 4 3 Punt
10:31 SDGST 37 0:13 3 8 Punt
7:57 SDGST 32 4:00 9 41 FG
2:43 SDGST 44 0:58 5 -2 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores