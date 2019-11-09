|
|
|PURDUE
|NWEST
Purdue beats Northwestern 24-22 on Dellinger's late FG
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Aidan O'Connell has a knack for leading game-winning drives. He engineered his second in as many weeks with help from kicker J.D. Dellinger.
O'Connell threw for 271 yards and Dellinger kicked a 39-yard field goal with three seconds left Saturday as Purdue beat Northwestern 24-22 to keep its bowl hopes alive.
O'Connell, a former walk-on, made his first start after Elijah Sindelar (broken left collarbone) and Jack Plummer (broken right ankle) went down with injuries. He guided the go-ahead drive late after Wildcats kicker Charlie Kuhbander's 32-yard field goal bounced off the left upright.
David Bell made 14 catches for 115 yards and a score as the Boilermakers rallied from down 14-0 in the first quarter. Northwestern lost its seventh straight, while Purdue beat the Wildcats for the first time since 2010 after losing five in a row.
O'Connell quarterbacked the winning drive last week against Nebraska, and he came through again.
''It wasn't a pretty game, and we had some moments where we looked really bad,'' Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. ''But we hung in there, and that has kind of been the sign of our team.''
Northwestern (1-8, 0-7 Big Ten) scored more points than in its four previous games combined, as receiver-turned-tailback Kyric McGowan rushed for 146 yards and a score.
O'Connell struggled in the first half but helped Purdue (4-6, 3-4 Big Ten) outscore Northwestern 17-6 after halftime. The Wildcats committed two pass interference penalties on the final drive to keep Purdue in it, and Dellinger knocked through the game-winner into gusting wind.
''I had a good feeling we were gonna at least get a chance at it,'' Dellinger said. ''It felt really good off my foot, and it looked pretty dead straight almost all the way there, so I felt good about it.''
McGowan lined up in the backfield and burst up the middle for a 79-yard touchdown on Northwestern's second play from scrimmage. Aidan Smith found a diving Jace James from 16 yards out to put the Wildcats up 14-0 on the next drive, and Northwestern added a safety.
Purdue running back King Doerue bounced outside for a 12-yard score in the second quarter. Then O'Connell floated touchdown passes over the defense to David Bell and Amad Anderson in the third. The Wildcats retook the lead when Smith connected with Riley Lees in the fourth, but they couldn't close it out.
''Probably the best response I've seen from our team all year responding from adversity,'' Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. ''We got it back, we put together a great drive and then the last four minutes of the game the difference was discipline.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Purdue: The Boilermakers have a tough road remaining with games at Wisconsin and at home against Indiana, but they can still qualify for a bowl game.
Northwestern: A season marked by lifeless offense will end in a last-place finish in the Big Ten West. It'll be the Wildcats' worst season since at least 2006, Fitzgerald's first season at the helm.
ICE COLD
Northwestern called timeout before Dellinger's go-ahead field goal in an attempt to ice him. Dellinger was just fine with that.
''I think it helps, honestly,'' Dellinger said. ''It gives me a chance to catch my breath. I guess I probably shouldn't say that if any other coach is watching the replay later.''
HOMETOWN KID
O'Connell made his first career start close to home. He graduated from Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois, and had family waiting for him outside Purdue's locker room after the game.
''Just had a lot of people . who make me reflect and realize how grateful I am and how many people poured into me when things weren't going my way early in my career,'' O'Connell said. ''When you have that, you really feel like you can do anything.''
UP NEXT
Purdue: Off next week before a trip to Wisconsin on Nov. 23.
Northwestern: Hosts Massachusetts in a break from Big Ten play.
---
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (7 plays, 35 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 15-T.Finison kicks 60 yards from NW 35. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 26 for 21 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(15:00 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 26 for no gain.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 26(14:53 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson to PUR 35 for 9 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 35(14:42 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to NW 47 for 18 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(14:04 - 1st) Penalty on PUR 78-G.Hermanns False start 5 yards enforced at NW 47. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - PURDUE 48(13:20 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 48 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - PURDUE 48(13:04 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NW 45 for 7 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - PURDUE 45(12:32 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to NW 39 for 6 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - PURDUE 39(12:01 - 1st) 19-B.Cormier punts 31 yards from NW 39 Downed at the NW 8.
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (2 plays, 92 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 8(11:18 - 1st) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 21 for 13 yards.
|
+79 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 21(11:07 - 1st) 8-K.McGowan runs 79 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:48 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Interception (8 plays, -8 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:34 - 1st) 15-T.Finison kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(10:34 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 30 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 30(10:34 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Wright.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - PURDUE 30(10:08 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell. Penalty on NW 18-C.Ruiz Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PUR 30. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(10:04 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 47 for 2 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 47(9:58 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NW 35 for 18 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(9:25 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to NW 33 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 33(8:57 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Hopkins.
|
Int
|
3 & 8 - PURDUE 33(8:23 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell INTERCEPTED by 18-C.Ruiz at NW 17. 18-C.Ruiz pushed ob at NW 17 for no gain.
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (12 plays, 83 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 17(8:20 - 1st) 8-K.McGowan to NW 21 for 4 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 21(8:14 - 1st) 11-A.Smith complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan pushed ob at NW 27 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 27(7:53 - 1st) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 27(7:39 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 31 for 4 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 31(7:35 - 1st) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees runs ob at NW 40 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(6:51 - 1st) 8-K.McGowan to NW 43 for 3 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 43(6:34 - 1st) 11-A.Smith complete to 5-J.James. 5-J.James to PUR 44 for 13 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 44(6:01 - 1st) 19-R.Lees to PUR 38 for 6 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 38(5:43 - 1st) 11-A.Smith to PUR 29 for 9 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 29(5:07 - 1st) 8-K.McGowan to PUR 28 for 1 yard.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 28(4:44 - 1st) 11-A.Smith complete to 5-J.James. 5-J.James to PUR 16 for 12 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 16(4:14 - 1st) 11-A.Smith complete to 5-J.James. 5-J.James runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:53 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:47 - 1st) 15-T.Finison kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(3:47 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 25(3:47 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - PURDUE 25(3:43 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 43 for 18 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(3:38 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath pushed ob at NW 39 for 18 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(3:09 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 39(2:44 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - PURDUE 39(2:38 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at NW 42 for -3 yards FUMBLES (53-E.Leota). 16-A.O'Connell to NW 42 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - PURDUE 42(2:32 - 1st) 19-B.Cormier punts 35 yards from NW 42 to NW 7 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 7(1:44 - 1st) 8-K.McGowan to NW 8 for 1 yard.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 8(1:38 - 1st) 8-K.McGowan to NW 6 for -2 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 11 - NWEST 6(1:10 - 1st) 11-A.Smith complete to 4-B.Holman. 4-B.Holman to NW 26 for 20 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 26(0:33 - 1st) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Holman.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 26(0:10 - 1st) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees pushed ob at NW 26 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 26(0:04 - 1st) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NWEST 26(15:00 - 2nd) 34-A.David punts 32 yards from NW 26 to PUR 42 fair catch by 33-J.Anthrop.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (14 plays, 58 yards, 4:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 42(14:56 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NW 42 for 16 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 42(14:50 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 42(14:23 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson to NW 37 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - PURDUE 37(14:18 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell scrambles to NW 32 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 32(13:38 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson to NW 31 for 1 yard.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 31(13:23 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop pushed ob at NW 17 for 14 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 17(12:44 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson pushed ob at NW 12 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 12(12:21 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Hopkins.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - PURDUE 12(11:52 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NW 7 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - PURDUE 7(11:46 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue pushed ob at NW 4 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - PURDUE 4(11:31 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to NW 3 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 3(10:59 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Hopkins. Penalty on NW 13-J.Pace Pass interference 1 yards enforced at NW 3. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 2 - PURDUE 2(10:25 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to NW 2 for no gain. Penalty on PUR 79-M.McCann Holding 10 yards enforced at NW 2. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 12 - PURDUE 12(10:21 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:02 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:57 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(9:57 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 30 for 5 yards. Penalty on PUR 5-G.Karlaftis Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NW 30.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(9:57 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith complete to 80-T.Pugh. 80-T.Pugh to NW 46 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 46(9:35 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 48 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 48(9:08 - 2nd) Penalty on NW 80-T.Pugh False start 5 yards enforced at NW 48. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - NWEST 43(8:26 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.James.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - NWEST 43(8:26 - 2nd) 34-A.David punts 33 yards from NW 43 to PUR 24 fair catch by 10-A.Anderson.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 24(8:08 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell pushed ob at PUR 30 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - PURDUE 30(8:01 - 2nd) 25-T.Fuller to PUR 32 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - PURDUE 32(7:43 - 2nd) 25-T.Fuller to PUR 33 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - PURDUE 33(7:04 - 2nd) 19-B.Cormier punts 61 yards from PUR 33 Downed at the NW 6.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (11 plays, 45 yards, 4:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 6(6:16 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith to NW 15 for 9 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 15(6:04 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan to NW 19 for 4 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 19(5:37 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan to NW 29 for 10 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 29(5:13 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith runs ob at NW 31 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 31(4:57 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan to NW 33 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 33(4:26 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|
+17 YD
|
4 & 6 - NWEST 33(3:44 - 2nd) 34-A.David to NW 50 for 17 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 50(3:40 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith scrambles runs ob at PUR 46 for 4 yards. Penalty on NW 70-R.Slater Holding 10 yards enforced at NW 50. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - NWEST 40(3:04 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 44 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - NWEST 44(2:48 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith scrambles to NW 49 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - NWEST 49(2:13 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan pushed ob at PUR 49 for 2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - NWEST 49(1:24 - 2nd) 34-A.David punts 35 yards from PUR 49 to PUR 14 fair catch by 10-A.Anderson.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Safety (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 14(1:19 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 22-K.Doerue. 22-K.Doerue to PUR 18 for 4 yards. Penalty on PUR 72-S.Garvin Illegal block in the back 9 yards enforced at PUR 18.
|
Sack
|
1 & 15 - PURDUE 9(1:13 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR End Zone for -9 yards to PUR End Zone for no gain safety (97-J.Gaziano).
NWEST
Wildcats
- Halftime (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:06 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 66 yards from PUR 20. 19-R.Lees pushed ob at NW 41 for 27 yards. Penalty on NW 89-C.Mangieri Holding 10 yards enforced at NW 41.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 31(1:06 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan to NW 34 for 3 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 34(0:49 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith to NW 31 for -3 yards.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:22 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees pushed ob at NW 35 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(15:00 - 3rd) 8-K.McGowan to NW 35 for no gain.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 35(14:31 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 44 for 9 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 44(14:11 - 3rd) 8-K.McGowan to NW 43 for -1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - NWEST 43(13:28 - 3rd) 34-A.David punts 33 yards from NW 43 to PUR 24 fair catch by 10-A.Anderson.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (9 plays, 76 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 24(12:49 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 31 for 7 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 31(12:43 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 38 for 7 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(12:20 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson to NW 45 for 17 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(12:00 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NW 40 for 5 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 40(11:33 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 17-M.Wright. 17-M.Wright to NW 31 for 9 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(11:05 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NW 26 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 26(10:42 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 22-K.Doerue. 22-K.Doerue to NW 22 for 4 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 22(10:09 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell pushed ob at NW 13 for 9 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 13(9:57 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:32 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Interception (3 plays, 43 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:26 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(9:26 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith to NW 24 for -1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - NWEST 24(9:26 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith complete to 14-M.Washington. 14-M.Washington to NW 28 for 4 yards.
|
Int
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 28(8:51 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.James INTERCEPTED by 18-C.Allen at NW 48. 18-C.Allen runs ob at NW 32 for 16 yards.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (5 plays, 32 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 32(8:10 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NW 28 for 4 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 28(8:02 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson to NW 20 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(7:39 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 20(7:13 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson to NW 11 for 9 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 11(7:09 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:34 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Downs (10 plays, 48 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:28 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(6:28 - 3rd) 8-K.McGowan to NW 35 for 10 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(6:28 - 3rd) 8-K.McGowan pushed ob at PUR 43 for 22 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(6:04 - 3rd) 19-R.Lees pushed ob at PUR 47 for -4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - NWEST 47(5:36 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to PUR 46 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - NWEST 46(5:02 - 3rd) Team penalty on NW Delay of game 5 yards enforced at PUR 46. No Play.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 18 - NWEST 49(4:12 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to PUR 30 for 21 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 30(3:58 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 30(3:44 - 3rd) 8-K.McGowan to PUR 27 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 27(3:34 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 7 - NWEST 27(2:56 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Interception (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(2:52 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson to PUR 29 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 29(2:45 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Hopkins.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 8 - PURDUE 29(2:22 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 50 for 21 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 50(2:18 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to NW 46 for 4 yards.
|
Int
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 46(1:50 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Hopkins INTERCEPTED by 51-B.Gallagher at NW 40. 51-B.Gallagher to NW 40 for no gain.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(1:19 - 3rd) 8-K.McGowan to NW 45 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 45(1:13 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 45(0:40 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to PUR 45 for 10 yards.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(0:36 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to PUR 50 for -5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - NWEST 50(15:00 - 4th) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Anderson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - NWEST 50(14:22 - 4th) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - NWEST 50(14:17 - 4th) 34-A.David punts 33 yards from PUR 50 to PUR 17 fair catch by 33-J.Anthrop.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 17(14:12 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 17-M.Wright. 17-M.Wright to PUR 19 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 19(14:05 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Doerue.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - PURDUE 19(13:28 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell to PUR 21 for 2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - PURDUE 21(13:24 - 4th) 28-Z.Collins punts 33 yards from PUR 21. 19-R.Lees pushed ob at PUR 46 for 8 yards.
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (4 plays, 46 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 46(12:46 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to PUR 44 for 2 yards.
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 44(12:36 - 4th) 11-A.Smith complete to 4-B.Holman. 4-B.Holman to PUR 11 for 33 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 11(12:06 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to PUR 8 for 3 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 8(11:43 - 4th) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(11:15 - 4th) 19-R.Lees incomplete.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:10 - 4th) 15-T.Finison kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(11:10 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 22-K.Doerue. 22-K.Doerue to PUR 27 for 2 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 27(11:10 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 32 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 32(10:36 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - PURDUE 32(10:00 - 4th) 28-Z.Collins punts 30 yards from PUR 32 to NW 38 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Missed FG (14 plays, 48 yards, 6:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(9:53 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 42 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 42(9:47 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 45 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 45(9:18 - 4th) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to PUR 50 for 5 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 50(8:37 - 4th) 11-A.Smith to PUR 43 for 7 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - NWEST 43(8:07 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to PUR 37 for 6 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(7:29 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to PUR 33 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 33(7:04 - 4th) 26-E.Hull to PUR 28 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 28(6:24 - 4th) 11-A.Smith to PUR 28 FUMBLES. 29-T.Haskins to PUR 26 for no gain.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 26(5:48 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to PUR 18 for 8 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - NWEST 18(5:20 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to PUR 14 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 14(4:32 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to PUR 13 for 1 yard. Penalty on NW 70-R.Slater Holding 10 yards enforced at PUR 14. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - NWEST 24(3:53 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to PUR 20 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - NWEST 20(3:28 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to PUR 15 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 11 - NWEST 15(3:23 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to PUR 14 for 1 yard.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - NWEST 14(3:20 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- FG (12 plays, 58 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(2:34 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Doerue.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 20(2:30 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 30 for 10 yards. Penalty on NW 7-T.Whillock Holding declined.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(2:26 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 40 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40(2:17 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 40(2:05 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson. Penalty on NW 11-A.Hampton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PUR 40. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(1:57 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs ob at NW 39 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - PURDUE 39(1:52 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to NW 39 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PURDUE 39(1:47 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NW 39 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - PURDUE 39(1:21 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell. Penalty on NW 18-C.Ruiz Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NW 39. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 24(1:08 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to NW 23 for 1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 23(1:01 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to NW 22 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PURDUE 22(0:41 - 4th) incomplete.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - PURDUE 22(0:08 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- End of Game (1 plays, -10 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:08 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|
-10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(0:03 - 4th) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees 14-M.Washington to NW 20 FUMBLES. 5-G.Karlaftis to NW 15 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|24
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|14
|13
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|345
|435
|Total Plays
|72
|76
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|74
|251
|Rush Attempts
|21
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|271
|184
|Comp. - Att.
|34-51
|19-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-39
|9-86
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-38.0
|5-33.2
|Return Yards
|37
|35
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|1-27
|Int. - Returns
|1-16
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|271
|PASS YDS
|184
|
|
|74
|RUSH YDS
|251
|
|
|345
|TOTAL YDS
|435
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|34/50
|271
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|9
|43
|1
|18
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|5
|24
|0
|18
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|5
|4
|0
|9
|
T. Fuller 25 RB
|T. Fuller
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Bell 3 WR
|D. Bell
|14
|115
|1
|18
|
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|9
|67
|1
|17
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|2
|24
|0
|14
|
B. Hopkins 89 TE
|B. Hopkins
|3
|23
|0
|10
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
M. Wright 17 WR
|M. Wright
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|3
|10
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Allen 18 CB
|C. Allen
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dellinger 85 K
|J. Dellinger
|1/1
|39
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Collins 28 P
|Z. Collins
|3
|41.3
|1
|61
|
B. Cormier 19 P
|B. Cormier
|2
|33.0
|2
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Smith 11 QB
|A. Smith
|19/31
|184
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|17
|146
|1
|79
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|16
|51
|0
|8
|
A. Smith 11 QB
|A. Smith
|8
|30
|0
|9
|
A. David 34 P
|A. David
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Haskins 29 CB
|T. Haskins
|1
|5
|0
|0
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|8
|62
|1
|13
|
B. Holman 4 WR
|B. Holman
|2
|53
|0
|33
|
J. James 5 WR
|J. James
|3
|41
|1
|16
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
T. Pugh 80 WR
|T. Pugh
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Washington 14 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|-13
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Leota 53 DL
|E. Leota
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Gaziano 97 DL
|J. Gaziano
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
Bl. Gallagher 51 LB
|Bl. Gallagher
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. David 34 P
|A. David
|5
|33.2
|2
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
-
