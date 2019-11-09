Drive Chart
McCoy scores 3 times, Army beats UMass 63-7 to snap skid

  • Nov 09, 2019

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Sandon McCoy scored three touchdowns on short runs, Jabari Laws rushed for 140 yards and another score, and Army's triple option overwhelmed UMass 63-7 on Saturday as the Black Knights snapped a five-game losing streak.

Army (4-6) was coming off a tough 17-13 loss at service academy rival Air Force, unable to score twice within the shadow of the goal line - on the first drive of the game and in the final seconds. That was quickly forgotten after the Black Knights recovered from an early gaffe against UMass (1-9), whose only victory came against winless Akron in late September.

The Minutemen own the worst scoring defense in the nation and Army took advantage, reeling off four straight touchdowns to gain a 35-7 halftime lead. The Black Knights finished with a season-high 498 yards rushing. UMass entered the game allowing 52 points per game, 54.9 in their eight losses.

Army held the ball for 20:22 in the opening half and outgained the Minutemen 228-106. Subtract tight end Kyle Horn's 56-yard touchdown catch for the Minutemen, and they netted just 50 yards offensively on 26 plays in the first two quarters. UMass has been outscored 347-134 this season in the first half.

McCoy scored twice in the opening quarter on a pair of 4-yard runs and added a 5-yard scoring run early in the second to stake Army to a 21-7 lead.

Connor Slomka and Artice Hobbs IV each scored from the 3 in the second quarter, Slomka after an interception and Hobbs after a fourth-down pass on a fake punt by the Minutemen failed. Slomka's tally came after UMass quarterback Andrew Brito was pressured heavily by Army nose tackle Kwabena Bonsu and Ryan Velez intercepted his off-balance pass near the UMass 30 and returned it 16 yards.

TRICKERY WORKS

UMass executed a flea-flicker to perfection with a pair of laterals in the first quarter that caught the Army defense off-guard, with Brito hitting the 6-foot-5 Horn in the middle of the field with no defenders even close, and he rumbled in for an easy score that tied the game at 7-all.

TRICKERY BACKFIRES

Trailing 28-7 late in the second quarter, UMass coach Walt Bell gambled again, this time on fourth down from the UMass 9-yard line, and only a bad pass prevented it from succeeding. Backup quarterback Michael Curtis took the snap and freshman wide receiver Dariyan Wiley was open over the middle, but the throw at the 25-yard line was just off his fingertips. It would have been his first college catch.

RETURN MAN

UMass senior cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was averaging 27.1 on 36 kickoff returns, the most in the nation, and his 974 yards on kickoff returns were more than any other team in the nation. He finished the game with nine kickoff returns for 172 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

UMass: The Minutemen will be challenged to win again in their final two games. Their offense managed just 125 yards on 48 plays.

Army: Laws got the start and played well, scoring on an 83-yard run in the third quarter. He was relieved by senior Kelvin Hopkins Jr., who scored on a 9-yard run late in the third and gave way to Christian Anderson in the fourth. The Black Knights can still achieve the six victories needed to qualify for the postseason but have obstacles ahead with a road game at Hawaii and the traditional season finale against archrival Navy, which was ranked No. 25 this week.

UP NEXT

UMass travels to play Big Ten foe Northwestern next Saturday.

Army hosts Championship Subdivision foe VMI next Saturday, its second game against an FCS team this season.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 52 yards from ARM 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 22 for 9 yards (10-M.Broughton). Penalty on UMASS 47-D.Ross Holding 10 yards enforced at UMASS 22.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MA 12
(15:00 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 14 for 2 yards (53-A.Smith55-E.Patterson).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - MA 14
(15:45 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 12 for -2 yards (57-J.Covington).
No Gain
3 & 10 - MA 12
(14:23 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 6-S.Palmer.
Punt
4 & 10 - MA 12
(13:35 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 39 yards from UMASS 12. 4-A.Miranda to ARM 48 for -1 yard (9-I.Rodgers).

ARMY Black Knights
- TD (5 plays, 52 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 48
(13:33 - 1st) 5-K.Walker to UMASS 40 for 12 yards (33-M.Ruane).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 40
(13:21 - 1st) 5-K.Walker to UMASS 16 for 24 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 16
(12:59 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to UMASS 14 for 2 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 14
(2:22 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to UMASS 4 for 10 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - ARMY 4
(11:48 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:19 - 1st) 96-C.Talley extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- TD (4 plays, 68 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:14 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 54 yards from ARM 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 32 for 21 yards (28-J.Moore47-J.Rhattigan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 32
(11:14 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - MA 32
(11:07 - 1st) 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 39 for 7 yards (7-J.McClinton53-A.Smith).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - MA 39
(11:01 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 44 for 5 yards (55-E.Patterson).
+56 YD
1 & 10 - MA 44
(10:30 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 85-K.Horn. 85-K.Horn runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:02 - 1st) 37-C.Garcia extra point is good.

ARMY Black Knights
- TD (11 plays, 60 yards, 5:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:55 - 1st) 37-C.Garcia kicks 40 yards from UMASS 35 to ARM 25 fair catch by 27-B.Walters.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25
(9:55 - 1st) 5-K.Walker to ARM 26 for 1 yard (29-M.Mangram2-J.Miller).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 26
(9:55 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to ARM 36 for 10 yards (2-J.Miller).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 36
(9:19 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 39 for 3 yards (73-C.Ditommaso17-C.Ogbonna).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 39
(8:48 - 1st) 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 46 for 7 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARMY 46
(8:11 - 1st) Penalty on UMASS 2-J.Miller Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARM 46.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 39
(8:11 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to UMASS 36 for 3 yards (2-J.Miller).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 36
(8:11 - 1st) 1-J.Laws complete to 27-B.Walters. 27-B.Walters to UMASS 33 for 3 yards (29-M.Mangram).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - ARMY 33
(7:35 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to UMASS 24 for 9 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 24
(6:59 - 1st) 5-K.Walker to UMASS 23 for 1 yard (33-M.Ruane).
+15 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 23
(6:20 - 1st) 1-J.Laws complete to 14-M.Roberts. 14-M.Roberts to UMASS 8 for 15 yards (9-I.Rodgers).
+4 YD
1 & 8 - ARMY 8
(5:51 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to UMASS 4 for 4 yards (9-I.Rodgers33-M.Ruane).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 4
(4:42 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:04 - 1st) 96-C.Talley extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:00 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 54 yards from ARM 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 40 for 29 yards (47-J.Rhattigan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 40
(4:00 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiley.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MA 40
(4:00 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 40 for no gain (8-J.Bourdeau93-R.Stoddard).
No Gain
3 & 10 - MA 40
(3:51 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
Punt
4 & 10 - MA 40
(3:46 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 33 yards from UMASS 40 to ARM 27 fair catch by 4-A.Miranda.

ARMY Black Knights
- TD (12 plays, 73 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 27
(3:01 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 30 for 3 yards (33-M.Ruane).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 30
(2:55 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to ARM 32 for 2 yards (73-C.Ditommaso).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - ARMY 32
(2:24 - 1st) 5-K.Walker to ARM 36 for 4 yards (33-M.Ruane).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - ARMY 36
(1:43 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 40 for 4 yards (33-M.Ruane).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 40
(1:14 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to UMASS 45 for 15 yards (12-J.Wallace).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 45
(0:37 - 1st) 5-K.Walker to UMASS 31 for 14 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 31
(15:00 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to UMASS 23 for 8 yards (56-C.Mathurin).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - ARMY 23
(14:30 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to UMASS 20 for 3 yards (26-X.Steele55-W.Frederic).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 20
(14:02 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws to UMASS 11 for 9 yards (33-M.Ruane).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - ARMY 11
(13:31 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to UMASS 6 for 5 yards (42-B.Wooden).
+1 YD
1 & 6 - ARMY 6
(12:59 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to UMASS 5 for 1 yard (12-J.Wallace33-M.Ruane).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 5
(12:31 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:53 - 2nd) 96-C.Talley extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Interception (3 plays, 69 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:48 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 64 yards from ARM 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 19 for 18 yards (49-K.Yow).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MA 19
(11:48 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson runs ob at UMASS 22 for 3 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 7 - MA 22
(11:42 - 2nd) 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 20 for -2 yards (97-K.Bonsu).
Int
3 & 9 - MA 20
(11:13 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus INTERCEPTED by 26-R.Velez at UMASS 28. 26-R.Velez to UMASS 12 for 16 yards (19-S.Emilus).

ARMY Black Knights
- TD (2 plays, 12 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 12
(10:36 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to UMASS 3 for 9 yards (21-T.Ingram33-M.Ruane).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - ARMY 3
(10:24 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:36 - 2nd) 96-C.Talley extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (7 plays, 19 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:34 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 64 yards from ARM 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 32 for 31 yards (13-C.Skyers).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MA 32
(9:34 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 35 for 3 yards (97-K.Bonsu93-R.Stoddard).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MA 35
(9:22 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 35 for no gain (49-K.Yow53-A.Smith).
+22 YD
3 & 7 - MA 35
(8:58 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to ARM 43 for 22 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MA 43
(8:26 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 8-D.Wiley. 8-D.Wiley to ARM 45 for -2 yards (2-M.Morrison).
Penalty
2 & 12 - MA 45
(8:10 - 2nd) Penalty on UMASS 78-M.Sullivan False start 5 yards enforced at ARM 45. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 17 - MA 50
(7:32 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
+1 YD
3 & 17 - MA 50
(7:25 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 23-C.Roberson. 23-C.Roberson to ARM 49 for 1 yard (23-E.Riley).
Punt
4 & 16 - MA 49
(7:20 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 29 yards from ARM 49 Downed at the ARM 20.

ARMY Black Knights
- Punt (9 plays, 22 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 20
(6:39 - 2nd) 5-K.Walker to ARM 24 for 4 yards (32-T.LeBeau29-M.Mangram).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 24
(6:32 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 27 for 3 yards (32-T.LeBeau33-M.Ruane).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - ARMY 27
(6:18 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 31 for 4 yards (21-T.Ingram42-B.Wooden).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 31
(5:39 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 35 for 4 yards (33-M.Ruane).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 35
(5:12 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 40 for 5 yards (29-M.Mangram55-W.Frederic).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 40
(4:42 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 42 for 2 yards (55-W.Frederic32-T.LeBeau).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 42
(4:03 - 2nd) 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 42 for no gain (12-J.Wallace29-M.Mangram).
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARMY 42
(3:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws incomplete. Intended for 83-Z.Saum.
No Gain
3 & 10 - ARMY 42
(2:55 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Walker.
Punt
4 & 10 - ARMY 42
(2:49 - 2nd) 46-Z.Harding punts 41 yards from ARM 42 to UMASS 17 fair catch by 9-I.Rodgers.

MA Minutemen
- Downs (5 plays, -8 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - MA 17
(2:43 - 2nd) Penalty on UMASS 78-M.Sullivan False start 5 yards enforced at UMASS 17. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - MA 12
(2:36 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 13 for 1 yard (15-R.Parker).
No Gain
2 & 14 - MA 13
(2:36 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
-4 YD
3 & 14 - MA 13
(2:31 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 9 for -4 yards (15-R.Parker57-J.Covington).
No Gain
4 & 18 - MA 9
(2:28 - 2nd) 17-C.Ogbonna incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiley.

ARMY Black Knights
- TD (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 9 - ARMY 9
(2:22 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to UMASS 6 for 3 yards (73-C.Ditommaso).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 6
(2:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws to UMASS 3 for 3 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - ARMY 3
(1:42 - 2nd) 32-A.Hobbs runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:02 - 2nd) 96-C.Talley extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Halftime (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:56 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 46 yards from ARM 35. 16-J.Johnson to UMASS 32 for 13 yards (10-M.Broughton49-K.Yow).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MA 32
(0:56 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 34 for 2 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
+16 YD
2 & 8 - MA 34
(0:51 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon to UMASS 50 for 16 yards (26-R.Velez).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MA 50
(0:28 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to ARM 48 for 2 yards (57-J.Covington53-A.Smith).
Sack
2 & 8 - MA 48
(0:16 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito sacked at UMASS 48 for -4 yards (11-D.Lynch).

ARMY Black Knights
- Fumble (4 plays, 48 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:11 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia kicks 65 yards from UMASS 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Laws complete to 32-A.Hobbs. 32-A.Hobbs to UMASS 45 for 30 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 45
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Laws to UMASS 36 for 9 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - ARMY 36
(14:27 - 3rd) 40-C.Barnard to UMASS 32 for 4 yards (34-K.Brown42-B.Wooden).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 32
(13:53 - 3rd) 40-C.Barnard to UMASS 27 FUMBLES. 33-M.Ruane to UMASS 27 for no gain.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - MA 27
(13:17 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus. Penalty on ARM 23-E.Riley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UMASS 27. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 42
(13:10 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 6-S.Palmer.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MA 42
(13:04 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
Sack
3 & 10 - MA 42
(12:59 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito sacked at UMASS 35 for -7 yards (57-J.Covington11-D.Lynch).
Punt
4 & 17 - MA 35
(12:54 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 48 yards from UMASS 35 Downed at the ARM 17.

ARMY Black Knights
- TD (1 plays, 83 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
+83 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 17
(12:21 - 3rd) 1-J.Laws runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:10 - 3rd) 96-C.Talley extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:54 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 49 yards from ARM 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 36 for 20 yards (6-C.John).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MA 36
(11:54 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle runs ob at UMASS 43 for 7 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - MA 43
(11:48 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 45 for 2 yards (53-A.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 1 - MA 45
(11:35 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete.
No Gain
4 & 1 - MA 45
(10:56 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 45 for no gain (15-R.Parker).

ARMY Black Knights
- Punt (7 plays, 6 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 45
(10:48 - 3rd) 25-C.Slomka to UMASS 40 for 5 yards (55-W.Frederic32-T.LeBeau).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 40
(10:45 - 3rd) 25-C.Slomka to UMASS 37 for 3 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - ARMY 37
(10:23 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to UMASS 36 for 1 yard (55-W.Frederic42-B.Wooden).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - ARMY 36
(9:54 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to UMASS 34 for 2 yards (20-C.Cherrelus73-C.Ditommaso).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 34
(9:23 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 27-B.Walters.
-5 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 34
(8:51 - 3rd) 27-B.Walters to UMASS 39 for -5 yards (38-T.Davis).
No Gain
3 & 15 - ARMY 39
(8:45 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to UMASS 39 for no gain (21-T.Ingram).
Punt
4 & 15 - ARMY 39
(8:02 - 3rd) 17-Z.Potter punts 24 yards from UMASS 39 Downed at the UMASS 15.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MA 15
(7:26 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 16 for 1 yard (95-N.Cockrill).
-3 YD
2 & 9 - MA 16
(7:17 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 13 for -3 yards (2-M.Morrison).
Sack
3 & 12 - MA 13
(6:48 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito sacked at UMASS 8 for -5 yards (55-E.Patterson).
Punt
4 & 17 - MA 8
(6:15 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 45 yards from UMASS 8. 4-A.Miranda to ARM 40 for -7 yards (38-T.Davis).

ARMY Black Knights
- TD (7 plays, 60 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 40
(5:40 - 3rd) 29-A.Howard to UMASS 40 for 20 yards (44-X.Gonsalves).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 40
(5:30 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to UMASS 36 for 4 yards (56-C.Mathurin33-M.Ruane).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 36
(4:57 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to UMASS 28 for 8 yards (20-C.Cherrelus).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 28
(4:21 - 3rd) 27-B.Walters to UMASS 27 for 1 yard (12-J.Wallace).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 27
(3:48 - 3rd) 16-M.Hancock to UMASS 18 for 9 yards (26-X.Steele).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARMY 18
(3:07 - 3rd) Penalty on UMASS 21-T.Ingram Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at UMASS 18. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 9 - ARMY 9
(2:54 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:40 - 3rd) 96-C.Talley extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Interception (6 plays, 6 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:33 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 53 yards from ARM 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 29 for 17 yards. Penalty on ARM 1-L.Salyers Offside 5 yards enforced at UMASS 29.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MA 34
(2:33 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 49 for 15 yards (23-E.Riley).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MA 49
(2:27 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle to ARM 47 for 4 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - MA 47
(1:59 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to ARM 44 for 3 yards (91-R.Duran56-N.Stokes).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - MA 44
(1:22 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to ARM 43 for 1 yard (56-N.Stokes).
+5 YD
4 & 2 - MA 43
(0:44 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 17-M.Curtis. 17-M.Curtis to ARM 38 for 5 yards.
Int
1 & 10 - MA 38
(0:30 - 3rd) 13-R.West incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-E.Riley at ARM 28. 23-E.Riley to ARM 40 for 12 yards (19-S.Emilus).

ARMY Black Knights
- TD (11 plays, 60 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 40
(0:20 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 46 for 6 yards (20-C.Cherrelus).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 46
(0:05 - 3rd) 13-C.Anderson to UMASS 48 for 6 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 48
(15:00 - 4th) 40-C.Barnard to UMASS 45 for 3 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 45
(14:00 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson to UMASS 36 for 9 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 36
(14:00 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to UMASS 30 for 6 yards (26-X.Steele).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 30
(13:20 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to UMASS 27 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 27
(12:30 - 4th) 40-C.Barnard to UMASS 23 for 4 yards (33-M.Ruane26-X.Steele).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 23
(11:56 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to UMASS 13 for 10 yards (5-D.Lindsey).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 13
(11:17 - 4th) 20-A.Adkins to UMASS 5 for 8 yards (20-C.Cherrelus).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - ARMY 5
(10:45 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to UMASS 2 for 3 yards (33-M.Ruane54-J.Weir).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - ARMY 2
(10:31 - 4th) 40-C.Barnard runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:00 - 4th) 45-D.Cooper extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:55 - 4th) 1-L.Salyers kicks 54 yards from ARM 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 25 for 14 yards (1-F.Voyne).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 25
(9:55 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 25 for no gain (95-N.Cockrill88-N.Smith).
-5 YD
2 & 10 - MA 25
(9:44 - 4th) to UMASS 20 FUMBLES. 13-R.West to UMASS 20 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 15 - MA 20
(9:05 - 4th) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
Punt
4 & 15 - MA 20
(8:21 - 4th) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 50 yards from UMASS 20 Downed at the ARM 30.

ARMY Black Knights
- TD (13 plays, 70 yards, 7:16 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 30
(8:16 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to ARM 36 for 6 yards (38-T.Davis).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 36
(8:05 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 39 for 3 yards (73-C.Ditommaso26-X.Steele).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 39
(7:29 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 42 for 3 yards (38-T.Davis73-C.Ditommaso).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 42
(6:53 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to ARM 47 for 5 yards (26-X.Steele).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 47
(6:15 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to UMASS 50 for 3 yards (5-D.Lindsey26-X.Steele).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - ARMY 50
(5:37 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to UMASS 43 for 7 yards (26-X.Steele).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 43
(4:57 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to UMASS 36 for 7 yards (26-X.Steele).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - ARMY 36
(4:25 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to UMASS 31 for 5 yards (46-C.McCubrey26-X.Steele).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 31
(3:48 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to UMASS 24 for 7 yards (26-X.Steele38-T.Davis).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - ARMY 24
(3:16 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to UMASS 19 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 19
(2:38 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to UMASS 13 for 6 yards (9-I.Rodgers54-J.Weir).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 13
(2:06 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to UMASS 4 for 9 yards (33-M.Ruane9-I.Rodgers).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - ARMY 4
(1:30 - 4th) 7-J.Jones runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:00 - 4th) 45-D.Cooper extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- End of Game (2 plays, 1 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:55 - 4th) 1-L.Salyers kicks 44 yards from ARM 35. 16-J.Johnson to UMASS 31 for 10 yards (34-J.King).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MA 31
(0:55 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 32 for 1 yard (34-J.King).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MA 32
(0:46 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 32 for no gain (88-N.Smith64-T.Komorowski).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:55
45-D.Cooper extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
63
Touchdown 1:00
7-J.Jones runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
70
yds
07:16
pos
7
62
Point After TD 9:55
45-D.Cooper extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
56
Touchdown 10:00
40-C.Barnard runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
60
yds
00:15
pos
7
55
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:33
96-C.Talley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
49
Touchdown 2:40
8-K.Hopkins runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
51
yds
03:00
pos
7
48
Point After TD 11:54
96-C.Talley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
42
Touchdown 12:10
1-J.Laws runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
83
yds
00:11
pos
7
41
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:56
96-C.Talley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 1:02
32-A.Hobbs runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
9
yds
01:20
pos
7
34
Point After TD 9:34
96-C.Talley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 9:36
25-C.Slomka runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
12
yds
01:00
pos
7
27
Point After TD 11:48
96-C.Talley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 11:53
3-S.McCoy runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
73
yds
02:24
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:00
96-C.Talley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 4:04
3-S.McCoy runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
60
yds
05:51
pos
7
13
Point After TD 9:55
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:02
12-A.Brito complete to 85-K.Horn. 85-K.Horn runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
68
yds
01:12
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:14
96-C.Talley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:19
3-S.McCoy runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
52
yds
02:14
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 34
Rushing 2 30
Passing 4 2
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 2-12 7-11
4th Down Conv 1-3 2-2
Total Net Yards 116 546
Total Plays 48 84
Avg Gain 2.4 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 26 498
Rush Attempts 26 78
Avg Rush Yards 1.0 6.4
Net Yards Passing 90 48
Comp. - Att. 9-22 3-6
Yards Per Pass 4.1 8.0
Penalties - Yards 5-44 2-20
Touchdowns 1 9
Rushing TDs 0 9
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 6-40.7 2-32.5
Return Yards 182 20
Punts - Returns 0-0 2--8
Kickoffs - Returns 10-182 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-28
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Massachusetts 1-9 70007
Army West Point 4-6 1421141463
Blaik Field at Michie Stadium West Point, New York
 90 PASS YDS 48
26 RUSH YDS 498
116 TOTAL YDS 546
Massachusetts
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brito 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 75 1 1 85.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 75 1 1 85.0
A. Brito 6/16 75 1 1
R. West 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 24 0 1 60.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 24 0 1 60.3
R. West 3/5 24 0 1
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Ogbonna 0/1 0 0 0
M. Curtis 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
M. Curtis 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Ally 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 26 0
B. Ally 10 26 0 22
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 16 0
C. Roberson 10 16 0 3
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
J. Johnson Jr. 2 5 0 7
A. Brito 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -16 0
A. Brito 3 -16 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Horn 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 56 1
K. Horn 1 56 1 56
Z. Simon 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
Z. Simon 1 16 0 16
S. Emilus 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
S. Emilus 1 15 0 15
B. Dingle 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
B. Dingle 2 11 0 7
M. Curtis 17 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Curtis 1 5 0 5
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Roberson 1 1 0 1
S. Palmer 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Palmer 0 0 0 0
D. Wiley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
D. Wiley 1 -2 0 0
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Johnson Jr. 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Ruane 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-5 0 0.0
M. Ruane 10-5 0.0 0
T. Lebeau 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
T. Lebeau 8-2 0.0 0
X. Steele 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
X. Steele 7-4 0.0 0
C. McCubrey 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. McCubrey 5-0 0.0 0
C. DiTommaso 73 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
C. DiTommaso 4-2 0.0 0
J. Wallace 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Wallace 4-0 0.0 0
C. Cherrelus 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Cherrelus 4-0 0.0 0
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
I. Rodgers 3-1 0.0 0
T. Ingram 21 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Ingram 3-0 0.0 0
M. Mangram 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Mangram 3-2 0.0 0
T. Davis 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Davis 3-1 0.0 0
W. Frederic 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
W. Frederic 3-2 0.0 0
C. Mathurin 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Mathurin 2-0 0.0 0
J. Miller 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Miller 2-1 0.0 0
D. Lindsey 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Lindsey 2-0 0.0 0
B. Wooden 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
B. Wooden 1-3 0.0 0
K. Brown 34 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
X. Gonsalves 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Gonsalves 1-0 0.0 0
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Ogbonna 0-1 0.0 0
J. Weir 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Weir 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Garcia 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Garcia 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 40.7 1
G. Georgopoulos 6 40.7 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
8 19.9 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 19.9 31 0
I. Rodgers 8 19.9 31 0
J. Johnson 16 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 13 0
J. Johnson 2 11.5 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Army West Point
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Laws 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 48 0 0 140.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 48 0 0 140.6
J. Laws 3/5 48 0 0
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
K. Hopkins Jr. 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Laws 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 140 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 140 1
J. Laws 8 140 1 83
J. Buchanan 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 63 0
J. Buchanan 12 63 0 10
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 60 0
K. Walker 7 60 0 24
S. McCoy 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 52 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 52 3
S. McCoy 14 52 3 10
C. Slomka 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 42 1
C. Slomka 9 42 1 9
Je. Jones 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 35 1
Je. Jones 6 35 1 7
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 30 1
K. Hopkins Jr. 7 30 1 9
A. Howard 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
A. Howard 1 20 0 20
C. Barnard 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 1
C. Barnard 5 18 1 4
C. Anderson 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
C. Anderson 2 15 0 9
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 1
A. Hobbs IV 3 10 1 7
M. Hancock 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Hancock 1 9 0 9
A. Adkins 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Adkins 1 8 0 8
B. Walters 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
B. Walters 2 -4 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
A. Hobbs IV 1 30 0 30
M. Roberts 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
M. Roberts 1 15 0 15
B. Walters 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Walters 1 3 0 3
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Walker 0 0 0 0
Z. Saum 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Z. Saum 0 0 0 0
A. Smith 53 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Smith 0 0 0 0
C. Dooley 17 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Dooley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Parker 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Parker 3-0 0.0 0
E. Patterson 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
E. Patterson 2-1 1.0 0
A. Smith 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
A. Smith 2-3 0.0 0
M. Morrison 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Morrison 2-0 0.0 0
K. Bonsu 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Bonsu 2-0 0.0 0
E. Riley 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
E. Riley 2-0 0.0 1
N. Cockrill 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Cockrill 2-0 0.0 0
J. Covington 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
J. Covington 2-2 0.5 0
C. Cunningham Jr. 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Cunningham Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. McClinton 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McClinton 1-0 0.0 0
J. King 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. King 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lynch 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
D. Lynch 1-1 1.5 0
R. Duran III 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Duran III 1-0 0.0 0
R. Velez 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
R. Velez 1-0 0.0 1
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bourdeau 1-0 0.0 0
N. Stokes 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Stokes 1-1 0.0 0
N. Smith 88 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Smith 1-1 0.0 0
K. Yow 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Yow 1-0 0.0 0
T. Komorowski 64 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Komorowski 0-1 0.0 0
R. Stoddard 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. Stoddard 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Cooper 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
D. Cooper 0/0 0 2/2 2
C. Talley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
C. Talley 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Potter 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 24.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 24.0 1
Z. Potter 1 24.0 1 24
Z. Harding 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 1
Z. Harding 1 41.0 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Miranda 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -4.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -4.0 0 0
A. Miranda 2 -4.0 0 0
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -7.0 -7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -7.0 0 0
K. Walker 1 -7.0 -7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MA 12 1:25 3 0 Punt
11:14 MA 32 1:12 4 68 TD
4:00 MA 40 0:14 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:48 MA 19 0:35 3 69 INT
9:34 MA 32 2:14 7 19 Punt
2:43 MA 17 0:15 5 -8 Downs
0:56 MA 32 0:40 4 16 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:17 MA 27 0:23 4 8 Punt
11:54 MA 36 0:58 4 9 Downs
7:26 MA 15 1:11 3 -7 Punt
2:33 MA 34 2:03 6 6 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:55 MA 25 1:34 3 -5 Punt
0:55 MA 31 0:09 2 1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 ARMY 48 2:14 5 52 TD
9:55 ARMY 25 5:51 11 60 TD
3:01 ARMY 27 2:24 12 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:36 MA 12 1:00 2 12 TD
6:39 ARMY 20 3:50 9 22 Punt
2:22 MA 9 1:20 3 9 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:11 ARMY 25 0:00 4 48 Fumble
12:21 ARMY 17 0:11 1 83 TD
10:48 MA 45 2:46 7 6 Punt
5:40 ARMY 40 3:00 7 60 TD
0:20 ARMY 40 0:15 11 60 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:16 ARMY 30 7:16 13 70 TD
