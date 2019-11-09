|
McCoy scores 3 times, Army beats UMass 63-7 to snap skid
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Sandon McCoy scored three touchdowns on short runs, Jabari Laws rushed for 140 yards and another score, and Army's triple option overwhelmed UMass 63-7 on Saturday as the Black Knights snapped a five-game losing streak.
Army (4-6) was coming off a tough 17-13 loss at service academy rival Air Force, unable to score twice within the shadow of the goal line - on the first drive of the game and in the final seconds. That was quickly forgotten after the Black Knights recovered from an early gaffe against UMass (1-9), whose only victory came against winless Akron in late September.
The Minutemen own the worst scoring defense in the nation and Army took advantage, reeling off four straight touchdowns to gain a 35-7 halftime lead. The Black Knights finished with a season-high 498 yards rushing. UMass entered the game allowing 52 points per game, 54.9 in their eight losses.
Army held the ball for 20:22 in the opening half and outgained the Minutemen 228-106. Subtract tight end Kyle Horn's 56-yard touchdown catch for the Minutemen, and they netted just 50 yards offensively on 26 plays in the first two quarters. UMass has been outscored 347-134 this season in the first half.
McCoy scored twice in the opening quarter on a pair of 4-yard runs and added a 5-yard scoring run early in the second to stake Army to a 21-7 lead.
Connor Slomka and Artice Hobbs IV each scored from the 3 in the second quarter, Slomka after an interception and Hobbs after a fourth-down pass on a fake punt by the Minutemen failed. Slomka's tally came after UMass quarterback Andrew Brito was pressured heavily by Army nose tackle Kwabena Bonsu and Ryan Velez intercepted his off-balance pass near the UMass 30 and returned it 16 yards.
TRICKERY WORKS
UMass executed a flea-flicker to perfection with a pair of laterals in the first quarter that caught the Army defense off-guard, with Brito hitting the 6-foot-5 Horn in the middle of the field with no defenders even close, and he rumbled in for an easy score that tied the game at 7-all.
TRICKERY BACKFIRES
Trailing 28-7 late in the second quarter, UMass coach Walt Bell gambled again, this time on fourth down from the UMass 9-yard line, and only a bad pass prevented it from succeeding. Backup quarterback Michael Curtis took the snap and freshman wide receiver Dariyan Wiley was open over the middle, but the throw at the 25-yard line was just off his fingertips. It would have been his first college catch.
RETURN MAN
UMass senior cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was averaging 27.1 on 36 kickoff returns, the most in the nation, and his 974 yards on kickoff returns were more than any other team in the nation. He finished the game with nine kickoff returns for 172 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
UMass: The Minutemen will be challenged to win again in their final two games. Their offense managed just 125 yards on 48 plays.
Army: Laws got the start and played well, scoring on an 83-yard run in the third quarter. He was relieved by senior Kelvin Hopkins Jr., who scored on a 9-yard run late in the third and gave way to Christian Anderson in the fourth. The Black Knights can still achieve the six victories needed to qualify for the postseason but have obstacles ahead with a road game at Hawaii and the traditional season finale against archrival Navy, which was ranked No. 25 this week.
UP NEXT
UMass travels to play Big Ten foe Northwestern next Saturday.
Army hosts Championship Subdivision foe VMI next Saturday, its second game against an FCS team this season.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 52 yards from ARM 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 22 for 9 yards (10-M.Broughton). Penalty on UMASS 47-D.Ross Holding 10 yards enforced at UMASS 22.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 12(15:00 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 14 for 2 yards (53-A.Smith55-E.Patterson).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MA 14(15:45 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 12 for -2 yards (57-J.Covington).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MA 12(14:23 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 6-S.Palmer.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MA 12(13:35 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 39 yards from UMASS 12. 4-A.Miranda to ARM 48 for -1 yard (9-I.Rodgers).
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (5 plays, 52 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(13:33 - 1st) 5-K.Walker to UMASS 40 for 12 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 40(13:21 - 1st) 5-K.Walker to UMASS 16 for 24 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 16(12:59 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to UMASS 14 for 2 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 14(2:22 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to UMASS 4 for 10 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - ARMY 4(11:48 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:19 - 1st) 96-C.Talley extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- TD (4 plays, 68 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:14 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 54 yards from ARM 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 32 for 21 yards (28-J.Moore47-J.Rhattigan).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 32(11:14 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 32(11:07 - 1st) 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 39 for 7 yards (7-J.McClinton53-A.Smith).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - MA 39(11:01 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 44 for 5 yards (55-E.Patterson).
|
+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 44(10:30 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 85-K.Horn. 85-K.Horn runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:02 - 1st) 37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (11 plays, 60 yards, 5:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:55 - 1st) 37-C.Garcia kicks 40 yards from UMASS 35 to ARM 25 fair catch by 27-B.Walters.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(9:55 - 1st) 5-K.Walker to ARM 26 for 1 yard (29-M.Mangram2-J.Miller).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 26(9:55 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to ARM 36 for 10 yards (2-J.Miller).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 36(9:19 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 39 for 3 yards (73-C.Ditommaso17-C.Ogbonna).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 39(8:48 - 1st) 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 46 for 7 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 46(8:11 - 1st) Penalty on UMASS 2-J.Miller Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARM 46.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 39(8:11 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to UMASS 36 for 3 yards (2-J.Miller).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 36(8:11 - 1st) 1-J.Laws complete to 27-B.Walters. 27-B.Walters to UMASS 33 for 3 yards (29-M.Mangram).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 33(7:35 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to UMASS 24 for 9 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 24(6:59 - 1st) 5-K.Walker to UMASS 23 for 1 yard (33-M.Ruane).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 23(6:20 - 1st) 1-J.Laws complete to 14-M.Roberts. 14-M.Roberts to UMASS 8 for 15 yards (9-I.Rodgers).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARMY 8(5:51 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to UMASS 4 for 4 yards (9-I.Rodgers33-M.Ruane).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 4(4:42 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:04 - 1st) 96-C.Talley extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:00 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 54 yards from ARM 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 40 for 29 yards (47-J.Rhattigan).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 40(4:00 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiley.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MA 40(4:00 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 40 for no gain (8-J.Bourdeau93-R.Stoddard).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MA 40(3:51 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MA 40(3:46 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 33 yards from UMASS 40 to ARM 27 fair catch by 4-A.Miranda.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (12 plays, 73 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 27(3:01 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 30 for 3 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 30(2:55 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to ARM 32 for 2 yards (73-C.Ditommaso).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 32(2:24 - 1st) 5-K.Walker to ARM 36 for 4 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARMY 36(1:43 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 40 for 4 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 40(1:14 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to UMASS 45 for 15 yards (12-J.Wallace).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(0:37 - 1st) 5-K.Walker to UMASS 31 for 14 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 31(15:00 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to UMASS 23 for 8 yards (56-C.Mathurin).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARMY 23(14:30 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to UMASS 20 for 3 yards (26-X.Steele55-W.Frederic).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(14:02 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws to UMASS 11 for 9 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARMY 11(13:31 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to UMASS 6 for 5 yards (42-B.Wooden).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - ARMY 6(12:59 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to UMASS 5 for 1 yard (12-J.Wallace33-M.Ruane).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARMY 5(12:31 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:53 - 2nd) 96-C.Talley extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- Interception (3 plays, 69 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:48 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 64 yards from ARM 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 19 for 18 yards (49-K.Yow).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 19(11:48 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson runs ob at UMASS 22 for 3 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MA 22(11:42 - 2nd) 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 20 for -2 yards (97-K.Bonsu).
|
Int
|
3 & 9 - MA 20(11:13 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus INTERCEPTED by 26-R.Velez at UMASS 28. 26-R.Velez to UMASS 12 for 16 yards (19-S.Emilus).
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (2 plays, 12 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 12(10:36 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to UMASS 3 for 9 yards (21-T.Ingram33-M.Ruane).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARMY 3(10:24 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:36 - 2nd) 96-C.Talley extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (7 plays, 19 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:34 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 64 yards from ARM 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 32 for 31 yards (13-C.Skyers).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 32(9:34 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 35 for 3 yards (97-K.Bonsu93-R.Stoddard).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MA 35(9:22 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 35 for no gain (49-K.Yow53-A.Smith).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 7 - MA 35(8:58 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to ARM 43 for 22 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 43(8:26 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 8-D.Wiley. 8-D.Wiley to ARM 45 for -2 yards (2-M.Morrison).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - MA 45(8:10 - 2nd) Penalty on UMASS 78-M.Sullivan False start 5 yards enforced at ARM 45. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - MA 50(7:32 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 17 - MA 50(7:25 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 23-C.Roberson. 23-C.Roberson to ARM 49 for 1 yard (23-E.Riley).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - MA 49(7:20 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 29 yards from ARM 49 Downed at the ARM 20.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (9 plays, 22 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(6:39 - 2nd) 5-K.Walker to ARM 24 for 4 yards (32-T.LeBeau29-M.Mangram).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 24(6:32 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 27 for 3 yards (32-T.LeBeau33-M.Ruane).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 27(6:18 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 31 for 4 yards (21-T.Ingram42-B.Wooden).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 31(5:39 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 35 for 4 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 35(5:12 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 40 for 5 yards (29-M.Mangram55-W.Frederic).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 40(4:42 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 42 for 2 yards (55-W.Frederic32-T.LeBeau).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 42(4:03 - 2nd) 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 42 for no gain (12-J.Wallace29-M.Mangram).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 42(3:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws incomplete. Intended for 83-Z.Saum.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARMY 42(2:55 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Walker.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARMY 42(2:49 - 2nd) 46-Z.Harding punts 41 yards from ARM 42 to UMASS 17 fair catch by 9-I.Rodgers.
MA
Minutemen
- Downs (5 plays, -8 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MA 17(2:43 - 2nd) Penalty on UMASS 78-M.Sullivan False start 5 yards enforced at UMASS 17. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - MA 12(2:36 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 13 for 1 yard (15-R.Parker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - MA 13(2:36 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 14 - MA 13(2:31 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 9 for -4 yards (15-R.Parker57-J.Covington).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 18 - MA 9(2:28 - 2nd) 17-C.Ogbonna incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiley.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - ARMY 9(2:22 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to UMASS 6 for 3 yards (73-C.Ditommaso).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 6(2:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws to UMASS 3 for 3 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 3(1:42 - 2nd) 32-A.Hobbs runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:02 - 2nd) 96-C.Talley extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- Halftime (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:56 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 46 yards from ARM 35. 16-J.Johnson to UMASS 32 for 13 yards (10-M.Broughton49-K.Yow).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 32(0:56 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 34 for 2 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - MA 34(0:51 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon to UMASS 50 for 16 yards (26-R.Velez).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 50(0:28 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to ARM 48 for 2 yards (57-J.Covington53-A.Smith).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - MA 48(0:16 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito sacked at UMASS 48 for -4 yards (11-D.Lynch).
ARMY
Black Knights
- Fumble (4 plays, 48 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:11 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia kicks 65 yards from UMASS 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Laws complete to 32-A.Hobbs. 32-A.Hobbs to UMASS 45 for 30 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Laws to UMASS 36 for 9 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARMY 36(14:27 - 3rd) 40-C.Barnard to UMASS 32 for 4 yards (34-K.Brown42-B.Wooden).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 32(13:53 - 3rd) 40-C.Barnard to UMASS 27 FUMBLES. 33-M.Ruane to UMASS 27 for no gain.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MA 27(13:17 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus. Penalty on ARM 23-E.Riley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UMASS 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 42(13:10 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 6-S.Palmer.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MA 42(13:04 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - MA 42(12:59 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito sacked at UMASS 35 for -7 yards (57-J.Covington11-D.Lynch).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - MA 35(12:54 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 48 yards from UMASS 35 Downed at the ARM 17.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (1 plays, 83 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+83 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 17(12:21 - 3rd) 1-J.Laws runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:10 - 3rd) 96-C.Talley extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:54 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 49 yards from ARM 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 36 for 20 yards (6-C.John).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 36(11:54 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle runs ob at UMASS 43 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MA 43(11:48 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 45 for 2 yards (53-A.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MA 45(11:35 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MA 45(10:56 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 45 for no gain (15-R.Parker).
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (7 plays, 6 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(10:48 - 3rd) 25-C.Slomka to UMASS 40 for 5 yards (55-W.Frederic32-T.LeBeau).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARMY 40(10:45 - 3rd) 25-C.Slomka to UMASS 37 for 3 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARMY 37(10:23 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to UMASS 36 for 1 yard (55-W.Frederic42-B.Wooden).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARMY 36(9:54 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to UMASS 34 for 2 yards (20-C.Cherrelus73-C.Ditommaso).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 34(9:23 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 27-B.Walters.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 34(8:51 - 3rd) 27-B.Walters to UMASS 39 for -5 yards (38-T.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - ARMY 39(8:45 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to UMASS 39 for no gain (21-T.Ingram).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - ARMY 39(8:02 - 3rd) 17-Z.Potter punts 24 yards from UMASS 39 Downed at the UMASS 15.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 15(7:26 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 16 for 1 yard (95-N.Cockrill).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - MA 16(7:17 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 13 for -3 yards (2-M.Morrison).
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - MA 13(6:48 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito sacked at UMASS 8 for -5 yards (55-E.Patterson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - MA 8(6:15 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 45 yards from UMASS 8. 4-A.Miranda to ARM 40 for -7 yards (38-T.Davis).
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (7 plays, 60 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 40(5:40 - 3rd) 29-A.Howard to UMASS 40 for 20 yards (44-X.Gonsalves).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 40(5:30 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to UMASS 36 for 4 yards (56-C.Mathurin33-M.Ruane).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 36(4:57 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to UMASS 28 for 8 yards (20-C.Cherrelus).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 28(4:21 - 3rd) 27-B.Walters to UMASS 27 for 1 yard (12-J.Wallace).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 27(3:48 - 3rd) 16-M.Hancock to UMASS 18 for 9 yards (26-X.Steele).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 18(3:07 - 3rd) Penalty on UMASS 21-T.Ingram Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at UMASS 18. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - ARMY 9(2:54 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:40 - 3rd) 96-C.Talley extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- Interception (6 plays, 6 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:33 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 53 yards from ARM 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 29 for 17 yards. Penalty on ARM 1-L.Salyers Offside 5 yards enforced at UMASS 29.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 34(2:33 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 49 for 15 yards (23-E.Riley).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 49(2:27 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle to ARM 47 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MA 47(1:59 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to ARM 44 for 3 yards (91-R.Duran56-N.Stokes).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - MA 44(1:22 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to ARM 43 for 1 yard (56-N.Stokes).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - MA 43(0:44 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 17-M.Curtis. 17-M.Curtis to ARM 38 for 5 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - MA 38(0:30 - 3rd) 13-R.West incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-E.Riley at ARM 28. 23-E.Riley to ARM 40 for 12 yards (19-S.Emilus).
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (11 plays, 60 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 40(0:20 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 46 for 6 yards (20-C.Cherrelus).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 46(0:05 - 3rd) 13-C.Anderson to UMASS 48 for 6 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(15:00 - 4th) 40-C.Barnard to UMASS 45 for 3 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 45(14:00 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson to UMASS 36 for 9 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 36(14:00 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to UMASS 30 for 6 yards (26-X.Steele).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 30(13:20 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to UMASS 27 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 27(12:30 - 4th) 40-C.Barnard to UMASS 23 for 4 yards (33-M.Ruane26-X.Steele).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 23(11:56 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to UMASS 13 for 10 yards (5-D.Lindsey).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 13(11:17 - 4th) 20-A.Adkins to UMASS 5 for 8 yards (20-C.Cherrelus).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARMY 5(10:45 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to UMASS 2 for 3 yards (33-M.Ruane54-J.Weir).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - ARMY 2(10:31 - 4th) 40-C.Barnard runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:00 - 4th) 45-D.Cooper extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:55 - 4th) 1-L.Salyers kicks 54 yards from ARM 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 25 for 14 yards (1-F.Voyne).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 25(9:55 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 25 for no gain (95-N.Cockrill88-N.Smith).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 25(9:44 - 4th) to UMASS 20 FUMBLES. 13-R.West to UMASS 20 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - MA 20(9:05 - 4th) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - MA 20(8:21 - 4th) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 50 yards from UMASS 20 Downed at the ARM 30.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (13 plays, 70 yards, 7:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 30(8:16 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to ARM 36 for 6 yards (38-T.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 36(8:05 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 39 for 3 yards (73-C.Ditommaso26-X.Steele).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 39(7:29 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 42 for 3 yards (38-T.Davis73-C.Ditommaso).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 42(6:53 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to ARM 47 for 5 yards (26-X.Steele).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARMY 47(6:15 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to UMASS 50 for 3 yards (5-D.Lindsey26-X.Steele).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARMY 50(5:37 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to UMASS 43 for 7 yards (26-X.Steele).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 43(4:57 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to UMASS 36 for 7 yards (26-X.Steele).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARMY 36(4:25 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to UMASS 31 for 5 yards (46-C.McCubrey26-X.Steele).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 31(3:48 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to UMASS 24 for 7 yards (26-X.Steele38-T.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARMY 24(3:16 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to UMASS 19 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 19(2:38 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to UMASS 13 for 6 yards (9-I.Rodgers54-J.Weir).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 13(2:06 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to UMASS 4 for 9 yards (33-M.Ruane9-I.Rodgers).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - ARMY 4(1:30 - 4th) 7-J.Jones runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:00 - 4th) 45-D.Cooper extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- End of Game (2 plays, 1 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:55 - 4th) 1-L.Salyers kicks 44 yards from ARM 35. 16-J.Johnson to UMASS 31 for 10 yards (34-J.King).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 31(0:55 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 32 for 1 yard (34-J.King).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MA 32(0:46 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 32 for no gain (88-N.Smith64-T.Komorowski).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|34
|Rushing
|2
|30
|Passing
|4
|2
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|116
|546
|Total Plays
|48
|84
|Avg Gain
|2.4
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|26
|498
|Rush Attempts
|26
|78
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|6.4
|Net Yards Passing
|90
|48
|Comp. - Att.
|9-22
|3-6
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-44
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|9
|Rushing TDs
|0
|9
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.7
|2-32.5
|Return Yards
|182
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2--8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|10-182
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-28
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|90
|PASS YDS
|48
|
|
|26
|RUSH YDS
|498
|
|
|116
|TOTAL YDS
|546
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Brito 12 QB
|A. Brito
|6/16
|75
|1
|1
|
R. West 13 QB
|R. West
|3/5
|24
|0
|1
|
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
|C. Ogbonna
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Curtis 17 QB
|M. Curtis
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ally 22 RB
|B. Ally
|10
|26
|0
|22
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|10
|16
|0
|3
|
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|2
|5
|0
|7
|
A. Brito 12 QB
|A. Brito
|3
|-16
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Horn 85 TE
|K. Horn
|1
|56
|1
|56
|
Z. Simon 11 WR
|Z. Simon
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
S. Emilus 19 WR
|S. Emilus
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Dingle 4 WR
|B. Dingle
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
M. Curtis 17 QB
|M. Curtis
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Palmer 6 WR
|S. Palmer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Wiley 8 WR
|D. Wiley
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Ruane 33 LB
|M. Ruane
|10-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lebeau 32 LB
|T. Lebeau
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Steele 26 LB
|X. Steele
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCubrey 46 LB
|C. McCubrey
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. DiTommaso 73 DL
|C. DiTommaso
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 12 CB
|J. Wallace
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cherrelus 20 LB
|C. Cherrelus
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingram 21 DL
|T. Ingram
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mangram 29 S
|M. Mangram
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 38 S
|T. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Frederic 55 DL
|W. Frederic
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mathurin 56 DL
|C. Mathurin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 2 LB
|J. Miller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lindsey 5 CB
|D. Lindsey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wooden 42 DL
|B. Wooden
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 34 RB
|K. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Gonsalves 44 DL
|X. Gonsalves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
|C. Ogbonna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weir 54 DL
|J. Weir
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Garcia 37 K
|C. Garcia
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|6
|40.7
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|8
|19.9
|31
|0
|
J. Johnson 16 TE
|J. Johnson
|2
|11.5
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Laws 1 QB
|J. Laws
|3/5
|48
|0
|0
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Laws 1 QB
|J. Laws
|8
|140
|1
|83
|
J. Buchanan 33 RB
|J. Buchanan
|12
|63
|0
|10
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|7
|60
|0
|24
|
S. McCoy 3 RB
|S. McCoy
|14
|52
|3
|10
|
C. Slomka 25 RB
|C. Slomka
|9
|42
|1
|9
|
Je. Jones 7 QB
|Je. Jones
|6
|35
|1
|7
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|7
|30
|1
|9
|
A. Howard 29 RB
|A. Howard
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
C. Barnard 40 RB
|C. Barnard
|5
|18
|1
|4
|
C. Anderson 13 QB
|C. Anderson
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|3
|10
|1
|7
|
M. Hancock 16 RB
|M. Hancock
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Adkins 20 RB
|A. Adkins
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Walters 27 RB
|B. Walters
|2
|-4
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
M. Roberts 14 WR
|M. Roberts
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Walters 27 RB
|B. Walters
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Saum 83 TE
|Z. Saum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 53 LB
|A. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Dooley 17 RB
|C. Dooley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Parker 15 LB
|R. Parker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Patterson 55 DL
|E. Patterson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Smith 53 LB
|A. Smith
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morrison 2 DB
|M. Morrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bonsu 97 DL
|K. Bonsu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Riley 23 DB
|E. Riley
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Cockrill 95 DL
|N. Cockrill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Covington 57 DL
|J. Covington
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Cunningham Jr. 22 DB
|C. Cunningham Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClinton 7 DB
|J. McClinton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 34 LB
|J. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lynch 11 LB
|D. Lynch
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
R. Duran III 91 DL
|R. Duran III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Velez 26 DB
|R. Velez
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
|J. Bourdeau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stokes 56 DL
|N. Stokes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 88 LB
|N. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Yow 49 LB
|K. Yow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Komorowski 64 DL
|T. Komorowski
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stoddard 93 DL
|R. Stoddard
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Potter 17 P
|Z. Potter
|1
|24.0
|1
|24
|
Z. Harding 46 P
|Z. Harding
|1
|41.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Miranda 4 DB
|A. Miranda
|2
|-4.0
|0
|0
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|1
|-7.0
|-7
|0
