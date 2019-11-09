|
|
|FIU
|FAU
Davidson's 3 TDs help FAU beat FIU 37-7
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Freshman Malcolm Davidson had 144 yards rushing and a season-high three touchdowns on 17 carries and Florida Atlantic beat Florida International 37-7 on Saturday night.
Chris Robison was 22-of-37 passing for 298 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Bryant, and Deangelo Antoine had nine receptions for 125 yards for FAU.
The Owls (7-3, 5-1 Conference USA) forced FIU to go three-and-out on the first possession of the game and then Davidson capped a 12-play, 80-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run and Vladimir Rivas made a 32-yard field goal early in the second quarter to make it 10-0. On the next play from scrimmage, Napoleon Maxwell scored on a 75-yard run but FAU scored 27 unanswered points.
Tony Gaiter IV had seven receptions for 94 yards for the Panthers (5-5, 3-4).
FAU, which had 579 total yards and 30 first downs, has won three games in a row and seven of its last eight.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 40 yards from FAU 35 to FIU 25 fair catch by 24-D.Price.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 30 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - FIU 30(15:00 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 34 for 4 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FIU 34(14:43 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 32 for -2 yards (42-W.Davis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - FIU 32(14:26 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 68 yards from FIU 32 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
FAU
Owls
- TD (13 plays, 80 yards, 5:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 20(13:49 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 23 for 3 yards (4-I.Brown3-S.Lewis).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 23(13:37 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to FAU 26 for 3 yards (4-I.Brown).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - FAU 26(13:16 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 8-C.Mason. 8-C.Mason to FAU 37 for 11 yards (4-I.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 37(12:47 - 1st) 2-C.Robison to FAU 38 for 1 yard (35-R.Dames).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 38(12:13 - 1st) 8-C.Mason to FAU 46 for 8 yards (35-R.Dames).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - FAU 46(11:49 - 1st) 8-C.Mason to FIU 49 for 5 yards (47-C.Whittaker).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 49(11:32 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FIU 47 for 2 yards (35-R.Dames).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 47(11:00 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FIU 45 for 2 yards (59-J.Gates).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - FAU 45(10:42 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FIU 42 for 3 yards (6-A.Jean-Baptiste90-N.Curtis).
|
+31 YD
|
4 & 3 - FAU 42(10:06 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FIU 11 for 31 yards (35-R.Dames).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 11(9:38 - 1st) Team penalty on FAU False start 5 yards enforced at FIU 11. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - FAU 16(9:13 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FIU 10 for 6 yards (59-J.Gates95-A.Tarver).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 10(9:06 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:48 - 1st) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
FIU
Panthers
- Downs (10 plays, 12 yards, 4:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:43 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 40 yards from FAU 35 to FIU 25 fair catch by 15-A.Maloney.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(8:43 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 27 for 2 yards (5-A.Ross11-R.Ellis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - FIU 27(8:43 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 23-N.Maxwell. 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 28 for 1 yard (27-D.Brown).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - FIU 28(8:03 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to FIU 35 for 7 yards (23-J.Pierre).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 35(7:26 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 34 for -1 yard (5-A.Ross7-R.Smith).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - FIU 34(6:46 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to FIU 44 for 10 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - FIU 44(5:58 - 1st) 7-K.Wiggins to FIU 45 for 1 yard (27-D.Brown36-A.Leroy).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 45(5:35 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 88-S.Palmer. 88-S.Palmer to FAU 49 for 6 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - FIU 49(5:01 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to FAU 47 for 2 yards (54-H.Barnwell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - FIU 47(4:45 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney.
|
-16 YD
|
4 & 2 - FIU 47(4:01 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly to FIU 37 FUMBLES. 39-T.Heatherly to FIU 37 for no gain.
FAU
Owls
- Downs (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 37(3:55 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FIU 36 for 1 yard (95-A.Tarver3-S.Lewis).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 36(3:49 - 1st) 2-C.Robison to FIU 37 for -1 yard (35-R.Dames).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - FAU 37(3:23 - 1st) 8-C.Mason to FIU 33 for 4 yards (93-T.Tart).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - FAU 33(2:49 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 34(2:02 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 35 for 1 yard (13-L.McCarthy7-R.Smith).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - FIU 35(1:56 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 32 for -3 yards (26-C.Tooley).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - FIU 32(1:32 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - FIU 32(0:48 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 39 yards from FIU 32 to FAU 29 fair catch by 87-D.Cousart.
FAU
Owls
- FG (8 plays, 56 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 29(0:45 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to FIU 48 for 23 yards (36-D.Hall).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 48(0:36 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FIU 31 for 17 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 31(0:21 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to FIU 15 for 16 yards (35-R.Dames).
|
-10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 15(15:00 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison to FIU 25 FUMBLES. 2-C.Robison to FIU 25 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - FAU 25(14:40 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 20 - FAU 25(14:10 - 2nd) Penalty on FIU 94-K.Oliver Offside 5 yards enforced at FIU 25. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 15 - FAU 20(14:02 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison. Penalty on FIU 43-N.White Offside 5 yards enforced at FIU 20. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FAU 15(14:02 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - FAU 15(13:55 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (8 plays, 37 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:34 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(13:34 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 34 for 9 yards (34-C.Irving).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - FAU 34(13:34 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 36 for 2 yards (47-C.Whittaker).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 36(13:06 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison to FAU 42 for 6 yards (38-R.Dames).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - FAU 42(12:43 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FIU 48 for 10 yards (10-O.Cushion III).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 48(12:19 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 48(12:02 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FIU 47 for 1 yard (59-J.Gates90-N.Curtis).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - FAU 47(11:53 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to FIU 38 for 9 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver35-R.Dames). Team penalty on FAU Illegal use of hands offsetting. Team penalty on FIU 12 players offsetting.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FAU 47(11:35 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 84-A.Bryant.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - FAU 47(11:20 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 47 yards from FIU 47 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 20(10:59 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 20(10:46 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 21 for 1 yard (11-R.Ellis45-T.Bonner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FIU 21(10:40 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - FIU 21(9:59 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 45 yards from FIU 21 to the FAU 34 downed by 87-K.Williams.
FAU
Owls
- FG (10 plays, 56 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 34(9:52 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 34(9:43 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to FAU 46 for 12 yards (35-R.Dames36-D.Hall).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 46(9:38 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to FIU 39 for 15 yards (7-J.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 39(9:04 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 39(8:40 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 10 - FAU 39(8:33 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 8-C.Mason. 8-C.Mason to FIU 13 for 26 yards (38-R.Dames).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 13(8:28 - 2nd) 8-C.Mason to FIU 10 for 3 yards (98-J.Woods).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - FAU 10(8:08 - 2nd) Penalty on FAU 85-J.Mitchell False start 5 yards enforced at FIU 10. No Play.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 12 - FAU 15(7:38 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti to FIU 19 for -4 yards (47-C.Whittaker).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 16 - FAU 19(7:27 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FIU 10 for 9 yards (59-J.Gates).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - FAU 10(6:47 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
FIU
Panthers
- Interception (15 plays, 2 yards, 5:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:12 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 62 yards from FAU 35 out of bounds at the FIU 3.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 35(6:10 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 35 for no gain (7-R.Smith).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 35(6:10 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 48 for 13 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 48(5:38 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 49 for 1 yard (5-A.Ross54-H.Barnwell).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - FIU 49(5:04 - 2nd) 6-N.Jefferson to FAU 49 for 2 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - FIU 49(4:22 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FAU 36 for 13 yards (35-J.Helm).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 36(3:45 - 2nd) 7-K.Wiggins to FAU 32 for 4 yards (23-J.Pierre).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - FIU 32(3:04 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FAU 28 for 4 yards (5-A.Ross54-H.Barnwell).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - FIU 28(2:40 - 2nd) 7-K.Wiggins to FAU 27 for 1 yard (54-H.Barnwell).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - FIU 27(2:18 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell to FAU 24 for 3 yards (42-W.Davis).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 24(1:36 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 88-S.Palmer. 88-S.Palmer to FAU 13 for 11 yards (27-D.Brown5-A.Ross).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 13(1:03 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FIU 13(0:55 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FAU 13 for no gain. Penalty on FIU 77-D.Demery Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 13.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - FIU 23(0:50 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 20 - FIU 23(0:45 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to FAU 21 for 2 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
Int
|
4 & 18 - FIU 21(0:38 - 2nd) 96-A.Hallman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-M.Dotson at FAU 26. 15-M.Dotson to FAU 37 for 11 yards (84-D.O'Meara).
FAU
Owls
- Halftime (4 plays, 12 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - FAU 37(0:32 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison sacked at FAU 26 for -11 yards (6-A.Jean-Baptiste).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 21 - FAU 26(0:24 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 21 - FAU 26(0:18 - 2nd) 8-C.Mason to FAU 49 for 23 yards (38-R.Dames).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 49(0:14 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
FAU
Owls
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:06 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 17-D.Antoine to FAU 31 for 6 yards (3-S.Lewis).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - FAU 31(15:00 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 37 for 6 yards (95-A.Tarver).
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 37(14:39 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FIU 18 for 45 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 18(14:06 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to FIU 16 for 2 yards (59-J.Gates).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 16(13:34 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to FIU 12 for 4 yards (3-S.Lewis).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - FAU 12(13:02 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell. Penalty on FIU 75-R.Colson Offside 5 yards enforced at FIU 12. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - FAU 7(12:37 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to FIU 5 for 2 yards (3-S.Lewis47-C.Whittaker).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 5(12:31 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(12:03 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to FIU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
FIU
Panthers
- Fumble (3 plays, 10 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:53 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 59 yards from FAU 35. 15-A.Maloney to FIU 6 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 6(11:53 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 8 for 2 yards (5-A.Ross36-A.Leroy).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - FIU 8(11:53 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 10 for 2 yards (7-R.Smith36-A.Leroy).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - FIU 10(11:21 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 18 FUMBLES (26-C.Tooley). 91-N.Jefferson to FIU 16 for no gain.
FAU
Owls
- TD (4 plays, 31 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 16(10:36 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FIU 6 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - FAU 6(10:26 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - FAU 6(10:08 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:02 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(9:55 - 3rd) Penalty on FIU 93-T.Tart Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FAU 35. No Play.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:55 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 31 yards from FAU 50. 5-D.Townsend to FIU 21 for 2 yards (30-A.Adams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 21(9:55 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 24 for 3 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - FIU 24(9:55 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 41 for 17 yards (54-H.Barnwell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 41(9:13 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 41(8:52 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 24-D.Price. 24-D.Price to FIU 46 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FIU 46(8:45 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 23-N.Maxwell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - FIU 46(7:59 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 36 yards from FIU 46 to the FAU 18 downed by 1-M.Alexander.
FAU
Owls
- Downs (13 plays, 158 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 18(7:51 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 18 for no gain (35-R.Dames).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 18(7:40 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to FAU 27 FUMBLES (36-D.Hall). 36-D.Hall runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 18(7:13 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - FAU 18(7:18 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to FAU 31 for 13 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 31(7:13 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to FIU 48 for 21 yards (35-R.Dames).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 48(6:53 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to FIU 25 for 23 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(6:33 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 25(6:08 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to FIU 19 for 6 yards (3-S.Lewis).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - FAU 19(6:00 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to FIU 12 for 7 yards (6-A.Jean-Baptiste).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 12(5:35 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to FIU 8 for 4 yards (59-J.Gates).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - FAU 8(5:08 - 3rd) 8-C.Mason to FIU 6 for 2 yards (3-S.Lewis95-A.Tarver).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - FAU 6(4:41 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison to FIU 3 for 3 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - FAU 3(4:10 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to FIU 4 for -1 yard (59-J.Gates35-R.Dames).
FIU
Panthers
- Downs (8 plays, 43 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 4(3:33 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 23-N.Maxwell. 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 20 for 16 yards (21-J.James).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 20(3:27 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FIU 22 for 2 yards (15-M.Dotson36-A.Leroy).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - FIU 22(3:03 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 23 for 1 yard (5-A.Ross36-A.Leroy).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - FIU 23(2:26 - 3rd) Penalty on FAU 36-A.Leroy Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at FIU 23. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 38(2:15 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 23-N.Maxwell. 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 42 for 4 yards (24-Z.Gilbert7-R.Smith).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - FIU 42(1:58 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 41 for -1 yard (36-A.Leroy54-H.Barnwell).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - FIU 41(1:18 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 24-D.Price. 24-D.Price to FIU 46 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - FIU 46(0:33 - 3rd) 7-K.Wiggins to FIU 47 for 1 yard (36-A.Leroy).
FAU
Owls
- TD (2 plays, 47 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 47(15:00 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 83-J.Brunson. 83-J.Brunson to FIU 23 for 24 yards.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 23(14:53 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(14:22 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas extra point is no good.
FIU
Panthers
- Downs (7 plays, 38 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:22 - 4th) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 40 yards from FAU 35 to FIU 25 fair catch by 15-A.Maloney.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(14:22 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to FIU 37 for 12 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 37(14:22 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 88-S.Palmer. 88-S.Palmer to FIU 45 for 8 yards (5-A.Ross).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - FIU 45(13:55 - 4th) 6-N.Jefferson to FAU 40 for 15 yards (27-D.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 40(13:19 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Price.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 40(12:45 - 4th) 24-D.Price to FAU 37 for 3 yards (90-C.Dell7-R.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FIU 37(12:39 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Price.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 7 - FIU 37(11:55 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
FAU
Owls
- FG (8 plays, 56 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 37(11:49 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FIU 25 for 38 yards (38-R.Dames).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(11:44 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FIU 21 for 4 yards (97-D.Moore59-J.Gates).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FAU 21(11:14 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - FAU 21(10:46 - 4th) Penalty on FAU 40-H.Bryant False start 5 yards enforced at FIU 21. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - FAU 26(10:38 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison. Penalty on FIU 90-N.Curtis Roughing the passer 13 yards enforced at FIU 26. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 13(10:38 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to FIU 7 for 6 yards (3-S.Lewis92-J.Mercier).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - FAU 7(10:31 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Davidson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - FAU 7(9:52 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to FIU 7 for no gain (94-K.Oliver59-J.Gates).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - FAU 7(9:46 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
FIU
Panthers
- Downs (11 plays, 71 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:06 - 4th) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 64 yards from FAU 35. 15-A.Maloney to FIU 20 for 19 yards (58-E.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FIU 20(9:01 - 4th) Penalty on FAU 22-T.Tisdale Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FIU 20. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 35(8:55 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 48 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 48(8:55 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FIU 48(8:22 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 10 - FIU 48(8:17 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FAU 25 for 27 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(8:12 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 25(7:32 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to FAU 14 for 11 yards (35-J.Helm91-N.Jefferson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 14(7:27 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 14(6:46 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan to FAU 9 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FIU 9(6:39 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - FIU 9(5:52 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
FAU
Owls
- End of Game (11 plays, 84 yards, 4:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 9(5:48 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to FAU 11 for 2 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 11(5:41 - 4th) 1-W.Wright to FAU 22 for 11 yards (45-R.Jacques-Louis).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 22(5:09 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to FAU 26 for 4 yards (45-R.Jacques-Louis).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - FAU 26(4:46 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 42 for 16 yards (53-T.Jones).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 42(4:15 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FIU 39 for 19 yards (36-D.Hall).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 39(3:57 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to FIU 36 for 3 yards (35-R.Dames).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 36(3:39 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to FIU 17 for 19 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 17(2:52 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to FIU 15 for 2 yards (91-K.Burns75-R.Colson).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 15(2:24 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to FIU 5 for 10 yards (35-R.Dames96-D.Reynolds).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 5 - FAU 5(1:42 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to FIU 8 for -3 yards (45-R.Jacques-Louis7-J.Turner).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 8(0:53 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to FIU 7 for 1 yard (36-D.Hall).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|30
|Rushing
|4
|14
|Passing
|10
|14
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-6
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|304
|568
|Total Plays
|67
|83
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|112
|261
|Rush Attempts
|29
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|5.9
|Net Yards Passing
|192
|307
|Comp. - Att.
|20-38
|24-39
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-53
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.0
|1-47.0
|Return Yards
|21
|11
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-21
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|192
|PASS YDS
|307
|
|
|112
|RUSH YDS
|261
|
|
|304
|TOTAL YDS
|568
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Morgan 12 QB
|J. Morgan
|20/37
|192
|0
|0
|
A. Hallman 96 P
|A. Hallman
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Maxwell 23 RB
|N. Maxwell
|16
|95
|1
|75
|
N. Jefferson 6 WR
|N. Jefferson
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Wiggins 7 QB
|K. Wiggins
|4
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Morgan 12 QB
|J. Morgan
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Price 24 RB
|D. Price
|5
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Jean-Baptiste 6 DL
|A. Jean-Baptiste
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
T. Heatherly 39 P
|T. Heatherly
|1
|-16
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
|T. Gaiter IV
|7
|94
|0
|27
|
S. Thornton 19 WR
|S. Thornton
|5
|42
|0
|12
|
S. Palmer 88 TE
|S. Palmer
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
N. Maxwell 23 RB
|N. Maxwell
|3
|21
|0
|16
|
D. Price 24 RB
|D. Price
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
A. Maloney 15 WR
|A. Maloney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ri. Dames 35 DB
|Ri. Dames
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gates 59 LB
|J. Gates
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lewis 3 LB
|S. Lewis
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ri. Dames 38 DB
|Ri. Dames
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 36 DB
|D. Hall
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jean-Baptiste 6 DL
|A. Jean-Baptiste
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Brown 4 DB
|I. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Whittaker 47 LB
|C. Whittaker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jacques-Louis 45 LB
|R. Jacques-Louis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas-Oliver III 21 DB
|S. Thomas-Oliver III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tarver 95 DL
|A. Tarver
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 97 DL
|D. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Cushion III 10 DB
|O. Cushion III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 94 DL
|K. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 7 DB
|J. Turner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 98 DL
|J. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Irving 34 DB
|C. Irving
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 53 LB
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Burns 91 DL
|K. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DL
|T. Tart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Curtis 90 DL
|N. Curtis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Colson 75 DL
|R. Colson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mercier 92 DL
|J. Mercier
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reynolds 96 DL
|D. Reynolds
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Heatherly 39 P
|T. Heatherly
|4
|47.0
|1
|68
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Maloney 15 WR
|A. Maloney
|2
|9.5
|19
|0
|
D. Townsend 5 RB
|D. Townsend
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Robison 2 QB
|C. Robison
|22/37
|298
|1
|0
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|2/2
|20
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Davidson 20 RB
|M. Davidson
|17
|144
|3
|31
|
C. Mason 8 RB
|C. Mason
|7
|49
|0
|23
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|6
|46
|0
|19
|
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Raine 10 TE
|J. Raine
|1
|9
|0
|0
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|5
|8
|0
|10
|
D. Antoine 17 WR
|D. Antoine
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Robison 2 QB
|C. Robison
|6
|-12
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Antoine 17 WR
|D. Antoine
|9
|125
|0
|45
|
H. Bryant 40 TE
|H. Bryant
|4
|57
|1
|23
|
T. Harrison 82 WR
|T. Harrison
|3
|39
|0
|21
|
C. Mason 8 RB
|C. Mason
|2
|37
|0
|26
|
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|4
|24
|0
|19
|
J. Brunson 83 WR
|J. Brunson
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Mitchell 85 WR
|J. Mitchell
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Davidson 20 RB
|M. Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Bryant 84 WR
|A. Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Ross 5 S
|A. Ross
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ra. Smith 7 LB
|Ra. Smith
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Leroy 36 LB
|A. Leroy
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 27 S
|D. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Gilbert 24 S
|Z. Gilbert
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Barnwell V 54 LB
|H. Barnwell V
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 23 CB
|J. Pierre
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Davis 42 DT
|W. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tooley 26 CB
|C. Tooley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Helm 35 S
|J. Helm
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 11 DT
|R. Ellis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dotson 15 CB
|M. Dotson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Dell 90 DT
|C. Dell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCarthy 13 DE
|L. McCarthy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bonner 45 DE
|T. Bonner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jefferson 91 DL
|N. Jefferson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Rivas 44 K
|V. Rivas
|3/3
|33
|2/3
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 42 P
|M. Hayball
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
