Burrow, No. 1 LSU hold on for 46-41 win over No. 2 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Joe Burrrow sprinted toward the LSU fans to celebrate a monumental victory, and moments later was hoisted on the shoulders of two beefy teammates.
They carried him only partway across the field. The ride isn't finished for Burrow and No. 1 LSU but the quarterback's masterful performance Saturday in a 46-41 victory over nemesis and second-ranked Alabama marked a huge step toward the Tigers' championship goals.
Burrow passed for 393 yards and three touchdowns, answered challenge after challenge and helped end the eight-year string of futility that started with the national title game in January 2012. Now, their sights are set on another shot at national and Southeastern Conference championships.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said that for the first time he told his players pre-Alabama, ''You're the better team.''
''We've finally got the tools that we need to beat those guys,'' Orgeron said. ''To have a championship team, you've got to have a championship quarterback.''
The Tigers (9-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 2 CFP) are no longer second fiddle in the SEC West, or maybe in the playoff rankings. And Burrow stamped himself as the Heisman Trophy front-runner with a gutty performance when he answered every challenge from `Bama.
And the challenges were plentiful.
That came as no surprise to Burrow.
''I knew they were going to come back,'' he said. ''That's Alabama on the other side, dynasty. I was really happy with the way we responded.''
The Crimson Tide (8-1, 5-1, No. 3 CFP) rallied from a 33-13 halftime deficit to three times to pull within a touchdown in the fourth quarter. It kept going from game seemingly over to game on.
The showdown lived up to its billing as a duel between two high-powered offenses and star quarterbacks with President Donald Trump attending. Tua Tagovailoa launched an 85-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith with 1:21 left after the Tigers' own scoring march.
Justin Jefferson recovered the onside kick and LSU ran out the clock, finally triumphant over their SEC West nemesis.
Burrow completed 31 of 39 passes. ran for 64 yards and was carried most of the way off the field by two teammates.
The ride isn't over for LSU. Burrow said titles are what he was after when he transferred to LSU from Ohio State.
''We're not done yet,'' the two-year starter said. ''It's Game 9. We've got three more regular-season ones and the SEC championship. This was never our goal. We've got bigger goals than this.''
Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for three touchdowns and caught a scoring pass, getting emotional on the sideline after a late touchdown that appeared once again to put the game away.
Tagovailoa, 20 days removed from ankle surgery, was 21 of 40 for 418 yards and four touchdowns with an interception and a fumble. He was called a ''game-time decision'' all week, looked shaky early and appeared to be limping after the game, but he kept Alabama in it.
Coach Nick Saban said Tagovailoa practiced all week without any issues.
''He said he could play in the game, he wanted to play in the game and he thought he could go out and do a good job,'' Saban said. ''I think he was a warrior in terms of what he did.''
Smith had 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns on seven catches for Alabama.
LSU outgained Alabama by a slender 559-541. The Tigers had scored just 39 combined points in the last five meetings, but this was an entirely different offense.
THE TAKEAWAY
LSU: The Tigers have eight wins over Top 10 teams in the past two seasons, none bigger than this. Burrow & Co. faced down a 101,000-plus mostly hostile fans and a strong pass rush. Scored two touchdowns in the final 26 seconds of the first half in a pivotal flurry that threatened to be overshadowed by the second half drama.
Alabama: Didn't wilt under the adversity of a season previously characterized lopsided wins over teams currently unranked. Could be shut out of the playoffs barring some upsets elsewhere, mostly because of that schedule. Tagovailoa had a fumble and an interception in the first half.
''We don't really control our own destiny but if we finish the season the right way, we can see where it takes us,'' Saban said.
TOUGH TAILBACKS
The running backs delivered. Edwards-Helaire ran for 103 yards on 20 carries and had nine catches for 77 yards. Alabama's Najee Harris, who didn't have a carry in the second quarter, finished with 146 rushing yards and a touchdown and added a receiving score.
UP NEXT
LSU: At Mississippi on Saturday night.
Alabama: At Mississippi State on Saturday.
---
More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Fumble (7 plays, 63 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35. 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 29 for 29 yards (31-C.Lewis44-T.Carter).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(15:00 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs pushed ob at BAMA 49 for 20 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(14:55 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to LSU 20 for 31 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(14:38 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle pushed ob at LSU 11 for 9 yards (8-P.Queen).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 11(13:58 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to LSU 8 for 3 yards (18-K.Chaisson72-T.Shelvin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - BAMA 8(13:23 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to LSU 8 for no gain (72-T.Shelvin3-J.Stevens).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 8(12:49 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 8(12:14 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa scrambles to LSU 8 FUMBLES. 43-R.Thornton to LSU 8 for no gain.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 98 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 8(12:10 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 17 for 9 yards (35-S.Lee).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 17(12:01 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 23 for 6 yards (8-C.Harris). Penalty on LSU 81-T.Moss Holding offsetting. Team penalty on BAMA Facemask Incidental offsetting.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 17(11:50 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 19 for 2 yards (94-D.Dale).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 19(11:32 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow scrambles pushed ob at LSU 26 for 7 yards (24-T.Lewis).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 3 - LSU 26(10:55 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase pushed ob at LSU 49 for 23 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(10:15 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to BAMA 33 for 18 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 33(9:44 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:22 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Downs (6 plays, 15 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:15 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(9:15 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to BAMA 40 for 15 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(9:15 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 3-J.Stevens Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at BAMA 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(9:15 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 11-H.Ruggs.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 45(8:53 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to LSU 41 for 4 yards (8-P.Queen6-J.Phillips).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 41(8:49 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 11-H.Ruggs.
|
-19 YD
|
4 & 6 - BAMA 41(8:17 - 1st) 99-T.Perine to BAMA 40 FUMBLES. 99-T.Perine to BAMA 40 for no gain (18-K.Chaisson).
LSU
Tigers
- FG (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 40(8:10 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-T.Diggs at BAMA 20. 7-T.Diggs to BAMA 20 for no gain. Team penalty on BAMA Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at BAMA 40. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - LSU 35(8:05 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to BAMA 32 for 3 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - LSU 32(7:43 - 1st) Team penalty on BAMA Offside 5 yards enforced at BAMA 32. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 27(7:21 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson pushed ob at BAMA 27 for no gain (21-J.Mayden7-T.Diggs).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - LSU 27(7:02 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow sacked at BAMA 34 for -7 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 17 - LSU 34(6:27 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to BAMA 22 for 12 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - LSU 22(5:42 - 1st) 36-C.York 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:58 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(4:54 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 30 for 5 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 30(4:54 - 1st) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 29 for -1 yard (62-S.Ika18-K.Chaisson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 29(4:30 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BAMA 29(3:50 - 1st) 99-T.Perine punts 51 yards from BAMA 29. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 28 for 8 yards (81-C.Latu).
LSU
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 28(3:43 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 31 for 3 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - LSU 31(3:31 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow sacked at LSU 22 for -9 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 16 - LSU 22(2:44 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 31 for 9 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - LSU 31(2:04 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 46 yards from LSU 31. 17-J.Waddle runs 77 yards for a touchdown.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Downs (8 plays, 26 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(1:36 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(1:14 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 59 yards from BAMA 35. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 25 for 19 yards (9-J.Battle).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(1:14 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss pushed ob at LSU 31 for 6 yards (21-J.Mayden).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 31(1:08 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 34 for 3 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 34(0:43 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 35 for 1 yard (36-M.Benton).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(0:27 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 46 for 11 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(15:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to BAMA 37 for 17 yards (9-J.Battle5-S.Carter).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(14:28 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to BAMA 31 for 6 yards (24-T.Lewis).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 31(13:58 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to BAMA 29 for 2 yards (36-M.Benton5-S.Carter).
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 29(13:37 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(13:11 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is no good. blocked by 15-X.McKinney.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:03 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(13:03 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 25(13:03 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 22 for -3 yards (3-J.Stevens18-K.Chaisson).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 13 - LSU 22(12:58 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to BAMA 42 for 20 yards (8-P.Queen25-C.Flott).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(12:17 - 2nd) Penalty on BAMA 6-D.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 42. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - LSU 37(11:55 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris pushed ob at BAMA 43 for 6 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LSU 43(11:39 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 47 for 4 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 47(11:29 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa scrambles to LSU 49 for 4 yards (25-C.Flott).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - LSU 49(10:39 - 2nd) 18-S.Bolden to LSU 49 for no gain (6-J.Phillips).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (5 plays, 90 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(9:54 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to BAMA 44 FUMBLES (2-P.Surtain). 81-T.Moss to BAMA 44 for no gain (2-P.Surtain).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 44(9:48 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to BAMA 42 for 2 yards (15-X.McKinney36-M.Benton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 42(9:20 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to BAMA 42 for no gain (21-J.Mayden99-R.Davis).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - BAMA 42(9:05 - 2nd) Team penalty on LSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BAMA 42. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BAMA 47(8:19 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 38 yards from BAMA 47 out of bounds at the BAMA 9.
LSU
Tigers
- FG (6 plays, 48 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 10(8:19 - 2nd) Penalty on BAMA 70-A.Leatherwood False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 10. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - LSU 5(8:03 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - LSU 5(8:03 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to BAMA 10 for 5 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 10 - LSU 10(8:00 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy pushed ob at BAMA 36 for 26 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|
+64 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(7:19 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(7:01 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is no good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:43 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by.
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(6:43 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to BAMA 40 for 35 yards (7-T.Diggs).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(6:43 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss pushed ob at BAMA 34 for 6 yards (21-J.Mayden).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 34(6:24 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to BAMA 20 for 14 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(5:51 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 20(5:25 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to BAMA 19 for 1 yard (35-S.Lee). Team penalty on LSU Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 19(5:19 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow sacked at BAMA 27 for -8 yards (58-C.Barmore1-B.Davis).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - BAMA 27(4:59 - 2nd) 36-C.York 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (8 plays, 61 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:25 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35. 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 28 for 28 yards (34-C.Culp).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 28(4:20 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 35 for 7 yards (6-J.Phillips90-R.Lawrence).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LSU 35(4:14 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - LSU 35(3:45 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 33 for -2 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - LSU 33(3:40 - 2nd) Team penalty on BAMA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BAMA 33. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - LSU 28(2:51 - 2nd) 99-T.Perine punts 44 yards from BAMA 28. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 39 for 11 yards (28-J.Jobe).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Interception (1 plays, 45 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(2:51 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow to LSU 50 for 11 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 50(2:39 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to BAMA 31 for 19 yards (24-T.Lewis36-M.Benton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(2:09 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 31(1:50 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to BAMA 17 for 14 yards (9-J.Battle).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 17(1:43 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss pushed ob at BAMA 1 for 16 yards (7-T.Diggs).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - BAMA 1(1:17 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to BAMA 1 for no gain (33-A.Jennings21-J.Mayden).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 1(1:11 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to BAMA 1 for no gain (7-T.Diggs).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 1(0:55 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:30 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 26 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:26 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 48 yards from LSU 35. 24-B.Robinson pushed ob at BAMA 29 for 12 yards (25-C.Flott).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - LSU 29(0:26 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith INTERCEPTED by 8-P.Queen at BAMA 42. 8-P.Queen to BAMA 26 for 16 yards (6-D.Smith).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 26(0:23 - 2nd) Penalty on BAMA 69-L.Dickerson Unnecessary roughness 13 yards enforced at BAMA 26. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 13(0:11 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:11 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow to LSU 28 for 3 yards (33-A.Jennings94-D.Dale).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 28(15:00 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 34 for 6 yards (24-T.Lewis).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 34(14:25 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 41 for 7 yards (21-J.Mayden).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(14:07 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles pushed ob at LSU 46 for 5 yards (99-R.Davis).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 46(13:39 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at BAMA 36 for 18 yards (7-T.Diggs21-J.Mayden).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(13:21 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 36(12:42 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow sacked at BAMA 40 for -4 yards FUMBLES (15-X.McKinney). 24-T.Lewis recovers at the BAMA 40. 24-T.Lewis to BAMA 42 for 2 yards (9-J.Burrow).
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 29 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(12:34 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 11-H.Ruggs.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 42(12:27 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to LSU 49 for 9 yards (90-R.Lawrence).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 49(12:24 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 49 for -2 yards (18-K.Chaisson6-J.Phillips).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - LSU 49(11:49 - 3rd) 99-T.Perine punts 51 yards from BAMA 49 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (11 plays, 95 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(11:15 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 31 for 11 yards (35-S.Lee).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(11:08 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at LSU 45 for 14 yards (7-T.Diggs).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(10:38 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 48 for 3 yards (91-T.Musika).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 48(10:10 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 48(9:33 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to BAMA 46 for 6 yards (7-T.Diggs1-B.Davis).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - BAMA 46(9:26 - 3rd) Team penalty on LSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BAMA 46. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BAMA 49(8:31 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 46 yards from LSU 49 to BAMA 5 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 5(8:31 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris pushed ob at BAMA 36 for 31 yards (8-P.Queen).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(8:21 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Penalty on BAMA 70-A.Leatherwood Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAMA 36. No Play.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 25 - LSU 21(7:53 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris pushed ob at BAMA 44 for 23 yards (8-P.Queen).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 44(7:42 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to LSU 49 for 7 yards (72-T.Shelvin80-J.Pettigrew).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(7:15 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 49(6:41 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - LSU 49(6:37 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs to LSU 27 for 22 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 27(6:30 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Waddle.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 27(6:05 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to LSU 19 for 8 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - LSU 19(6:00 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to LSU 15 for 4 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 15(5:20 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:58 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (10 plays, 78 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:51 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(4:51 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 27 for 2 yards (24-T.Lewis36-M.Benton).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 27(4:51 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 43 for 16 yards (21-J.Mayden5-S.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(4:12 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 43(3:52 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 3-T.Davis-Price. 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 49 for 6 yards (7-T.Diggs).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAMA 49(3:46 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - BAMA 49(3:22 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 29 yards from LSU 49 to BAMA 22 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 22(3:17 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 36 for 14 yards (92-N.Farrell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(3:10 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LSU 36(2:37 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy. Penalty on LSU 1-K.Fulton Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 36. No Play.
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 46(2:32 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs ob at LSU 22 for 32 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 22(2:28 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to LSU 13 for 9 yards (8-P.Queen).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 13(1:46 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to LSU 14 for -1 yard (3-J.Stevens).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LSU 14(1:22 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to LSU 13 for 1 yard (18-K.Chaisson3-J.Stevens).
|
+12 YD
|
4 & 1 - LSU 13(0:39 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to LSU 1 for 12 yards (1-K.Fulton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - LSU 1(15:00 - 4th) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Tennison.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 1(14:41 - 4th) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:36 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:33 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(14:33 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 32 for 7 yards (5-S.Carter33-A.Jennings).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 32(14:33 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 44 for 12 yards (21-J.Mayden).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(14:00 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to LSU 50 for 6 yards (15-X.McKinney7-T.Diggs).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 50(13:30 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to BAMA 49 for 1 yard (15-X.McKinney).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 49(13:57 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to BAMA 36 for 13 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(12:10 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 36(11:58 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 36(11:51 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to BAMA 25 for 11 yards (7-T.Diggs21-J.Mayden).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(11:47 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to BAMA 19 for 6 yards (9-J.Battle).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 19(11:12 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to BAMA 20 for -1 yard (15-X.McKinney24-T.Lewis).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 20(10:51 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow to BAMA 5 for 15 yards (9-J.Battle21-J.Mayden).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - BAMA 5(10:29 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 5 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on BAMA Holding declined.
|
+2 YD
|(10:09 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Edwards-Helaire.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:07 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(10:07 - 4th) 13-T.Tagovailoa sacked at BAMA 16 for -9 yards (90-R.Lawrence8-P.Queen).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 19 - LSU 16(10:07 - 4th) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 19 - LSU 16(9:28 - 4th) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 42 for 26 yards (16-J.Ward).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(9:23 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to LSU 49 for 9 yards (92-N.Farrell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LSU 49(8:59 - 4th) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 11-H.Ruggs.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 49(8:36 - 4th) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to LSU 28 for 21 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 28(8:32 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to LSU 24 for 4 yards (35-D.Clark).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LSU 24(8:08 - 4th) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 11-H.Ruggs.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - LSU 24(7:22 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to LSU 22 for 2 yards (90-R.Lawrence6-J.Phillips).
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 4 - LSU 22(7:17 - 4th) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to LSU 13 for 9 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 13(6:32 - 4th) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle pushed ob at LSU 5 for 8 yards (31-C.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LSU 5(6:25 - 4th) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LSU 5(5:46 - 4th) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - LSU 5(5:41 - 4th) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:37 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (1 plays, 85 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:32 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by.
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(5:32 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to BAMA 46 for 29 yards (36-M.Benton).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(5:32 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow sacked at BAMA 50 for -4 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 14 - BAMA 50(4:46 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to BAMA 33 for 17 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(4:05 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to BAMA 29 for 4 yards (24-T.Lewis).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 29(3:24 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to BAMA 25 for 4 yards (9-J.Battle).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 25(2:40 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow to BAMA 7 for 18 yards (36-M.Benton).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - BAMA 7(2:20 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:43 - 4th) 36-C.York extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- End of Game (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:37 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 64 yards from LSU 35. 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 15 for 14 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|
+85 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 15(1:37 - 4th) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 85 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:31 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:21 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 15 yards from BAMA 35. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 49 for -1 yard.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(1:21 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to BAMA 37 for 12 yards (5-S.Carter15-X.McKinney).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(1:21 - 4th) kneels at BAMA 39 for -2 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - BAMA 39(1:12 - 4th) kneels at BAMA 40 for -1 yard.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 13 - BAMA 40(1:11 - 4th) kneels at BAMA 42 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|22
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|18
|13
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|535
|537
|Total Plays
|79
|68
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|166
|123
|Rush Attempts
|40
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|369
|414
|Comp. - Att.
|31-39
|21-40
|Yards Per Pass
|9.5
|10.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|7-53
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.8
|3-48.7
|Return Yards
|55
|168
|Punts - Returns
|2-19
|1-77
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-20
|5-91
|Int. - Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|369
|PASS YDS
|414
|
|
|166
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|535
|TOTAL YDS
|537
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|31/39
|393
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|20
|103
|3
|18
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|14
|64
|0
|19
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|3
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Chase 1 WR
|J. Chase
|6
|140
|1
|35
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|7
|79
|0
|18
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|9
|77
|1
|14
|
T. Moss 81 TE
|T. Moss
|6
|46
|0
|16
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|2
|45
|1
|29
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Chaisson 18 LB
|K. Chaisson
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Queen 8 LB
|P. Queen
|6-1
|0.5
|1
|
J. Stevens 3 S
|J. Stevens
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 6 LB
|J. Phillips
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shelvin 72 NT
|T. Shelvin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Delpit 7 S
|G. Delpit
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Vincent Jr. 5 S
|K. Vincent Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 90 DE
|R. Lawrence
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Clark 35 LB
|D. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fulton 1 CB
|K. Fulton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 31 S
|C. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 16 CB
|J. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ika 62 NT
|S. Ika
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pettigrew 80 TE
|J. Pettigrew
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|2/2
|45
|4/5
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|4
|39.8
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|2
|9.5
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Tu. Tagovailoa 13 QB
|Tu. Tagovailoa
|21/40
|418
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|19
|146
|1
|31
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|3
|3
|0
|7
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
Tu. Tagovailoa 13 QB
|Tu. Tagovailoa
|3
|-5
|0
|4
|
T. Perine 99 K
|T. Perine
|1
|-19
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|7
|213
|2
|85
|
J. Jeudy 4 WR
|J. Jeudy
|5
|71
|1
|26
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
|H. Ruggs III
|3
|68
|0
|26
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|3
|44
|1
|23
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|3
|22
|0
|9
|
M. Tennison 88 TE
|M. Tennison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
X. McKinney 15 DB
|X. McKinney
|13-1
|2.0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 DB
|T. Diggs
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mayden 21 DB
|J. Mayden
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jennings 33 LB
|A. Jennings
|7-1
|2.0
|0
|
T. Lewis 24 LB
|T. Lewis
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Benton 36 LB
|M. Benton
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lee 35 LB
|S. Lee
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Sh. Carter 5 DB
|Sh. Carter
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 99 DL
|R. Davis
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Musika 91 DL
|T. Musika
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Davis 1 LB
|B. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 97 K
|J. Bulovas
|0/0
|0
|5/6
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Perine 99 K
|T. Perine
|3
|48.7
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
|H. Ruggs III
|3
|23.7
|29
|0
|
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
M. Tennison 88 TE
|M. Tennison
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|1
|77.0
|77
|1
