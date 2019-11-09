|
|
|UCONN
|CINCY
No. 17 Cincinnati stays unbeaten in AAC, routs UConn 48-3
CINCINNATI (AP) Desmond Ridder threw for a pair of touchdowns and Michael Warren II ran for two more during a dominant opening half, and No. 17 Cincinnati remained the only unbeaten team in American Athletic play by routing Connecticut 48-3 on Saturday.
The Bearcats (8-1, 5-0) retained the inside track for the conference title by ending their recent trend of slow starts . They led 38-0 at halftime against the conference's lowliest team.
UConn (2-8, 0-6) had two players ejected while losing its 17th straight conference game. The Huskies have dropped 24 of their last 25 against FBS teams. They fell to 0-9 all-time at Nippert Stadium .
After struggling in the opening half of wins over Tulsa and East Carolina , the Bearcats got rolling right away against a defense that has allowed the most points in the AAC. Ridder connected with tight end Josiah Deguara on touchdowns of 18 and 15 yards. Warren scored from 6 and 1 yards out, and Gerrid Doaks had a 53-yard run that set up his 1-yard touchdown in the first half.
Ridder went 13 of 23 for 136 yards and ran seven times for 94 yards. He was replaced in the third quarter with the Bearcats in control.
It was a bad game from the start for UConn. In the first 10 minutes, the Huskies gave up a pair of touchdowns, got a punt blocked, and had linebacker Omar Fortt ejected for targeting a receiver. Defensive lineman Dillon Harris also was ejected in the second quarter for a high hit on Ridder that caused a fumble.
Cincinnati's Darrick Forrest picked off Zack Zergiotis, giving the Bearcats 13 interceptions and 21 takeaways for the season, among the best nationally. Cincinnati has 11 interceptions and five fumble recoveries in the last five games.
Zergiotis was 4 of 14 for 35 yards in the first half with the interception, the true freshman's fourth turnover in the last two games. Mike Beaudry started the second half and went 6 of 9 for 35 yards. Kevin Mensah ran for 115 yards in his third straight triple-digit game.
THE TAKEAWAY
UConn has lost its last two games against Cincinnati by a combined 97-10.
The Bearcats harped on playing with more focus after their ragged wins against Tulsa and East Carolina and were sharp in all aspects of their homecoming game.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Bearcats put themselves in position to improve upon their highest ranking since 2009, when they got as high as No. 4 during a perfect regular season. The Huskies fell to 3-32 against ranked teams.
UP NEXT
UConn has a bye before hosting East Carolina on Nov. 23.
Cincinnati plays at South Florida on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 61 yards from CIN 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 22 for 18 yards (4-J.Harris).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 22(15:00 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 33 for 11 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 33(14:54 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Drayton.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 33(14:26 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 42 for 9 yards (7-C.Bryant). Penalty on UCONN 74-R.Van Demark Holding 10 yards enforced at UCONN 33. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - UCONN 23(14:20 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 20 - UCONN 23(13:50 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 32 for 9 yards (6-P.Young).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - UCONN 32(13:47 - 1st) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 33 yards from UCONN 32. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 38 for 3 yards (44-I.Swenson).
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (4 plays, 62 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(13:12 - 1st) 21-T.Tucker to UCONN 43 for 19 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(13:03 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris to UCONN 32 for 11 yards (2-M.Bell).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(12:38 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to UCONN 18 for 14 yards (2-M.Bell).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 18(12:11 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:36 - 1st) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:31 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 62 yards from CIN 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 32 for 29 yards (97-R.Jones).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 32(11:31 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 50 for 18 yards (7-C.Bryant5-D.Forrest).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 50(11:25 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose to CIN 41 for 9 yards (6-P.Young).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UCONN 41(11:10 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 41 for no gain (92-C.Brooks90-J.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - UCONN 41(10:33 - 1st) Penalty on UCONN 91-J.Rose False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 41. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UCONN 46(9:55 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis sacked at UCONN 49 for -5 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - UCONN 49(9:32 - 1st) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 16 yards from UCONN 49 Downed at the CIN 35.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(8:47 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 36 for 1 yard (95-E.Watts57-T.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 36(8:39 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 36 for no gain (95-E.Watts57-T.Jones).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - CINCY 36(8:11 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris to CIN 45 for 9 yards (27-O.Fortt).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(7:31 - 1st) Penalty on UCONN 27-O.Fortt Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CIN 45. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(7:31 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to UCONN 35 for 5 yards (44-I.Swenson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 35(7:14 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - CINCY 35(6:44 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 51-L.Metz False start 5 yards enforced at UCONN 35. No Play.
|
+34 YD
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 40(6:32 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to UCONN 6 for 34 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - CINCY 6(6:32 - 1st) 3-M.Warren runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:00 - 1st) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:55 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to UCONN End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(5:55 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown to UCONN 38 for 13 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 38(5:55 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 40 for 2 yards (8-J.White99-M.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UCONN 40(5:31 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UCONN 40(4:56 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UCONN 40(4:51 - 1st) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 39 yards from UCONN 40. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 28 for 7 yards (20-R.King25-T.Coyle).
CINCY
Bearcats
- FG (12 plays, 44 yards, 4:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 28(4:44 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder runs ob at CIN 34 for 6 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 34(4:34 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 35 for 1 yard (48-K.Jones43-J.Mitchell).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 35(4:08 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to CIN 41 for 6 yards (44-I.Swenson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 41(3:32 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 45 for 4 yards (24-K.Paul).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 45(3:08 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to CIN 50 for 5 yards (24-K.Paul).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 50(2:42 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to UCONN 48 for 2 yards (24-K.Paul97-J.Pace).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(2:16 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Mbodj.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 48(1:50 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to UCONN 39 for 9 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 39(1:43 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to UCONN 31 for 8 yards (20-R.King).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(1:08 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to UCONN 29 FUMBLES (25-T.Coyle). to UCONN 29 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 29(0:29 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to UCONN 28 for 1 yard (25-T.Coyle57-T.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CINCY 28(0:10 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 43-M.Pitts.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CINCY 28(15:00 - 2nd) 19-C.Smith 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) 97-R.Jones kicks 63 yards from CIN 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 27 for 25 yards (4-J.Harris13-T.Van Fossen).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 27(14:49 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 28 for 1 yard (41-J.Dublanko5-D.Forrest).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCONN 28(14:43 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 31 for 3 yards (41-J.Dublanko27-D.Beavers).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - UCONN 31(14:07 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis sacked at UCONN 25 for -6 yards (11-B.Wright21-M.Sanders).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - UCONN 25(13:27 - 2nd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 50 yards from UCONN 25. 22-R.Montgomery runs ob at CIN 38 for 13 yards.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(12:43 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 38(12:28 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 45 for 7 yards (93-P.Devaughn).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 45(12:26 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Labelle.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - CINCY 45(11:46 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 43 yards from CIN 45 Downed at the UCONN 12.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 12(11:41 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 19 for 7 yards (92-C.Brooks99-M.Brown).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCONN 19(10:55 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 25 for 6 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(10:35 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 40-J.Medlock.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 25(9:52 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 29 for 4 yards (11-B.Wright99-M.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UCONN 29(9:47 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 40-J.Medlock.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UCONN 29(9:04 - 2nd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 45 yards from UCONN 29. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 29 for 3 yards (20-R.King44-I.Swenson).
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (10 plays, 27 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(9:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 48 for 19 yards (21-J.Lucien).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(8:47 - 2nd) Penalty on UCONN 21-J.Lucien Facemasking 15 yards enforced at CIN 48. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(8:47 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 37(8:30 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to UCONN 23 for 14 yards (21-J.Lucien25-T.Coyle).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 23(8:22 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at UCONN 32 for -9 yards FUMBLES (58-D.Harris). 44-I.Swenson to UCONN 33 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 23(7:51 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at UCONN 32 for -9 yards. Penalty on UCONN 58-D.Harris Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at UCONN 23. No Play. (58-D.Harris).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 12(7:51 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to UCONN 10 for 2 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 10(7:21 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles runs ob at UCONN 5 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 5(6:49 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to UCONN 1 for 4 yards (20-R.King).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CINCY 1(6:17 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:02 - 2nd) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:59 - 2nd) 97-R.Jones kicks 53 yards from CIN 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 28 for 16 yards (13-T.Van Fossen27-D.Beavers).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 28(5:59 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 29 for 1 yard (90-J.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - UCONN 29(5:53 - 2nd) Penalty on UCONN 64-C.Haynes False start 5 yards enforced at UCONN 29. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - UCONN 24(5:17 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose to UCONN 32 for 8 yards (9-A.Bush).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UCONN 32(5:01 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Maurisseau.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UCONN 32(4:19 - 2nd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 42 yards from UCONN 32. 22-R.Montgomery pushed ob at CIN 30 for 4 yards (25-T.Coyle).
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (5 plays, 70 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(4:12 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to CIN 35 for 5 yards.
|
+53 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 35(4:04 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to UCONN 12 for 53 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 12(3:41 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to UCONN 4 for 8 yards (17-O.Robinson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 4(3:05 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to UCONN 1 for 3 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CINCY 1(2:47 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:37 - 2nd) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- Interception (6 plays, 10 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:35 - 2nd) 97-R.Jones kicks 55 yards from CIN 35 out of bounds at the UCONN 10.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 35(2:35 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 34-K.Mensah.
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 35(2:35 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins to CIN 35 for 30 yards (7-C.Bryant12-A.Gardner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 35(2:28 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 35(1:51 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown to CIN 30 for 5 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - UCONN 30(1:44 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis sacked at CIN 31 for -1 yard (92-C.Brooks).
|
Int
|
4 & 6 - UCONN 31(1:39 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-D.Forrest at CIN 6. 5-D.Forrest to CIN 45 for 39 yards (34-K.Mensah).
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (5 plays, 55 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(1:57 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to UCONN 32 for 23 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(0:42 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to UCONN 20 for 12 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(0:26 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 20(0:22 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to UCONN 15 for 5 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - CINCY 15(0:17 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:12 - 2nd) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- FG (10 plays, 56 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 92-N.Iden kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 29 for 29 yards (20-R.King).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(15:00 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 33 for 4 yards (57-T.Jones24-K.Paul).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 33(14:55 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 37 for 4 yards (43-J.Mitchell24-K.Paul).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 37(14:24 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 40 for 3 yards (52-C.Thomas).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(13:49 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor to UCONN 40 for 20 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(13:29 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to UCONN 35 for 5 yards (24-K.Paul).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 35(13:01 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Warren.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - CINCY 35(12:26 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to UCONN 18 for 17 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 18(12:20 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 18(11:50 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Whyle.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 18(11:44 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to UCONN 15 for 3 yards (44-I.Swenson93-P.Devaughn).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CINCY 15(11:41 - 3rd) 31-S.Crosa 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (7 plays, -1 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:57 - 3rd) 97-R.Jones kicks 57 yards from CIN 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 40 for 32 yards (97-R.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 40(10:53 - 3rd) Penalty on UCONN 70-C.DeGeorge False start 5 yards enforced at UCONN 40. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCONN 35(10:44 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 39 for 4 yards (93-E.Ponder99-M.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - UCONN 39(10:44 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose to UCONN 40 for 1 yard (11-B.Wright).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - UCONN 40(10:13 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown to CIN 49 for 11 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 49(9:31 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 49 for no gain (90-J.Taylor6-P.Young).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 49(9:05 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. sacked at UCONN 37 for -14 yards. Penalty on UCONN 12-M.Beaudry Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at UCONN 37. (92-C.Brooks).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 24 - UCONN 37(8:28 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 39 for 2 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 22 - UCONN 39(8:22 - 3rd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 61 yards from UCONN 39 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
UCONN
Huskies
- Downs (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 28(7:44 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 27 for 1 yard (43-M.Pitts).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCONN 27(7:31 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 16 for 11 yards (27-D.Beavers11-B.Wright).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 16(6:53 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 12 for 4 yards (11-B.Wright99-M.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UCONN 12(6:18 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCONN 12(5:42 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 7 for 5 yards (11-B.Wright21-M.Sanders).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - UCONN 7(5:37 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry to CIN 7 for no gain (11-B.Wright).
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (11 plays, 93 yards, 4:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 7(5:03 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 8 for 1 yard (43-J.Mitchell44-I.Swenson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 8(5:00 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 15 for 7 yards (44-I.Swenson25-T.Coyle).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 15(4:29 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 21 for 6 yards (95-E.Watts5-T.Ganyi).
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 21(3:56 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to UCONN 47 for 32 yards (24-K.Paul).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(3:25 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith to UCONN 39 for 8 yards (20-R.King).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 39(2:47 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to UCONN 23 for 16 yards (5-T.Ganyi20-R.King).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 23(2:16 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant sacked at UCONN 28 for -5 yards (57-T.Jones).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 15 - CINCY 28(1:34 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to UCONN 4 for 24 yards (20-R.King).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - CINCY 4(0:52 - 3rd) 22-R.Montgomery to UCONN 2 for 2 yards (57-T.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 2(0:24 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 2(15:00 - 4th) 22-R.Montgomery runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:57 - 4th) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- FG (17 plays, 52 yards, 8:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:53 - 4th) 97-R.Jones kicks 64 yards from CIN 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 34 for 33 yards (21-T.Tucker).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 34(14:53 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 33 for -1 yard (42-M.Vann).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - UCONN 33(14:45 - 4th) 12-M.Beaudry scrambles to UCONN 40 for 7 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCONN 40(14:10 - 4th) 12-M.Beaudry scrambles to UCONN 42 for 2 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - UCONN 42(13:32 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 4-J.Harris Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCONN 42. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 43(13:21 - 4th) 12-M.Beaudry to CIN 40 for 3 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCONN 40(13:01 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 32 for 8 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 32(12:25 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 27 for 5 yards (21-M.Sanders11-B.Wright).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCONN 27(11:51 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 24 for 3 yards (11-B.Wright90-J.Taylor).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCONN 24(11:03 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 23 for 1 yard (92-C.Brooks11-B.Wright).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - UCONN 23(10:32 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 20 for 3 yards (11-B.Wright3-J.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 20(9:49 - 4th) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Maurisseau.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 20(9:09 - 4th) 1-A.Thompkins to CIN 13 for 7 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCONN 13(9:04 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 8 for 5 yards (13-T.Van Fossen19-E.Tucky).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - UCONN 8(8:27 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 5 for 3 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - UCONN 5(7:50 - 4th) Team penalty on UCONN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CIN 5. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 10(7:03 - 4th) 1-A.Thompkins to CIN 6 for 4 yards (41-J.Dublanko90-J.Taylor).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - UCONN 6(6:39 - 4th) 12-M.Beaudry sacked at CIN 14 for -8 yards. Penalty on UCONN 55-S.Hubbard Holding declined. (41-J.Dublanko).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - UCONN 14(6:10 - 4th) 49-C.Harris 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:41 - 4th) 92-N.Iden kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 27 for 27 yards (29-J.Morrison).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 27(5:37 - 4th) 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 28 for 1 yard (52-C.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 28(5:32 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - CINCY 28(5:05 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant scrambles to CIN 30 for 2 yards (93-P.Devaughn48-K.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - CINCY 30(4:59 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 43 yards from CIN 30. 19-Q.Skanes to UCONN 38 for 11 yards (82-W.Huber).
UCONN
Huskies
- Downs (6 plays, 24 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 38(4:19 - 4th) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 42 for 4 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCONN 42(4:10 - 4th) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to CIN 47 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 47(3:33 - 4th) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Maurisseau.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 47(3:03 - 4th) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to CIN 38 for 9 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCONN 38(2:58 - 4th) 1-A.Thompkins to CIN 39 for -1 yard (41-J.Dublanko13-T.Van Fossen).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - UCONN 39(2:25 - 4th) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to CIN 38 for 1 yard (13-T.Van Fossen).
CINCY
Bearcats
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(1:53 - 4th) 30-M.Kopaygorodsky to CIN 45 for 7 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 45(1:46 - 4th) 30-M.Kopaygorodsky to CIN 45 for no gain (20-R.King44-I.Swenson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 45(1:18 - 4th) 30-M.Kopaygorodsky to CIN 47 for 2 yards (5-T.Ganyi95-E.Watts).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|27
|Rushing
|9
|14
|Passing
|3
|10
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-15
|11-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|207
|492
|Total Plays
|63
|71
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|148
|307
|Rush Attempts
|40
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|7.1
|Net Yards Passing
|59
|185
|Comp. - Att.
|10-23
|16-28
|Yards Per Pass
|2.6
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|9-71
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.0
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|171
|124
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|5-30
|Kickoffs - Returns
|7-160
|2-56
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-38
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|59
|PASS YDS
|185
|
|
|148
|RUSH YDS
|307
|
|
|207
|TOTAL YDS
|492
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Beaudry 12 QB
|M. Beaudry
|6/9
|35
|0
|0
|
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
|J. Zergiotis
|4/14
|35
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mensah 34 RB
|K. Mensah
|24
|115
|0
|18
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|7
|55
|0
|30
|
M. Beaudry 12 QB
|M. Beaudry
|6
|-10
|0
|7
|
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
|J. Zergiotis
|3
|-12
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Brown 83 WR
|A. Brown
|3
|29
|0
|13
|
J. Rose 91 TE
|J. Rose
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|3
|12
|0
|9
|
C. Ross 9 WR
|C. Ross
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Drayton 88 WR
|M. Drayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Mensah 34 RB
|K. Mensah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Maurisseau 80 WR
|H. Maurisseau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Medlock 40 TE
|J. Medlock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Coyle 25 DB
|T. Coyle
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 43 LB
|J. Mitchell
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paul 24 DB
|K. Paul
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Swenson 44 LB
|I. Swenson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Watts 95 DL
|E. Watts
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bell 2 DB
|M. Bell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lucien 21 DB
|J. Lucien
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. DeVaughn 93 DL
|P. DeVaughn
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 57 DL
|T. Jones
|2-4
|0.5
|0
|
C. Thomas 52 DL
|C. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ganyi 5 LB
|T. Ganyi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fortt 27 LB
|O. Fortt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morgan 41 LB
|D. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 48 DL
|K. Jones
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
O. Robinson 17 DB
|O. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 58 LB
|D. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 97 DL
|J. Pace
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Harris 49 K
|C. Harris
|1/1
|32
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Magliozzi 99 P
|L. Magliozzi
|6
|45.0
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|7
|22.9
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Skanes 19 WR
|Q. Skanes
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|13
|123
|1
|53
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|7
|94
|0
|34
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|14
|60
|2
|19
|
T. Tucker 21 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
M. Kopaygorodsky 30 RB
|M. Kopaygorodsky
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|3
|5
|1
|2
|
J. Sopko 10 QB
|J. Sopko
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|2
|-3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Deguara 83 TE
|J. Deguara
|5
|45
|2
|18
|
M. Mbodj 8 WR
|M. Mbodj
|4
|45
|0
|23
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
R. Medaris 17 WR
|R. Medaris
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
B. Smith 1 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Labelle 87 TE
|B. Labelle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Pierce 12 WR
|A. Pierce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Pitts 43 DE
|M. Pitts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Wright 11 LB
|B. Wright
|7-4
|0.5
|0
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gardner 12 CB
|A. Gardner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Young 6 LB
|P. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 21 DE
|M. Sanders
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DT
|J. Taylor
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ponder 93 DT
|E. Ponder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pitts 43 DE
|M. Pitts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vann 42 DE
|M. Vann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|2
|43.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tucker 21 WR
|T. Tucker
|2
|28.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|5
|6.0
|13
|0
-
GAST
LAMON
31
45
4th 2:41 ESPN+
-
FIU
FAU
7
21
3rd 11:53 STAD
-
UTAHST
FRESNO
14
14
2nd 7:53 CBSSN
-
APLST
SC
3
6
2nd 9:59 ESPN2
-
WASHST
CAL
5
13
2nd 14:53 PACN
-
MIZZOU
6UGA
0
10
2nd 8:44 ESPN
-
TENN
UK
0
7
1st 3:30 SECN
-
15ND
DUKE
14
0
1st 4:03 ACCN
-
5CLEM
NCST
7
0
1st 6:59 ABC
-
LIB
BYU
7
7
1st 0:00 ESPNU
-
IOWAST
9OKLA
0
0
1st 15:00 FOX
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
33
35
Final CBSSN
-
BALLST
WMICH
31
35
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
OHIO
24
21
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
CSTCAR
48
7
Final ESPNU
-
TEMPLE
SFLA
17
7
Final ESPN
-
UCF
TULSA
31
34
Final ESPN2
-
WASH
OREGST
19
7
Final FS1
-
12BAYLOR
TCU
29
23
Final/3OT FS1
-
MD
1OHIOST
14
73
Final FOX
-
VANDY
10FLA
0
56
Final ESPN
-
MA
ARMY
7
63
Final CBSSN
-
FSU
BC
38
31
Final ACCN
-
TXTECH
WVU
38
17
Final ESPN2
-
WKY
ARK
45
19
Final SECN
-
ECU
25SMU
51
59
Final ESPNU
-
4PSU
17MINN
26
31
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
NWEST
24
22
Final BTN
-
GATECH
UVA
28
33
Final FSN
-
TXSA
ODU
24
23
Final ESP3
-
CHARLO
UTEP
28
21
Final ESPN+
-
SALA
TXSTSM
28
30
Final ESP3
-
STNFRD
COLO
13
16
Final PACN
-
ILL
MICHST
37
34
Final FS1
-
UCONN
20CINCY
3
48
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
MIAMI
27
52
Final ESPN2
-
19WAKE
VATECH
17
36
Final ACCN
-
16KSTATE
TEXAS
24
27
Final ESPN
-
GAS
TROY
28
49
Final ESPN+
-