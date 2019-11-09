Drive Chart
No. 17 Cincinnati stays unbeaten in AAC, routs UConn 48-3

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

CINCINNATI (AP) Desmond Ridder threw for a pair of touchdowns and Michael Warren II ran for two more during a dominant opening half, and No. 17 Cincinnati remained the only unbeaten team in American Athletic play by routing Connecticut 48-3 on Saturday.

The Bearcats (8-1, 5-0) retained the inside track for the conference title by ending their recent trend of slow starts . They led 38-0 at halftime against the conference's lowliest team.

UConn (2-8, 0-6) had two players ejected while losing its 17th straight conference game. The Huskies have dropped 24 of their last 25 against FBS teams. They fell to 0-9 all-time at Nippert Stadium .

After struggling in the opening half of wins over Tulsa and East Carolina , the Bearcats got rolling right away against a defense that has allowed the most points in the AAC. Ridder connected with tight end Josiah Deguara on touchdowns of 18 and 15 yards. Warren scored from 6 and 1 yards out, and Gerrid Doaks had a 53-yard run that set up his 1-yard touchdown in the first half.

Ridder went 13 of 23 for 136 yards and ran seven times for 94 yards. He was replaced in the third quarter with the Bearcats in control.

It was a bad game from the start for UConn. In the first 10 minutes, the Huskies gave up a pair of touchdowns, got a punt blocked, and had linebacker Omar Fortt ejected for targeting a receiver. Defensive lineman Dillon Harris also was ejected in the second quarter for a high hit on Ridder that caused a fumble.

Cincinnati's Darrick Forrest picked off Zack Zergiotis, giving the Bearcats 13 interceptions and 21 takeaways for the season, among the best nationally. Cincinnati has 11 interceptions and five fumble recoveries in the last five games.

Zergiotis was 4 of 14 for 35 yards in the first half with the interception, the true freshman's fourth turnover in the last two games. Mike Beaudry started the second half and went 6 of 9 for 35 yards. Kevin Mensah ran for 115 yards in his third straight triple-digit game.

THE TAKEAWAY

UConn has lost its last two games against Cincinnati by a combined 97-10.

The Bearcats harped on playing with more focus after their ragged wins against Tulsa and East Carolina and were sharp in all aspects of their homecoming game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Bearcats put themselves in position to improve upon their highest ranking since 2009, when they got as high as No. 4 during a perfect regular season. The Huskies fell to 3-32 against ranked teams.

UP NEXT

UConn has a bye before hosting East Carolina on Nov. 23.

Cincinnati plays at South Florida on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 61 yards from CIN 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 22 for 18 yards (4-J.Harris).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 22
(15:00 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 33 for 11 yards (12-A.Gardner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 33
(14:54 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Drayton.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UCONN 33
(14:26 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 42 for 9 yards (7-C.Bryant). Penalty on UCONN 74-R.Van Demark Holding 10 yards enforced at UCONN 33. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 20 - UCONN 23
(14:20 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
+9 YD
3 & 20 - UCONN 23
(13:50 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 32 for 9 yards (6-P.Young).
Punt
4 & 11 - UCONN 32
(13:47 - 1st) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 33 yards from UCONN 32. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 38 for 3 yards (44-I.Swenson).

CINCY Bearcats
- TD (4 plays, 62 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 38
(13:12 - 1st) 21-T.Tucker to UCONN 43 for 19 yards (25-T.Coyle).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 43
(13:03 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris to UCONN 32 for 11 yards (2-M.Bell).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 32
(12:38 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to UCONN 18 for 14 yards (2-M.Bell).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 18
(12:11 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:36 - 1st) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:31 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 62 yards from CIN 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 32 for 29 yards (97-R.Jones).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 32
(11:31 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 50 for 18 yards (7-C.Bryant5-D.Forrest).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 50
(11:25 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose to CIN 41 for 9 yards (6-P.Young).
No Gain
2 & 1 - UCONN 41
(11:10 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 41 for no gain (92-C.Brooks90-J.Taylor).
Penalty
3 & 1 - UCONN 41
(10:33 - 1st) Penalty on UCONN 91-J.Rose False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 41. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UCONN 46
(9:55 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis sacked at UCONN 49 for -5 yards.
Punt
4 & 11 - UCONN 49
(9:32 - 1st) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 16 yards from UCONN 49 Downed at the CIN 35.

CINCY Bearcats
- TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 35
(8:47 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 36 for 1 yard (95-E.Watts57-T.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 9 - CINCY 36
(8:39 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 36 for no gain (95-E.Watts57-T.Jones).
+9 YD
3 & 9 - CINCY 36
(8:11 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris to CIN 45 for 9 yards (27-O.Fortt).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 45
(7:31 - 1st) Penalty on UCONN 27-O.Fortt Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CIN 45. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 40
(7:31 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to UCONN 35 for 5 yards (44-I.Swenson).
No Gain
2 & 5 - CINCY 35
(7:14 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
Penalty
3 & 5 - CINCY 35
(6:44 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 51-L.Metz False start 5 yards enforced at UCONN 35. No Play.
+34 YD
3 & 10 - CINCY 40
(6:32 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to UCONN 6 for 34 yards (25-T.Coyle).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - CINCY 6
(6:32 - 1st) 3-M.Warren runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:00 - 1st) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:55 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to UCONN End Zone. touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(5:55 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown to UCONN 38 for 13 yards (12-A.Gardner).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 38
(5:55 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 40 for 2 yards (8-J.White99-M.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UCONN 40
(5:31 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UCONN 40
(4:56 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Brown.
Punt
4 & 8 - UCONN 40
(4:51 - 1st) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 39 yards from UCONN 40. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 28 for 7 yards (20-R.King25-T.Coyle).

CINCY Bearcats
- FG (12 plays, 44 yards, 4:34 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 28
(4:44 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder runs ob at CIN 34 for 6 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 34
(4:34 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 35 for 1 yard (48-K.Jones43-J.Mitchell).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 35
(4:08 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to CIN 41 for 6 yards (44-I.Swenson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 41
(3:32 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 45 for 4 yards (24-K.Paul).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 45
(3:08 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to CIN 50 for 5 yards (24-K.Paul).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - CINCY 50
(2:42 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to UCONN 48 for 2 yards (24-K.Paul97-J.Pace).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 48
(2:16 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Mbodj.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 48
(1:50 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to UCONN 39 for 9 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - CINCY 39
(1:43 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to UCONN 31 for 8 yards (20-R.King).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 31
(1:08 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to UCONN 29 FUMBLES (25-T.Coyle). to UCONN 29 for no gain.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 29
(0:29 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to UCONN 28 for 1 yard (25-T.Coyle57-T.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 7 - CINCY 28
(0:10 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 43-M.Pitts.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - CINCY 28
(15:00 - 2nd) 19-C.Smith 45 yards Field Goal is Good.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:54 - 2nd) 97-R.Jones kicks 63 yards from CIN 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 27 for 25 yards (4-J.Harris13-T.Van Fossen).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 27
(14:49 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 28 for 1 yard (41-J.Dublanko5-D.Forrest).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 28
(14:43 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 31 for 3 yards (41-J.Dublanko27-D.Beavers).
Sack
3 & 6 - UCONN 31
(14:07 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis sacked at UCONN 25 for -6 yards (11-B.Wright21-M.Sanders).
Punt
4 & 12 - UCONN 25
(13:27 - 2nd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 50 yards from UCONN 25. 22-R.Montgomery runs ob at CIN 38 for 13 yards.

CINCY Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 38
(12:43 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 38
(12:28 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 45 for 7 yards (93-P.Devaughn).
No Gain
3 & 3 - CINCY 45
(12:26 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Labelle.
Punt
4 & 3 - CINCY 45
(11:46 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 43 yards from CIN 45 Downed at the UCONN 12.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 12
(11:41 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 19 for 7 yards (92-C.Brooks99-M.Brown).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - UCONN 19
(10:55 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 25 for 6 yards (5-D.Forrest).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(10:35 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 40-J.Medlock.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 25
(9:52 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 29 for 4 yards (11-B.Wright99-M.Brown).
No Gain
3 & 6 - UCONN 29
(9:47 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 40-J.Medlock.
Punt
4 & 6 - UCONN 29
(9:04 - 2nd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 45 yards from UCONN 29. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 29 for 3 yards (20-R.King44-I.Swenson).

CINCY Bearcats
- TD (10 plays, 27 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 29
(9:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 48 for 19 yards (21-J.Lucien).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 48
(8:47 - 2nd) Penalty on UCONN 21-J.Lucien Facemasking 15 yards enforced at CIN 48. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 37
(8:47 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 37
(8:30 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to UCONN 23 for 14 yards (21-J.Lucien25-T.Coyle).
Sack
1 & 10 - CINCY 23
(8:22 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at UCONN 32 for -9 yards FUMBLES (58-D.Harris). 44-I.Swenson to UCONN 33 for no gain.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 23
(7:51 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at UCONN 32 for -9 yards. Penalty on UCONN 58-D.Harris Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at UCONN 23. No Play. (58-D.Harris).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 12
(7:51 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to UCONN 10 for 2 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 10
(7:21 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles runs ob at UCONN 5 for 5 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 5
(6:49 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to UCONN 1 for 4 yards (20-R.King).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - CINCY 1
(6:17 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:02 - 2nd) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:59 - 2nd) 97-R.Jones kicks 53 yards from CIN 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 28 for 16 yards (13-T.Van Fossen27-D.Beavers).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 28
(5:59 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 29 for 1 yard (90-J.Taylor).
Penalty
2 & 9 - UCONN 29
(5:53 - 2nd) Penalty on UCONN 64-C.Haynes False start 5 yards enforced at UCONN 29. No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 14 - UCONN 24
(5:17 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose to UCONN 32 for 8 yards (9-A.Bush).
No Gain
3 & 6 - UCONN 32
(5:01 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Maurisseau.
Punt
4 & 6 - UCONN 32
(4:19 - 2nd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 42 yards from UCONN 32. 22-R.Montgomery pushed ob at CIN 30 for 4 yards (25-T.Coyle).

CINCY Bearcats
- TD (5 plays, 70 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 30
(4:12 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to CIN 35 for 5 yards.
+53 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 35
(4:04 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to UCONN 12 for 53 yards (25-T.Coyle).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 12
(3:41 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to UCONN 4 for 8 yards (17-O.Robinson).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - CINCY 4
(3:05 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to UCONN 1 for 3 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - CINCY 1
(2:47 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:37 - 2nd) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- Interception (6 plays, 10 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:35 - 2nd) 97-R.Jones kicks 55 yards from CIN 35 out of bounds at the UCONN 10.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 35
(2:35 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 34-K.Mensah.
+30 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 35
(2:35 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins to CIN 35 for 30 yards (7-C.Bryant12-A.Gardner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 35
(2:28 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 35
(1:51 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown to CIN 30 for 5 yards.
Sack
3 & 5 - UCONN 30
(1:44 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis sacked at CIN 31 for -1 yard (92-C.Brooks).
Int
4 & 6 - UCONN 31
(1:39 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-D.Forrest at CIN 6. 5-D.Forrest to CIN 45 for 39 yards (34-K.Mensah).

CINCY Bearcats
- TD (5 plays, 55 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
+23 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 45
(1:57 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to UCONN 32 for 23 yards (25-T.Coyle).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 32
(0:42 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to UCONN 20 for 12 yards (25-T.Coyle).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 20
(0:26 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 20
(0:22 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to UCONN 15 for 5 yards (25-T.Coyle).
+15 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 15
(0:17 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:12 - 2nd) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- Halftime (1 plays, 12 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:06 - 2nd) 97-R.Jones kicks 50 yards from CIN 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 22 for 7 yards (84-W.Fischer).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 22
(0:06 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah pushed ob at UCONN 34 for 12 yards (7-C.Bryant).

CINCY Bearcats
- FG (10 plays, 56 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:02 - 2nd) 92-N.Iden kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 29 for 29 yards (20-R.King).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 29
(15:00 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 33 for 4 yards (57-T.Jones24-K.Paul).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 33
(14:55 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 37 for 4 yards (43-J.Mitchell24-K.Paul).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 37
(14:24 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 40 for 3 yards (52-C.Thomas).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 40
(13:49 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor to UCONN 40 for 20 yards (25-T.Coyle).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 40
(13:29 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to UCONN 35 for 5 yards (24-K.Paul).
No Gain
2 & 5 - CINCY 35
(13:01 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Warren.
+17 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 35
(12:26 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to UCONN 18 for 17 yards (25-T.Coyle).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 18
(12:20 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 18
(11:50 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Whyle.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - CINCY 18
(11:44 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to UCONN 15 for 3 yards (44-I.Swenson93-P.Devaughn).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - CINCY 15
(11:41 - 3rd) 31-S.Crosa 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (7 plays, -1 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:57 - 3rd) 97-R.Jones kicks 57 yards from CIN 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 40 for 32 yards (97-R.Jones).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 40
(10:53 - 3rd) Penalty on UCONN 70-C.DeGeorge False start 5 yards enforced at UCONN 40. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - UCONN 35
(10:44 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 39 for 4 yards (93-E.Ponder99-M.Brown).
+1 YD
2 & 11 - UCONN 39
(10:44 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose to UCONN 40 for 1 yard (11-B.Wright).
+11 YD
3 & 10 - UCONN 40
(10:13 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown to CIN 49 for 11 yards (7-C.Bryant).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 49
(9:31 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 49 for no gain (90-J.Taylor6-P.Young).
Sack
2 & 10 - UCONN 49
(9:05 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. sacked at UCONN 37 for -14 yards. Penalty on UCONN 12-M.Beaudry Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at UCONN 37. (92-C.Brooks).
+2 YD
3 & 24 - UCONN 37
(8:28 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 39 for 2 yards (12-A.Gardner).
Punt
4 & 22 - UCONN 39
(8:22 - 3rd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 61 yards from UCONN 39 to CIN End Zone. touchback.

CINCY Bearcats
- Fumble (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 20
(7:53 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 28 FUMBLES (2-M.Bell). 43-J.Mitchell to CIN 28 for no gain.

UCONN Huskies
- Downs (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 28
(7:44 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 27 for 1 yard (43-M.Pitts).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 27
(7:31 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 16 for 11 yards (27-D.Beavers11-B.Wright).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 16
(6:53 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 12 for 4 yards (11-B.Wright99-M.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 6 - UCONN 12
(6:18 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - UCONN 12
(5:42 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 7 for 5 yards (11-B.Wright21-M.Sanders).
No Gain
4 & 1 - UCONN 7
(5:37 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry to CIN 7 for no gain (11-B.Wright).

CINCY Bearcats
- TD (11 plays, 93 yards, 4:39 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 7
(5:03 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 8 for 1 yard (43-J.Mitchell44-I.Swenson).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 8
(5:00 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 15 for 7 yards (44-I.Swenson25-T.Coyle).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 15
(4:29 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 21 for 6 yards (95-E.Watts5-T.Ganyi).
+32 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 21
(3:56 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to UCONN 47 for 32 yards (24-K.Paul).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 47
(3:25 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith to UCONN 39 for 8 yards (20-R.King).
+16 YD
2 & 2 - CINCY 39
(2:47 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to UCONN 23 for 16 yards (5-T.Ganyi20-R.King).
Sack
1 & 10 - CINCY 23
(2:16 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant sacked at UCONN 28 for -5 yards (57-T.Jones).
+24 YD
2 & 15 - CINCY 28
(1:34 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to UCONN 4 for 24 yards (20-R.King).
+2 YD
1 & 4 - CINCY 4
(0:52 - 3rd) 22-R.Montgomery to UCONN 2 for 2 yards (57-T.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 2 - CINCY 2
(0:24 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 2
(15:00 - 4th) 22-R.Montgomery runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:57 - 4th) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- FG (17 plays, 52 yards, 8:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:53 - 4th) 97-R.Jones kicks 64 yards from CIN 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 34 for 33 yards (21-T.Tucker).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 34
(14:53 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 33 for -1 yard (42-M.Vann).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - UCONN 33
(14:45 - 4th) 12-M.Beaudry scrambles to UCONN 40 for 7 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - UCONN 40
(14:10 - 4th) 12-M.Beaudry scrambles to UCONN 42 for 2 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
Penalty
4 & 2 - UCONN 42
(13:32 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 4-J.Harris Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCONN 42. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 43
(13:21 - 4th) 12-M.Beaudry to CIN 40 for 3 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 40
(13:01 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 32 for 8 yards (21-M.Sanders).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 32
(12:25 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 27 for 5 yards (21-M.Sanders11-B.Wright).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 27
(11:51 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 24 for 3 yards (11-B.Wright90-J.Taylor).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - UCONN 24
(11:03 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 23 for 1 yard (92-C.Brooks11-B.Wright).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - UCONN 23
(10:32 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 20 for 3 yards (11-B.Wright3-J.Hicks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 20
(9:49 - 4th) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Maurisseau.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 20
(9:09 - 4th) 1-A.Thompkins to CIN 13 for 7 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - UCONN 13
(9:04 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 8 for 5 yards (13-T.Van Fossen19-E.Tucky).
+3 YD
1 & 8 - UCONN 8
(8:27 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to CIN 5 for 3 yards (3-J.Hicks).
Penalty
2 & 5 - UCONN 5
(7:50 - 4th) Team penalty on UCONN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CIN 5. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 10
(7:03 - 4th) 1-A.Thompkins to CIN 6 for 4 yards (41-J.Dublanko90-J.Taylor).
Sack
3 & 6 - UCONN 6
(6:39 - 4th) 12-M.Beaudry sacked at CIN 14 for -8 yards. Penalty on UCONN 55-S.Hubbard Holding declined. (41-J.Dublanko).
Field Goal
4 & 14 - UCONN 14
(6:10 - 4th) 49-C.Harris 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

CINCY Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:41 - 4th) 92-N.Iden kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 27 for 27 yards (29-J.Morrison).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 27
(5:37 - 4th) 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 28 for 1 yard (52-C.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 9 - CINCY 28
(5:32 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
+2 YD
3 & 9 - CINCY 28
(5:05 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant scrambles to CIN 30 for 2 yards (93-P.Devaughn48-K.Jones).
Punt
4 & 7 - CINCY 30
(4:59 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 43 yards from CIN 30. 19-Q.Skanes to UCONN 38 for 11 yards (82-W.Huber).

UCONN Huskies
- Downs (6 plays, 24 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 38
(4:19 - 4th) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 42 for 4 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 42
(4:10 - 4th) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to CIN 47 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 47
(3:33 - 4th) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Maurisseau.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 47
(3:03 - 4th) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to CIN 38 for 9 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - UCONN 38
(2:58 - 4th) 1-A.Thompkins to CIN 39 for -1 yard (41-J.Dublanko13-T.Van Fossen).
+1 YD
4 & 2 - UCONN 39
(2:25 - 4th) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to CIN 38 for 1 yard (13-T.Van Fossen).

CINCY Bearcats

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 38
(1:53 - 4th) 30-M.Kopaygorodsky to CIN 45 for 7 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
No Gain
2 & 3 - CINCY 45
(1:46 - 4th) 30-M.Kopaygorodsky to CIN 45 for no gain (20-R.King44-I.Swenson).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 45
(1:18 - 4th) 30-M.Kopaygorodsky to CIN 47 for 2 yards (5-T.Ganyi95-E.Watts).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:41
49-C.Harris 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
42
yds
08:43
pos
3
48
Point After TD 14:53
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
48
Touchdown 14:57
22-R.Montgomery runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
93
yds
04:39
pos
0
47
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:57
31-S.Crosa 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
56
yds
00:00
pos
0
41
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:06
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
38
Touchdown 0:12
9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
55
yds
01:45
pos
0
37
Point After TD 2:35
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 2:37
23-G.Doaks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
70
yds
01:35
pos
0
30
Point After TD 5:59
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 6:02
3-M.Warren runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
1
yds
02:58
pos
0
23
Field Goal 14:54
19-C.Smith 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
44
yds
04:34
pos
0
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:55
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 6:00
3-M.Warren runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
55
yds
02:47
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:31
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:36
9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
62
yds
01:36
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 27
Rushing 9 14
Passing 3 10
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 2-15 11-16
4th Down Conv 1-4 0-0
Total Net Yards 207 492
Total Plays 63 71
Avg Gain 3.3 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 148 307
Rush Attempts 40 43
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 7.1
Net Yards Passing 59 185
Comp. - Att. 10-23 16-28
Yards Per Pass 2.6 6.6
Penalties - Yards 9-71 2-20
Touchdowns 0 6
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-45.0 2-43.0
Return Yards 171 124
Punts - Returns 1-11 5-30
Kickoffs - Returns 7-160 2-56
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-38
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Connecticut 2-8 00033
20 Cincinnati 8-1 14243748
Nippert Stadium Cincinnati, Ohio
 59 PASS YDS 185
148 RUSH YDS 307
207 TOTAL YDS 492
Connecticut
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Beaudry 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 35 0 0 99.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 35 0 0 99.3
M. Beaudry 6/9 35 0 0
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 35 0 1 35.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 35 0 1 35.3
J. Zergiotis 4/14 35 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 115 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 115 0
K. Mensah 24 115 0 18
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 55 0
A. Thompkins 7 55 0 30
M. Beaudry 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -10 0
M. Beaudry 6 -10 0 7
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -12 0
J. Zergiotis 3 -12 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Brown 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
A. Brown 3 29 0 13
J. Rose 91 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
J. Rose 3 18 0 9
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
A. Thompkins 3 12 0 9
C. Ross 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Ross 1 11 0 11
M. Drayton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Drayton 0 0 0 0
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Mensah 0 0 0 0
H. Maurisseau 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Maurisseau 0 0 0 0
J. Medlock 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Medlock 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Coyle 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
T. Coyle 10-2 0.0 0
J. Mitchell 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Mitchell 6-1 0.0 0
K. Paul 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Paul 5-2 0.0 0
I. Swenson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
I. Swenson 4-2 0.0 0
E. Watts 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Watts 3-1 0.0 0
M. Bell 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Bell 3-0 0.0 0
J. Lucien 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Lucien 2-0 0.0 0
P. DeVaughn 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. DeVaughn 2-1 0.0 0
T. Jones 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.5
T. Jones 2-4 0.5 0
C. Thomas 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
T. Ganyi 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Ganyi 2-1 0.0 0
O. Fortt 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Fortt 1-0 0.0 0
D. Morgan 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Morgan 1-0 0.0 0
K. Jones 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
K. Jones 1-2 0.5 0
O. Robinson 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Harris 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
J. Pace 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Pace 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Harris 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
C. Harris 1/1 32 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Magliozzi 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 45.0 0
L. Magliozzi 6 45.0 0 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
7 22.9 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 22.9 33 0
A. Thompkins 7 22.9 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Skanes 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
Q. Skanes 1 11.0 11 0
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 136 2 0 134.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 136 2 0 134.9
D. Ridder 13/23 136 2 0
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 64 0 0 167.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 64 0 0 167.5
B. Bryant 3/5 64 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 123 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 123 1
G. Doaks 13 123 1 53
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 94 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 94 0
D. Ridder 7 94 0 34
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 60 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 60 2
M. Warren II 14 60 2 19
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
T. Tucker 1 19 0 19
M. Kopaygorodsky 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
M. Kopaygorodsky 2 7 0 7
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 1
R. Montgomery 3 5 1 2
J. Sopko 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Sopko 1 2 0 2
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
B. Bryant 2 -3 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 45 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 2
J. Deguara 5 45 2 18
M. Mbodj 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
M. Mbodj 4 45 0 23
J. Whyle 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
J. Whyle 1 32 0 32
J. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
J. Jackson 1 24 0 24
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
R. Medaris 2 20 0 11
L. Taylor 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
L. Taylor 1 20 0 20
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
B. Smith 1 8 0 8
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
G. Doaks 1 6 0 6
B. Labelle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Labelle 0 0 0 0
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Warren II 0 0 0 0
A. Pierce 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Pierce 0 0 0 0
M. Pitts 43 DE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Pitts 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dublanko 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
J. Dublanko 7-0 1.0 0
B. Wright 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.5
B. Wright 7-4 0.5 0
C. Brooks 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
C. Brooks 5-0 2.0 0
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Van Fossen 5-1 0.0 0
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Bryant 4-0 0.0 0
A. Gardner 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Gardner 3-1 0.0 0
P. Young 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Young 2-1 0.0 0
M. Sanders 21 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
M. Sanders 2-2 0.5 0
J. Taylor 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Taylor 2-3 0.0 0
D. Beavers 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Beavers 1-1 0.0 0
E. Ponder 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Ponder 1-0 0.0 0
M. Pitts 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Pitts 1-0 0.0 0
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. White 1-0 0.0 0
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
D. Forrest 1-2 0.0 1
A. Bush 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bush 1-0 0.0 0
M. Vann 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Vann 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hicks 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Hicks 1-1 0.0 0
M. Brown 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
M. Brown 0-5 0.0 0
E. Tucky 19 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Tucky 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Crosa 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
S. Crosa 1/1 32 6/6 9
C. Smith 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
C. Smith 1/1 45 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 1
J. Smith 2 43.0 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 28.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 28.0 29 0
T. Tucker 2 28.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 6.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 6.0 13 0
R. Montgomery 5 6.0 13 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCONN 22 1:13 5 10 Punt
11:31 UCONN 32 1:59 5 17 Punt
5:55 UCONN 25 1:04 4 15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 UCONN 27 1:27 3 -2 Punt
11:41 UCONN 12 2:37 5 17 Punt
5:59 UCONN 28 1:40 4 4 Punt
2:35 UCONN 35 0:56 6 10 INT
0:06 UCONN 22 0:00 1 12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:57 UCONN 40 2:35 7 -1 Punt
7:44 CINCY 28 2:07 6 21 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 UCONN 34 8:43 17 52 FG
4:19 UCONN 38 1:54 6 24 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 CINCY 38 1:36 4 62 TD
8:47 CINCY 35 2:47 9 65 TD
4:44 CINCY 28 4:34 12 44 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:43 CINCY 38 0:57 3 7 Punt
9:00 CINCY 29 2:58 10 27 TD
4:12 CINCY 30 1:35 5 70 TD
1:57 CINCY 45 1:45 5 55 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 CINCY 29 0:00 10 56 FG
7:53 CINCY 20 0:00 1 8 Fumble
5:03 CINCY 7 4:39 11 93 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:41 CINCY 27 0:42 3 3 Punt
1:53 CINCY 38 0:35 3 9
