|
|
|LALAF
|CSTCAR
Ragin' Cajuns crush Coastal Carolina 48-7 for 4th win in row
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Levi Lewis passed for three touchdowns and ran for another and Louisiana-Lafayette rolled past Coastal Carolina 48-7 Thursday night.
Lewis was 26-of-30 passing for 296 yards, tossing TD passes to Neal Johnson, Jalen Williams and Ja'Marcus Bradley. Lewis' 6-yard run in the first quarter opened the scoring.
The Ragin' Cajuns (7-2, 4-1), leaders of the Sun Belt Conference's West Division, won their fourth straight game and are unbeaten in four road games this season.
Besides Lewis' TD run, Trey Ragas went over from the 1 and Chris Smith burst through the middle for a 52-yarder to increase the Ragin' Cajuns' total rushing touchdowns to 32, third-best in the FBS.
ULL scored on all four of its first-half drives, not including an abbreviated possession that ended at the half. Then it scored on its first four in the second half before having final one end at the Coastal Carolina 6 as the clock ran out. The Ragin' Cajuns outgained the Chanticleers 564-236.
ULL looked like it was on its way to posting its first shutout in 10 years until Sam Denmark pulled away a 44-yard pass from two defenders in the end zone with just under four minutes left for the Chanticleers (4-5, 1-4).
Andre Jones led ULL with seven tackles, including five solo, and forced a fumble.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (9 plays, 66 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 64 yards from CC 35. 4-R.Calais to ULL 34 for 33 yards (3-T.Holmes).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 34(15:00 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 48 for 14 yards (25-L.Paul).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 48(14:53 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to CC 45 for 7 yards (16-J.Morris).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 45(14:39 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to CC 42 for 3 yards (34-T.Gallagher52-C.Brewer).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 42(14:13 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams. Penalty on CC 32-K.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CC 42. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 27(13:44 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to CC 25 for 2 yards (41-M.Olufemi).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 25(13:35 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to CC 18 for 7 yards (16-J.Morris).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 18(13:02 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to CC 7 for 11 yards (25-L.Paul).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - LALAF 7(12:38 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to CC 6 for 1 yard (41-M.Olufemi34-T.Gallagher).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 6(12:01 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:25 - 1st) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Missed FG (6 plays, 58 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:19 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(11:19 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 84-J.Miller. 84-J.Miller to ULL 39 for 36 yards (19-J.Bell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(11:19 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to ULL 35 for 4 yards (19-E.Garror).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 35(10:51 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to ULL 21 for 14 yards (25-D.Wallace).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 21(10:11 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston to ULL 17 for 4 yards (59-J.Boudreaux97-J.Nelson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 17(9:28 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston to ULL 17 FUMBLES. 87-M.McFarlane to ULL 17 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 17(8:53 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 17(8:10 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (10 plays, 80 yards, 4:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(8:10 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 26 for 6 yards. Penalty on ULL 66-R.Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at ULL 20. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - LALAF 10(8:00 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 14 for 4 yards (52-C.Brewer26-B.Matts).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 16 - LALAF 14(7:32 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis scrambles runs ob at ULL 16 for 2 yards.
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 14 - LALAF 16(6:54 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 47 for 31 yards (26-B.Matts).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 47(6:23 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to CC 40 for 13 yards (12-R.Lee).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 40(5:44 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 24-P.Migl. 24-P.Migl to CC 23 for 17 yards (32-K.Johnson34-T.Gallagher).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 23(5:24 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to CC 18 for 5 yards (25-L.Paul32-K.Johnson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 18(5:00 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 4-R.Calais. 4-R.Calais to CC 11 for 7 yards (25-L.Paul).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 11(4:40 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to CC 1 for 10 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LALAF 1(4:13 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:37 - 1st) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (12 plays, 45 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:31 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares kicks 60 yards from ULL 35. 19-K.Tyler to CC 17 for 12 yards (39-J.Wilson23-T.Wisham).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 17(3:31 - 1st) 23-R.White to CC 23 for 6 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 23(3:25 - 1st) 23-R.White to CC 29 for 6 yards (50-A.Jones).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(2:55 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 37 for 8 yards (59-J.Boudreaux6-K.Moncrief).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 37(2:22 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 41 for 4 yards (50-A.Jones).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(1:45 - 1st) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 47 for 6 yards (11-M.Jacquet).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 47(1:14 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to ULL 49 for 4 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(0:43 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Miller.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(0:25 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 23-R.White. 23-R.White to ULL 41 for 8 yards (50-A.Jones43-J.Quibodeaux).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 41(0:19 - 1st) 31-B.Pinson to ULL 33 for 8 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(15:00 - 2nd) 19-K.Tyler to ULL 38 for -5 yards (36-K.Pedescleaux).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - CSTCAR 38(14:26 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - CSTCAR 38(13:50 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to ULL 38 for no gain (27-C.Solomon).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - CSTCAR 38(13:42 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 38 yards from ULL 38 to ULL End Zone. touchback.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (13 plays, 80 yards, 5:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(13:03 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 29 for 9 yards (23-D.Bush).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 29(12:52 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 29 for no gain (41-M.Olufemi).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 29(12:23 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 31 for 2 yards (32-K.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 31(11:46 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 36 for 5 yards (23-D.Bush99-J.Clayton).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 36(11:15 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to CC 43 for 21 yards (23-D.Bush12-R.Lee).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(10:40 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis to CC 35 for 8 yards (34-T.Gallagher52-C.Brewer).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 35(10:19 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to CC 31 for 4 yards (23-D.Bush).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 31(9:37 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 31(9:08 - 2nd) Penalty on ULL 64-S.Vallot False start 5 yards enforced at CC 31. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - LALAF 36(8:59 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to CC 31 for 5 yards (41-M.Olufemi).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 31(8:59 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to CC 10 for 21 yards (23-D.Bush).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 10(8:18 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to CC 1 for 9 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 1(8:01 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:24 - 2nd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:17 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(7:17 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 13-D.Fountain. 13-D.Fountain to CC 26 for 1 yard (16-P.Butler).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 26(7:17 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Williams.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 26(6:27 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter sacked at CC 18 for -8 yards (4-Z.Hill).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - CSTCAR 18(6:29 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 41 yards from CC 18 to the ULL 41 downed by 55-C.Shrimpf.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- FG (12 plays, 55 yards, 4:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 41(5:52 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 89-H.Bergeron. 89-H.Bergeron pushed ob at CC 42 for 17 yards (32-K.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 42(5:39 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to CC 39 for 3 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 39(5:00 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to CC 35 for 4 yards (99-J.Clayton).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - LALAF 35(4:38 - 2nd) Penalty on ULL 64-S.Vallot False start 5 yards enforced at CC 35. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 40(3:51 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley. Penalty on CC 10-A.Spillum Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at CC 40. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(3:27 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to CC 14 for 11 yards (8-D.Kelly).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 14(3:20 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley runs ob at CC 7 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 7(3:05 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to CC 6 for 1 yard (6-S.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 6(2:39 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to CC 3 for 3 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - LALAF 3(2:03 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 22-N.Ralston. 22-N.Ralston to CC 1 for 2 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 1(1:28 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles to CC 4 for -3 yards (25-L.Paul).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LALAF 4(1:14 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Jackson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LALAF 4(0:58 - 2nd) 36-S.Artigue 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:52 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(0:47 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 28 for 3 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 28(0:47 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 29 for 1 yard (50-A.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 29(0:36 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 32 for 3 yards (50-A.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 32(0:29 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 44 yards from CC 32 out of bounds at the ULL 24.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Halftime (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 24(0:24 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 27 for 3 yards (52-C.Brewer41-M.Olufemi).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 26 for 1 yard (38-T.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 26(15:00 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Miller.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 26(14:30 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - CSTCAR 26(14:22 - 3rd) 37-M.Prosser punts 39 yards from CC 26 to ULL 35 fair catch by 19-E.Garror.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 35(14:15 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 37 for 2 yards (41-M.Olufemi6-S.Johnson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 37(14:07 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to ULL 46 for 9 yards (6-S.Johnson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 46(13:36 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to CC 46 for 8 yards (13-C.Kryst).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 46(13:17 - 3rd) 4-R.Calais to CC 38 for 8 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 38(13:00 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Gossett.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 38(12:35 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley.
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 38(12:24 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 19-J.Bell. 19-J.Bell to CC 10 for 28 yards (32-K.Johnson).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 10(12:17 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:07 - 3rd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Downs (13 plays, 42 yards, 4:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:50 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(11:50 - 3rd) Team penalty on ULL Offside 5 yards enforced at CC 25. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - CSTCAR 30(11:50 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 31 for 1 yard (43-J.Quibodeaux).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 31(11:50 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely. Team penalty on ULL Pass interference 9 yards enforced at CC 31. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(11:20 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(11:20 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 11-S.Bell. 11-S.Bell to CC 45 for 5 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 45(11:06 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 11-S.Bell. 11-S.Bell to ULL 42 for 13 yards (36-K.Pedescleaux).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(11:00 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 84-J.Miller. 84-J.Miller pushed ob at ULL 34 for 8 yards (10-A.Washington).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 34(11:00 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to ULL 34 for no gain (97-J.Nelson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 34(9:17 - 3rd) 23-R.White to ULL 30 for 4 yards (7-F.Gardner4-Z.Hill).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(8:45 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Bell.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(8:11 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter to ULL 28 for 2 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 28(8:02 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter sacked at ULL 36 for -8 yards (3-J.Dillon).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 16 - CSTCAR 36(7:25 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter scrambles to ULL 33 for 3 yards (4-Z.Hill).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (6 plays, 67 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 33(6:40 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 38 for 5 yards (25-L.Paul12-R.Lee).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 38(6:30 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson to ULL 48 for 10 yards (23-D.Bush).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 48(5:59 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson to CC 35 for 17 yards (26-B.Matts).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 35(5:28 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to CC 31 for 4 yards (6-S.Johnson47-J.Darboe).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 31(4:58 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson to CC 10 for 21 yards (32-K.Johnson13-C.Kryst).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 10(4:24 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:04 - 3rd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Fumble (7 plays, 27 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:55 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(3:55 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston to CC 30 for 5 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 30(3:55 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston to CC 34 for 4 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 34(3:24 - 3rd) 31-B.Pinson to CC 39 for 5 yards (2-L.McCaskill50-A.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(2:45 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Tyler.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(2:00 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 35 for -4 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 14 - CSTCAR 35(1:52 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to CC 35 for no gain (15-B.Higgins). Penalty on ULL 16-P.Butler Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at CC 35. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 50(1:12 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter to ULL 48 FUMBLES (50-A.Jones). 4-Z.Hill to ULL 48 for no gain.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (1 plays, 52 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 48(1:00 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:35 - 3rd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:24 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(0:24 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 33 for 8 yards (25-D.Wallace).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 33(0:24 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Bell.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 33(15:00 - 4th) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 42 for 9 yards (39-J.Wilson). Penalty on CC 11-S.Bell Holding 10 yards enforced at CC 42.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 32(14:53 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 32(14:45 - 4th) 37-M.Prosser punts 40 yards from CC 32 to ULL 28 fair catch by 21-C.Smith.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- FG (12 plays, 62 yards, 5:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 28(14:06 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to ULL 49 for 21 yards (11-K.Burton).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 49(13:54 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to CC 44 for 7 yards (11-K.Burton8-D.Kelly).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 44(13:14 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei complete to 7-B.Smith. 7-B.Smith to CC 33 for 11 yards (12-R.Lee23-D.Bush).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 33(12:55 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei incomplete. Intended for 89-H.Bergeron.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 33(12:29 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei complete to 7-B.Smith. 7-B.Smith runs ob at CC 24 for 9 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 24(12:21 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei to CC 22 for 2 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 22(12:00 - 4th) 3-A.Johnson to CC 14 for 8 yards (40-M.Makins47-J.Darboe).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 14(11:20 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Johnson.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 14(10:53 - 4th) 3-A.Johnson to CC 10 for 4 yards (8-D.Kelly11-K.Burton).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 10(10:45 - 4th) 3-A.Johnson to CC 8 for 2 yards (47-J.Darboe12-R.Lee).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 8(10:02 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to CC 10 for -2 yards (26-B.Matts41-M.Olufemi).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 10(9:20 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Smith.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - LALAF 10(8:37 - 4th) 36-S.Artigue 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 4:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:29 - 4th) 45-K.Almendares kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(8:22 - 4th) 9-F.Payton to CC 31 for 6 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 31(8:22 - 4th) 23-R.White to CC 34 for 3 yards (33-T.Guidry).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 34(7:37 - 4th) 23-R.White to CC 36 for 2 yards (24-B.Trahan34-J.Cordova).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(7:02 - 4th) 9-F.Payton complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to CC 44 for 8 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 44(6:17 - 4th) 9-F.Payton complete to 13-D.Fountain. 13-D.Fountain to ULL 46 for 10 yards (9-K.Greenhouse).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(5:41 - 4th) 31-B.Pinson to ULL 44 for 2 yards (97-J.Nelson).
|
+44 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 44(4:59 - 4th) 9-F.Payton complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:12 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(3:58 - 4th) Penalty on CC 17-S.Denmark Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CC 35. No Play.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- End of Game (6 plays, 44 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:58 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 30 yards from CC 20 out of bounds at the ULL 50.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 50(3:58 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to CC 46 for 4 yards (96-K.Roberts47-J.Darboe).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 46(3:58 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to CC 30 for 16 yards (47-J.Darboe).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 30(3:15 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to CC 25 for 5 yards (11-K.Burton96-K.Roberts).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 25(2:29 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to CC 24 for 1 yard (5-S.Watkins47-J.Darboe).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - LALAF 24(1:45 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei complete to 6-C.Allen. 6-C.Allen to CC 8 for 16 yards (5-S.Watkins).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - LALAF 8(0:59 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to CC 6 for 2 yards (96-K.Roberts).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|14
|Rushing
|13
|8
|Passing
|15
|4
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-11
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|564
|219
|Total Plays
|73
|55
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|225
|103
|Rush Attempts
|36
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|339
|116
|Comp. - Att.
|30-37
|12-23
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-49
|4-55
|Touchdowns
|6
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-0.0
|5-40.4
|Return Yards
|33
|12
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-33
|1-12
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|339
|PASS YDS
|116
|
|
|225
|RUSH YDS
|103
|
|
|564
|TOTAL YDS
|219
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|26/30
|296
|3
|0
|
J. Magalei 8 QB
|J. Magalei
|4/7
|43
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|8
|99
|1
|52
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|10
|52
|0
|13
|
R. Calais 4 RB
|R. Calais
|6
|26
|0
|10
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|4
|19
|1
|11
|
A. Johnson 3 RB
|A. Johnson
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|4
|13
|1
|8
|
J. Magalei 8 QB
|J. Magalei
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bradley 2 WR
|J. Bradley
|7
|71
|1
|21
|
J. Jackson 17 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|48
|0
|21
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|3
|36
|1
|21
|
P. Leblanc 29 WR
|P. Leblanc
|5
|33
|0
|14
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
J. Bell 19 WR
|J. Bell
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
B. Smith Jr. 7 WR
|B. Smith Jr.
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
H. Bergeron 89 TE
|H. Bergeron
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
C. Allen 6 WR
|C. Allen
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. Gossett 11 WR
|C. Gossett
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
R. Calais 4 RB
|R. Calais
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Ralston 22 TE
|N. Ralston
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
N. Johnson 87 TE
|N. Johnson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
A. Johnson 3 RB
|A. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Jones 50 LB
|A. Jones
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gardner 7 LB
|F. Gardner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boudreaux 59 LB
|J. Boudreaux
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 DB
|B. Trahan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 2 LB
|L. McCaskill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wallace 25 DB
|D. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 97 DL
|J. Nelson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 36 DB
|K. Pedescleaux
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill 4 DT
|Z. Hill
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Washington 10 DB
|A. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 28 DB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Greenhouse 9 DB
|K. Greenhouse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Miller 38 DB
|T. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jacquet III 11 DB
|M. Jacquet III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fields 16 QB
|C. Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 39 DB
|J. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Butler 16 DB
|P. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bell 19 WR
|J. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dillon 3 LB
|J. Dillon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Garror 19 DB
|E. Garror
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Solomon 27 DB
|C. Solomon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Guidry 33 LB
|T. Guidry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cordova 34 LB
|J. Cordova
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Artigue 36 K
|S. Artigue
|2/2
|28
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Calais 4 RB
|R. Calais
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|9/20
|71
|0
|0
|
F. Payton 9 QB
|F. Payton
|3/3
|62
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|10
|54
|0
|14
|
R. White 23 RB
|R. White
|5
|21
|0
|6
|
B. Pinson 31 RB
|B. Pinson
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
J. Hairston 28 RB
|J. Hairston
|4
|13
|0
|5
|
F. Payton 9 QB
|F. Payton
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|8
|-1
|0
|4
|
K. Tyler 19 WR
|K. Tyler
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Miller 84 WR
|J. Miller
|2
|44
|0
|36
|
S. Denmark 17 WR
|S. Denmark
|1
|44
|1
|44
|
S. Bell 11 TE
|S. Bell
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
D. Fountain 13 WR
|D. Fountain
|2
|11
|0
|10
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. White 23 RB
|R. White
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Tyler 19 WR
|K. Tyler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 27 WR
|J. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|2
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Paul 25 LB
|L. Paul
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 23 CB
|D. Bush
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Olufemi 41 LB
|M. Olufemi
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson II 32 S
|K. Johnson II
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gallagher 34 LB
|T. Gallagher
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Burton 11 S
|K. Burton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Johnson 6 NT
|S. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matts 26 S
|B. Matts
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Spillum 10 S
|A. Spillum
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 16 CB
|J. Morris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kelly 8 CB
|D. Kelly
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lee 12 LB
|R. Lee
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Darboe 47 LB
|J. Darboe
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Watkins 5 CB
|S. Watkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Roberts 96 DT
|K. Roberts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Makins 40 LB
|M. Makins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kryst 13 CB
|C. Kryst
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Clayton 99 DT
|Jo. Clayton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Prosser 37 K
|M. Prosser
|5
|40.4
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Tyler 19 WR
|K. Tyler
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
