Ragin' Cajuns crush Coastal Carolina 48-7 for 4th win in row

  • AP
  • Nov 07, 2019

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Levi Lewis passed for three touchdowns and ran for another and Louisiana-Lafayette rolled past Coastal Carolina 48-7 Thursday night.

Lewis was 26-of-30 passing for 296 yards, tossing TD passes to Neal Johnson, Jalen Williams and Ja'Marcus Bradley. Lewis' 6-yard run in the first quarter opened the scoring.

The Ragin' Cajuns (7-2, 4-1), leaders of the Sun Belt Conference's West Division, won their fourth straight game and are unbeaten in four road games this season.

Besides Lewis' TD run, Trey Ragas went over from the 1 and Chris Smith burst through the middle for a 52-yarder to increase the Ragin' Cajuns' total rushing touchdowns to 32, third-best in the FBS.

ULL scored on all four of its first-half drives, not including an abbreviated possession that ended at the half. Then it scored on its first four in the second half before having final one end at the Coastal Carolina 6 as the clock ran out. The Ragin' Cajuns outgained the Chanticleers 564-236.

ULL looked like it was on its way to posting its first shutout in 10 years until Sam Denmark pulled away a 44-yard pass from two defenders in the end zone with just under four minutes left for the Chanticleers (4-5, 1-4).

Andre Jones led ULL with seven tackles, including five solo, and forced a fumble.

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (9 plays, 66 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 64 yards from CC 35. 4-R.Calais to ULL 34 for 33 yards (3-T.Holmes).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 34
(15:00 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 48 for 14 yards (25-L.Paul).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 48
(14:53 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to CC 45 for 7 yards (16-J.Morris).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - LALAF 45
(14:39 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to CC 42 for 3 yards (34-T.Gallagher52-C.Brewer).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LALAF 42
(14:13 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams. Penalty on CC 32-K.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CC 42. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 27
(13:44 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to CC 25 for 2 yards (41-M.Olufemi).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - LALAF 25
(13:35 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to CC 18 for 7 yards (16-J.Morris).
+11 YD
3 & 1 - LALAF 18
(13:02 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to CC 7 for 11 yards (25-L.Paul).
+1 YD
1 & 7 - LALAF 7
(12:38 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to CC 6 for 1 yard (41-M.Olufemi34-T.Gallagher).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - LALAF 6
(12:01 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:25 - 1st) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Missed FG (6 plays, 58 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:19 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(11:19 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 84-J.Miller. 84-J.Miller to ULL 39 for 36 yards (19-J.Bell).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39
(11:19 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to ULL 35 for 4 yards (19-E.Garror).
+14 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 35
(10:51 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to ULL 21 for 14 yards (25-D.Wallace).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 21
(10:11 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston to ULL 17 for 4 yards (59-J.Boudreaux97-J.Nelson).
No Gain
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 17
(9:28 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston to ULL 17 FUMBLES. 87-M.McFarlane to ULL 17 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 17
(8:53 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
No Good
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 17
(8:10 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (10 plays, 80 yards, 4:33 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - LALAF 20
(8:10 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 26 for 6 yards. Penalty on ULL 66-R.Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at ULL 20. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 20 - LALAF 10
(8:00 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 14 for 4 yards (52-C.Brewer26-B.Matts).
+2 YD
2 & 16 - LALAF 14
(7:32 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis scrambles runs ob at ULL 16 for 2 yards.
+31 YD
3 & 14 - LALAF 16
(6:54 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 47 for 31 yards (26-B.Matts).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 47
(6:23 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to CC 40 for 13 yards (12-R.Lee).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 40
(5:44 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 24-P.Migl. 24-P.Migl to CC 23 for 17 yards (32-K.Johnson34-T.Gallagher).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 23
(5:24 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to CC 18 for 5 yards (25-L.Paul32-K.Johnson).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - LALAF 18
(5:00 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 4-R.Calais. 4-R.Calais to CC 11 for 7 yards (25-L.Paul).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 11
(4:40 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to CC 1 for 10 yards (9-T.Jackson).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - LALAF 1
(4:13 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:37 - 1st) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (12 plays, 45 yards, 3:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:31 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares kicks 60 yards from ULL 35. 19-K.Tyler to CC 17 for 12 yards (39-J.Wilson23-T.Wisham).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 17
(3:31 - 1st) 23-R.White to CC 23 for 6 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 23
(3:25 - 1st) 23-R.White to CC 29 for 6 yards (50-A.Jones).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29
(2:55 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 37 for 8 yards (59-J.Boudreaux6-K.Moncrief).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 37
(2:22 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 41 for 4 yards (50-A.Jones).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41
(1:45 - 1st) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 47 for 6 yards (11-M.Jacquet).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 47
(1:14 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to ULL 49 for 4 yards (7-F.Gardner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49
(0:43 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Miller.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 49
(0:25 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 23-R.White. 23-R.White to ULL 41 for 8 yards (50-A.Jones43-J.Quibodeaux).
+8 YD
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 41
(0:19 - 1st) 31-B.Pinson to ULL 33 for 8 yards (28-J.Johnson).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33
(15:00 - 2nd) 19-K.Tyler to ULL 38 for -5 yards (36-K.Pedescleaux).
No Gain
2 & 15 - CSTCAR 38
(14:26 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable.
No Gain
3 & 15 - CSTCAR 38
(13:50 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to ULL 38 for no gain (27-C.Solomon).
Punt
4 & 15 - CSTCAR 38
(13:42 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 38 yards from ULL 38 to ULL End Zone. touchback.

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (13 plays, 80 yards, 5:39 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 20
(13:03 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 29 for 9 yards (23-D.Bush).
No Gain
2 & 1 - LALAF 29
(12:52 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 29 for no gain (41-M.Olufemi).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - LALAF 29
(12:23 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 31 for 2 yards (32-K.Johnson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 31
(11:46 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 36 for 5 yards (23-D.Bush99-J.Clayton).
+21 YD
2 & 5 - LALAF 36
(11:15 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to CC 43 for 21 yards (23-D.Bush12-R.Lee).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 43
(10:40 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis to CC 35 for 8 yards (34-T.Gallagher52-C.Brewer).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - LALAF 35
(10:19 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to CC 31 for 4 yards (23-D.Bush).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LALAF 31
(9:37 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
Penalty
2 & 10 - LALAF 31
(9:08 - 2nd) Penalty on ULL 64-S.Vallot False start 5 yards enforced at CC 31. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 15 - LALAF 36
(8:59 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to CC 31 for 5 yards (41-M.Olufemi).
+21 YD
3 & 10 - LALAF 31
(8:59 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to CC 10 for 21 yards (23-D.Bush).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 10
(8:18 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to CC 1 for 9 yards (10-A.Spillum).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - LALAF 1
(8:01 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:24 - 2nd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:17 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(7:17 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 13-D.Fountain. 13-D.Fountain to CC 26 for 1 yard (16-P.Butler).
No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 26
(7:17 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Williams.
Sack
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 26
(6:27 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter sacked at CC 18 for -8 yards (4-Z.Hill).
Punt
4 & 17 - CSTCAR 18
(6:29 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 41 yards from CC 18 to the ULL 41 downed by 55-C.Shrimpf.

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns
- FG (12 plays, 55 yards, 4:54 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 41
(5:52 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 89-H.Bergeron. 89-H.Bergeron pushed ob at CC 42 for 17 yards (32-K.Johnson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 42
(5:39 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to CC 39 for 3 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - LALAF 39
(5:00 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to CC 35 for 4 yards (99-J.Clayton).
Penalty
3 & 3 - LALAF 35
(4:38 - 2nd) Penalty on ULL 64-S.Vallot False start 5 yards enforced at CC 35. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 8 - LALAF 40
(3:51 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley. Penalty on CC 10-A.Spillum Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at CC 40. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 25
(3:27 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to CC 14 for 11 yards (8-D.Kelly).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 14
(3:20 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley runs ob at CC 7 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - LALAF 7
(3:05 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to CC 6 for 1 yard (6-S.Johnson).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - LALAF 6
(2:39 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to CC 3 for 3 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
+2 YD
1 & 3 - LALAF 3
(2:03 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 22-N.Ralston. 22-N.Ralston to CC 1 for 2 yards.
-3 YD
2 & 1 - LALAF 1
(1:28 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles to CC 4 for -3 yards (25-L.Paul).
No Gain
3 & 4 - LALAF 4
(1:14 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Jackson.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - LALAF 4
(0:58 - 2nd) 36-S.Artigue 21 yards Field Goal is Good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:52 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(0:47 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 28 for 3 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 28
(0:47 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 29 for 1 yard (50-A.Jones).
+3 YD
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 29
(0:36 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 32 for 3 yards (50-A.Jones).
Punt
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 32
(0:29 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 44 yards from CC 32 out of bounds at the ULL 24.

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns
- Halftime (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 24
(0:24 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 27 for 3 yards (52-C.Brewer41-M.Olufemi).

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:14 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 26 for 1 yard (38-T.Miller).
No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 26
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Miller.
No Gain
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 26
(14:30 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
Punt
4 & 9 - CSTCAR 26
(14:22 - 3rd) 37-M.Prosser punts 39 yards from CC 26 to ULL 35 fair catch by 19-E.Garror.

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 35
(14:15 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 37 for 2 yards (41-M.Olufemi6-S.Johnson).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - LALAF 37
(14:07 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to ULL 46 for 9 yards (6-S.Johnson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 46
(13:36 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to CC 46 for 8 yards (13-C.Kryst).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - LALAF 46
(13:17 - 3rd) 4-R.Calais to CC 38 for 8 yards (10-A.Spillum).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LALAF 38
(13:00 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Gossett.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LALAF 38
(12:35 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley.
+28 YD
3 & 10 - LALAF 38
(12:24 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 19-J.Bell. 19-J.Bell to CC 10 for 28 yards (32-K.Johnson).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 10
(12:17 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:07 - 3rd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Downs (13 plays, 42 yards, 4:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:50 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(11:50 - 3rd) Team penalty on ULL Offside 5 yards enforced at CC 25. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 5 - CSTCAR 30
(11:50 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 31 for 1 yard (43-J.Quibodeaux).
Penalty
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 31
(11:50 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely. Team penalty on ULL Pass interference 9 yards enforced at CC 31. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40
(11:20 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 40
(11:20 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 11-S.Bell. 11-S.Bell to CC 45 for 5 yards (7-F.Gardner).
+13 YD
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 45
(11:06 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 11-S.Bell. 11-S.Bell to ULL 42 for 13 yards (36-K.Pedescleaux).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42
(11:00 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 84-J.Miller. 84-J.Miller pushed ob at ULL 34 for 8 yards (10-A.Washington).
No Gain
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 34
(11:00 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to ULL 34 for no gain (97-J.Nelson).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 34
(9:17 - 3rd) 23-R.White to ULL 30 for 4 yards (7-F.Gardner4-Z.Hill).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30
(8:45 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Bell.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 30
(8:11 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter to ULL 28 for 2 yards (7-F.Gardner).
Sack
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 28
(8:02 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter sacked at ULL 36 for -8 yards (3-J.Dillon).
+3 YD
4 & 16 - CSTCAR 36
(7:25 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter scrambles to ULL 33 for 3 yards (4-Z.Hill).

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (6 plays, 67 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 33
(6:40 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 38 for 5 yards (25-L.Paul12-R.Lee).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - LALAF 38
(6:30 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson to ULL 48 for 10 yards (23-D.Bush).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 48
(5:59 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson to CC 35 for 17 yards (26-B.Matts).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 35
(5:28 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to CC 31 for 4 yards (6-S.Johnson47-J.Darboe).
+21 YD
2 & 6 - LALAF 31
(4:58 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson to CC 10 for 21 yards (32-K.Johnson13-C.Kryst).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 10
(4:24 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:04 - 3rd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Fumble (7 plays, 27 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:55 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(3:55 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston to CC 30 for 5 yards (24-B.Trahan).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 30
(3:55 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston to CC 34 for 4 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 34
(3:24 - 3rd) 31-B.Pinson to CC 39 for 5 yards (2-L.McCaskill50-A.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39
(2:45 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Tyler.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 39
(2:00 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 35 for -4 yards (24-B.Trahan).
Penalty
3 & 14 - CSTCAR 35
(1:52 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to CC 35 for no gain (15-B.Higgins). Penalty on ULL 16-P.Butler Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at CC 35. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 50
(1:12 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter to ULL 48 FUMBLES (50-A.Jones). 4-Z.Hill to ULL 48 for no gain.

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (1 plays, 52 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
+52 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 48
(1:00 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:35 - 3rd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:24 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(0:24 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 33 for 8 yards (25-D.Wallace).
No Gain
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 33
(0:24 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Bell.
+9 YD
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 33
(15:00 - 4th) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 42 for 9 yards (39-J.Wilson). Penalty on CC 11-S.Bell Holding 10 yards enforced at CC 42.
No Gain
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 32
(14:53 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete.
Punt
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 32
(14:45 - 4th) 37-M.Prosser punts 40 yards from CC 32 to ULL 28 fair catch by 21-C.Smith.

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns
- FG (12 plays, 62 yards, 5:29 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 28
(14:06 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to ULL 49 for 21 yards (11-K.Burton).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 49
(13:54 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to CC 44 for 7 yards (11-K.Burton8-D.Kelly).
+11 YD
2 & 3 - LALAF 44
(13:14 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei complete to 7-B.Smith. 7-B.Smith to CC 33 for 11 yards (12-R.Lee23-D.Bush).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LALAF 33
(12:55 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei incomplete. Intended for 89-H.Bergeron.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - LALAF 33
(12:29 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei complete to 7-B.Smith. 7-B.Smith runs ob at CC 24 for 9 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - LALAF 24
(12:21 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei to CC 22 for 2 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 22
(12:00 - 4th) 3-A.Johnson to CC 14 for 8 yards (40-M.Makins47-J.Darboe).
No Gain
2 & 2 - LALAF 14
(11:20 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Johnson.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - LALAF 14
(10:53 - 4th) 3-A.Johnson to CC 10 for 4 yards (8-D.Kelly11-K.Burton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 10
(10:45 - 4th) 3-A.Johnson to CC 8 for 2 yards (47-J.Darboe12-R.Lee).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - LALAF 8
(10:02 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to CC 10 for -2 yards (26-B.Matts41-M.Olufemi).
No Gain
3 & 10 - LALAF 10
(9:20 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Smith.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - LALAF 10
(8:37 - 4th) 36-S.Artigue 28 yards Field Goal is Good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 4:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:29 - 4th) 45-K.Almendares kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(8:22 - 4th) 9-F.Payton to CC 31 for 6 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 31
(8:22 - 4th) 23-R.White to CC 34 for 3 yards (33-T.Guidry).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 34
(7:37 - 4th) 23-R.White to CC 36 for 2 yards (24-B.Trahan34-J.Cordova).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36
(7:02 - 4th) 9-F.Payton complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to CC 44 for 8 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 44
(6:17 - 4th) 9-F.Payton complete to 13-D.Fountain. 13-D.Fountain to ULL 46 for 10 yards (9-K.Greenhouse).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46
(5:41 - 4th) 31-B.Pinson to ULL 44 for 2 yards (97-J.Nelson).
+44 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 44
(4:59 - 4th) 9-F.Payton complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:12 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35
(3:58 - 4th) Penalty on CC 17-S.Denmark Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CC 35. No Play.

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns
- End of Game (6 plays, 44 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:58 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 30 yards from CC 20 out of bounds at the ULL 50.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 50
(3:58 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to CC 46 for 4 yards (96-K.Roberts47-J.Darboe).
+16 YD
2 & 6 - LALAF 46
(3:58 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to CC 30 for 16 yards (47-J.Darboe).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 30
(3:15 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to CC 25 for 5 yards (11-K.Burton96-K.Roberts).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - LALAF 25
(2:29 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to CC 24 for 1 yard (5-S.Watkins47-J.Darboe).
+16 YD
3 & 4 - LALAF 24
(1:45 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei complete to 6-C.Allen. 6-C.Allen to CC 8 for 16 yards (5-S.Watkins).
+2 YD
1 & 8 - LALAF 8
(0:59 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to CC 6 for 2 yards (96-K.Roberts).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:58
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
7
Touchdown 4:12
9-F.Payton complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
04:31
pos
48
6
Field Goal 8:29
36-S.Artigue 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
62
yds
05:29
pos
48
0
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:24
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
0
Touchdown 0:37
21-C.Smith runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
52
yds
00:25
pos
44
0
Point After TD 3:55
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
0
Touchdown 4:04
1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
67
yds
02:36
pos
37
0
Point After TD 11:50
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
0
Touchdown 12:07
1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:08
pos
30
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:52
36-S.Artigue 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
45
yds
04:54
pos
24
0
Point After TD 7:17
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 7:24
1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
85
yds
05:39
pos
20
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:31
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 3:37
9-T.Ragas runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
90
yds
04:33
pos
13
0
Point After TD 11:19
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:25
1-L.Lewis runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
51
yds
03:35
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 30 14
Rushing 13 8
Passing 15 4
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 9-11 5-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 564 219
Total Plays 73 55
Avg Gain 7.7 4.0
Net Yards Rushing 225 103
Rush Attempts 36 32
Avg Rush Yards 6.3 3.2
Net Yards Passing 339 116
Comp. - Att. 30-37 12-23
Yards Per Pass 9.2 5.0
Penalties - Yards 6-49 4-55
Touchdowns 6 1
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-0.0 5-40.4
Return Yards 33 12
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-33 1-12
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ragin' Cajuns 7-2 141021348
Chanticleers 4-5 00077
Brooks Stadium Conway, South Carolina
 339 PASS YDS 116
225 RUSH YDS 103
564 TOTAL YDS 219
Ragin' Cajuns
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Lewis 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
86.7% 296 3 0 202.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
86.7% 296 3 0 202.5
L. Lewis 26/30 296 3 0
J. Magalei 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 43 0 0 108.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 43 0 0 108.7
J. Magalei 4/7 43 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 99 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 99 1
C. Smith 8 99 1 52
E. Mitchell 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 52 0
E. Mitchell 10 52 0 13
R. Calais 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
R. Calais 6 26 0 10
T. Ragas 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 1
T. Ragas 4 19 1 11
A. Johnson 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
A. Johnson 3 14 0 8
L. Lewis 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 1
L. Lewis 4 13 1 8
J. Magalei 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Magalei 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Bradley 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 71 1
J. Bradley 7 71 1 21
J. Jackson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 48 0
J. Jackson 3 48 0 21
J. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 1
J. Williams 3 36 1 21
P. Leblanc 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 33 0
P. Leblanc 5 33 0 14
E. Mitchell 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 0
E. Mitchell 1 31 0 31
J. Bell 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
J. Bell 1 28 0 28
B. Smith Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
B. Smith Jr. 2 20 0 11
H. Bergeron 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
H. Bergeron 1 17 0 17
P. Migl 24 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
P. Migl 1 17 0 17
C. Allen 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
C. Allen 1 16 0 16
C. Gossett 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
C. Gossett 2 12 0 7
R. Calais 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
R. Calais 1 7 0 7
N. Ralston 22 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Ralston 1 2 0 2
N. Johnson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
N. Johnson 1 1 1 1
A. Johnson 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Jones 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Jones 6-1 0.0 0
F. Gardner 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
F. Gardner 4-0 0.0 0
J. Boudreaux 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Boudreaux 3-0 0.0 0
B. Trahan 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Trahan 3-0 0.0 0
L. McCaskill 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. McCaskill 3-0 0.0 0
D. Wallace 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Wallace 2-0 0.0 0
J. Nelson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Nelson 2-1 0.0 0
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Quibodeaux 2-1 0.0 0
K. Pedescleaux 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Pedescleaux 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Hill 4 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
Z. Hill 2-1 1.0 0
A. Washington 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Greenhouse 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Greenhouse 1-0 0.0 0
T. Miller 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
M. Jacquet III 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Jacquet III 1-0 0.0 0
C. Fields 16 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Fields 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wilson 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
P. Butler 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Butler 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bell 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dillon 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Dillon 1-0 1.0 0
E. Garror 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Garror 1-0 0.0 0
C. Solomon 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Solomon 1-0 0.0 0
T. Guidry 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Guidry 1-0 0.0 0
J. Cordova 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Cordova 0-1 0.0 0
K. Moncrief 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Moncrief 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Artigue 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
2/2 6/6
S. Artigue 2/2 28 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Calais 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
R. Calais 1 33.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Chanticleers
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Carpenter 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45% 71 0 0 74.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45% 71 0 0 74.8
B. Carpenter 9/20 71 0 0
F. Payton 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 62 1 0 383.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 62 1 0 383.6
F. Payton 3/3 62 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Marable 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 54 0
C. Marable 10 54 0 14
R. White 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
R. White 5 21 0 6
B. Pinson 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
B. Pinson 3 15 0 8
J. Hairston 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
J. Hairston 4 13 0 5
F. Payton 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
F. Payton 1 6 0 6
B. Carpenter 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -1 0
B. Carpenter 8 -1 0 4
K. Tyler 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
K. Tyler 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Miller 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
J. Miller 2 44 0 36
S. Denmark 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 44 1
S. Denmark 1 44 1 44
S. Bell 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
S. Bell 2 18 0 13
D. Fountain 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Fountain 2 11 0 10
I. Likely 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
I. Likely 1 8 0 8
R. White 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
R. White 1 8 0 8
J. Heiligh 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Heiligh 1 4 0 4
K. Tyler 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Tyler 0 0 0 0
J. Williams 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Williams 0 0 0 0
C. Marable 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -4 0
C. Marable 2 -4 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Paul 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
L. Paul 6-0 0.0 0
D. Bush 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Bush 6-1 0.0 0
M. Olufemi 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
M. Olufemi 5-2 0.0 0
K. Johnson II 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Johnson II 5-1 0.0 0
T. Gallagher 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Gallagher 4-2 0.0 0
K. Burton 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Burton 3-1 0.0 0
S. Johnson 6 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Johnson 3-1 0.0 0
B. Matts 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Matts 3-1 0.0 0
A. Spillum 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Spillum 2-0 0.0 0
J. Morris 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Morris 2-0 0.0 0
D. Kelly 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Kelly 2-1 0.0 0
R. Lee 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
R. Lee 2-3 0.0 0
J. Darboe 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
J. Darboe 2-4 0.0 0
C. Brewer 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Brewer 2-2 0.0 0
S. Watkins 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Watkins 2-0 0.0 0
K. Roberts 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Roberts 2-1 0.0 0
T. Jackson 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Makins 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Makins 1-0 0.0 0
C. Kryst 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Kryst 1-1 0.0 0
Jo. Clayton 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Jo. Clayton 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Biscardi 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
M. Biscardi 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Prosser 37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.4 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 40.4 0
M. Prosser 5 40.4 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Tyler 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
K. Tyler 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LALAF 34 3:35 9 66 TD
8:10 LALAF 20 4:33 10 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 LALAF 20 5:39 13 80 TD
5:52 LALAF 41 4:54 12 55 FG
0:24 LALAF 24 0:00 1 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 LALAF 35 2:08 8 65 TD
6:40 LALAF 33 2:36 6 67 TD
1:00 LALAF 48 0:25 1 52 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 LALAF 28 5:29 12 62 FG
3:58 LALAF 50 2:59 6 44 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:19 CSTCAR 25 3:09 6 58 FG Miss
3:31 CSTCAR 17 3:12 12 45 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:17 CSTCAR 25 0:48 3 -7 Punt
0:52 CSTCAR 25 0:23 3 7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:14 CSTCAR 25 0:00 3 1 Punt
11:50 CSTCAR 25 4:25 13 42 Downs
3:55 CSTCAR 25 2:43 7 27 Fumble
0:24 CSTCAR 25 0:00 4 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:29 CSTCAR 25 4:31 8 60 TD
