Modster has 4 touchdowns in return, Cal holds off WSU 33-20
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Devon Modster passed for a career-high three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth in his first game back from injury, California's defense made a pivotal stop late in the fourth quarter, and the Golden Bears beat the Cougars 33-20 on Saturday night to end a four-game losing streak.
Chris Brown Jr. rushed for 95 yards and scored twice to help California (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) win for the first time since Sept. 21. The Bears outgained the Cougars 196-16 on the ground.
The win keeps California on track to become bowl eligible for the third time in three seasons under coach Justin Wilcox.
''The resiliency of the group, it's always been that way'' Wilcox said. ''The effort's always been good. We just executed a bit better tonight. It was great.''
Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon was 45 of 58 for 407 yards passing and threw two touchdown passes and one interception. Gordon, who entered the day leading the nation in passing yards and touchdowns, completed 19 consecutive throws during one stretch to help make up for a rocky start when his first throw of the night was picked off.
Modster did not play in Cal's 35-0 loss to No. 8 Utah on Oct. 26 but was cleared earlier this week. He completed 16 of 24 passes for 230 yards and had a pivotal 26-yard scramble prior to his 52-yard touchdown pass to Makai Polk. Modster also had scoring throws of 9 and 13 yards, then sealed the game with a 13-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
''It just shows a lot of grit,'' Modster said. ''Coming off a four-game losing streak, our spirits didn't die. We came out to work every day and it showed tonight.''
Washington State (4-5, 1-5) never led and lost for the fifth time in six games.
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington State: The Cougars were comfortable throwing the majority of the time, which made it easier for the Bears to defend. Gordon was sharp most of the game and found a nice rhythm with wide receiver Brandon Arconado (12 catches, 130 yards, one touchdown). Washington State still has a shot at a postseason bowl but cannot afford another loss.
California: Modster finally looked like a capable quarterback. He completed three long passes and effectively danced out of trouble for most of the game. Brown's running allowed the Bears to be balanced offensively for one of the few times this season. Major credit goes to the defense, which has held 15 of its last 16 opponents to under 25 points.
UP NEXT
Washington State: The Cougars host Stanford on Saturday.
California: The Bears play USC at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.
--
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
WASHST
Cougars
- Interception (2 plays, 48 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(15:00 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to WST 38 for 13 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 38(15:00 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Hawkins at WST 45. 6-J.Hawkins to WST 27 for 18 yards (88-R.Fisher).
CAL
Golden Bears
- TD (1 plays, 27 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 27(14:34 - 1st) 34-C.Brown runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(14:24 - 1st) 39-G.Thomas extra point is no good. blocked by. 18-G.Hicks to CAL End Zone for 93 yards. Conversion is good.
WASHST
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:15 - 1st) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(14:15 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to WST 22 for -3 yards (20-J.Drayden).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 13 - WASHST 22(14:15 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 32 for 10 yards (27-A.Davis8-K.Deng).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WASHST 32(13:42 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - WASHST 32(13:05 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 57 yards from WST 32. 27-A.Davis to CAL 25 for 14 yards (4-M.Strong).
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (8 plays, 14 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(13:00 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 24 for -1 yard (18-G.Hicks).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - CAL 24(12:47 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 30 for 6 yards (37-J.Rogers13-J.Woods).
|
+35 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAL 30(12:14 - 1st) 6-D.Modster complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to WST 35 for 35 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 35(11:39 - 1st) Penalty on CAL 85-J.Tonges False start 5 yards enforced at WST 35. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - CAL 40(11:06 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to WST 37 for 3 yards (93-C.Mejia).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - CAL 37(10:48 - 1st) 6-D.Modster complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges to WST 36 FUMBLES (13-J.Woods). 27-W.Taylor to WST 41 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CAL 37(10:12 - 1st) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Tonges.
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - CAL 37(10:08 - 1st) 6-D.Modster sacked at WST 39 for -2 yards (27-W.Taylor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - CAL 39(10:08 - 1st) 37-S.Coutts punts 35 yards from WST 39 Downed at the WST 4.
WASHST
Cougars
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 4(9:52 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to WST 6 for 2 yards (93-L.Bequette19-C.Goode).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASHST 6(9:45 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 9 for 3 yards (19-C.Goode).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - WASHST 9(9:12 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 88-R.Fisher. 88-R.Fisher to WST 14 for 5 yards (24-C.Bynum). Penalty on WST 88-R.Fisher Holding 4 yards enforced at WST 9. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - WASHST 5(8:34 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Penalty on CAL 89-E.Weaver Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WST 5. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(7:58 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to WST 24 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 24(7:58 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 31 for 7 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 31(7:58 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 38 for 7 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASHST 38(7:58 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to CAL 47 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 47(7:58 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 47(7:58 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WASHST 47(7:58 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WASHST 47(7:58 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 33 yards from CAL 47 to CAL 14 fair catch by 27-A.Davis.
CAL
Golden Bears
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 14(5:51 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 15 for 1 yard (30-N.Oguayo).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAL 15(5:51 - 1st) 6-D.Modster complete to 84-G.Reinwald. 84-G.Reinwald to CAL 32 FUMBLES (3-D.Isom). to CAL 19 for 13 yards.
WASHST
Cougars
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 19(5:51 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to CAL 21 for -2 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - WASHST 21(5:51 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to CAL 13 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WASHST 13(5:51 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - WASHST 13(3:44 - 1st) 40-B.Mazza 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
CAL
Golden Bears
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:44 - 1st) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(3:44 - 1st) 6-D.Modster complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to CAL 31 for 6 yards (9-L.McDougle).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAL 31(3:44 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 34 for 3 yards (25-S.Thomas13-J.Woods).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAL 34(3:44 - 1st) 6-D.Modster to CAL 38 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 38(3:44 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 40 for 2 yards (25-S.Thomas37-J.Rogers).
|
+48 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAL 40(3:44 - 1st) 6-D.Modster complete to 2-J.Duncan. 2-J.Duncan to WST 12 for 48 yards (3-D.Isom).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 12(3:37 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to WST 9 for 3 yards (44-T.Brock50-K.Block).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAL 9(0:30 - 1st) 6-D.Modster complete to 84-G.Reinwald. 84-G.Reinwald runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 2nd) 39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
WASHST
Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 62 yards from CAL 35. 5-T.Harris to WST 32 for 29 yards (59-R.Puskas). Team penalty on WST Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at WST 32.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 17(14:53 - 2nd) 21-M.Borghi to WST 14 for -3 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 13 - WASHST 14(14:53 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to WST 24 for 10 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - WASHST 24(13:50 - 2nd) Penalty on WST 63-L.Ryan False start 5 yards enforced at WST 24. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - WASHST 19(13:20 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon sacked at WST 10 for -9 yards (98-B.Schrider).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - WASHST 10(13:13 - 2nd) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 38 yards from WST 10 to WST 48 fair catch by.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Downs (7 plays, 16 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 48(12:34 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 48(12:29 - 2nd) 26-D.Collins to WST 45 for 3 yards (96-C.Kwete).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - CAL 45(12:22 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford. Penalty on WST 1-T.Ross Pass interference 11 yards enforced at WST 45. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 34(11:43 - 2nd) 26-D.Collins to WST 32 for 2 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CAL 32(11:30 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy to WST 32 for no gain (13-J.Woods).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CAL 32(11:02 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 8 - CAL 32(10:23 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk.
WASHST
Cougars
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(10:16 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 40 for 8 yards (93-L.Bequette).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - WASHST 40(10:10 - 2nd) 21-M.Borghi to WST 47 for 7 yards (96-T.Paul8-K.Deng).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 47(9:41 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 88-R.Fisher. 88-R.Fisher to CAL 49 for 4 yards (18-B.Smith).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 49(9:20 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to CAL 44 for 5 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
|
Sack
|
3 & 1 - WASHST 44(8:46 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon sacked at WST 47 for -9 yards (96-T.Paul).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WASHST 47(8:14 - 2nd) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 53 yards from WST 47 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (4 plays, 29 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 20(7:33 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 42 for 22 yards (25-S.Thomas37-J.Rogers).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 42(7:25 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 38 for -4 yards (9-L.McDougle50-K.Block).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 14 - CAL 38(6:51 - 2nd) 26-D.Collins to CAL 49 for 11 yards (1-T.Ross13-J.Woods).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CAL 49(6:12 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster complete to 34-C.Brown. 34-C.Brown to CAL 49 for no gain (13-J.Woods).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - CAL 49(5:27 - 2nd) 37-S.Coutts punts 36 yards from CAL 49 to WST 15 fair catch by 5-T.Harris.
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (11 plays, 85 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 15(4:53 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 27 for 12 yards (20-J.Drayden).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(4:47 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 34 for 7 yards (89-E.Weaver8-K.Deng).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASHST 34(4:25 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to WST 47 for 13 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 47(3:56 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to CAL 42 for 11 yards (93-L.Bequette).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(3:23 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to CAL 33 for 9 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - WASHST 33(2:55 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to CAL 21 for 12 yards. Penalty on WST 21-M.Borghi Holding 10 yards enforced at CAL 33. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - WASHST 43(2:30 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston pushed ob at CAL 31 for 12 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 31(2:05 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Martin.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 31(1:58 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to CAL 28 for 3 yards (96-T.Paul).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - WASHST 28(1:55 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to CAL 17 for 11 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 17(1:18 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(0:52 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to CAL 1 for 1 yard (3-E.Hicks).
CAL
Golden Bears
- Halftime (4 plays, 10 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:45 - 2nd) 33-J.Crane kicks 63 yards from WST 35. 6-J.Hawkins to CAL 22 for 20 yards (1-T.Ross).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 22(0:45 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster complete to 84-G.Reinwald. 84-G.Reinwald to CAL 30 for 8 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CAL 30(0:40 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Dancy.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAL 30(0:19 - 2nd) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 33 for 3 yards (44-T.Brock).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 33(0:14 - 2nd) kneels at CAL 32 for -1 yard.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (5 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to CAL 32 for 7 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAL 32(15:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to CAL 40 for 8 yards (37-J.Rogers25-S.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 40(14:20 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Duncan.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 40(13:44 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 42 for 2 yards (37-J.Rogers50-K.Block).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - CAL 42(13:39 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster sacked at CAL 33 for -9 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - CAL 33(13:02 - 3rd) 37-S.Coutts punts 36 yards from CAL 33 to WST 31 fair catch by 5-T.Harris.
CAL
Golden Bears
- TD (4 plays, 39 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 39(12:17 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster to WST 38 for 1 yard (30-N.Oguayo4-M.Strong).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAL 38(12:10 - 3rd) 80-T.Clark to WST 15 for 23 yards (4-M.Strong).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 15(11:36 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to WST 13 for 2 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAL 13(11:03 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster complete to 34-C.Brown. 34-C.Brown runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:20 - 3rd) 39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
WASHST
Cougars
- FG (13 plays, 74 yards, 5:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:14 - 3rd) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 61 yards from CAL 35. 5-T.Harris to WST 16 for 12 yards (46-G.Siemieniec). Penalty on WST 15-A.Archie Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at WST 16.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 8(10:14 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 11 for 3 yards (20-J.Drayden).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASHST 11(10:05 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 25 for 14 yards (27-A.Davis).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(9:25 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 16-D.McIntosh. 16-D.McIntosh to WST 31 for 6 yards (19-C.Goode).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASHST 31(8:53 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 34 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASHST 34(8:39 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 40 for 6 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(8:07 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to CAL 46 for 14 yards (27-A.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 46(7:43 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to CAL 46 for no gain (19-C.Goode).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 46(7:21 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to CAL 45 for 1 yard (20-J.Drayden).
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 9 - WASHST 45(6:44 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to CAL 17 for 28 yards (3-E.Hicks8-K.Deng).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 17(6:10 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 16-D.McIntosh. Penalty on WST 63-L.Ryan Holding 10 yards enforced at CAL 17. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 20 - WASHST 27(5:39 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 16-D.McIntosh. 16-D.McIntosh to CAL 30 for -3 yards (20-J.Drayden).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 23 - WASHST 30(5:30 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon scrambles pushed ob at CAL 28 for 2 yards (98-B.Schrider).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 21 - WASHST 28(4:50 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to CAL 18 for 10 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - WASHST 18(4:15 - 3rd) 40-B.Mazza 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Missed FG (9 plays, 38 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:32 - 3rd) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(3:27 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 26 for 1 yard (44-T.Brock). Penalty on CAL 73-M.Cindric Holding 10 yards enforced at CAL 25. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - CAL 15(3:27 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to CAL 23 for 8 yards (25-S.Thomas37-J.Rogers).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - CAL 23(3:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster scrambles to CAL 33 for 10 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAL 33(2:25 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 36 for 3 yards (93-C.Mejia13-J.Woods).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 36(1:44 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster complete to 41-B.Skinner. 41-B.Skinner to CAL 43 for 7 yards (1-T.Ross13-J.Woods). Penalty on WST 1-T.Ross Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CAL 43.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 42(1:14 - 3rd) Team penalty on WST Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WST 42.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 27(1:14 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to WST 27 for no gain. Penalty on CAL 72-M.Mettauer Holding 10 yards enforced at WST 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - CAL 37(1:14 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Young.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - CAL 37(0:40 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to WST 35 for 2 yards (13-J.Woods37-J.Rogers).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 18 - CAL 35(0:15 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to WST 22 for 13 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|
No Good
|
4 & 5 - CAL 22(15:00 - 4th) 39-G.Thomas 39 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WASHST
Cougars
- Downs (8 plays, 65 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 22(14:08 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon to WST 27 for 5 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 27(14:08 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 35 for 8 yards (5-T.Turner89-E.Weaver).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(13:30 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 43 for 8 yards.
|
+36 YD
|
2 & 2 - WASHST 43(13:00 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to CAL 21 for 36 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 21(12:30 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to CAL 14 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - WASHST 14(12:00 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WASHST 14(11:30 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to CAL 14 for no gain (3-E.Hicks44-Z.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 3 - WASHST 14(11:10 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon scrambles to CAL 13 for 1 yard (89-E.Weaver).
CAL
Golden Bears
- TD (10 plays, 87 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 13(10:36 - 4th) Penalty on CAL 96-T.Paul Unsportsmanlike conduct 6 yards enforced at CAL 13. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 7(10:31 - 4th) Penalty on CAL 61-V.Daltoso False start 4 yards enforced at CAL 7. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 14 - CAL 3(10:31 - 4th) 26-D.Collins to CAL 9 for 6 yards (82-T.Brown).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAL 9(10:31 - 4th) 26-D.Collins to CAL 17 for 8 yards (1-T.Ross).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 17(9:55 - 4th) 26-D.Collins to CAL 21 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CAL 21(9:10 - 4th) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark.
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 6 - CAL 21(8:33 - 4th) 6-D.Modster scrambles to CAL 47 for 26 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 47(8:26 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to CAL 49 for 2 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAL 49(7:45 - 4th) 6-D.Modster complete to 2-J.Duncan. 2-J.Duncan to CAL 48 for -1 yard (13-J.Woods).
|
+52 YD
|
3 & 9 - CAL 48(7:06 - 4th) 6-D.Modster complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(6:29 - 4th) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark.
WASHST
Cougars
- Downs (10 plays, 28 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:15 - 4th) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 38 yards from CAL 35. 88-R.Fisher to WST 27 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(6:15 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 27(6:15 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to WST 35 for 8 yards (5-T.Turner8-K.Deng).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 35(6:10 - 4th) 21-M.Borghi to WST 36 for 1 yard (19-C.Goode89-E.Weaver).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - WASHST 36(5:26 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 40 for 4 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(4:46 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 40(4:33 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Hawkins at WST 40. 6-J.Hawkins to WST 40 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 40(4:25 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WASHST 40(4:17 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 10 - WASHST 40(4:20 - 4th) Penalty on WST 63-L.Ryan False start 5 yards enforced at WST 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 15 - WASHST 35(4:16 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Martin.
CAL
Golden Bears
- TD (5 plays, 35 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 35(4:16 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to WST 20 for 15 yards (4-M.Strong).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 20(4:11 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to WST 14 for 6 yards (92-W.Rodgers25-S.Thomas).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAL 14(3:29 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to WST 12 for 2 yards (82-T.Brown44-T.Brock).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAL 12(2:45 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to WST 13 for -1 yard (13-J.Woods9-L.McDougle).
|
+13 YD
|
4 & 3 - CAL 13(2:39 - 4th) 6-D.Modster runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:33 - 4th) 39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 81 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:26 - 4th) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from CAL 35. 5-T.Harris to WST 19 for 19 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 19(2:26 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 30 for 11 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(2:20 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 37 for 7 yards (89-E.Weaver24-C.Bynum).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASHST 37(2:06 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to CAL 42 for 21 yards (24-C.Bynum27-A.Davis).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(1:42 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to CAL 27 for 15 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(1:30 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon scrambles to CAL 20 for 7 yards (48-O.Patu).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASHST 20(1:12 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to CAL 13 for 7 yards (5-T.Turner8-K.Deng).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 13(0:41 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to CAL 1 for 12 yards (27-A.Davis8-K.Deng).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WASHST 1(0:20 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(0:08 - 4th) 94-O.Draguicevich incomplete.
CAL
Golden Bears
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:05 - 4th) 33-J.Crane kicks 12 yards from WST 35 out of bounds at the WST 47.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 47(0:05 - 4th) 6-D.Modster kneels at WST 48 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|19
|Rushing
|2
|10
|Passing
|20
|6
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|405
|415
|Total Plays
|72
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|16
|196
|Rush Attempts
|14
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.1
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|389
|219
|Comp. - Att.
|45-58
|16-24
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|10-98
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.3
|3-35.7
|Return Yards
|60
|51
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-60
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|389
|PASS YDS
|219
|
|
|16
|RUSH YDS
|196
|
|
|405
|TOTAL YDS
|415
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Gordon 18 QB
|A. Gordon
|45/58
|407
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Arconado 19 WR
|B. Arconado
|12
|130
|1
|21
|
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
|E. Winston Jr.
|9
|113
|0
|36
|
D. Martin 1 WR
|D. Martin
|4
|66
|0
|28
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|8
|36
|0
|11
|
D. Patmon 12 WR
|D. Patmon
|2
|23
|0
|13
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|4
|16
|1
|8
|
T. Harris 5 WR
|T. Harris
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
R. Fisher 88 WR
|R. Fisher
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. McIntosh 16 RB
|D. McIntosh
|2
|3
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Woods 13 LB
|J. Woods
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 37 LB
|J. Rogers
|5-4
|1.0
|0
|
S. Thomas 25 S
|S. Thomas
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ross 1 S
|T. Ross
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hicks III 18 CB
|G. Hicks III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McDougle 9 DL
|L. McDougle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strong 4 CB
|M. Strong
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brock 44 LB
|T. Brock
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Isom 3 DB
|D. Isom
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mejia 93 DL
|C. Mejia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Oguayo 30 DL
|N. Oguayo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Taylor III 27 LB
|W. Taylor III
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Kwete 96 DL
|C. Kwete
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
|W. Rodgers III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Block 50 DL
|K. Block
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Mazza 40 K
|B. Mazza
|2/2
|35
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
|O. Draguicevich III
|4
|45.3
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Modster 6 QB
|D. Modster
|16/24
|230
|3
|0
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
|C. Brown Jr.
|19
|95
|1
|27
|
D. Modster 6 QB
|D. Modster
|7
|43
|1
|26
|
D. Collins 26 RB
|D. Collins
|6
|34
|0
|11
|
T. Clark 80 WR
|T. Clark
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Polk 17 WR
|M. Polk
|3
|71
|1
|52
|
K. Crawford 11 WR
|K. Crawford
|4
|58
|0
|35
|
J. Duncan 2 WR
|J. Duncan
|2
|47
|0
|48
|
G. Reinwald 84 TE
|G. Reinwald
|3
|34
|1
|17
|
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
|C. Brown Jr.
|2
|13
|1
|13
|
B. Skinner 41 WR
|B. Skinner
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Tonges 85 TE
|J. Tonges
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Young 14 WR
|M. Young
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Clark 80 WR
|T. Clark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bynum 24 CB
|C. Bynum
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Drayden 20 CB
|J. Drayden
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Weaver 89 LB
|E. Weaver
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis 27 S
|A. Davis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 19 LB
|C. Goode
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Paul 96 LB
|T. Paul
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
|Ja. Hawkins
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Hicks 3 CB
|E. Hicks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bequette 93 NT
|L. Bequette
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Turner III 5 S
|T. Turner III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawk Schrider 98 LB
|B. Hawk Schrider
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Smith 18 CB
|B. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anusiem 7 CB
|C. Anusiem
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Patu 48 LB
|O. Patu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Deng 8 LB
|K. Deng
|0-7
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Johnson 44 DE
|Z. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Thomas 39 K
|G. Thomas
|0/1
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Coutts 37 P
|S. Coutts
|3
|35.7
|2
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
|Ja. Hawkins
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Davis 27 S
|A. Davis
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
