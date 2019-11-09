Drive Chart
Modster has 4 touchdowns in return, Cal holds off WSU 33-20

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Devon Modster passed for a career-high three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth in his first game back from injury, California's defense made a pivotal stop late in the fourth quarter, and the Golden Bears beat the Cougars 33-20 on Saturday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Chris Brown Jr. rushed for 95 yards and scored twice to help California (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) win for the first time since Sept. 21. The Bears outgained the Cougars 196-16 on the ground.

The win keeps California on track to become bowl eligible for the third time in three seasons under coach Justin Wilcox.

''The resiliency of the group, it's always been that way'' Wilcox said. ''The effort's always been good. We just executed a bit better tonight. It was great.''

Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon was 45 of 58 for 407 yards passing and threw two touchdown passes and one interception. Gordon, who entered the day leading the nation in passing yards and touchdowns, completed 19 consecutive throws during one stretch to help make up for a rocky start when his first throw of the night was picked off.

Modster did not play in Cal's 35-0 loss to No. 8 Utah on Oct. 26 but was cleared earlier this week. He completed 16 of 24 passes for 230 yards and had a pivotal 26-yard scramble prior to his 52-yard touchdown pass to Makai Polk. Modster also had scoring throws of 9 and 13 yards, then sealed the game with a 13-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

''It just shows a lot of grit,'' Modster said. ''Coming off a four-game losing streak, our spirits didn't die. We came out to work every day and it showed tonight.''

Washington State (4-5, 1-5) never led and lost for the fifth time in six games.

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington State: The Cougars were comfortable throwing the majority of the time, which made it easier for the Bears to defend. Gordon was sharp most of the game and found a nice rhythm with wide receiver Brandon Arconado (12 catches, 130 yards, one touchdown). Washington State still has a shot at a postseason bowl but cannot afford another loss.

California: Modster finally looked like a capable quarterback. He completed three long passes and effectively danced out of trouble for most of the game. Brown's running allowed the Bears to be balanced offensively for one of the few times this season. Major credit goes to the defense, which has held 15 of its last 16 opponents to under 25 points.

UP NEXT

Washington State: The Cougars host Stanford on Saturday.

California: The Bears play USC at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

--

More AP college football:�https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball�and�https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

WASHST Cougars
- Interception (2 plays, 48 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to WST 38 for 13 yards (24-C.Bynum).
Int
1 & 10 - WASHST 38
(15:00 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Hawkins at WST 45. 6-J.Hawkins to WST 27 for 18 yards (88-R.Fisher).

CAL Golden Bears
- TD (1 plays, 27 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
+27 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 27
(14:34 - 1st) 34-C.Brown runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(14:24 - 1st) 39-G.Thomas extra point is no good. blocked by. 18-G.Hicks to CAL End Zone for 93 yards. Conversion is good.

WASHST Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:15 - 1st) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25
(14:15 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to WST 22 for -3 yards (20-J.Drayden).
+10 YD
2 & 13 - WASHST 22
(14:15 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 32 for 10 yards (27-A.Davis8-K.Deng).
No Gain
3 & 3 - WASHST 32
(13:42 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
Punt
4 & 3 - WASHST 32
(13:05 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 57 yards from WST 32. 27-A.Davis to CAL 25 for 14 yards (4-M.Strong).

CAL Golden Bears
- Punt (8 plays, 14 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25
(13:00 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 24 for -1 yard (18-G.Hicks).
+6 YD
2 & 11 - CAL 24
(12:47 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 30 for 6 yards (37-J.Rogers13-J.Woods).
+35 YD
3 & 5 - CAL 30
(12:14 - 1st) 6-D.Modster complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to WST 35 for 35 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 35
(11:39 - 1st) Penalty on CAL 85-J.Tonges False start 5 yards enforced at WST 35. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - CAL 40
(11:06 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to WST 37 for 3 yards (93-C.Mejia).
+1 YD
2 & 12 - CAL 37
(10:48 - 1st) 6-D.Modster complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges to WST 36 FUMBLES (13-J.Woods). 27-W.Taylor to WST 41 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 12 - CAL 37
(10:12 - 1st) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Tonges.
Sack
3 & 12 - CAL 37
(10:08 - 1st) 6-D.Modster sacked at WST 39 for -2 yards (27-W.Taylor).
Punt
4 & 14 - CAL 39
(10:08 - 1st) 37-S.Coutts punts 35 yards from WST 39 Downed at the WST 4.

WASHST Cougars
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 4
(9:52 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to WST 6 for 2 yards (93-L.Bequette19-C.Goode).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - WASHST 6
(9:45 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 9 for 3 yards (19-C.Goode).
Penalty
3 & 5 - WASHST 9
(9:12 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 88-R.Fisher. 88-R.Fisher to WST 14 for 5 yards (24-C.Bynum). Penalty on WST 88-R.Fisher Holding 4 yards enforced at WST 9. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 9 - WASHST 5
(8:34 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Penalty on CAL 89-E.Weaver Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WST 5. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 20
(7:58 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to WST 24 for 4 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 24
(7:58 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 31 for 7 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 31
(7:58 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 38 for 7 yards (89-E.Weaver).
+15 YD
2 & 3 - WASHST 38
(7:58 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to CAL 47 for 15 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 47
(7:58 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WASHST 47
(7:58 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WASHST 47
(7:58 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado.
Punt
4 & 10 - WASHST 47
(7:58 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 33 yards from CAL 47 to CAL 14 fair catch by 27-A.Davis.

CAL Golden Bears

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 14
(5:51 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 15 for 1 yard (30-N.Oguayo).
+17 YD
2 & 9 - CAL 15
(5:51 - 1st) 6-D.Modster complete to 84-G.Reinwald. 84-G.Reinwald to CAL 32 FUMBLES (3-D.Isom). to CAL 19 for 13 yards.

WASHST Cougars

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 19
(5:51 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to CAL 21 for -2 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 12 - WASHST 21
(5:51 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to CAL 13 for 8 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - WASHST 13
(5:51 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - WASHST 13
(3:44 - 1st) 40-B.Mazza 30 yards Field Goal is Good.

CAL Golden Bears
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:44 - 1st) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25
(3:44 - 1st) 6-D.Modster complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to CAL 31 for 6 yards (9-L.McDougle).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - CAL 31
(3:44 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 34 for 3 yards (25-S.Thomas13-J.Woods).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - CAL 34
(3:44 - 1st) 6-D.Modster to CAL 38 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 38
(3:44 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 40 for 2 yards (25-S.Thomas37-J.Rogers).
+48 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 40
(3:44 - 1st) 6-D.Modster complete to 2-J.Duncan. 2-J.Duncan to WST 12 for 48 yards (3-D.Isom).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 12
(3:37 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to WST 9 for 3 yards (44-T.Brock50-K.Block).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - CAL 9
(0:30 - 1st) 6-D.Modster complete to 84-G.Reinwald. 84-G.Reinwald runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(15:00 - 2nd) 39-G.Thomas extra point is good.

WASHST Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:53 - 2nd) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 62 yards from CAL 35. 5-T.Harris to WST 32 for 29 yards (59-R.Puskas). Team penalty on WST Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at WST 32.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 17
(14:53 - 2nd) 21-M.Borghi to WST 14 for -3 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 13 - WASHST 14
(14:53 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to WST 24 for 10 yards.
Penalty
3 & 3 - WASHST 24
(13:50 - 2nd) Penalty on WST 63-L.Ryan False start 5 yards enforced at WST 24. No Play.
Sack
3 & 8 - WASHST 19
(13:20 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon sacked at WST 10 for -9 yards (98-B.Schrider).
Punt
4 & 17 - WASHST 10
(13:13 - 2nd) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 38 yards from WST 10 to WST 48 fair catch by.

CAL Golden Bears
- Downs (7 plays, 16 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 48
(12:34 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 48
(12:29 - 2nd) 26-D.Collins to WST 45 for 3 yards (96-C.Kwete).
Penalty
3 & 7 - CAL 45
(12:22 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford. Penalty on WST 1-T.Ross Pass interference 11 yards enforced at WST 45. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 34
(11:43 - 2nd) 26-D.Collins to WST 32 for 2 yards (13-J.Woods).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CAL 32
(11:30 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy to WST 32 for no gain (13-J.Woods).
No Gain
3 & 8 - CAL 32
(11:02 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark.
No Gain
4 & 8 - CAL 32
(10:23 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk.

WASHST Cougars
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 32
(10:16 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 40 for 8 yards (93-L.Bequette).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - WASHST 40
(10:10 - 2nd) 21-M.Borghi to WST 47 for 7 yards (96-T.Paul8-K.Deng).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 47
(9:41 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 88-R.Fisher. 88-R.Fisher to CAL 49 for 4 yards (18-B.Smith).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 49
(9:20 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to CAL 44 for 5 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
Sack
3 & 1 - WASHST 44
(8:46 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon sacked at WST 47 for -9 yards (96-T.Paul).
Punt
4 & 10 - WASHST 47
(8:14 - 2nd) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 53 yards from WST 47 to CAL End Zone. touchback.

CAL Golden Bears
- Punt (4 plays, 29 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 20
(7:33 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 42 for 22 yards (25-S.Thomas37-J.Rogers).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 42
(7:25 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 38 for -4 yards (9-L.McDougle50-K.Block).
+11 YD
2 & 14 - CAL 38
(6:51 - 2nd) 26-D.Collins to CAL 49 for 11 yards (1-T.Ross13-J.Woods).
No Gain
3 & 3 - CAL 49
(6:12 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster complete to 34-C.Brown. 34-C.Brown to CAL 49 for no gain (13-J.Woods).
Punt
4 & 3 - CAL 49
(5:27 - 2nd) 37-S.Coutts punts 36 yards from CAL 49 to WST 15 fair catch by 5-T.Harris.

WASHST Cougars
- TD (11 plays, 85 yards, 4:01 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 15
(4:53 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 27 for 12 yards (20-J.Drayden).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 27
(4:47 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 34 for 7 yards (89-E.Weaver8-K.Deng).
+13 YD
2 & 3 - WASHST 34
(4:25 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to WST 47 for 13 yards (89-E.Weaver).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 47
(3:56 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to CAL 42 for 11 yards (93-L.Bequette).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 42
(3:23 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to CAL 33 for 9 yards (24-C.Bynum).
Penalty
2 & 1 - WASHST 33
(2:55 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to CAL 21 for 12 yards. Penalty on WST 21-M.Borghi Holding 10 yards enforced at CAL 33. No Play.
+12 YD
2 & 11 - WASHST 43
(2:30 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston pushed ob at CAL 31 for 12 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 31
(2:05 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Martin.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 31
(1:58 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to CAL 28 for 3 yards (96-T.Paul).
+11 YD
3 & 7 - WASHST 28
(1:55 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to CAL 17 for 11 yards.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 17
(1:18 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(0:52 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to CAL 1 for 1 yard (3-E.Hicks).

CAL Golden Bears
- Halftime (4 plays, 10 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:45 - 2nd) 33-J.Crane kicks 63 yards from WST 35. 6-J.Hawkins to CAL 22 for 20 yards (1-T.Ross).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 22
(0:45 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster complete to 84-G.Reinwald. 84-G.Reinwald to CAL 30 for 8 yards (18-G.Hicks).
No Gain
2 & 2 - CAL 30
(0:40 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Dancy.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - CAL 30
(0:19 - 2nd) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 33 for 3 yards (44-T.Brock).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 33
(0:14 - 2nd) kneels at CAL 32 for -1 yard.

CAL Golden Bears
- Punt (5 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:04 - 2nd) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to CAL 32 for 7 yards (37-J.Rogers).
+8 YD
2 & 3 - CAL 32
(15:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to CAL 40 for 8 yards (37-J.Rogers25-S.Thomas).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 40
(14:20 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Duncan.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 40
(13:44 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 42 for 2 yards (37-J.Rogers50-K.Block).
Sack
3 & 8 - CAL 42
(13:39 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster sacked at CAL 33 for -9 yards (37-J.Rogers).
Punt
4 & 17 - CAL 33
(13:02 - 3rd) 37-S.Coutts punts 36 yards from CAL 33 to WST 31 fair catch by 5-T.Harris.

WASHST Cougars
- Fumble (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 31
(12:24 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 39 FUMBLES (6-J.Hawkins). 27-A.Davis to WST 39 for no gain.

CAL Golden Bears
- TD (4 plays, 39 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 39
(12:17 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster to WST 38 for 1 yard (30-N.Oguayo4-M.Strong).
+23 YD
2 & 9 - CAL 38
(12:10 - 3rd) 80-T.Clark to WST 15 for 23 yards (4-M.Strong).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 15
(11:36 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to WST 13 for 2 yards (13-J.Woods).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 13
(11:03 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster complete to 34-C.Brown. 34-C.Brown runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:20 - 3rd) 39-G.Thomas extra point is good.

WASHST Cougars
- FG (13 plays, 74 yards, 5:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:14 - 3rd) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 61 yards from CAL 35. 5-T.Harris to WST 16 for 12 yards (46-G.Siemieniec). Penalty on WST 15-A.Archie Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at WST 16.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 8
(10:14 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 11 for 3 yards (20-J.Drayden).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - WASHST 11
(10:05 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 25 for 14 yards (27-A.Davis).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25
(9:25 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 16-D.McIntosh. 16-D.McIntosh to WST 31 for 6 yards (19-C.Goode).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - WASHST 31
(8:53 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 34 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 1 - WASHST 34
(8:39 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 40 for 6 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 40
(8:07 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to CAL 46 for 14 yards (27-A.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 46
(7:43 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to CAL 46 for no gain (19-C.Goode).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 46
(7:21 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to CAL 45 for 1 yard (20-J.Drayden).
+28 YD
3 & 9 - WASHST 45
(6:44 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to CAL 17 for 28 yards (3-E.Hicks8-K.Deng).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WASHST 17
(6:10 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 16-D.McIntosh. Penalty on WST 63-L.Ryan Holding 10 yards enforced at CAL 17. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 20 - WASHST 27
(5:39 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 16-D.McIntosh. 16-D.McIntosh to CAL 30 for -3 yards (20-J.Drayden).
+2 YD
2 & 23 - WASHST 30
(5:30 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon scrambles pushed ob at CAL 28 for 2 yards (98-B.Schrider).
+10 YD
3 & 21 - WASHST 28
(4:50 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to CAL 18 for 10 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - WASHST 18
(4:15 - 3rd) 40-B.Mazza 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

CAL Golden Bears
- Missed FG (9 plays, 38 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:32 - 3rd) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 25
(3:27 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 26 for 1 yard (44-T.Brock). Penalty on CAL 73-M.Cindric Holding 10 yards enforced at CAL 25. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 20 - CAL 15
(3:27 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to CAL 23 for 8 yards (25-S.Thomas37-J.Rogers).
+10 YD
2 & 12 - CAL 23
(3:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster scrambles to CAL 33 for 10 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - CAL 33
(2:25 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 36 for 3 yards (93-C.Mejia13-J.Woods).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 36
(1:44 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster complete to 41-B.Skinner. 41-B.Skinner to CAL 43 for 7 yards (1-T.Ross13-J.Woods). Penalty on WST 1-T.Ross Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CAL 43.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 42
(1:14 - 3rd) Team penalty on WST Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WST 42.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 27
(1:14 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to WST 27 for no gain. Penalty on CAL 72-M.Mettauer Holding 10 yards enforced at WST 27. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - CAL 37
(1:14 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Young.
+2 YD
2 & 20 - CAL 37
(0:40 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to WST 35 for 2 yards (13-J.Woods37-J.Rogers).
+13 YD
3 & 18 - CAL 35
(0:15 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to WST 22 for 13 yards (18-G.Hicks).
No Good
4 & 5 - CAL 22
(15:00 - 4th) 39-G.Thomas 39 yards Field Goal is No Good.

WASHST Cougars
- Downs (8 plays, 65 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 22
(14:08 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon to WST 27 for 5 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - WASHST 27
(14:08 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 35 for 8 yards (5-T.Turner89-E.Weaver).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 35
(13:30 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 43 for 8 yards.
+36 YD
2 & 2 - WASHST 43
(13:00 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to CAL 21 for 36 yards (24-C.Bynum).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 21
(12:30 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to CAL 14 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - WASHST 14
(12:00 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 3 - WASHST 14
(11:30 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to CAL 14 for no gain (3-E.Hicks44-Z.Johnson).
+1 YD
4 & 3 - WASHST 14
(11:10 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon scrambles to CAL 13 for 1 yard (89-E.Weaver).

CAL Golden Bears
- TD (10 plays, 87 yards, 4:07 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 13
(10:36 - 4th) Penalty on CAL 96-T.Paul Unsportsmanlike conduct 6 yards enforced at CAL 13. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 7
(10:31 - 4th) Penalty on CAL 61-V.Daltoso False start 4 yards enforced at CAL 7. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 14 - CAL 3
(10:31 - 4th) 26-D.Collins to CAL 9 for 6 yards (82-T.Brown).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 9
(10:31 - 4th) 26-D.Collins to CAL 17 for 8 yards (1-T.Ross).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 17
(9:55 - 4th) 26-D.Collins to CAL 21 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - CAL 21
(9:10 - 4th) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark.
+26 YD
3 & 6 - CAL 21
(8:33 - 4th) 6-D.Modster scrambles to CAL 47 for 26 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 47
(8:26 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to CAL 49 for 2 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 49
(7:45 - 4th) 6-D.Modster complete to 2-J.Duncan. 2-J.Duncan to CAL 48 for -1 yard (13-J.Woods).
+52 YD
3 & 9 - CAL 48
(7:06 - 4th) 6-D.Modster complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(6:29 - 4th) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark.

WASHST Cougars
- Downs (10 plays, 28 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:15 - 4th) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 38 yards from CAL 35. 88-R.Fisher to WST 27 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 27
(6:15 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 27
(6:15 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to WST 35 for 8 yards (5-T.Turner8-K.Deng).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - WASHST 35
(6:10 - 4th) 21-M.Borghi to WST 36 for 1 yard (19-C.Goode89-E.Weaver).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - WASHST 36
(5:26 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 40 for 4 yards (24-C.Bynum).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 40
(4:46 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete.
Int
2 & 10 - WASHST 40
(4:33 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Hawkins at WST 40. 6-J.Hawkins to WST 40 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WASHST 40
(4:25 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WASHST 40
(4:17 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado.
Penalty
4 & 10 - WASHST 40
(4:20 - 4th) Penalty on WST 63-L.Ryan False start 5 yards enforced at WST 40. No Play.
No Gain
4 & 15 - WASHST 35
(4:16 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Martin.

CAL Golden Bears
- TD (5 plays, 35 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 35
(4:16 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to WST 20 for 15 yards (4-M.Strong).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 20
(4:11 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to WST 14 for 6 yards (92-W.Rodgers25-S.Thomas).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - CAL 14
(3:29 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to WST 12 for 2 yards (82-T.Brown44-T.Brock).
-1 YD
3 & 2 - CAL 12
(2:45 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to WST 13 for -1 yard (13-J.Woods9-L.McDougle).
+13 YD
4 & 3 - CAL 13
(2:39 - 4th) 6-D.Modster runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:33 - 4th) 39-G.Thomas extra point is good.

WASHST Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 81 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:26 - 4th) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from CAL 35. 5-T.Harris to WST 19 for 19 yards (89-E.Weaver).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 19
(2:26 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 30 for 11 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 30
(2:20 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 37 for 7 yards (89-E.Weaver24-C.Bynum).
+21 YD
2 & 3 - WASHST 37
(2:06 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to CAL 42 for 21 yards (24-C.Bynum27-A.Davis).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 42
(1:42 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to CAL 27 for 15 yards (24-C.Bynum).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 27
(1:30 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon scrambles to CAL 20 for 7 yards (48-O.Patu).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - WASHST 20
(1:12 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to CAL 13 for 7 yards (5-T.Turner8-K.Deng).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 13
(0:41 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to CAL 1 for 12 yards (27-A.Davis8-K.Deng).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - WASHST 1
(0:20 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(0:08 - 4th) 94-O.Draguicevich incomplete.

CAL Golden Bears
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:05 - 4th) 33-J.Crane kicks 12 yards from WST 35 out of bounds at the WST 47.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 47
(0:05 - 4th) 6-D.Modster kneels at WST 48 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:05
94-O.Draguicevich incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
20
33
Touchdown 0:08
18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
81
yds
02:18
pos
20
33
Point After TD 2:26
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
33
Touchdown 2:33
6-D.Modster runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
35
yds
01:43
pos
14
32
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:15
6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark.
plays
yds
pos
14
26
Touchdown 6:29
6-D.Modster complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
97
yds
04:07
pos
14
26
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:32
40-B.Mazza 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
84
yds
05:59
pos
14
20
Point After TD 10:14
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
11
20
Touchdown 10:20
6-D.Modster complete to 34-C.Brown. 34-C.Brown runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
39
yds
01:57
pos
11
19
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:45
18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to CAL 1 for 1 yard (3-E.Hicks).
plays
yds
pos
11
13
Touchdown 0:52
18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
95
yds
04:01
pos
11
13
Point After TD 14:53
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
5
13
Touchdown 15:00
6-D.Modster complete to 84-G.Reinwald. 84-G.Reinwald runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
03:14
pos
5
12
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:37
40-B.Mazza 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
62
yds
03:14
pos
5
6
Defensive Conversion 14:15
39-G.Thomas extra point is no good. blocked by. 18-G.Hicks to CAL End Zone for 93 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
2
6
Touchdown 14:24
34-C.Brown runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
27
yds
00:10
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 19
Rushing 2 10
Passing 20 6
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 3-12 6-12
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 405 415
Total Plays 72 60
Avg Gain 5.6 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 16 196
Rush Attempts 14 36
Avg Rush Yards 1.1 5.4
Net Yards Passing 389 219
Comp. - Att. 45-58 16-24
Yards Per Pass 6.7 9.1
Penalties - Yards 10-98 6-50
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-45.3 3-35.7
Return Yards 60 51
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-14
Kickoffs - Returns 3-60 1-20
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-17
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Washington St. 4-5 563620
California 5-4 6771333
California Memorial Stadium Berkeley, California
 389 PASS YDS 219
16 RUSH YDS 196
405 TOTAL YDS 415
Washington St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.6% 407 2 1 144.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.6% 407 2 1 144.5
A. Gordon 45/58 407 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 19 0
M. Borghi 8 19 0 13
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -3 0
A. Gordon 6 -3 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Arconado 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
12 130 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 130 1
B. Arconado 12 130 1 21
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 113 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 113 0
E. Winston Jr. 9 113 0 36
D. Martin 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 0
D. Martin 4 66 0 28
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 36 0
M. Borghi 8 36 0 11
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
D. Patmon 2 23 0 13
R. Bell 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 16 1
R. Bell 4 16 1 8
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
T. Harris 3 16 0 8
R. Fisher 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
R. Fisher 1 4 0 4
D. McIntosh 16 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
D. McIntosh 2 3 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Woods 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
J. Woods 7-5 0.0 0
J. Rogers 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 1.0
J. Rogers 5-4 1.0 0
S. Thomas 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
S. Thomas 4-2 0.0 0
T. Ross 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Ross 3-0 0.0 0
G. Hicks III 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Hicks III 3-0 0.0 0
L. McDougle 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. McDougle 2-1 0.0 0
M. Strong 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Strong 2-1 0.0 0
T. Brock 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Brock 2-1 0.0 0
D. Isom 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Isom 2-0 0.0 0
C. Mejia 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Mejia 2-0 0.0 0
N. Oguayo 30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Oguayo 2-0 0.0 0
T. Brown 82 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
W. Taylor III 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
W. Taylor III 1-0 1.0 0
C. Kwete 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Kwete 1-0 0.0 0
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Rodgers III 1-0 0.0 0
K. Block 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
K. Block 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Mazza 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
B. Mazza 2/2 35 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 45.3 1
O. Draguicevich III 4 45.3 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.0 29 0
T. Harris 3 20.0 29 0
R. Fisher 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
R. Fisher 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
California
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Modster 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 230 3 0 188.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 230 3 0 188.4
D. Modster 16/24 230 3 0
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Garbers 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 95 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 95 1
C. Brown Jr. 19 95 1 27
D. Modster 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 43 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 43 1
D. Modster 7 43 1 26
D. Collins 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 34 0
D. Collins 6 34 0 11
T. Clark 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 23 0
T. Clark 1 23 0 23
M. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Dancy 1 3 0 3
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
C. Garbers 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Polk 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 71 1
M. Polk 3 71 1 52
K. Crawford 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 58 0
K. Crawford 4 58 0 35
J. Duncan 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 47 0
J. Duncan 2 47 0 48
G. Reinwald 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 1
G. Reinwald 3 34 1 17
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 1
C. Brown Jr. 2 13 1 13
B. Skinner 41 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
B. Skinner 1 7 0 7
M. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Dancy 1 0 0 0
J. Tonges 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Tonges 0 0 0 0
M. Young 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Young 0 0 0 0
T. Clark 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Clark 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Bynum 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Bynum 6-1 0.0 0
J. Drayden 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Drayden 5-0 0.0 0
E. Weaver 89 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
E. Weaver 5-2 0.0 0
A. Davis 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Davis 4-1 0.0 0
C. Goode 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Goode 4-1 0.0 0
T. Paul 96 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Paul 3-0 1.0 0
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
Ja. Hawkins 3-0 0.0 1
E. Hicks 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Hicks 3-0 0.0 0
L. Bequette 93 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Bequette 3-0 0.0 0
T. Turner III 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Turner III 3-0 0.0 0
B. Hawk Schrider 98 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
B. Hawk Schrider 2-0 1.0 0
B. Smith 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
C. Anusiem 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Anusiem 1-0 0.0 0
O. Patu 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Patu 1-0 0.0 0
K. Deng 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-7 0 0.0
K. Deng 0-7 0.0 0
Z. Johnson 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Thomas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/4
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/4
G. Thomas 0/1 0 3/4 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Coutts 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 35.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 35.7 2
S. Coutts 3 35.7 2 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
Ja. Hawkins 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Davis 27 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
A. Davis 1 14.0 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WASHST 25 0:00 2 48 INT
14:15 WASHST 25 1:10 3 7 Punt
9:52 WASHST 4 1:54 5 16 Punt
5:51 CAL 19 0:00 3 6
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 WASHST 17 1:40 4 -7 Punt
10:16 WASHST 32 2:02 5 15 Punt
4:53 WASHST 15 4:01 11 85 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 WASHST 31 0:00 1 8 Fumble
10:14 WASHST 8 5:59 13 74 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 WASHST 22 2:58 8 65 Downs
6:15 WASHST 27 1:59 10 28 Downs
2:26 WASHST 19 2:18 8 81 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:34 WASHST 27 0:10 1 27 TD
13:00 CAL 25 2:52 8 14 Punt
5:51 CAL 15 0:00 1 17
3:44 CAL 25 3:14 7 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:34 WASHST 48 2:11 7 16 Downs
7:33 CAL 20 2:06 4 29 Punt
0:45 CAL 22 0:31 4 10 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 CAL 25 0:00 5 8 Punt
12:17 WASHST 39 1:57 4 39 TD
3:32 CAL 25 3:17 9 38 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:36 CAL 13 4:07 10 87 TD
4:16 WASHST 35 1:43 5 35 TD
0:05 WASHST 47 0:00 1 -1 Game
