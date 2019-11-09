Drive Chart
UAB
USM

No Text

Southern Miss stymies UAB 37-2

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Andrew Stein kicked three field goals, DQ Thomas returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown and Southern Mississippi shut down UAB 37-2 on Saturday.

Stein's third field goal in the third quarter put the Golden Eagles (6-3, 4-1 Conference USA) on top 23-2 before Jack Abraham had a pair of touchdown passes, 20 yards to Quez Watkins and 9 to Tim Jones.

Abraham was 17 of 22 for 164 yards and with Kevin Perkins picking up 94 yards on just six carries, Southern Mississippi piled up 325 total yards. UAB was leading the league in allowing just 255 yards, 92 on the ground.

A first-quarter interception by Shannon Showers led to a 6-yard touchdown run Steve Anderson in the first quarter. Thomas followed up Stein's first field goal with his pick-6 early in the second. Stein kicked a 44-yard field goal on the last play of the first half for a 20-2 lead.

UAB (6-3, 3-2) only had 173 yards on offense.

It was the 600th win in 103 years of football for Southern Mississippi.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

UAB Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(15:00 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to UAB 24 for -1 yard (47-T.Whittington).
+6 YD
2 & 11 - UAB 24
(15:00 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 11-T.Blakes. 11-T.Blakes to UAB 30 for 6 yards (19-K.Hemby).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - UAB 30
(14:24 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell runs ob at UAB 34 for 4 yards.
Punt
4 & 1 - UAB 34
(13:40 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 46 yards from UAB 34. 2-J.Adams to UAB 48 for 32 yards (39-J.Fuqua93-M.Fairbanks). Penalty on USM 32-H.Maples Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at USM 28.

USM Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 18
(13:10 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to USM 25 for 7 yards (22-J.Smith).
No Gain
2 & 3 - USM 25
(12:54 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - USM 25
(12:16 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to USM 27 for 2 yards (14-D.Turner).
Punt
4 & 1 - USM 27
(12:12 - 1st) 93-Z.Everett punts 41 yards from USM 27 to UAB 32 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.

UAB Blazers
- Interception (3 plays, 47 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 32
(12:06 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to UAB 34 for 2 yards (17-D.Landry99-J.Turner).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UAB 34
(11:59 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 34 for no gain (41-R.Boothe).
Int
3 & 8 - UAB 34
(11:21 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-S.Showers at USM 44. 15-S.Showers runs ob at UAB 21 for 35 yards.

USM Golden Eagles
- TD (3 plays, 21 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 21
(10:40 - 1st) 12-S.Anderson to UAB 19 for 2 yards (50-N.Wilder).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - USM 19
(10:29 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to UAB 6 for 13 yards (4-S.Thomas6-K.Moll).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - USM 6
(9:58 - 1st) 12-S.Anderson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:14 - 1st) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.

UAB Blazers
- Punt (5 plays, 34 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:09 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35. 5-M.Mitchell runs ob at UAB 24 for 24 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 24
(9:09 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 23 for -1 yard (6-S.Latham).
+30 YD
2 & 11 - UAB 23
(9:04 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins runs ob at USM 47 for 30 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 47
(8:25 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley to USM 43 for 4 yards (15-S.Showers).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - UAB 43
(8:00 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to USM 42 for 1 yard (28-S.Bozeman).
No Gain
3 & 5 - UAB 42
(7:28 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Parham.
Punt
4 & 5 - UAB 42
(6:56 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 42 yards from USM 42 to USM End Zone. touchback.

USM Golden Eagles
- Fumble (5 plays, 44 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - USM 20
(6:47 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 18 for -2 yards (47-A.Wright).
+5 YD
2 & 12 - USM 18
(6:37 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to USM 23 for 5 yards (52-F.Mofor50-N.Wilder).
+19 YD
3 & 7 - USM 23
(6:05 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 42 for 19 yards (4-S.Thomas17-W.Boler).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 42
(5:40 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to USM 43 for 1 yard (47-A.Wright6-K.Moll).
Sack
2 & 9 - USM 43
(5:16 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 43 for no gain FUMBLES (6-K.Moll). 99-F.McWilliams recovers at the USM 36. 99-F.McWilliams to USM 36 for no gain.

UAB Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36
(4:44 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 30-J.Brown. 30-J.Brown to USM 40 for -4 yards (99-J.Turner).
No Gain
2 & 14 - UAB 40
(4:32 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
+1 YD
3 & 14 - UAB 40
(4:10 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to USM 39 for 1 yard (47-T.Whittington).
Punt
4 & 13 - UAB 39
(3:43 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 26 yards from USM 39 Downed at the USM 13.

USM Golden Eagles
- FG (9 plays, 52 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 13
(3:03 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to USM 13 for no gain (50-N.Wilder).
+13 YD
2 & 10 - USM 13
(2:54 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham to USM 26 for 13 yards (21-W.Dawkins).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26
(2:22 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to USM 27 for 1 yard (1-G.Marino).
No Gain
2 & 9 - USM 27
(1:55 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
+1 YD
3 & 9 - USM 27
(1:24 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham scrambles to USM 28 for 1 yard (22-J.Smith).
Penalty
4 & 8 - USM 28
(1:18 - 1st) Penalty on UAB 22-J.Smith Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at USM 28. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 43
(1:18 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to USM 43 for no gain (52-F.Mofor).
+37 YD
2 & 10 - USM 43
(1:18 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to UAB 20 for 37 yards (18-T.Marshall).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 20
(0:30 - 1st) 12-S.Anderson to UAB 18 for 2 yards (51-A.Talan50-N.Wilder).
No Gain
2 & 8 - USM 18
(0:30 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 12-S.Anderson.
No Gain
3 & 8 - USM 18
(15:00 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - USM 18
(14:16 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

UAB Blazers
- Interception (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:11 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 57 yards from USM 35. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 23 for 15 yards (9-M.Shorts).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 23
(14:06 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 29 for 6 yards (15-S.Showers).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 29
(14:01 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 36 for 7 yards (28-S.Bozeman15-S.Showers).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36
(13:28 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 49 for 13 yards (15-S.Showers19-K.Hemby).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 49
(12:54 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to USM 46 for 5 yards (9-M.Shorts).
-4 YD
2 & 5 - UAB 46
(12:40 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to USM 50 for -4 yards (28-S.Bozeman6-S.Latham).
Int
3 & 9 - UAB 50
(11:53 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-D.Thomas at USM 45. 12-D.Thomas runs 55 yards for a touchdown.

USM Golden Eagles
- Safety (3 plays, 19 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:12 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.
Kickoff
(11:01 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 60 yards from USM 35. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 19 for 14 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - USM 19
(11:01 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins sacked at UAB 9 for -10 yards (19-K.Hemby99-J.Turner).
+25 YD
2 & 20 - USM 9
(10:52 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins pushed ob at UAB 34 for 25 yards (15-S.Showers).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 34
(10:12 - 2nd) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 38 for 4 yards (47-T.Whittington).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - USM 38
(9:32 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins sacked at UAB 36 for -2 yards (55-D.Smith41-R.Boothe).
+10 YD
3 & 8 - USM 36
(8:54 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 25-L.Wooden. 25-L.Wooden to UAB 46 for 10 yards (12-D.Thomas).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 46
(8:05 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 49 for 3 yards (99-J.Turner).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - USM 49
(7:34 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to USM 43 for 8 yards (19-K.Hemby).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 43
(6:57 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins scrambles pushed ob at USM 43 for no gain (47-T.Whittington).
No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 43
(6:23 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman.
Sack
3 & 10 - USM 43
(5:59 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins sacked at UAB 49 for -8 yards (47-T.Whittington).
Punt
4 & 18 - USM 49
(5:48 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 49 yards from UAB 49. 2-J.Adams to USM 2 for no gain. Penalty on USM 9-M.Shorts Illegal block in the back 1 yards enforced at USM 2.

UAB Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 1
(5:12 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 6 for 5 yards (14-D.Turner).
No Gain
2 & 5 - UAB 6
(4:59 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 6 for no gain (6-K.Moll).
Sack
3 & 5 - UAB 6
(4:21 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM End Zone for -6 yards FUMBLES (52-F.Mofor). out of bounds at the USM End Zone. to USM End Zone for no gain safety.

USM Golden Eagles
- Halftime (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:59 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 20. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 1 FUMBLES. 5-M.Mitchell recovers at the UAB 3. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 3 for no gain (6-S.Latham).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 3
(3:45 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 6 for 3 yards (17-D.Landry).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - USM 6
(3:39 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 7 for 1 yard (15-S.Showers).
-1 YD
3 & 6 - USM 7
(3:07 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 6 for -1 yard (55-D.Smith6-S.Latham).
Punt
4 & 7 - USM 6
(2:21 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 39 yards from UAB 6 out of bounds at the UAB 45.

USM Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 45
(2:13 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to UAB 41 for 4 yards (1-G.Marino52-F.Mofor).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - USM 41
(2:05 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to UAB 32 for 9 yards (6-K.Moll50-N.Wilder).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 32
(1:39 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to UAB 34 for -2 yards (1-G.Marino).
+5 YD
2 & 12 - USM 34
(1:29 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to UAB 30 FUMBLES (50-N.Wilder). 5-T.Jones to UAB 29 for no gain.
+2 YD
3 & 7 - USM 29
(0:44 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham scrambles to UAB 27 for 2 yards (6-K.Moll).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - USM 27
(0:33 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein 44 yards Field Goal is Good.

UAB Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:03 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 16 for -9 yards (1-G.Marino).
+1 YD
2 & 19 - UAB 16
(15:00 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham scrambles to USM 17 for 1 yard (22-J.Smith).
+8 YD
3 & 18 - UAB 17
(14:15 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 25 for 8 yards (21-W.Dawkins).
Punt
4 & 10 - UAB 25
(13:40 - 3rd) 93-Z.Everett punts 35 yards from USM 25 out of bounds at the UAB 40.

USM Golden Eagles
- FG (5 plays, 47 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 40
(13:04 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 41 for 1 yard (41-R.Boothe).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - USM 41
(12:58 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 25-L.Wooden. 25-L.Wooden to UAB 40 for -1 yard (7-T.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 10 - USM 40
(12:19 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Parham.
Punt
4 & 10 - USM 40
(11:38 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 30 yards from UAB 40 to USM 30 fair catch by 2-J.Adams.

UAB Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 30
(11:31 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 39 for 9 yards (50-N.Wilder).
+29 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 39
(11:24 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to UAB 32 for 29 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 32
(11:04 - 3rd) Penalty on UAB 17-W.Boler Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UAB 32. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 17
(11:04 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to UAB 11 for 6 yards (18-T.Marshall).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 11
(11:04 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to UAB 8 for 3 yards (14-D.Turner22-J.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 1 - UAB 8
(10:45 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Adams.
Field Goal
4 & 1 - UAB 8
(9:42 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

USM Golden Eagles
- TD (5 plays, 54 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:37 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 25
(9:37 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins scrambles to UAB 25 for no gain (28-S.Bozeman).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - USM 25
(9:32 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 2-L.Stanley. 2-L.Stanley to UAB 24 for -1 yard (7-T.Williams).
+2 YD
3 & 11 - USM 24
(9:32 - 3rd) 1-J.Haden to UAB 26 for 2 yards (6-S.Latham).
Punt
4 & 9 - USM 26
(8:53 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 27 yards from UAB 26 to the USM 47 downed by 18-T.Marshall.

UAB Blazers
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 47
(7:37 - 3rd) 12-S.Anderson to USM 46 for -1 yard (50-N.Wilder47-A.Wright).
+21 YD
2 & 11 - UAB 46
(7:37 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham to UAB 33 for 21 yards (12-G.Cash).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 33
(7:28 - 3rd) 12-S.Anderson to UAB 30 for 3 yards (52-F.Mofor99-F.McWilliams).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 30
(6:42 - 3rd) 12-S.Anderson to UAB 21 for 9 yards (6-K.Moll).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 21
(6:13 - 3rd) 12-S.Anderson to UAB 20 for 1 yard (22-J.Smith).
+20 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 20
(5:11 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:30 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.

USM Golden Eagles
- TD (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:23 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(4:23 - 3rd) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 27 for 2 yards (41-R.Boothe).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - USM 27
(4:23 - 3rd) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 31 for 4 yards (24-D.Kennedy).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - USM 31
(4:23 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UAB 39 for 8 yards (41-R.Boothe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 39
(3:53 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - USM 39
(2:48 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman pushed ob at UAB 42 for 3 yards (47-T.Whittington).
+5 YD
3 & 7 - USM 42
(2:48 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 23-K.Davis. 23-K.Davis to UAB 47 for 5 yards (7-T.Williams).
Punt
4 & 2 - USM 47
(2:36 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 39 yards from UAB 47 to USM 14 fair catch by 2-J.Adams.

UAB Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 14
(1:56 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams pushed ob at USM 16 for 2 yards (50-N.Wilder).
-4 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 16
(1:18 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to USM 12 for -4 yards (22-J.Smith).
+79 YD
3 & 12 - UAB 12
(0:41 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins pushed ob at UAB 9 for 79 yards (33-K.Swoopes).
No Gain
1 & 9 - UAB 9
(15:00 - 4th) 12-S.Anderson to UAB 9 for no gain (50-N.Wilder44-A.Moultrie).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 9
(14:13 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:26 - 4th) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.

USM Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:20 - 4th) 98-A.Stein kicks 62 yards from USM 35. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at UAB 23 for 20 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 23
(13:20 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 26 for 3 yards (12-D.Thomas28-S.Bozeman).
No Gain
2 & 7 - USM 26
(13:16 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete.
Sack
3 & 7 - USM 26
(12:39 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins sacked at UAB 18 for -8 yards (24-D.Kennedy41-R.Boothe).
Punt
4 & 15 - USM 18
(12:31 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 42 yards from UAB 18 to USM 40 fair catch by 2-J.Adams.

UAB Blazers
- Downs (10 plays, 65 yards, 4:39 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 40
(11:53 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to USM 39 for -1 yard (18-T.Marshall).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - UAB 39
(11:46 - 4th) 18-D.Harris to USM 41 for 2 yards (50-N.Wilder).
+4 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 41
(10:59 - 4th) 18-D.Harris to USM 45 for 4 yards (14-D.Turner).
Punt
4 & 5 - UAB 45
(10:13 - 4th) 93-Z.Everett punts 40 yards from USM 45 out of bounds at the UAB 15.

USM Golden Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 15
(9:29 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 17 for 2 yards (6-S.Latham).
Penalty
2 & 8 - USM 17
(9:21 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins. Penalty on USM 1-R.Mitchell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UAB 17. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 32
(8:41 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 37 for 5 yards (19-K.Hemby6-S.Latham).
+16 YD
2 & 5 - USM 37
(8:32 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to USM 47 for 16 yards (19-K.Hemby).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 47
(7:57 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to USM 44 for 3 yards (12-D.Thomas).
+21 YD
2 & 7 - USM 44
(7:17 - 4th) 1-J.Haden to USM 23 for 21 yards (6-S.Latham).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 23
(6:35 - 4th) 1-J.Haden to USM 22 for 1 yard (32-H.Maples).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - USM 22
(5:58 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins scrambles runs ob at USM 20 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 7 - USM 20
(5:26 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
No Gain
4 & 7 - USM 20
(4:50 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.

UAB Blazers

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20
(4:44 - 4th) 12-S.Anderson to USM 28 for 8 yards (5-T.Johnston).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - UAB 28
(4:37 - 4th) 12-S.Anderson to USM 33 for 5 yards (90-T.Fair).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 33
(3:52 - 4th) 12-S.Anderson to USM 29 for -4 yards (47-A.Wright).
+6 YD
2 & 14 - UAB 29
(3:05 - 4th) 12-S.Anderson to USM 35 for 6 yards (32-L.Brasher).
+4 YD
3 & 8 - UAB 35
(2:19 - 4th) 12-S.Anderson to USM 39 for 4 yards (44-A.Moultrie14-D.Turner).
Punt
4 & 4 - UAB 39
(1:34 - 4th) 93-Z.Everett punts 41 yards from USM 39 out of bounds at the UAB 20.

USM Golden Eagles

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 20
(0:30 - 4th) 1-J.Haden to UAB 23 for 3 yards (37-D.Thomas).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:20
98-A.Stein extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
2
37
Touchdown 13:26
15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
7
yds
00:38
pos
2
36
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:23
98-A.Stein extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
2
30
Touchdown 4:30
15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
54
yds
03:07
pos
2
29
Field Goal 9:37
98-A.Stein 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
47
yds
01:49
pos
2
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:03
98-A.Stein 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
18
yds
01:40
pos
2
20
Safety 3:59
15-J.Abraham sacked at USM End Zone for -6 yards FUMBLES (52-F.Mofor). out of bounds at the USM End Zone. to USM End Zone for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
2
17
Point After TD 11:01
98-A.Stein extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 11:12
9-D.Hopkins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-D.Thomas at USM 45. 12-D.Thomas runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
16
Field Goal 14:11
98-A.Stein 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
52
yds
02:33
pos
0
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:09
98-A.Stein extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:14
12-S.Anderson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
21
yds
01:26
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 13
Rushing 4 5
Passing 5 6
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 2-14 2-11
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 156 314
Total Plays 58 56
Avg Gain 2.7 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 70 161
Rush Attempts 33 34
Avg Rush Yards 2.1 4.7
Net Yards Passing 86 153
Comp. - Att. 15-25 17-22
Yards Per Pass 3.4 7.0
Penalties - Yards 2-30 3-26
Touchdowns 0 4
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 9-37.8 4-39.8
Return Yards 61 98
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-8
Kickoffs - Returns 5-61 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-90
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UAB 6-3 02002
Southern Miss 6-3 71310737
Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium Hattiesburg, Mississippi
 86 PASS YDS 153
70 RUSH YDS 161
156 TOTAL YDS 314
UAB
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Hopkins 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 103 0 2 78.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 103 0 2 78.6
D. Hopkins 15/25 103 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Wooden 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 33 0
L. Wooden 6 33 0 16
J. Haden 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
J. Haden 4 27 0 21
J. Brown Jr. 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
J. Brown Jr. 6 18 0 8
L. Stanley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
L. Stanley 4 13 0 7
S. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
S. Brown 2 2 0 3
D. Hopkins 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -23 0
D. Hopkins 11 -23 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Watkins 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 74 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 74 0
A. Watkins 4 74 0 30
H. Pittman 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
H. Pittman 3 14 0 8
L. Wooden 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
L. Wooden 2 9 0 10
T. Blakes 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Blakes 1 6 0 6
K. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Davis 1 5 0 5
M. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Mitchell 1 4 0 4
L. Stanley 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
L. Stanley 1 -1 0 -1
K. Parham 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
K. Parham 1 -4 0 0
J. Brown Jr. 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Brown Jr. 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Wilder 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
N. Wilder 8-3 0.0 0
J. Smith 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
J. Smith 6-1 1.0 0
K. Moll 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
K. Moll 5-2 1.0 0
G. Marino 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
G. Marino 4-0 1.0 0
D. Turner 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Turner 4-1 0.0 0
T. Marshall 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Marshall 3-0 0.0 0
F. Mofor 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
F. Mofor 3-1 0.0 0
A. Wright 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
A. Wright 3-1 1.0 0
S. Thomas V 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Thomas V 2-0 0.0 0
W. Dawkins 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Dawkins 2-0 0.0 0
T. Johnston 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Johnston 1-0 0.0 0
T. Fair 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Fair 1-0 0.0 0
L. Brasher 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Brasher 1-0 0.0 0
A. Talan 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Talan 1-0 0.0 0
G. Cash 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Cash 1-0 0.0 0
A. Moultrie 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Moultrie 1-1 0.0 0
K. Swoopes 33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Swoopes 1-0 0.0 0
F. McWilliams 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. McWilliams 0-1 0.0 0
W. Boler 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Boler 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Greenwell 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 37.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 37.8 3
K. Greenwell 9 37.8 3 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 12.2 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 12.2 24 0
M. Mitchell 5 12.2 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Southern Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Abraham 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.3% 164 2 0 169.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.3% 164 2 0 169.9
J. Abraham 17/22 164 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Perkins 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 94 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 94 0
K. Perkins 6 94 0 79
S. Anderson 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 41 1
S. Anderson 13 41 1 9
J. Abraham 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 14 0
J. Abraham 9 14 0 21
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Watkins 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 87 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 87 1
Q. Watkins 5 87 1 37
Ti. Jones 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 67 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 1
Ti. Jones 6 67 1 29
J. Adams 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 11 0
J. Adams 5 11 0 9
S. Anderson 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Anderson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Whittington 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
T. Whittington 6-0 1.0 0
S. Showers 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
S. Showers 5-1 0.0 1
R. Boothe 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
R. Boothe 4-2 1.0 0
S. Latham 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
S. Latham 4-3 0.0 0
S. Bozeman 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Bozeman 4-1 0.0 0
K. Hemby 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Hemby 4-1 0.0 0
J. Turner 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. Turner 3-1 1.0 0
T. Williams 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
D. Landry 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Landry 2-0 0.0 0
De. Thomas 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
De. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
H. Maples 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Maples 1-0 0.0 0
D. Smith 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
D. Smith 1-1 0.5 0
M. Shorts 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Shorts 1-0 0.0 0
D. Kennedy 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
D. Kennedy 1-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Stein 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/3 4/4
A. Stein 3/3 44 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Everett 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 39.8 1
Z. Everett 4 39.8 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Adams 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 8 0
J. Adams 2 4.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UAB 25 1:20 3 9 Punt
12:06 UAB 32 0:45 3 47 INT
9:09 UAB 24 2:13 5 34 Punt
4:44 USM 36 1:01 3 -3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 UAB 23 2:18 6 75 INT
11:01 UAB 19 5:13 10 30 Punt
3:59 UAB 3 1:38 3 3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 UAB 40 1:26 3 0 Punt
9:37 UAB 25 0:44 3 1 Punt
4:23 UAB 25 1:47 5 19 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 UAB 23 0:49 3 -5 Punt
9:29 UAB 15 4:39 10 65 Downs
0:30 UAB 20 0:00 1 3
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 USM 18 0:58 3 9 Punt
10:40 UAB 21 1:26 3 21 TD
6:47 USM 20 1:31 5 44 Fumble
3:03 USM 13 2:33 9 52 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:12 USM 1 0:51 3 19 Safety
2:13 UAB 45 1:40 5 18 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 USM 25 0:00 3 0 Punt
11:31 USM 30 1:49 5 47 FG
7:37 USM 46 3:07 5 54 TD
1:56 USM 14 0:38 4 7 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:53 USM 40 1:40 3 5 Punt
4:44 USM 20 3:10 5 19 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores