|
|
|UAB
|USM
Southern Miss stymies UAB 37-2
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Andrew Stein kicked three field goals, DQ Thomas returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown and Southern Mississippi shut down UAB 37-2 on Saturday.
Stein's third field goal in the third quarter put the Golden Eagles (6-3, 4-1 Conference USA) on top 23-2 before Jack Abraham had a pair of touchdown passes, 20 yards to Quez Watkins and 9 to Tim Jones.
Abraham was 17 of 22 for 164 yards and with Kevin Perkins picking up 94 yards on just six carries, Southern Mississippi piled up 325 total yards. UAB was leading the league in allowing just 255 yards, 92 on the ground.
A first-quarter interception by Shannon Showers led to a 6-yard touchdown run Steve Anderson in the first quarter. Thomas followed up Stein's first field goal with his pick-6 early in the second. Stein kicked a 44-yard field goal on the last play of the first half for a 20-2 lead.
UAB (6-3, 3-2) only had 173 yards on offense.
It was the 600th win in 103 years of football for Southern Mississippi.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(15:00 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to UAB 24 for -1 yard (47-T.Whittington).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - UAB 24(15:00 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 11-T.Blakes. 11-T.Blakes to UAB 30 for 6 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - UAB 30(14:24 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell runs ob at UAB 34 for 4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UAB 34(13:40 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 46 yards from UAB 34. 2-J.Adams to UAB 48 for 32 yards (39-J.Fuqua93-M.Fairbanks). Penalty on USM 32-H.Maples Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at USM 28.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 18(13:10 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to USM 25 for 7 yards (22-J.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - USM 25(12:54 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - USM 25(12:16 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to USM 27 for 2 yards (14-D.Turner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - USM 27(12:12 - 1st) 93-Z.Everett punts 41 yards from USM 27 to UAB 32 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
UAB
Blazers
- Interception (3 plays, 47 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 32(12:06 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to UAB 34 for 2 yards (17-D.Landry99-J.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UAB 34(11:59 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 34 for no gain (41-R.Boothe).
|
Int
|
3 & 8 - UAB 34(11:21 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-S.Showers at USM 44. 15-S.Showers runs ob at UAB 21 for 35 yards.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (3 plays, 21 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 21(10:40 - 1st) 12-S.Anderson to UAB 19 for 2 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 19(10:29 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to UAB 6 for 13 yards (4-S.Thomas6-K.Moll).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - USM 6(9:58 - 1st) 12-S.Anderson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:14 - 1st) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (5 plays, 34 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:09 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35. 5-M.Mitchell runs ob at UAB 24 for 24 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 24(9:09 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 23 for -1 yard (6-S.Latham).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 11 - UAB 23(9:04 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins runs ob at USM 47 for 30 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 47(8:25 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley to USM 43 for 4 yards (15-S.Showers).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 43(8:00 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to USM 42 for 1 yard (28-S.Bozeman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UAB 42(7:28 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Parham.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UAB 42(6:56 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 42 yards from USM 42 to USM End Zone. touchback.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Fumble (5 plays, 44 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(6:47 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 18 for -2 yards (47-A.Wright).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - USM 18(6:37 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to USM 23 for 5 yards (52-F.Mofor50-N.Wilder).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - USM 23(6:05 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 42 for 19 yards (4-S.Thomas17-W.Boler).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 42(5:40 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to USM 43 for 1 yard (47-A.Wright6-K.Moll).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - USM 43(5:16 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 43 for no gain FUMBLES (6-K.Moll). 99-F.McWilliams recovers at the USM 36. 99-F.McWilliams to USM 36 for no gain.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 36(4:44 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 30-J.Brown. 30-J.Brown to USM 40 for -4 yards (99-J.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - UAB 40(4:32 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 14 - UAB 40(4:10 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to USM 39 for 1 yard (47-T.Whittington).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - UAB 39(3:43 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 26 yards from USM 39 Downed at the USM 13.
USM
Golden Eagles
- FG (9 plays, 52 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 13(3:03 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to USM 13 for no gain (50-N.Wilder).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 13(2:54 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham to USM 26 for 13 yards (21-W.Dawkins).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(2:22 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to USM 27 for 1 yard (1-G.Marino).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - USM 27(1:55 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - USM 27(1:24 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham scrambles to USM 28 for 1 yard (22-J.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 8 - USM 28(1:18 - 1st) Penalty on UAB 22-J.Smith Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at USM 28. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 43(1:18 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to USM 43 for no gain (52-F.Mofor).
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 43(1:18 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to UAB 20 for 37 yards (18-T.Marshall).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(0:30 - 1st) 12-S.Anderson to UAB 18 for 2 yards (51-A.Talan50-N.Wilder).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - USM 18(0:30 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 12-S.Anderson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - USM 18(15:00 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - USM 18(14:16 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
UAB
Blazers
- Interception (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:11 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 57 yards from USM 35. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 23 for 15 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 23(14:06 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 29 for 6 yards (15-S.Showers).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - UAB 29(14:01 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 36 for 7 yards (28-S.Bozeman15-S.Showers).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 36(13:28 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 49 for 13 yards (15-S.Showers19-K.Hemby).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 49(12:54 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to USM 46 for 5 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UAB 46(12:40 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to USM 50 for -4 yards (28-S.Bozeman6-S.Latham).
|
Int
|
3 & 9 - UAB 50(11:53 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-D.Thomas at USM 45. 12-D.Thomas runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Safety (3 plays, 19 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(11:12 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(11:01 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 60 yards from USM 35. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 19 for 14 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - USM 19(11:01 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins sacked at UAB 9 for -10 yards (19-K.Hemby99-J.Turner).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 20 - USM 9(10:52 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins pushed ob at UAB 34 for 25 yards (15-S.Showers).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 34(10:12 - 2nd) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 38 for 4 yards (47-T.Whittington).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - USM 38(9:32 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins sacked at UAB 36 for -2 yards (55-D.Smith41-R.Boothe).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - USM 36(8:54 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 25-L.Wooden. 25-L.Wooden to UAB 46 for 10 yards (12-D.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 46(8:05 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 49 for 3 yards (99-J.Turner).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 49(7:34 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to USM 43 for 8 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 43(6:57 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins scrambles pushed ob at USM 43 for no gain (47-T.Whittington).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USM 43(6:23 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - USM 43(5:59 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins sacked at UAB 49 for -8 yards (47-T.Whittington).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - USM 49(5:48 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 49 yards from UAB 49. 2-J.Adams to USM 2 for no gain. Penalty on USM 9-M.Shorts Illegal block in the back 1 yards enforced at USM 2.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 1(5:12 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 6 for 5 yards (14-D.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UAB 6(4:59 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 6 for no gain (6-K.Moll).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - UAB 6(4:21 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM End Zone for -6 yards FUMBLES (52-F.Mofor). out of bounds at the USM End Zone. to USM End Zone for no gain safety.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Halftime (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:59 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 20. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 1 FUMBLES. 5-M.Mitchell recovers at the UAB 3. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 3 for no gain (6-S.Latham).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 3(3:45 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 6 for 3 yards (17-D.Landry).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 6(3:39 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 7 for 1 yard (15-S.Showers).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 6 - USM 7(3:07 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 6 for -1 yard (55-D.Smith6-S.Latham).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - USM 6(2:21 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 39 yards from UAB 6 out of bounds at the UAB 45.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 45(2:13 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to UAB 41 for 4 yards (1-G.Marino52-F.Mofor).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - USM 41(2:05 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to UAB 32 for 9 yards (6-K.Moll50-N.Wilder).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 32(1:39 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to UAB 34 for -2 yards (1-G.Marino).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - USM 34(1:29 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to UAB 30 FUMBLES (50-N.Wilder). 5-T.Jones to UAB 29 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - USM 29(0:44 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham scrambles to UAB 27 for 2 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - USM 27(0:33 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 16 for -9 yards (1-G.Marino).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 19 - UAB 16(15:00 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham scrambles to USM 17 for 1 yard (22-J.Smith).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 18 - UAB 17(14:15 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 25 for 8 yards (21-W.Dawkins).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UAB 25(13:40 - 3rd) 93-Z.Everett punts 35 yards from USM 25 out of bounds at the UAB 40.
USM
Golden Eagles
- FG (5 plays, 47 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 40(13:04 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 41 for 1 yard (41-R.Boothe).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 41(12:58 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 25-L.Wooden. 25-L.Wooden to UAB 40 for -1 yard (7-T.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - USM 40(12:19 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Parham.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - USM 40(11:38 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 30 yards from UAB 40 to USM 30 fair catch by 2-J.Adams.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 30(11:31 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 39 for 9 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 39(11:24 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to UAB 32 for 29 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 32(11:04 - 3rd) Penalty on UAB 17-W.Boler Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UAB 32. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 17(11:04 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to UAB 11 for 6 yards (18-T.Marshall).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UAB 11(11:04 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to UAB 8 for 3 yards (14-D.Turner22-J.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UAB 8(10:45 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Adams.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - UAB 8(9:42 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (5 plays, 54 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:37 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(9:37 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins scrambles to UAB 25 for no gain (28-S.Bozeman).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 25(9:32 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 2-L.Stanley. 2-L.Stanley to UAB 24 for -1 yard (7-T.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - USM 24(9:32 - 3rd) 1-J.Haden to UAB 26 for 2 yards (6-S.Latham).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - USM 26(8:53 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 27 yards from UAB 26 to the USM 47 downed by 18-T.Marshall.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 47(7:37 - 3rd) 12-S.Anderson to USM 46 for -1 yard (50-N.Wilder47-A.Wright).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 11 - UAB 46(7:37 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham to UAB 33 for 21 yards (12-G.Cash).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 33(7:28 - 3rd) 12-S.Anderson to UAB 30 for 3 yards (52-F.Mofor99-F.McWilliams).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 30(6:42 - 3rd) 12-S.Anderson to UAB 21 for 9 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 21(6:13 - 3rd) 12-S.Anderson to UAB 20 for 1 yard (22-J.Smith).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - UAB 20(5:11 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:30 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:23 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(4:23 - 3rd) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 27 for 2 yards (41-R.Boothe).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 27(4:23 - 3rd) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 31 for 4 yards (24-D.Kennedy).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - USM 31(4:23 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UAB 39 for 8 yards (41-R.Boothe).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 39(3:53 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 39(2:48 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman pushed ob at UAB 42 for 3 yards (47-T.Whittington).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - USM 42(2:48 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 23-K.Davis. 23-K.Davis to UAB 47 for 5 yards (7-T.Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - USM 47(2:36 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 39 yards from UAB 47 to USM 14 fair catch by 2-J.Adams.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 14(1:56 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams pushed ob at USM 16 for 2 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UAB 16(1:18 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to USM 12 for -4 yards (22-J.Smith).
|
+79 YD
|
3 & 12 - UAB 12(0:41 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins pushed ob at UAB 9 for 79 yards (33-K.Swoopes).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - UAB 9(15:00 - 4th) 12-S.Anderson to UAB 9 for no gain (50-N.Wilder44-A.Moultrie).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - UAB 9(14:13 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:26 - 4th) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:20 - 4th) 98-A.Stein kicks 62 yards from USM 35. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at UAB 23 for 20 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 23(13:20 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 26 for 3 yards (12-D.Thomas28-S.Bozeman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - USM 26(13:16 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - USM 26(12:39 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins sacked at UAB 18 for -8 yards (24-D.Kennedy41-R.Boothe).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - USM 18(12:31 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 42 yards from UAB 18 to USM 40 fair catch by 2-J.Adams.
UAB
Blazers
- Downs (10 plays, 65 yards, 4:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 40(11:53 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to USM 39 for -1 yard (18-T.Marshall).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - UAB 39(11:46 - 4th) 18-D.Harris to USM 41 for 2 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - UAB 41(10:59 - 4th) 18-D.Harris to USM 45 for 4 yards (14-D.Turner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UAB 45(10:13 - 4th) 93-Z.Everett punts 40 yards from USM 45 out of bounds at the UAB 15.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 15(9:29 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 17 for 2 yards (6-S.Latham).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - USM 17(9:21 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins. Penalty on USM 1-R.Mitchell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UAB 17. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 32(8:41 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 37 for 5 yards (19-K.Hemby6-S.Latham).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 37(8:32 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to USM 47 for 16 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 47(7:57 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to USM 44 for 3 yards (12-D.Thomas).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 44(7:17 - 4th) 1-J.Haden to USM 23 for 21 yards (6-S.Latham).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 23(6:35 - 4th) 1-J.Haden to USM 22 for 1 yard (32-H.Maples).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 22(5:58 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins scrambles runs ob at USM 20 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - USM 20(5:26 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 7 - USM 20(4:50 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
UAB
Blazers
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 20(4:44 - 4th) 12-S.Anderson to USM 28 for 8 yards (5-T.Johnston).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - UAB 28(4:37 - 4th) 12-S.Anderson to USM 33 for 5 yards (90-T.Fair).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 33(3:52 - 4th) 12-S.Anderson to USM 29 for -4 yards (47-A.Wright).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - UAB 29(3:05 - 4th) 12-S.Anderson to USM 35 for 6 yards (32-L.Brasher).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - UAB 35(2:19 - 4th) 12-S.Anderson to USM 39 for 4 yards (44-A.Moultrie14-D.Turner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UAB 39(1:34 - 4th) 93-Z.Everett punts 41 yards from USM 39 out of bounds at the UAB 20.
USM
Golden Eagles
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(0:30 - 4th) 1-J.Haden to UAB 23 for 3 yards (37-D.Thomas).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|13
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|5
|6
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|2-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|156
|314
|Total Plays
|58
|56
|Avg Gain
|2.7
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|70
|161
|Rush Attempts
|33
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|86
|153
|Comp. - Att.
|15-25
|17-22
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-30
|3-26
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-37.8
|4-39.8
|Return Yards
|61
|98
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-61
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-90
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|86
|PASS YDS
|153
|
|
|70
|RUSH YDS
|161
|
|
|156
|TOTAL YDS
|314
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|15/25
|103
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Wooden 25 RB
|L. Wooden
|6
|33
|0
|16
|
J. Haden 1 RB
|J. Haden
|4
|27
|0
|21
|
J. Brown Jr. 30 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|6
|18
|0
|8
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|4
|13
|0
|7
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|11
|-23
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Watkins 6 WR
|A. Watkins
|4
|74
|0
|30
|
H. Pittman 10 TE
|H. Pittman
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
L. Wooden 25 RB
|L. Wooden
|2
|9
|0
|10
|
T. Blakes 11 TE
|T. Blakes
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Davis 23 WR
|K. Davis
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
K. Parham 8 WR
|K. Parham
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|
J. Brown Jr. 30 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 LB
|J. Smith
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Moll 6 LB
|K. Moll
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
G. Marino 1 DL
|G. Marino
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Turner 14 S
|D. Turner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 18 CB
|T. Marshall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Mofor 52 LB
|F. Mofor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wright 47 LB
|A. Wright
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Dawkins 21 S
|W. Dawkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnston 5 LB
|T. Johnston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fair 90 DL
|T. Fair
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brasher 32 LB
|L. Brasher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Talan 51 LB
|A. Talan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moultrie 44 DL
|A. Moultrie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swoopes 33 CB
|K. Swoopes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. McWilliams 99 DL
|F. McWilliams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Boler 17 S
|W. Boler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|9
|37.8
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|5
|12.2
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|17/22
|164
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|6
|94
|0
|79
|
S. Anderson 12 RB
|S. Anderson
|13
|41
|1
|9
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|9
|14
|0
|21
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
|Q. Watkins
|5
|87
|1
|37
|
Ti. Jones 5 WR
|Ti. Jones
|6
|67
|1
|29
|
J. Adams 2 WR
|J. Adams
|5
|11
|0
|9
|
S. Anderson 12 RB
|S. Anderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Whittington 47 LB
|T. Whittington
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Showers 15 DB
|S. Showers
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
R. Boothe 41 LB
|R. Boothe
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bozeman 28 LB
|S. Bozeman
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hemby 19 DB
|K. Hemby
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 99 DL
|J. Turner
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Williams 7 DB
|T. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Landry 17 DL
|D. Landry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
De. Thomas 37 LB
|De. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Maples 32 LB
|H. Maples
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 55 DL
|D. Smith
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kennedy 24 LB
|D. Kennedy
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Stein 98 K
|A. Stein
|3/3
|44
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Everett 93 P
|Z. Everett
|4
|39.8
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Adams 2 WR
|J. Adams
|2
|4.0
|8
|0
-
GAST
LAMON
31
38
4th 7:40 ESP+
-
WASHST
CAL
2
6
1st 5:47 PACN
-
APLST
SC
3
3
1st 5:10 ESP2
-
MIZZOU
6UGA
0
7
1st 1:27 ESPN
-
UTAHST
FRESNO
7
7
1st 0:00 CBSS
-
15ND
DUKE
0
0
1st 11:13 ACCN
-
TENN
UK
0
0
1st 13:18 SECN
-
LIB
BYU
7
0
1st 11:04 ESPU
-
FIU
FAU
7
13
2nd 0:00 STAD
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
33
35
Final CBSSN
-
BALLST
WMICH
31
35
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
OHIO
24
21
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
CSTCAR
48
7
Final ESPNU
-
TEMPLE
SFLA
17
7
Final ESPN
-
UCF
TULSA
31
34
Final ESPN2
-
WASH
OREGST
19
7
Final FS1
-
12BAYLOR
TCU
29
23
Final/3OT FS1
-
MD
1OHIOST
14
73
Final FOX
-
VANDY
10FLA
0
56
Final ESPN
-
MA
ARMY
7
63
Final CBSSN
-
FSU
BC
38
31
Final ACCN
-
TXTECH
WVU
38
17
Final ESPN2
-
WKY
ARK
45
19
Final SECN
-
ECU
25SMU
51
59
Final ESPNU
-
4PSU
17MINN
26
31
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
NWEST
24
22
Final BTN
-
GATECH
UVA
28
33
Final FSN
-
TXSA
ODU
24
23
Final ESP3
-
SALA
TXSTSM
28
30
Final ESP3
-
STNFRD
COLO
13
16
Final PACN
-
CHARLO
UTEP
28
21
Final ESPN+
-
UCONN
20CINCY
3
48
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
MIAMI
27
52
Final ESPN2
-
UAB
USM
2
37
Final NFLN
-
GAS
TROY
28
49
Final ESPN+
-
USC
ARIZST
31
26
Final ABC
-
2LSU
3BAMA
46
41
Final CBS
-
ILL
MICHST
37
34
Final FS1
-
19WAKE
VATECH
17
36
Final ACCN
-
16KSTATE
TEXAS
24
27
Final ESPN
-
18IOWA
13WISC
22
24
Final FOX
-
NTEXAS
LATECH
17
52
Final
-
NMEXST
MISS
3
41
Final SECN
-
5CLEM
NCST
0
054.5 O/U
+34.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
IOWAST
9OKLA
0
070 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WYO
22BOISE
0
048.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
SDGST
0
039 O/U
-17
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
SJST
HAWAII
0
078 O/U
-7.5
Sat 11:00pm FCBK
-
AF
NMEX
0
0
ATSN