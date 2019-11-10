|
|
|IOWAST
|OKLA
No. 9 Oklahoma escapes with 42-41 victory over Iowa State
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Iowa State coach Matt Campbell saw an opportunity to seize a win that would boost the Cyclones' chances of reaching the Big 12 title game, so he put everything on quarterback Brock Purdy.
His gamble failed. Parnell Motley intercepted Purdy's two-point conversion pass with 24 seconds left, and No. 9 Oklahoma held off Iowa State 42-41 on Saturday night. And now, Iowa State's conference title hopes are bleak.
Campbell went for the victory on the two-point try after Charlie Kolar caught a 13-yard touchdown pass to pull the Cyclones - down 42-21 in the second half - within one. Campbell said he didn't regret going for two because Purdy already had passed for 282 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 55 yards and another score.
''When I see Brock Purdy making unbelievable play after unbelievable play, I'd rather put the game in his hands because I trust him,'' Campbell said. ''Yeah, the question if I would do it over again - yes, in a heartbeat.''
The Cyclones accelerated their revival two years ago with a 38-31 win on the same field. Campbell almost pulled off another stunner.
''I thought we had a guy open for a second,'' he said of the two-point conversion. ''We look like we had a chance to catch the ball, but the guy intercepted it at the end of it. Credit to them, they made the great play at the end.''
Jalen Hurts passed for 273 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 68 yards and two more scores for the Sooners (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 9 CFP).
''You have games like this,'' Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. ''You don't want them, especially when you have a chance to separate like we did. But if they happen, you've got to find a way to man up and find a way to win in the end. And I'm really proud of our kids, our defense, for doing that in the end.''
CeeDee Lamb had 167 yards and two touchdowns receiving and Kennedy Brooks ran for a season-high 132 yards to help Oklahoma bounce back from a loss to Kansas State two weeks ago.
Oklahoma extended its November winning streak to 18 games and set up a showdown at league-leading Baylor next week.
Breece Hall rushed for 110 yards for the Cyclones (5-4, 3-3).
Lamb put on a show in the second quarter. On his 62-yard touchdown reception, he caught the ball on the left sideline, then cut across to the opposite sideline. He lowered his shoulder through a defender to reach the end zone and push Oklahoma's lead to 28-7.
The Sooners seemingly took control with a 10-play, 97-yard drive in the third quarter. Brooks finished it with a 48-yard run that gave Oklahoma a 42-21 lead.
Purdy connected with Sean Shaw for a 33-yard touchdown to trim Oklahoma's lead to 42-35, then Lawrence White intercepted Hurts to give Iowa State good field position and set up the final sequence.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa State: All four of the Cyclones' losses are by seven or fewer points. The Cyclones are a play here and there from a special season.
Oklahoma: The Sooners barely hung on and still have questions about their defense heading into the showdown with Baylor.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
There may be some room for the Sooners to move up with losses by Alabama and Penn State. Iowa State is a respected opponent, so the Sooners won't be downgraded for playing a close game.
KOLAR'S CATCH
Iowa State's Kolar, who caught the touchdown that set up the late two-point conversion, played high school football at Norman North, a little more than a 10-minute drive from Oklahoma's Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium.
Kolar's father, Dr. Randall Kolar, is a professor and head of the hydrodynamic modeling group at Oklahoma. His mother, Maria Kolar was a professor of criminal law at Oklahoma.
''I don't know what Charlie did different for this one, but what I do know is Charlie has been exceptional for us this year,'' Campbell said. ''I know that's hard when you come back home. Obviously, for him there are a lot of ties to this community, to this university.''
LAMB CLIMBING
Lamb moved into a tie with Mark Clayton for second place in school history with 31 career touchdown receptions. He passed Juaquin Iglesias and moved into fourth place in career yards receiving and now has 2,948 yards.
KICKER GONE
Oklahoma kicker Calum Sutherland is off the team.
A school spokesman confirmed the decision but did not specifically say why the move was made. Sutherland, a sophomore, was arrested Sept. 21 on a public intoxication charge and suspended indefinitely. A woman filed for a protective order against him last month.
In his most recent action, Sutherland made two field goals to help the Sooners beat UCLA 48-14 on Sept. 14.
UP NEXT
Iowa State hosts Texas on Saturday.
Oklahoma plays at No. 11 Baylor on Saturday in a matchup that will affect the Big 12 title picture and could affect the College Football Playoff.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (4 plays, 72 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-P.Paddock kicks 62 yards from ISU 35. 6-T.Brown to OKL 28 for 25 yards (38-P.Paddock).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(15:00 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks pushed ob at OKL 40 for 12 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(14:55 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 47 for 7 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 47(14:35 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to ISU 48 for 5 yards (34-O.Vance).
|
+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(14:06 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:50 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:42 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(13:42 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 26 for 1 yard (9-K.Murray44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 26(13:42 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - IOWAST 26(13:12 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - IOWAST 26(13:06 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 28 yards from ISU 26 out of bounds at the OKL 46.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (7 plays, 54 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(13:00 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to ISU 47 for 7 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|
Sack
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 47(12:54 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts sacked at ISU 48 for -1 yard (23-M.Rose10-T.Kyle).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLA 48(12:24 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to ISU 38 for 10 yards (34-O.Vance42-M.Spears).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(11:43 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks pushed ob at ISU 27 for 11 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(11:10 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to ISU 20 for 7 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 20(10:45 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to ISU 8 for 12 yards (11-L.White).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - OKLA 8(10:03 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:33 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:28 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 53 yards from OKL 35. 4-J.Lang to ISU 28 for 16 yards (35-N.Bonitto).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28(9:28 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to ISU 31 for 3 yards (10-P.Fields11-P.Motley).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 31(9:22 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 35 for 4 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - IOWAST 35(8:53 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - IOWAST 35(8:17 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 41 yards from ISU 35. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 39 for 15 yards (44-B.McMillen).
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(8:12 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to ISU 49 for 12 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(8:01 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 49(7:36 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to ISU 44 for 5 yards (12-G.Eisworth10-T.Kyle).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 44(7:30 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - OKLA 44(6:52 - 1st) 46-R.Mundschau punts 32 yards from ISU 44 to ISU 12 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (6 plays, 88 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 12(6:47 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ISU 31 for 19 yards (23-D.White).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(6:42 - 1st) Penalty on ISU 74-B.Meeker False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 31. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - IOWAST 26(6:23 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 26 for no gain (7-R.Perkins23-D.White).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 15 - IOWAST 26(6:05 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway pushed ob at ISU 50 for 24 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 50(5:29 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKL 40 for 10 yards (96-L.Stokes).
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(4:50 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:30 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (11 plays, 83 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:21 - 1st) 38-P.Paddock kicks 57 yards from ISU 35. 6-T.Brown to OKL 26 for 18 yards (36-C.Pulvermacher).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(4:21 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs ob at OKL 45 for 19 yards.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(4:14 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 40 for -5 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - OKLA 40(3:47 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 46 for 6 yards (11-L.White).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 46(3:06 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to ISU 42 for 12 yards (10-T.Kyle). Penalty on OKL 56-C.Humphrey Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 49.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 16 - OKLA 39(2:27 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris to ISU 44 for 17 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(2:05 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 5-A.Miller. 5-A.Miller to ISU 28 for 16 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(1:25 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts pushed ob at ISU 19 for 9 yards (2-D.Young).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 19(0:57 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to ISU 13 for 6 yards (95-T.Robertson11-L.White).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 13(0:33 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts scrambles pushed ob at ISU 7 for 6 yards (10-T.Kyle).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 7(0:02 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to ISU 7 for no gain (92-J.Johnson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLA 7(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 8-T.Bridges. 8-T.Bridges runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:24 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (9 plays, 21 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:18 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 32 for 32 yards (25-J.Broiles).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 32(14:18 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at ISU 48 for 16 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(14:11 - 2nd) 8-D.Jones incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Purdy.
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 48(13:45 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to OKL 30 for 22 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(13:35 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy to OKL 31 for -1 yard (10-P.Fields). Penalty on ISU 66-J.Knipfel Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at OKL 30. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 20 - IOWAST 40(13:04 - 2nd) Penalty on ISU 63-C.Olson False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 25 - IOWAST 45(12:33 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 45 for no gain (23-D.White).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 25 - IOWAST 45(12:11 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 25 - IOWAST 45(11:33 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to OKL 34 for 11 yards (9-K.Murray). Team penalty on ISU Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at OKL 45. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 30 - IOWAST 50(11:25 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to OKL 47 for 3 yards (7-R.Perkins).
|
Punt
|
4 & 27 - IOWAST 47(10:58 - 2nd) 7-J.Rivera punts 35 yards from OKL 47. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 25 for 13 yards (42-M.Spears).
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(10:32 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 32 for 7 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 32(10:22 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 34 for 2 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 34(9:48 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 37 for 3 yards (23-M.Rose55-Z.Petersen).
|
+63 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(9:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:30 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:14 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 40 yards from OKL 35 to ISU 25 fair catch by 4-J.Lang.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(8:14 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles pushed ob at ISU 30 for 5 yards (97-M.Overton).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 30(8:14 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at ISU 46 for 16 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(7:45 - 2nd) 4-J.Lang to OKL 32 for 22 yards (23-D.White).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 32(7:13 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy to OKL 27 for 5 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell). Penalty on OKL 10-P.Fields Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at OKL 27.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13(6:31 - 2nd) 4-J.Lang runs 13 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ISU 11-C.Allen Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 13. No Play.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 20 - IOWAST 23(6:10 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:05 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:00 - 2nd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 62 yards from ISU 35. 6-T.Brown to OKL 17 for 14 yards (29-R.Walling).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 17(6:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts sacked at OKL 10 for -7 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 17 - OKLA 10(5:56 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 8 for -2 yards (10-T.Kyle).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 19 - OKLA 8(5:14 - 2nd) 4-T.Sermon to OKL 22 for 14 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - OKLA 22(4:32 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 37 yards from OKL 22 to ISU 41 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41(4:09 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ISU 41 for no gain (23-D.White35-N.Bonitto).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 41(4:03 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 41 for no gain (29-J.Perkins).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 41(3:28 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - IOWAST 41(2:48 - 2nd) 7-J.Rivera punts 40 yards from ISU 41. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 19 for no gain (17-D.Wilson). Penalty on ISU 17-D.Wilson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OKL 19.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - IOWAST 41(2:34 - 2nd) 7-J.Rivera punts 40 yards from ISU 41. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 19 for no gain (17-D.Wilson).
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (12 plays, 81 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 19(2:34 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 26 for 7 yards (23-M.Rose).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 26(2:26 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 39 for 13 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(1:59 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 39 for no gain (5-E.Uwazurike42-M.Spears).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 39(1:33 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to OKL 44 for 5 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 44(1:26 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to OKL 50 for 6 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(1:16 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 49 for -1 yard (92-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 49(1:11 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 11 - OKLA 49(0:53 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis to ISU 27 for 24 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(0:46 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles pushed ob at ISU 25 for 2 yards (89-M.Leo34-O.Vance).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 25(0:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to ISU 16 for 9 yards (9-W.McDonald).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 16(0:23 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bridges. Penalty on ISU 26-A.Johnson Pass interference 14 yards enforced at ISU 16. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - OKLA 2(0:16 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:09 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 35 for 10 yards (6-T.Brown).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(15:00 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 43 for 8 yards (96-L.Stokes23-D.White).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 43(14:32 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 41 for 16 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41(13:52 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at OKL 21 for 20 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(13:35 - 3rd) 4-J.Lang to OKL 19 for 2 yards (23-D.White35-N.Bonitto).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 19(13:05 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to OKL 16 for 3 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 16(12:25 - 3rd) Penalty on ISU 52-T.Downing False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 16. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 21(11:48 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to OKL 9 for 12 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 9 - IOWAST 9(11:24 - 3rd) Penalty on OKL 9-K.Murray Delay of game 5 yards enforced at OKL 9. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - IOWAST 4(10:40 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:26 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:22 - 3rd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 57 yards from ISU 35. 6-T.Brown to OKL 24 for 16 yards (18-C.Bailey29-R.Walling).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 24(10:22 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 27 for 3 yards (34-O.Vance33-B.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 27(10:14 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 27(9:44 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - OKLA 27(9:37 - 3rd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 36 yards from OKL 27 to ISU 37 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(9:29 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall pushed ob at ISU 39 for 2 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 39(9:22 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 39 for no gain (32-D.Turner-Yell97-M.Overton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 39(8:54 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - IOWAST 39(8:12 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 58 yards from ISU 39 Downed at the OKL 3.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (10 plays, 97 yards, 4:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 3(8:06 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 4 for 1 yard (23-M.Rose).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 4(7:53 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks pushed ob at OKL 30 for 26 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(7:23 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 26 for -4 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 14 - OKLA 26(6:54 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 36 for 10 yards (11-L.White).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLA 36(6:14 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to OKL 43 for 7 yards (11-L.White).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(5:40 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Basquine.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 43(5:09 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 43(5:03 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to ISU 44 for 13 yards. Penalty on ISU 2-S.Shaw Offside declined.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(4:55 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts sacked at ISU 48 for -4 yards (55-Z.Petersen).
|
+48 YD
|
2 & 14 - OKLA 48(4:34 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:57 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (9 plays, 69 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:47 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 60 yards from OKL 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 31 for 26 yards (25-J.Broiles).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(3:47 - 3rd) 6-R.Mitchell pushed ob at ISU 39 for 8 yards (23-D.White).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 39(3:42 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones pushed ob at ISU 44 for 5 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 44(3:18 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 28-B.Hall. Penalty on OKL 23-D.White Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ISU 44. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41(2:48 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy to OKL 41 for no gain (9-K.Murray).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 41(2:40 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to OKL 14 for 27 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 14(2:03 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to OKL 14 for no gain (11-P.Motley).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 14(1:46 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy to OKL 13 for 1 yard (9-K.Murray).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - IOWAST 13(1:07 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to OKL 7 for 6 yards (9-K.Murray). Penalty on OKL 44-B.Radley-Hiles Unsportsmanlike conduct 4 yards enforced at OKL 7.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - IOWAST 3(0:30 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Fumble (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) 38-P.Paddock kicks 60 yards from ISU 35. 6-T.Brown to OKL 25 for 20 yards (21-J.Grant82-L.Akers).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(14:56 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 20 for -5 yards (11-L.White).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 15 - OKLA 20(14:48 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 32 FUMBLES (55-Z.Petersen). 34-O.Vance to OKL 32 for no gain.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Downs (15 plays, 19 yards, 5:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 32(14:35 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to OKL 25 for 7 yards (4-J.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWAST 25(14:26 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to OKL 24 for 1 yard (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWAST 24(13:46 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy pushed ob at OKL 19 for 5 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19(13:06 - 4th) Penalty on ISU 51-J.Good-Jones False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 19. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - IOWAST 24(12:39 - 4th) Penalty on ISU 52-T.Downing False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 24. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - IOWAST 29(12:16 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy to OKL 29 for no gain (9-K.Murray).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 20 - IOWAST 29(11:57 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKL 17 for 12 yards (10-P.Fields). Penalty on OKL 10-P.Fields Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 29. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19(11:23 - 4th) 8-D.Jones pushed ob at OKL 19 for no gain (7-R.Perkins).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 19(11:00 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 19(10:26 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 10 - IOWAST 19(10:19 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to OKL 9 for 10 yards (6-T.Brown).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - IOWAST 9(10:13 - 4th) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at OKL 3 for 6 yards (11-P.Motley).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWAST 3(9:58 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy to OKL 4 for -1 yard (96-L.Stokes10-P.Fields).
|
-9 YD
|
3 & 4 - IOWAST 4(9:21 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to OKL 13 for -9 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 13 - IOWAST 13(8:45 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (5 plays, 27 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 13(7:47 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 19 for 6 yards (92-J.Johnson42-M.Spears). Penalty on ISU 55-Z.Petersen Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OKL 19.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(7:37 - 4th) Penalty on OKL 8-T.Bridges False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 34. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - OKLA 29(7:12 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 32 for 3 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - OKLA 32(6:51 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 26-K.Brooks. 26-K.Brooks to OKL 38 for 6 yards (11-L.White).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 38(6:16 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to OKL 40 for 2 yards (23-M.Rose).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - OKLA 40(5:41 - 4th) 46-R.Mundschau punts 42 yards from OKL 40. 1-T.Milton pushed ob at ISU 20 for 2 yards (6-T.Brown).
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (4 plays, 80 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(4:54 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton pushed ob at ISU 47 for 27 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47(4:42 - 4th) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at OKL 48 for 5 yards (23-D.White).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 48(4:26 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy scrambles pushed ob at OKL 33 for 15 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(4:02 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:43 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Interception (3 plays, 40 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:35 - 4th) 38-P.Paddock kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(3:35 - 4th) 22-T.Pledger to OKL 27 for 2 yards (5-E.Uwazurike).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 27(3:35 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 28 for 1 yard (5-E.Uwazurike).
|
Int
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 28(2:58 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-L.White at OKL 41. 11-L.White to OKL 35 for 6 yards (84-L.Morris).
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (9 plays, 35 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(2:53 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy to OKL 33 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 33(2:43 - 4th) Penalty on ISU 74-B.Meeker False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 33. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - IOWAST 38(2:09 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Jones.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 13 - IOWAST 38(2:00 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to OKL 23 for 15 yards (35-N.Bonitto).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23(1:48 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to OKL 24 for -1 yard (7-R.Perkins).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 11 - IOWAST 24(1:29 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKL 8 for 16 yards (6-T.Brown).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 8 - IOWAST 8(1:00 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy to OKL 13 FUMBLES. 15-B.Purdy to OKL 13 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - IOWAST 13(0:37 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 13 - IOWAST 13(0:34 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(0:31 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|24
|Rushing
|10
|11
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|477
|487
|Total Plays
|69
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|195
|226
|Rush Attempts
|38
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|282
|261
|Comp. - Att.
|19-31
|18-26
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|10.0
|Penalties - Yards
|11-84
|7-63
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|5
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.4
|4-36.8
|Return Yards
|82
|121
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|3-28
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-74
|5-93
|Int. - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|282
|PASS YDS
|261
|
|
|195
|RUSH YDS
|226
|
|
|477
|TOTAL YDS
|487
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|18
|110
|0
|20
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|15
|55
|1
|15
|
J. Lang 4 RB
|J. Lang
|2
|24
|0
|22
|
R. Mitchell 6 QB
|R. Mitchell
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Jones 8 WR
|D. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Milton 1 WR
|T. Milton
|2
|67
|1
|40
|
L. Pettway 7 WR
|L. Pettway
|2
|46
|0
|24
|
C. Allen 11 TE
|C. Allen
|3
|33
|1
|27
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|1
|33
|1
|33
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|4
|33
|0
|19
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|2
|29
|1
|16
|
D. Soehner 89 TE
|D. Soehner
|1
|23
|1
|23
|
D. Jones 8 WR
|D. Jones
|4
|18
|0
|10
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Lewis 33 DB
|B. Lewis
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
|M. Spears Jr.
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|
L. White 11 DB
|L. White
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Johnson 92 DL
|J. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Eisworth 12 DB
|G. Eisworth
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Azunna 4 DB
|A. Azunna
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 5 DE
|E. Uwazurike
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 10 DB
|T. Kyle
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Johnson 26 DB
|A. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Petersen 55 DE
|Z. Petersen
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Young 2 DB
|D. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Leo 89 DE
|M. Leo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robertson 95 DL
|T. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald 9 LB
|W. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Rivera 7 P
|J. Rivera
|5
|40.4
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|2
|29.0
|32
|0
|
C. Greene 31 DE
|C. Greene
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lang 4 RB
|J. Lang
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Milton 1 WR
|T. Milton
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|18/26
|273
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|15
|132
|1
|48
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|22
|68
|2
|13
|
T. Sermon 4 RB
|T. Sermon
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Pledger 22 RB
|T. Pledger
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|8
|167
|2
|63
|
B. Willis 81 FB
|B. Willis
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Hall 27 FB
|J. Hall
|3
|21
|0
|10
|
L. Morris 84 WR
|L. Morris
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
A. Miller 5 WR
|A. Miller
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
T. Bridges 8 WR
|T. Bridges
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Basquine 83 WR
|N. Basquine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
|D. Turner-Yell
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Murray 9 LB
|K. Murray
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 7 DL
|R. Perkins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stokes 96 DL
|L. Stokes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Motley 11 CB
|P. Motley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 29 LB
|J. Perkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 35 LB
|N. Bonitto
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Overton 97 DL
|M. Overton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 4 CB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Brkic 47 K
|G. Brkic
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|4
|36.8
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|5
|18.6
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|3
|9.3
|15
|0
-
WYO
22BOISE
17
17
4th 0:00 ESPN
-
NEVADA
SDGST
17
13
4th 3:41 ESP2
-
SJST
HAWAII
26
35
4th 12:13 FCBK
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
33
35
Final CBSSN
-
BALLST
WMICH
31
35
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
OHIO
24
21
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
CSTCAR
48
7
Final ESPNU
-
TEMPLE
SFLA
17
7
Final ESPN
-
UCF
TULSA
31
34
Final ESPN2
-
WASH
OREGST
19
7
Final FS1
-
ECU
25SMU
51
59
Final ESPU
-
12BAYLOR
TCU
29
23
Final/3OT FS1
-
PURDUE
NWEST
24
22
Final BTN
-
4PSU
17MINN
26
31
Final ABC
-
WKY
ARK
45
19
Final SECN
-
FSU
BC
38
31
Final ACCN
-
MA
ARMY
7
63
Final CBSSN
-
VANDY
10FLA
0
56
Final ESPN
-
TXTECH
WVU
38
17
Final ESP2
-
MD
1OHIOST
14
73
Final FOX
-
GATECH
UVA
28
33
Final FSN
-
TXSA
ODU
24
23
Final ESP3
-
SALA
TXSTSM
28
30
Final ESP+
-
STNFRD
COLO
13
16
Final PACN
-
CHARLO
UTEP
28
21
Final ESP+
-
UAB
USM
2
37
Final NFLN
-
16KSTATE
TEXAS
24
27
Final ESPN
-
USC
ARIZST
31
26
Final ABC
-
GAS
TROY
28
49
Final ESP+
-
UCONN
20CINCY
3
48
Final CBSSN
-
2LSU
3BAMA
46
41
Final CBS
-
LVILLE
MIAMI
27
52
Final ESP2
-
19WAKE
VATECH
17
36
Final ACCN
-
ILL
MICHST
37
34
Final FS1
-
18IOWA
13WISC
22
24
Final FOX
-
NMEXST
MISS
3
41
Final SECN
-
NTEXAS
LATECH
17
52
Final FBOOK
-
GAST
LAMON