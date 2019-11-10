|
|
|SJST
|HAWAII
Cordeiro's 5 TDs help Hawaii beat San Jose St. 42-40
HONOLULU (AP) Chevan Cordeiro accounted for five touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter, and Hawaii held on for a 42-40 win over San Jose State on Saturday night.
Cordeiro was 23-of-31 passing for 309 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and added 11 carries for 55 yards and two scores. Miles Reed had 124 yards rushing and a TD on 17 carries and JoJo Ward finished with seven receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns for Hawaii (6-4, 3-3 Mountain West).
San Jose State's 16-play, 67-yard drive stalled and the Spartans (4-6, 1-5) settled for a 28-yard field goal by Matt Mercurio that trimmed their deficit to 28-26 going into the fourth quarter. Cordeiro hit Jared Smart for a 5-yard touchdown to give Hawaii a nine-point lead with 12 minutes to go and, after Josh Love connected with Bailey Gaither for a 40-yard TD about 2 1/2 minutes later, Cordeiro's 2-yard scoring run capped a 12-play, 85-yard drive to make it 42-33 with 4:23 remaining.
Love hit Isaiah Ward for a 19-yard touchdown to bring San Jose State within two with 1:51 to go but Cordeiro's 4-yard run on third-and-2 allowed the Rainbow Warriors to bleed the clock.
Love passed for 375 yards and two TDs, DeJon Packer had 20 carries for 112 yards and two scores and Tre Walker had 10 receptions for 138 yards for San Jose State.
SJST
Spartans
- FG (11 plays, 64 yards, 5:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell kicks 40 yards from HAW 35 to SJS 25 fair catch by 1-I.Holiness.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to SJS 37 for 12 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 37(15:00 - 1st) 21-D.Packer to SJS 43 for 6 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - SJST 43(14:33 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to HAW 45 for 12 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 45(13:55 - 1st) 1-I.Holiness to HAW 40 for 5 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 40(13:30 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to HAW 28 for 12 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 28(12:52 - 1st) 82-I.Hamilton to HAW 27 for 1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - SJST 27(12:23 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness to HAW 26 for 1 yard.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - SJST 26(11:47 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to HAW 17 for 9 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 17(11:19 - 1st) 21-D.Packer to HAW 13 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 13(10:49 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to HAW 8 for 5 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SJST 8(10:14 - 1st) 21-D.Packer to HAW 11 for -3 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - SJST 11(9:50 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (18 plays, 79 yards, 8:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:11 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(9:06 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 33 for 8 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - HAWAII 33(9:06 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 37 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - HAWAII 33(8:40 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 37 for 4 yards. Penalty on HAW 52-S.Vaipulu Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at HAW 33. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - HAWAII 28(8:40 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to HAW 30 for 2 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - HAWAII 30(8:22 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 36 for 6 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36(7:38 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 48 for 12 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 48(6:59 - 1st) 6-C.Byrd to HAW 50 for 2 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - HAWAII 50(6:29 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro scrambles pushed ob at SJS 38 for 12 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38(5:46 - 1st) Penalty on HAW 63-T.Tuulima False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - HAWAII 43(5:09 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to SJS 43 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - HAWAII 43(4:47 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro scrambles pushed ob at SJS 40 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - HAWAII 40(4:05 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd. Penalty on SJS 14-B.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SJS 40. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(3:34 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to SJS 22 for 3 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - HAWAII 22(3:28 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to SJS 12 for 10 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 12(2:43 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to SJS 4 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - HAWAII 4(2:06 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 4(1:22 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to SJS 5 for -1 yard.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - HAWAII 5(1:16 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:32 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (15 plays, 66 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:27 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35. 1-I.Holiness to SJS 19 for 19 yards. Penalty on HAW 11-J.Augafa Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SJS 19.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 34(0:27 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 34(0:21 - 1st) 21-D.Packer to SJS 44 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 44(0:15 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Crump.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 44(15:00 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 50 for 6 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - SJST 50(14:55 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-I.Okeke at HAW 35. 22-I.Okeke to HAW 35 for no gain. Penalty on HAW 8-E.Ford Holding 10 yards enforced at SJS 50. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 40(14:35 - 2nd) Penalty on SJS 76-Q.Oseland False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 40. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - SJST 45(14:25 - 2nd) 1-I.Holiness to HAW 36 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SJST 36(14:12 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Packer.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - SJST 36(13:46 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to HAW 23 for 13 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 23(13:40 - 2nd) Penalty on SJS 56-K.Hoppe False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 23. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - SJST 28(13:17 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 11-J.Blackwell. 11-J.Blackwell to HAW 23 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SJST 23(13:10 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Hamilton.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - SJST 23(12:35 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to HAW 12 for 11 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 12(12:28 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to HAW 6 for 6 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - SJST 6(11:58 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:22 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Fumble (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:15 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 61 yards from SJS 35. 85-L.Victor to HAW 27 for 23 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 27(11:15 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 28 FUMBLES (92-C.Hall). 45-K.Harmon to HAW 21 for 7 yards.
SJST
Spartans
- FG (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 21(11:09 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SJST 21(10:58 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - SJST 21(10:50 - 2nd) 12-J.Love sacked at HAW 26 for -5 yards (96-K.Padello).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - SJST 26(10:45 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:05 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(9:59 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to HAW 29 for 4 yards.
|
+71 YD
|
2 & 6 - HAWAII 29(9:59 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:30 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:08 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 40 yards from HAW 35 to SJS 25 fair catch by 1-I.Holiness.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(9:08 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 38 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 38(9:08 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 38 for no gain.
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 38(8:42 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to HAW 40 for 22 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 40(8:07 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to HAW 25 for 15 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(7:38 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to HAW 20 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SJST 20(7:16 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 5 - SJST 20(6:38 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:33 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:26 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(6:26 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to HAW 30 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - HAWAII 30(6:26 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 36 for 6 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36(5:46 - 2nd) Penalty on HAW 74-G.Pryor False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 36. No Play.
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 15 - HAWAII 31(5:11 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to SJS 23 for 46 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 23(4:52 - 2nd) 21-F.Holly to SJS 19 for 4 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - HAWAII 19(4:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to SJS 10 for 9 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 10(3:33 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to SJS 4 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - HAWAII 4(2:59 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - HAWAII 4(2:46 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:41 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- FG (8 plays, 49 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:37 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 40 yards from HAW 35 to SJS 25 fair catch by 1-I.Holiness.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(2:37 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 37 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 37(2:37 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 37(2:16 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to SJS 42 for 5 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - SJST 42(2:10 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to HAW 48 for 10 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 48(1:43 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to HAW 29 for 19 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 29(1:26 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 29(1:11 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to HAW 25 for 4 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 6 - SJST 25(1:03 - 2nd) 12-J.Love to HAW 25 FUMBLES. 12-J.Love to HAW 26 for -1 yard.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - SJST 26(0:55 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Halftime (6 plays, 30 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:48 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to HAW 25 fair catch by 99-J.Laulu.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(0:44 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward pushed ob at HAW 33 for 8 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - HAWAII 33(0:44 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 42 for 9 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 42(0:35 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to SJS 45 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45(0:22 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro spikes the ball at SJS 45 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 45(0:12 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 45(0:11 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 84-N.Mardner.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (10 plays, 87 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 85-L.Victor to HAW 23 for 23 yards. Penalty on HAW 21-F.Holly Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 23.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13(15:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 22 for 9 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 1 - HAWAII 22(14:53 - 3rd) 26-M.Reed to HAW 38 for 16 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38(14:13 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 44 for 6 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - HAWAII 44(13:40 - 3rd) Penalty on HAW 75-I.Manning False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 44. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - HAWAII 39(12:55 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 42 for 3 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 6 - HAWAII 42(12:35 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to SJS 39 for 19 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39(11:52 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro scrambles pushed ob at SJS 26 for 13 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 26(11:20 - 3rd) 3-J.Sharsh to SJS 19 for 7 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - HAWAII 19(10:47 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to SJS 3 for 16 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - HAWAII 3(10:08 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:34 - 3rd) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- FG (16 plays, 67 yards, 7:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:30 - 3rd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(9:30 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 30 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 30(9:30 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to SJS 35 for 5 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 35(8:53 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 44 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SJST 44(8:24 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - SJST 44(7:48 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 48 for 4 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 48(7:41 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness to SJS 44 for -4 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 14 - SJST 44(7:08 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to HAW 45 for 11 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - SJST 45(6:28 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to HAW 41 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 41(6:05 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to HAW 34 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - SJST 34(5:36 - 3rd) 1-I.Holiness to HAW 33 for 1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - SJST 33(4:58 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to HAW 30 for 3 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 30(4:21 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to HAW 13 for 17 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 13(3:46 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to HAW 8 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SJST 8(3:13 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - SJST 8(2:35 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 10-T.Walker False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 8. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - SJST 13(2:28 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to HAW 8 for 5 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - SJST 8(2:10 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:25 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(1:21 - 3rd) 26-M.Reed to SJS 44 for 31 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 44(1:21 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 44(0:53 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to SJS 33 for 11 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 33(0:34 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to SJS 16 for 17 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 16(0:01 - 3rd) 26-M.Reed to SJS 14 for 2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - HAWAII 14(15:00 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to SJS 7 for 7 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - HAWAII 7(14:19 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to SJS 4 for 3 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - HAWAII 4(13:34 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to SJS 5 for -1 yard.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - HAWAII 5(13:02 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:19 - 4th) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (5 plays, 91 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:13 - 4th) 17-R.Meskell kicks 63 yards from HAW 35. 1-I.Holiness to SJS 9 for 7 yards.
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 9(12:13 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to SJS 50 for 41 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 50(12:06 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to HAW 45 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 45(11:39 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to HAW 41 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SJST 41(11:02 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to HAW 40 for 1 yard.
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 40(10:32 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:00 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (14 plays, 85 yards, 5:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:53 - 4th) 48-C.Wood kicks 64 yards from SJS 35. 85-L.Victor to HAW 25 for 24 yards. Penalty on HAW 39-K.Kuewa Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at HAW 25.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 15(9:53 - 4th) Penalty on HAW 9-J.Ward False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 15. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - HAWAII 10(9:43 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 17 for 7 yards.
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 8 - HAWAII 17(9:43 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to HAW 45 for 28 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45(9:16 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to HAW 49 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - HAWAII 49(8:36 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - HAWAII 49(7:52 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro to SJS 43 for 8 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 43(7:45 - 4th) 21-F.Holly to SJS 29 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 29(7:10 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Sharsh.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 29(6:29 - 4th) Penalty on SJS 54-D.Talauati Offside 5 yards enforced at SJS 29. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - HAWAII 24(6:20 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 16 for 8 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 16(6:20 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to SJS 2 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - HAWAII 2(5:46 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to SJS 2 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - HAWAII 2(5:13 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 2(4:31 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:27 - 4th) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:23 - 4th) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(4:23 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 25(4:23 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness pushed ob at SJS 28 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SJST 28(4:17 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 7 - SJST 28(3:50 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to SJS 39 for 11 yards.
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 39(3:47 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to HAW 35 for 26 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 35(3:29 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 23-T.Nevens. 23-T.Nevens to HAW 28 for 7 yards. Penalty on SJS 76-Q.Oseland Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 35. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 20 - SJST 45(3:01 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to HAW 36 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SJST 36(2:44 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Hamilton.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 11 - SJST 36(2:20 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to HAW 19 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 19(2:13 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 19(2:00 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:56 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- End of Game (7 plays, 6 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:51 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 23 yards from SJS 35. to HAW 41 for -1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 41(1:51 - 4th) Team penalty on SJS 12 players 5 yards enforced at HAW 41. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - HAWAII 46(1:50 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to HAW 47 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - HAWAII 47(1:50 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 49 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 49(1:44 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro to SJS 47 for 4 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47(1:35 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro kneels at SJS 49 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - HAWAII 49(1:30 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro kneels at HAW 49 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 14 - HAWAII 49(0:52 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro kneels at HAW 47 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|26
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|20
|14
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-15
|7-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|492
|501
|Total Plays
|71
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|122
|200
|Rush Attempts
|26
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|370
|301
|Comp. - Att.
|30-45
|23-32
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-50
|9-70
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|26
|70
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-26
|3-70
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|370
|PASS YDS
|301
|
|
|122
|RUSH YDS
|200
|
|
|492
|TOTAL YDS
|501
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Love 12 QB
|J. Love
|30/45
|375
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Packer 21 RB
|D. Packer
|20
|112
|2
|20
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|3
|15
|0
|9
|
I. Hamilton 82 WR
|I. Hamilton
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Love 12 QB
|J. Love
|2
|-6
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Walker 10 WR
|T. Walker
|10
|138
|0
|22
|
I. Hamilton 82 WR
|I. Hamilton
|7
|105
|1
|41
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|4
|74
|1
|40
|
D. Packer 21 RB
|D. Packer
|4
|48
|0
|26
|
J. Blackwell 11 WR
|J. Blackwell
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
|D. Deese Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|3
|0
|0
|3
|
A. Crump 4 WR
|A. Crump
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Mercurio 39 K
|M. Mercurio
|4/4
|43
|4/4
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|2
|13.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|23/31
|309
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Reed 26 RB
|M. Reed
|17
|124
|1
|31
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|11
|55
|2
|13
|
F. Holly III 21 RB
|F. Holly III
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
J. Sharsh 3 WR
|J. Sharsh
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Byrd II 6 WR
|C. Byrd II
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ward 9 WR
|J. Ward
|7
|170
|2
|71
|
C. Byrd II 6 WR
|C. Byrd II
|7
|52
|0
|12
|
J. Sharsh 3 WR
|J. Sharsh
|6
|46
|0
|10
|
J. Smart 23 WR
|J. Smart
|3
|41
|1
|19
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ka. Padello 96 DL
|Ka. Padello
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 92 DL
|D. Matthews
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Meskell 17 K
|R. Meskell
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
