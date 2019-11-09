|
Ole Miss dominates winless New Mexico State 41-3
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Mississippi freshmen Snoop Conner, Jerrion Ealy and quarterback John Rhys Plumlee combined to rush for five touchdowns Saturday as the Rebels defeated New Mexico State 41-3.
Plumlee directed scoring drives on four of the opening five possessions as the Rebels (4-6) built an insurmountable 24-3 halftime lead. Plumlee rushed for 177 yards on 12 carries with scoring runs of 2 and 18 yards and finished 11 of 17 for 124 passing yards in a dominating performance that ended in the third quarter.
Conner rushed for 109 yards on 13 carries, featuring a stylish 30-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a 1-yard touchdown run in the third period. Ealy finished with 71 yards on 14 carries, including a touchdown run of 5 yards. The Rebels finished with 606 yards in total offense, including 447 on the ground.
New Mexico State (0-9) avoided the shutout on a 34-yard field goal by Dylan Brown. Josh Adkins was 25 of 35 for 127 yards passing, but could manage only two completions longer than 10 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
New Mexico State: The Aggies weren't expected to win an SEC road game, but the margin of defeat was discouraging. Of the three remaining games, only the visiting UTEP Miners (1-7) have a losing record and provides the best opportunity for New Mexico State to snap an 11-game losing streak.
Ole Miss: The season narrative will be largely defined by the performance and results of the next two weeks with No. 1 LSU and rival Mississippi State. The Rebels have young talent and been fun to watch, but have not been able to win games decided by nine points or less in five tries. An upset win in either or both games would confirm the program is trending in the right direction.
UP NEXT
New Mexico State hosts Incarnate Word on Saturday.
Ole Miss hosts No. 1 LSU on Saturday.
----
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
MISS
Rebels
- FG (9 plays, 46 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 18-D.Brown kicks 53 yards from NMS 35 out of bounds at the MIS 12.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 35(15:00 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee runs ob at MIS 49 for 14 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 49(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 50 for 1 yard (23-R.Hodge).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 50(14:40 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to NMS 45 for 5 yards (10-C.Wilcots).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MISS 45(14:19 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pellerin.
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 4 - MISS 45(14:02 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 7-J.Pellerin. 7-J.Pellerin to NMS 38 for 7 yards (19-A.Perkins).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 38(13:59 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to NMS 26 for 12 yards (19-A.Perkins17-J.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 26(13:42 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 26(13:22 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to NMS 19 for 7 yards (44-M.Young7-J.Fergurson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MISS 19(13:19 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - MISS 19(12:46 - 1st) 92-L.Logan 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (8 plays, 32 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:41 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(12:36 - 1st) 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 31 for 6 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NMEXST 31(12:36 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins to NMS 32 for 1 yard (1-L.Henry10-J.Jones).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - NMEXST 32(12:08 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 41 for 9 yards (20-K.Smith).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 41(11:39 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson pushed ob at NMS 50 for 9 yards (20-K.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NMEXST 50(11:18 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to MIS 47 for 3 yards (1-L.Henry10-J.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 47(10:55 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 7-T.Warner. 7-T.Warner to MIS 43 for 4 yards (1-L.Henry).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NMEXST 43(10:31 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins scrambles to MIS 43 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NMEXST 43(9:51 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 25-C.Gibson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NMEXST 43(9:12 - 1st) 16-P.Theisler punts 25 yards from MIS 43 to MIS 18 fair catch by 8-E.Moore. Team penalty on NMS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MIS 18.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (9 plays, 77 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 23(9:05 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 30 for 7 yards (10-C.Wilcots).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 30(8:58 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 37 for 7 yards (3-D.Richardson).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 37(8:37 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 35 for -2 yards (14-B.Shivers44-M.Young).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - MISS 35(8:15 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee scrambles to MIS 39 for 4 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 8 - MISS 39(7:43 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 15-O.Cooley. 15-O.Cooley to NMS 40 for 21 yards (17-J.Simmons).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 40(7:15 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to NMS 39 for 1 yard (3-D.Richardson19-A.Perkins).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MISS 39(6:53 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - MISS 39(6:29 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee scrambles pushed ob at NMS 30 for 9 yards (44-M.Young).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 30(6:22 - 1st) 24-S.Conner runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:52 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (8 plays, 21 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:39 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(5:39 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 10-I.Lottie. 10-I.Lottie to NMS 35 for 10 yards (10-J.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35(5:39 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 39 for 4 yards (1-L.Henry40-J.Coatney).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - NMEXST 39(5:16 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 44 for 5 yards (1-L.Henry95-B.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NMEXST 44(5:02 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 10-I.Lottie. 10-I.Lottie to NMS 45 for 1 yard (5-J.Haynes).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 45(4:48 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 10-I.Lottie. 10-I.Lottie to NMS 50 for 5 yards (10-J.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NMEXST 50(4:24 - 1st) Penalty on NMS 65-T.Bello False start 5 yards enforced at NMS 50. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 45(3:57 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 48 for 3 yards (1-L.Henry).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - NMEXST 48(3:46 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins sacked at NMS 46 for -2 yards (95-B.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - NMEXST 46(3:28 - 1st) 16-P.Theisler punts 38 yards from NMS 46. 8-E.Moore to MIS 14 for -2 yards (34-A.Reeves32-J.Price).
MISS
Rebels
- Fumble (6 plays, 59 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 14(2:42 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 42 for 28 yards (22-S.Lomax).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 42(2:31 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 44 for 2 yards (3-D.Richardson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISS 44(2:04 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to MIS 47 for 3 yards (3-D.Richardson44-M.Young).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISS 47(1:20 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to NMS 45 for 8 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 45(0:46 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to NMS 28 for 17 yards (17-J.Simmons).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 28(0:28 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to NMS 26 FUMBLES (3-D.Richardson). 23-R.Hodge to NMS 27 for no gain.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 27(0:03 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 36 for 9 yards (35-D.Evans15-M.Hartsfield).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NMEXST 36(15:00 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins to NMS 37 for 1 yard (1-L.Henry97-Q.Sheppard).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 37(14:40 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins to NMS 38 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - NMEXST 38(14:08 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 40 for 2 yards (13-S.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NMEXST 40(13:37 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Wyatt.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NMEXST 40(12:58 - 2nd) 16-P.Theisler punts 40 yards from NMS 40 out of bounds at the MIS 20.
NMEXST
Aggies
- FG (15 plays, 50 yards, 5:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:57 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 63 yards from MIS 35. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 19 for 17 yards (26-I.Woullard).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 19(11:57 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 22 for 3 yards (24-D.Prince).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEXST 22(11:50 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 25 for 3 yards (91-H.Northern).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - NMEXST 25(11:23 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to NMS 33 for 8 yards (15-M.Hartsfield).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 33(10:58 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins to NMS 41 for 8 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NMEXST 41(10:26 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 44 for 3 yards (55-K.Hill99-C.Wiley).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 44(9:57 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins sacked at NMS 37 for -7 yards (17-W.Hibbler).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - NMEXST 37(9:33 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 17 - NMEXST 37(8:56 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to MIS 49 for 14 yards.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - NMEXST 49(8:49 - 2nd) Penalty on MIS 95-B.Jones Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIS 49. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 34(8:49 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to MIS 29 for 5 yards (17-W.Hibbler5-J.Haynes).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NMEXST 29(8:49 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to MIS 29 for no gain (10-J.Jones17-W.Hibbler).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NMEXST 29(8:36 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Huntley.
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 5 - NMEXST 29(8:17 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 4-R.Downs. 4-R.Downs to MIS 23 for 6 yards (94-Q.Bivens).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 23(7:44 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins to MIS 20 for 3 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - NMEXST 20(7:37 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins sacked at MIS 24 for -4 yards (40-J.Coatney).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - NMEXST 24(7:05 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 25-C.Gibson. 25-C.Gibson pushed ob at MIS 16 for 8 yards (20-K.Smith).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - NMEXST 16(6:30 - 2nd) 18-D.Brown 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (11 plays, 60 yards, 5:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:50 - 2nd) 18-D.Brown kicks 44 yards from NMS 35 out of bounds at the MIS 21.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 35(5:50 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 38 for 3 yards (44-M.Young47-J.Graves).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 38(5:46 - 2nd) 5-D.Jackson to MIS 47 for 9 yards (11-C.Cook7-J.Fergurson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 47(5:46 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 50 FUMBLES (23-R.Hodge). 24-S.Conner to MIS 50 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MISS 50(5:23 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Jackson. Penalty on NMS 22-S.Lomax Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIS 50. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 35(4:58 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to NMS 30 for 5 yards (23-R.Hodge44-M.Young).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MISS 30(4:19 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to NMS 30 for no gain (23-R.Hodge44-M.Young).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISS 30(4:12 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to NMS 27 for 3 yards (22-S.Lomax).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - MISS 27(3:02 - 2nd) Penalty on NMS 47-J.Graves Offside 5 yards enforced at NMS 27. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 22(3:02 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to NMS 9 for 13 yards (11-C.Cook17-J.Simmons).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - MISS 9(2:14 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to NMS 3 for 6 yards (11-C.Cook7-J.Fergurson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 3(2:14 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to NMS 2 for 1 yard (7-J.Fergurson23-R.Hodge).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 2(1:19 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:46 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Halftime (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:40 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 48 yards from MIS 35. 25-C.Gibson to NMS 23 for 6 yards (21-A.Finley).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 23(0:40 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to NMS 26 for 3 yards (24-D.Prince).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEXST 26(0:40 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins to NMS 31 for 5 yards (94-Q.Bivens).
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:15 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 47 yards from MIS 35. 25-C.Gibson to NMS 18 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 18(15:00 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 21 for 3 yards (10-J.Jones26-J.Julius).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEXST 21(14:55 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 10-I.Lottie. 10-I.Lottie to NMS 26 for 5 yards (20-K.Smith28-J.Stanley).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - NMEXST 26(14:30 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to NMS 30 for 4 yards (24-D.Prince).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 30(14:00 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Clark.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 30(13:30 - 3rd) Penalty on NMS 65-T.Bello False start 5 yards enforced at NMS 30. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - NMEXST 25(13:29 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley pushed ob at NMS 33 for 8 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - NMEXST 33(13:29 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins scrambles pushed ob at NMS 36 for 3 yards (17-W.Hibbler).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - NMEXST 36(12:55 - 3rd) 16-P.Theisler punts 39 yards from NMS 36 to MIS 25 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.
MISS
Rebels
- Missed FG (10 plays, 44 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(12:19 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 27 for 2 yards (7-J.Fergurson44-M.Young).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISS 27(12:12 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 28 for 1 yard (7-J.Fergurson88-X.Yarberough).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISS 28(11:50 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 44 for 16 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 44(11:20 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 44 for no gain (17-J.Simmons).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 44(10:58 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 46 for 2 yards (88-X.Yarberough7-J.Fergurson).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - MISS 46(10:35 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to NMS 41 for 13 yards (29-J.Phipps).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 41(10:03 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to NMS 30 for 11 yards (3-D.Richardson19-A.Perkins).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 30(9:40 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to NMS 31 for -1 yard (44-M.Young99-M.Vigne).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MISS 31(9:10 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ealy.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MISS 31(8:48 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
No Good
|
4 & 11 - MISS 31(8:41 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 31(8:35 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 31(8:30 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 25-C.Gibson. 25-C.Gibson pushed ob at NMS 33 for 2 yards (20-K.Smith).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 8 - NMEXST 33(8:25 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 29 for -4 yards (10-J.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - NMEXST 29(7:55 - 3rd) 16-P.Theisler punts 35 yards from NMS 29. 11-D.Drummond to MIS 37 for 1 yard.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (5 plays, 63 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 37(7:14 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 39 for 2 yards (7-J.Fergurson23-R.Hodge).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISS 39(7:05 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson runs ob at NMS 46 for 15 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(6:37 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to NMS 39 for 7 yards (44-M.Young19-A.Perkins).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 39(6:19 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to NMS 18 for 21 yards (23-R.Hodge).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 18(5:50 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:35 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (7 plays, 32 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:29 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to NMS 25 fair catch by 25-C.Gibson.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(5:29 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins sacked at NMS 15 for -10 yards (94-Q.Bivens).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 20 - NMEXST 15(5:29 - 3rd) 1-J.Huntley pushed ob at NMS 36 for 21 yards (20-K.Smith).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 36(4:56 - 3rd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 45 for 9 yards (20-K.Smith).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - NMEXST 45(4:30 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins to MIS 46 for 9 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 46(4:00 - 3rd) 25-C.Gibson to MIS 43 for 3 yards (38-A.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NMEXST 43(3:50 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 25-C.Gibson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NMEXST 43(3:15 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Mills.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NMEXST 43(3:08 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins punts 41 yards from MIS 43 to the MIS 2 downed by 13-B.Sanders.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (9 plays, 98 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 2(3:04 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 8 for 6 yards (99-M.Vigne26-D.King).
|
+38 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISS 8(2:52 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 46 for 38 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(2:20 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to NMS 36 for 18 yards (11-C.Cook).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 36(1:47 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to NMS 26 for 10 yards (11-C.Cook26-D.King).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 26(1:00 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to NMS 23 for 3 yards (44-M.Young18-M.Buckley).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 23(0:27 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral scrambles to NMS 21 for 2 yards (3-D.Richardson18-M.Buckley).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - MISS 21(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on MIS 1-J.Mingo False start 5 yards enforced at NMS 21. No Play.
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISS 26(14:21 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 7-J.Pellerin. 7-J.Pellerin to NMS 1 for 25 yards (44-M.Young).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MISS 1(14:05 - 4th) 24-S.Conner runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:40 - 4th) 95-I.Way extra point is good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:38 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to NMS 25 fair catch by 25-C.Gibson.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(13:38 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 10-I.Lottie.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 25(13:38 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 31 for 6 yards (24-D.Prince).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NMEXST 31(13:30 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 10-I.Lottie. Penalty on NMS 1-J.Huntley Illegal motion declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - NMEXST 31(13:00 - 4th) 16-P.Theisler punts 47 yards from NMS 31. 8-E.Moore pushed ob at MIS 37 for 15 yards (32-J.Price).
MISS
Rebels
- FG (13 plays, 52 yards, 6:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 37(12:55 - 4th) 26-I.Woullard to MIS 40 for 3 yards (7-J.Fergurson44-M.Young).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 40(12:40 - 4th) 26-I.Woullard to MIS 38 for -2 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - MISS 38(12:10 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson pushed ob at MIS 48 for 10 yards (1-R.Buford).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 48(11:48 - 4th) 26-I.Woullard to NMS 44 for 8 yards (26-D.King21-R.McGraw).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISS 44(11:12 - 4th) 26-I.Woullard to NMS 45 for -1 yard (3-D.Richardson44-M.Young).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISS 45(10:45 - 4th) 26-I.Woullard to NMS 39 for 6 yards (21-R.McGraw).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 39(10:15 - 4th) 4-T.Knight to NMS 28 for 11 yards (21-R.McGraw).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 28(9:44 - 4th) 4-T.Knight to NMS 26 for 2 yards (19-A.Perkins).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISS 26(9:18 - 4th) 4-T.Knight to NMS 23 for 3 yards (7-J.Fergurson47-J.Graves).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISS 23(8:31 - 4th) 4-T.Knight to NMS 16 for 7 yards (21-R.McGraw).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 16(8:08 - 4th) 4-T.Knight to NMS 16 for no gain (26-D.King22-S.Lomax).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 16(7:35 - 4th) 26-I.Woullard to NMS 12 for 4 yards (3-D.Richardson7-J.Fergurson).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISS 12(6:59 - 4th) 2-M.Corral scrambles to NMS 11 for 1 yard (3-D.Richardson44-M.Young).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MISS 11(6:25 - 4th) 92-L.Logan 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:40 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to NMS 25 fair catch by 25-C.Gibson.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(5:38 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 28 for 3 yards (9-J.Jordan).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEXST 28(5:38 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins to NMS 29 for 1 yard (94-Q.Bivens7-L.Cox).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - NMEXST 29(5:15 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 4-R.Downs. 4-R.Downs to NMS 30 for 1 yard (24-D.Prince23-J.Hawkins).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NMEXST 30(4:50 - 4th) 16-P.Theisler punts 36 yards from NMS 30 to MIS 34 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.
MISS
Rebels
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 34(4:00 - 4th) 12-K.Dent to MIS 39 for 5 yards (19-A.Perkins3-D.Richardson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 39(3:54 - 4th) 26-I.Woullard to MIS 45 for 6 yards (3-D.Richardson).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 45(3:45 - 4th) 4-T.Knight to NMS 45 for 10 yards (19-A.Perkins).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 45(3:05 - 4th) 12-K.Dent to NMS 41 for 4 yards (19-A.Perkins).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 41(2:25 - 4th) 12-K.Wells pushed ob at NMS 34 for 7 yards (21-R.McGraw).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 34(1:50 - 4th) 28-D.Pennamon to NMS 30 for 4 yards (21-R.McGraw44-M.Young).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISS 30(1:43 - 4th) 28-D.Pennamon to NMS 30 for no gain (21-R.McGraw).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISS 30(0:59 - 4th) 28-D.Pennamon to NMS 29 for 1 yard (19-A.Perkins).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|32
|Rushing
|5
|20
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|10-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|171
|606
|Total Plays
|59
|80
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|66
|447
|Rush Attempts
|24
|61
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|7.3
|Net Yards Passing
|105
|159
|Comp. - Att.
|25-35
|13-19
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-37.6
|7-2.7
|Return Yards
|23
|14
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-23
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|105
|PASS YDS
|159
|
|
|66
|RUSH YDS
|447
|
|
|171
|TOTAL YDS
|606
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Adkins 14 QB
|J. Adkins
|25/35
|127
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Huntley 1 RB
|J. Huntley
|7
|45
|0
|21
|
J. Adkins 14 QB
|J. Adkins
|14
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Gibson 25 RB
|C. Gibson
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
T. Nicholson 13 WR
|T. Nicholson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Nicholson 13 WR
|T. Nicholson
|6
|37
|0
|9
|
O. Clark 2 WR
|O. Clark
|4
|29
|0
|14
|
I. Lottie 10 WR
|I. Lottie
|4
|21
|0
|10
|
J. Huntley 1 RB
|J. Huntley
|6
|19
|0
|8
|
C. Gibson 25 RB
|C. Gibson
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
R. Downs III 4 WR
|R. Downs III
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
T. Warner 7 WR
|T. Warner
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Wyatt 16 WR
|J. Wyatt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Mills 12 WR
|C. Mills
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Richardson 3 LB
|D. Richardson
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fergurson 7 LB
|J. Fergurson
|10-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Perkins 19 DB
|A. Perkins
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Young 44 LB
|M. Young
|7-9
|0.0
|0
|
R. McGraw II 21 DB
|R. McGraw II
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cook 11 DB
|C. Cook
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hodge Jr. 23 LB
|R. Hodge Jr.
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simmons Jr. 17 DB
|J. Simmons Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilcots II 10 DL
|C. Wilcots II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lomax 22 DB
|S. Lomax
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phipps 29 DB
|J. Phipps
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. King 26 DL
|D. King
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Buford Jr. 1 DB
|R. Buford Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vigne 99 DL
|M. Vigne
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Yarberough 88 DL
|X. Yarberough
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shivers 14 DB
|B. Shivers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 4 LB
|J. Ferguson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graves III 47 DL
|J. Graves III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Buckley 18 DL
|M. Buckley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Brown 18 K
|D. Brown
|1/1
|34
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Theisler 16 P
|P. Theisler
|7
|37.1
|2
|47
|
J. Adkins 14 QB
|J. Adkins
|1
|41.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Gibson 25 RB
|C. Gibson
|2
|3.0
|6
|0
|
J. Huntley 1 RB
|J. Huntley
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|11/17
|124
|0
|0
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|2/2
|35
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|12
|177
|2
|75
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|13
|109
|2
|30
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|14
|71
|1
|16
|
T. Knight 4 WR
|T. Knight
|6
|33
|0
|11
|
I. Woullard 26 RB
|I. Woullard
|7
|24
|0
|8
|
K. Dent 12 QB
|K. Dent
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
D. Jackson 5 WR
|D. Jackson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Wells 12 RB
|K. Wells
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Pennamon 28 TE
|D. Pennamon
|3
|5
|0
|4
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|3
|37
|0
|28
|
J. Pellerin 7 TE
|J. Pellerin
|2
|32
|0
|25
|
J. Jackson 17 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|3
|23
|0
|17
|
O. Cooley 15 TE
|O. Cooley
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Sanders 13 WR
|B. Sanders
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Henry 1 LB
|L. Henry
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 20 DB
|K. Smith
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Prince 24 DB
|D. Prince
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 10 LB
|Ja. Jones
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bivens 94 DL
|Q. Bivens
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 5 DB
|J. Haynes
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hibbler 17 LB
|W. Hibbler
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Jones 95 DL
|B. Jones
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Coatney 40 DL
|J. Coatney
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
H. Northern 91 DT
|H. Northern
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 38 DE
|A. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hill 55 DT
|K. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 35 LB
|D. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 LB
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 9 DB
|J. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Julius 26 DB
|J. Julius
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 23 DB
|J. Hawkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wiley 99 LB
|C. Wiley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cox 7 DE
|L. Cox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Sheppard 97 LB
|Q. Sheppard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stanley 28 DB
|J. Stanley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|2
|6.5
|15
|0
|
D. Drummond 11 WR
|D. Drummond
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
