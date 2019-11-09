|
|
|WKY
|ARK
Storey leads Western Kentucky past former team Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Former Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey led his current team, Western Kentucky, to an easy win over his old one Saturday, 45-19, in the stadium he called home for four years.
Storey, who lost his job as starting quarterback at Arkansas in 2018 and transferred to Western Kentucky (6-4) after the season, went 22 for 32 for 213 yards with a touchdown and he added two more scores on the ground in the rout. Storey led scoring drives of 42, 75, 59, 73 and 68 yards in the first half alone and the Hilltoppers didn't have to punt once until the third quarter.
Arkansas (2-8), which used its third starting quarterback of the season in freshman John Stephen Jones, had only one drive in that stint that went more than eight yards. He and fellow freshman K.J. Jefferson combined to go just 9 of 25 for 87 yards with two interceptions in the game.
Rakeem Boyd's 76-yard touchdown run on the Razorbacks' second series of the game tied the game, 7-7, before Western Kentucky scored the next 31 points. Boyd added another touchdown on an 86-yard run in the fourth quarter and finished with 185 yards on eight carries.
The loss dropped beleaguered Arkansas coach Chad Morris' record to 4-18 with the Razorbacks. They have not won an SEC game in his two seasons and have lost to Colorado State, North Texas, San Jose State and the Hilltoppers in nonconference play.
THE TAKEAWAY
Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers are bowl eligible with two games remaining. Western Kentucky has only suffered a regular-season losing record once, last year, since 2010.
Arkansas: Morris' job security will be under more scrutiny than ever as Arkansas is in danger having the two worst seasons in school history in his two years.
UP NEXT
Western Kentucky: Storey and the Hilltoppers travel to Southern Miss next week where a win would almost certainly provide for a postseason berth.
Arkansas: The Razorbacks travel to Baton Rouge to play LSU next week. The Tigers have been ranked each time the teams have met since 2008, including five times in the top 10, where LSU will almost assuredly be at kickoff Saturday, as well.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Interception (4 plays, 33 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 28 for 3 yards. Penalty on ARK 14-C.Harrell Holding 10 yards enforced at ARK 25. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - ARK 15(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Jones to ARK 19 for 4 yards (2-D.Key).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 16 - ARK 19(14:45 - 1st) 9-J.Jones complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 30 for 11 yards.
|
Int
|
3 & 5 - ARK 30(14:00 - 1st) 9-J.Jones incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-A.Kincade at ARK 42. 31-A.Kincade to ARK 42 for no gain.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (9 plays, 42 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 42(13:25 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to ARK 36 for 6 yards (6-G.Richardson2-K.Curl).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WKY 36(13:00 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WKY 36(12:50 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 4 - WKY 36(12:42 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to ARK 31 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 31(12:42 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to ARK 26 for 5 yards (4-J.McClellion).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WKY 26(12:10 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to ARK 25 for 1 yard (10-B.Pool).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - WKY 25(11:30 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to ARK 24 for 1 yard (10-B.Pool).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - WKY 24(10:52 - 1st) 4-T.Storey scrambles to ARK 19 for 5 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 19(10:15 - 1st) 2-J.Sloan runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:40 - 1st) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- TD (4 plays, 88 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:30 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 16-T.Burks to ARK 12 for 12 yards (52-D.Lowe11-J.Hunter).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 12(9:30 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 13 for 1 yard (30-C.Davis34-J.Jones).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 13(9:23 - 1st) 9-J.Jones complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 24 for 11 yards (7-T.Meadows).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 24(8:45 - 1st) 9-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|
+76 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 24(8:20 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:14 - 1st) 19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:02 - 1st) 19-C.Limpert kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(8:02 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 25 for no gain (9-G.Brooks).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 25(8:02 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 36 for 11 yards (4-J.McClellion).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 36(7:30 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 14-G.LaFrance. 14-G.LaFrance to WKY 35 for -1 yard (2-K.Curl).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - WKY 35(7:00 - 1st) 4-T.Storey scrambles to WKY 42 for 7 yards (10-B.Pool8-D.Harris).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - WKY 42(6:25 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to ARK 45 for 13 yards (4-J.McClellion6-G.Richardson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 45(5:45 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WKY 45(5:20 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to ARK 45 for no gain (10-B.Pool31-G.Morgan).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - WKY 45(5:09 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to ARK 23 for 22 yards (7-J.Foucha18-M.Mason).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 23(4:35 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to ARK 17 for 6 yards (9-G.Brooks21-M.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WKY 17(3:55 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to ARK 17 for no gain (13-N.Parodi).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - WKY 17(3:15 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to ARK 9 for 8 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - WKY 9(2:35 - 1st) 4-T.Storey runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:05 - 1st) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:59 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 60 yards from WKY 35. 16-T.Burks to ARK 22 for 17 yards (9-M.Staples28-D.Cain).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 22(1:59 - 1st) 21-D.Whaley to ARK 24 for 2 yards (10-D.Malone).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 24(1:53 - 1st) 9-J.Jones to ARK 25 for 1 yard (10-S.Duncan).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARK 25(1:20 - 1st) 9-J.Jones complete to 21-D.Whaley. 21-D.Whaley to ARK 30 for 5 yards (34-J.Jones30-C.Davis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - ARK 30(0:35 - 1st) 42-S.Loy punts 29 yards from ARK 30 out of bounds at the WKY 41.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (16 plays, 59 yards, 7:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 41(15:00 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 41(14:51 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 45 for 4 yards (9-G.Brooks8-D.Harris).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - WKY 45(14:47 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to ARK 48 for 7 yards (9-G.Brooks).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 48(14:25 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to ARK 49 for -1 yard (2-K.Curl10-B.Pool).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WKY 49(13:40 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - WKY 49(13:00 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to ARK 40 for 9 yards (8-D.Harris21-M.Brown).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - WKY 40(12:55 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to ARK 36 for 4 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 36(12:10 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 36(11:40 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to ARK 32 for 4 yards (3-M.Agim).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WKY 32(11:36 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Walker.
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 6 - WKY 32(10:55 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to ARK 25 for 7 yards (18-M.Mason).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(10:53 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to ARK 16 for 9 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - WKY 16(10:15 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to ARK 9 for 7 yards (26-M.Smith).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - WKY 9(9:45 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to ARK 4 for 5 yards (4-J.McClellion2-K.Curl).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 4(9:05 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to ARK 1 for 3 yards (7-J.Foucha31-G.Morgan).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 1(8:25 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:50 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:42 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(7:42 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 27 for 2 yards (90-J.George15-T.Darden).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARK 27(7:42 - 2nd) 9-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARK 27(7:04 - 2nd) 9-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Boyd.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARK 27(6:57 - 2nd) 42-S.Loy punts 46 yards from ARK 27 Downed at the WKY 27.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (2 plays, 73 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 27(6:52 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 31 for 4 yards (9-G.Brooks).
|
+69 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 31(6:40 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:13 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (5 plays, 8 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:02 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 23 for 23 yards (29-B.Bishop).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 23(6:02 - 2nd) 13-K.Jefferson to ARK 28 for 5 yards (2-D.Key30-C.Davis).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 28(5:55 - 2nd) 13-K.Jefferson to ARK 35 for 7 yards (2-D.Key36-K.Bailey).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 35(5:20 - 2nd) 13-K.Jefferson to ARK 31 for -4 yards (34-J.Jones15-T.Darden).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - ARK 31(4:47 - 2nd) 13-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - ARK 31(4:05 - 2nd) 13-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Whaley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - ARK 31(4:00 - 2nd) 28-R.Bauer punts 37 yards from ARK 31 Downed at the WKY 32.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (12 plays, 68 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 32(3:55 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 35 for 3 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WKY 35(3:43 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - WKY 35(3:15 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 49 for 14 yards (24-L.Bishop).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 49(3:05 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Sloan.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 49(2:40 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to ARK 44 for 7 yards (2-K.Curl).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - WKY 44(2:27 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to ARK 40 for 4 yards (10-B.Pool).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 40(1:45 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to ARK 40 for no gain (86-J.Bell).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 40(1:20 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to ARK 41 for -1 yard (24-L.Bishop).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - WKY 41(1:09 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to ARK 31 for 10 yards (26-M.Smith21-M.Brown).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - WKY 31(1:01 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to ARK 27 for 4 yards (2-K.Curl86-J.Bell).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 27(0:49 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to ARK 1 for 26 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WKY 1(0:28 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:22 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:19 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 55 yards from WKY 35. 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 14 for 4 yards (46-C.Munson).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 14(0:19 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 12 for -2 yards (10-D.Malone).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:12 - 2nd) 19-C.Limpert kicks 44 yards from ARK 35 to the WKY 21 downed by 2-J.Sloan to WKY 21 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 21(15:00 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 23 for 2 yards (18-M.Mason).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 23(14:55 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 28 for 5 yards (52-T.Smith10-B.Pool).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WKY 28(14:40 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 28 for no gain (26-M.Smith).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - WKY 28(13:55 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 59 yards from WKY 28. 16-T.Burks to ARK 31 for 18 yards (2-D.Key).
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 31(13:17 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARK 31(12:59 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARK 31(12:54 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Boyd.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARK 31(12:47 - 3rd) 28-R.Bauer punts 37 yards from ARK 31 to WKY 32 fair catch by 24-R.Cray.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- FG (6 plays, 67 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 32(12:38 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 38 for 6 yards (2-K.Curl).
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 38(12:31 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to ARK 23 for 39 yards (26-M.Smith).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 23(12:05 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to ARK 1 for 22 yards (21-M.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - WKY 1(11:35 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to ARK 1 for no gain (8-D.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WKY 1(11:05 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WKY 1(10:27 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to ARK 1 for no gain (11-D.Hyatt18-M.Mason).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - WKY 1(10:21 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Downs (14 plays, 38 yards, 5:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:40 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 64 yards from WKY 35. 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 35 for 34 yards (9-M.Staples).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 35(9:38 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 36 for 1 yard (31-A.Kincade36-K.Bailey).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 36(9:38 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 44 for 8 yards (30-C.Davis36-K.Bailey).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARK 44(8:46 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 46 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 46(8:10 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 46(7:35 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to WKY 48 for 6 yards (10-D.Malone31-A.Kincade).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARK 48(7:26 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson to WKY 31 for 17 yards (31-A.Kincade36-K.Bailey).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 31(7:00 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to WKY 26 for 5 yards (27-O.Alexander).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 26(6:24 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson to WKY 21 for 5 yards (50-R.Barber36-K.Bailey).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 21(5:53 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 1-K.Jefferson Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WKY 21.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - ARK 26(5:11 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks runs 26 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ARK 76-M.Cunningham Holding 10 yards enforced at WKY 26. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 25 - ARK 36(5:11 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson to WKY 31 for 5 yards (50-R.Barber2-D.Key).
|
Sack
|
2 & 20 - ARK 31(5:05 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson sacked at WKY 40 for -9 yards (50-R.Barber).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 29 - ARK 40(4:40 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to WKY 27 for 13 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 16 - ARK 27(4:00 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (9 plays, 23 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 27(2:51 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 35 for 8 yards (10-B.Pool21-M.Brown).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - WKY 35(2:47 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 39 for 4 yards (52-T.Smith).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 39(2:15 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 45 for 6 yards (86-J.Bell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 45(1:40 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 48 for 3 yards (10-B.Pool).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 48(0:56 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to ARK 49 for 3 yards (13-N.Parodi).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 49(0:20 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to ARK 49 for no gain (3-M.Agim).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WKY 49(15:00 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to ARK 49 for no gain (52-T.Smith31-G.Morgan).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - WKY 49(14:28 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to ARK 45 for 4 yards (18-M.Mason).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - WKY 45(13:50 - 4th) Penalty on WKY 4-T.Storey Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ARK 45.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - WKY 50(13:01 - 4th) 47-J.Haggerty punts 36 yards from ARK 50 to ARK 14 fair catch by 16-T.Burks.
ARK
Razorbacks
- TD (2 plays, 86 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 14(13:01 - 4th) 16-T.Burks incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Harrell.
|
+86 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 14(12:39 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd runs 86 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(12:35 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert extra point is no good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:21 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert kicks 65 yards from ARK 35. 14-G.LaFrance to WKY 12 for 12 yards (15-S.Blair).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 12(12:21 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 16 for 4 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 16(12:17 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 22 for 6 yards (8-D.Harris2-K.Curl).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 22(12:10 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 27 for 5 yards (1-J.Catalon2-K.Curl).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - WKY 27(11:44 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 30 for 3 yards (27-H.Henry).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WKY 30(11:10 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to WKY 31 for 1 yard (2-K.Curl).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - WKY 31(10:30 - 4th) 47-J.Haggerty punts 49 yards from WKY 31 Downed at the ARK 20.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Interception (3 plays, 78 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 20(9:44 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 20 for no gain (30-C.Davis2-D.Key).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARK 20(9:31 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 20 for no gain (36-K.Bailey).
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - ARK 20(9:00 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-D.Key at ARK 25. 2-D.Key runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Fumble (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(8:30 - 4th) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(8:20 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 46 yards from WKY 35. 87-B.Kern to ARK 30 for 11 yards (17-C.Jackson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 30(8:20 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 38 for 8 yards (15-T.Darden).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - WKY 38(8:15 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 41 for 3 yards (24-R.Cray).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 41(7:30 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to WKY 39 for 20 yards (24-R.Cray).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 39(6:58 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WKY 39(6:25 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Harrell.
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 10 - WKY 39(6:19 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to WKY 10 for 29 yards (2-D.Key). Penalty on WKY 2-D.Key Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at WKY 10.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - WKY 5(6:12 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson to WKY 2 for 3 yards (30-C.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WKY 2(5:50 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson to WKY 2 for no gain (31-A.Kincade10-D.Malone).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - WKY 2(5:30 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(4:48 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete.
ARK
Razorbacks
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:44 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert kicks 18 yards from ARK 35 to the WKY 47 downed by 11-L.Jackson to WKY 47 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 47(4:44 - 4th) 35-K.McClendon to WKY 48 for 1 yard (31-G.Morgan).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 48(4:44 - 4th) 35-K.McClendon to ARK 43 for 9 yards (31-G.Morgan1-J.Catalon).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 43(4:07 - 4th) 25-J.Samuel to ARK 40 for 3 yards (16-M.Chavis1-J.Catalon).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARK 40(3:35 - 4th) 25-J.Samuel to ARK 34 for 6 yards (31-G.Morgan26-M.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - ARK 34(2:59 - 4th) 35-K.McClendon to ARK 34 for no gain (31-G.Morgan). Penalty on WKY 71-G.Nickelson Holding 10 yards enforced at ARK 34. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - ARK 44(2:22 - 4th) 12-D.Shanley to ARK 28 for 16 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 28(2:21 - 4th) 25-J.Samuel to ARK 23 FUMBLES (1-J.Catalon). 26-M.Smith to ARK 23 for no gain.
ARK
Razorbacks
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 23(1:48 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARK 23(1:38 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARK 23(1:31 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 41-T.Hammonds. 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 30 for 7 yards (28-G.Appleberry12-A.Brathwaite).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - ARK 30(1:21 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 35 for 5 yards (29-B.Bishop).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARK 35(0:36 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 25 for -10 yards (11-J.Hunter).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 20 - ARK 25(0:32 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 40 for 15 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|12
|Rushing
|12
|8
|Passing
|11
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-18
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|5-5
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|478
|321
|Total Plays
|79
|54
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|265
|253
|Rush Attempts
|47
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|9.0
|Net Yards Passing
|213
|68
|Comp. - Att.
|22-32
|9-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|2.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-48.0
|4-37.3
|Return Yards
|37
|119
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-12
|6-101
|Int. - Returns
|2-25
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|213
|PASS YDS
|68
|
|
|265
|RUSH YDS
|253
|
|
|478
|TOTAL YDS
|321
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|23
|129
|1
|39
|
T. Storey 4 QB
|T. Storey
|17
|77
|2
|22
|
J. Sloan 2 WR
|J. Sloan
|1
|19
|1
|19
|
D. Shanley 12 QB
|D. Shanley
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Samuel 25 RB
|J. Samuel
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
K. McClendon 35 RB
|K. McClendon
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
S. Duncan 10 QB
|S. Duncan
|0
|0
|0
|5
|
J. Pearson 7 WR
|J. Pearson
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Pearson 7 WR
|J. Pearson
|10
|120
|1
|69
|
L. Jackson 11 WR
|L. Jackson
|7
|73
|0
|26
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|2
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Sloan 2 WR
|J. Sloan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
G. LaFrance 14 WR
|G. LaFrance
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Key 2 DB
|D. Key
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
C. Davis 30 LB
|C. Davis
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kincade 31 DB
|A. Kincade
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
R. Barber 50 DL
|R. Barber
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Malone 10 DL
|D. Malone
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cray 24 DB
|R. Cray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bailey 36 LB
|K. Bailey
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DL
|J. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 29 DB
|B. Bishop
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Darden 15 DB
|T. Darden
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 11 LB
|J. Hunter
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. George 90 DL
|J. George
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Alexander 27 DB
|O. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Appleberry Jr. 28 RB
|G. Appleberry Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Meadows 7 DB
|T. Meadows
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Duncan 10 QB
|S. Duncan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brathwaite Jr. 12 DB
|A. Brathwaite Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Munson 46 K
|C. Munson
|1/1
|19
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Haggerty 47 K
|J. Haggerty
|3
|48.0
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Jackson 11 WR
|L. Jackson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sloan 2 WR
|J. Sloan
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. LaFrance 14 WR
|G. LaFrance
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson 13 QB
|K. Jefferson
|6/15
|60
|0
|1
|
Jo. Jones 9 QB
|Jo. Jones
|3/10
|27
|0
|1
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|8
|185
|2
|86
|
K. Jefferson 13 QB
|K. Jefferson
|16
|32
|1
|17
|
T. Hammonds 41 RB
|T. Hammonds
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
Jo. Jones 9 QB
|Jo. Jones
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|5
|59
|0
|20
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
T. Hammonds 41 RB
|T. Hammonds
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Harrell 14 TE
|C. Harrell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Gunter 89 TE
|G. Gunter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Curl 2 DB
|K. Curl
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 7 DB
|J. Foucha
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
|G. Brooks Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 8 LB
|D. Harris
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith 26 DB
|M. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Morgan 31 LB
|G. Morgan
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClellion 4 DB
|J. McClellion
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Catalon 1 DB
|J. Catalon
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mason 18 DB
|M. Mason
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
TJ. Smith 52 DL
|TJ. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Parodi 13 DB
|N. Parodi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bell 86 DL
|J. Bell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Agim 3 DL
|M. Agim
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bishop 24 DB
|L. Bishop
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Mo. Brown 21 DB
|Mo. Brown
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hyatt 11 WR
|D. Hyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Richardson 6 DL
|G. Richardson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ha. Henry 27 LB
|Ha. Henry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chavis 17 DB
|M. Chavis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ma. Brown 34 DB
|Ma. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Limpert 19 K
|C. Limpert
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hammonds 41 RB
|T. Hammonds
|3
|20.3
|34
|0
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|2
|14.5
|17
|0
|
B. Kern 87 TE
|B. Kern
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
-
12BAYLOR
TCU
29
23
3OT FS1
-
GATECH
UVA
28
33
4th 2:45 FSN
-
SALA
TXSTSM
7
3
2nd 15:00 ESP3
-
CHARLO
UTEP
0
14
1st 0:00 ESPN+
-
STNFRD
COLO
3
7
1st 0:04 PACN
-
ILL
MICHST
0
0
1st 11:27 FS1
-
19WAKE
VATECH
0
0
1st 9:02 ACCN
-
LVILLE
MIAMI
0
0
1st 12:27 ESPN2
-
2LSU
3BAMA
0
0
1st 14:55 CBS
-
USC
ARIZST
0
0
1st 11:07 ABC
-
GAS
TROY
0
7
1st 12:54 ESPN+
-
16KSTATE
TEXAS
7
0
1st 11:02 ESPN
-
UAB
USM
0
0
1st 11:59 NFLN
-
UCONN
20CINCY
0
7
1st 11:31 CBSSN
-
TXSA
ODU
10
20
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
33
35
Final CBSSN
-
BALLST
WMICH
31
35
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
OHIO
24
21
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
CSTCAR
48
7
Final ESPNU
-
TEMPLE
SFLA
17
7
Final ESPN
-
UCF
TULSA
31
34
Final ESPN2
-
WASH
OREGST
19
7
Final FS1
-
4PSU
17MINN
26
31
Final ABC
-
ECU
25SMU
51
59
Final ESPNU
-
WKY
ARK
45
19
Final SECN
-
PURDUE
NWEST
24
22
Final BTN
-
TXTECH
WVU
38
17
Final ESPN2
-
VANDY
10FLA
0
56
Final ESPN
-
MD
1OHIOST
14
73
Final FOX
-
MA
ARMY
7
63
Final CBSSN
-
FSU
BC
38
31
Final ACCN
-
NMEXST
MISS
0
065 O/U
-28.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
18IOWA
13WISC
0
037.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
NTEXAS
LATECH
0
071.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
GAST
LAMON
0
076 O/U
+2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESPN+
-
FIU
FAU
0
059 O/U
-11
Sat 6:00pm STAD
-
UTAHST
FRESNO
0
057.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
SC
0
051 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
WASHST
CAL
0
052 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
MIZZOU
6UGA
0
048 O/U
-18.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LIB
BYU
0
061.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm ESPNU
-
5CLEM
NCST
0
054 O/U
+34
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TENN
UK
0
042 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15ND
DUKE
0
051 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
IOWAST
9OKLA
0
069 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WYO
22BOISE
0
048 O/U
-16
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
SDGST
0
039 O/U
-17
Sat 10:30pm ESPN2
-
SJST
HAWAII
0
078.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
AF
NMEX
0
0
ATSN