Storey leads Western Kentucky past former team Arkansas

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Former Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey led his current team, Western Kentucky, to an easy win over his old one Saturday, 45-19, in the stadium he called home for four years.

Storey, who lost his job as starting quarterback at Arkansas in 2018 and transferred to Western Kentucky (6-4) after the season, went 22 for 32 for 213 yards with a touchdown and he added two more scores on the ground in the rout. Storey led scoring drives of 42, 75, 59, 73 and 68 yards in the first half alone and the Hilltoppers didn't have to punt once until the third quarter.

Arkansas (2-8), which used its third starting quarterback of the season in freshman John Stephen Jones, had only one drive in that stint that went more than eight yards. He and fellow freshman K.J. Jefferson combined to go just 9 of 25 for 87 yards with two interceptions in the game.

Rakeem Boyd's 76-yard touchdown run on the Razorbacks' second series of the game tied the game, 7-7, before Western Kentucky scored the next 31 points. Boyd added another touchdown on an 86-yard run in the fourth quarter and finished with 185 yards on eight carries.

The loss dropped beleaguered Arkansas coach Chad Morris' record to 4-18 with the Razorbacks. They have not won an SEC game in his two seasons and have lost to Colorado State, North Texas, San Jose State and the Hilltoppers in nonconference play.

THE TAKEAWAY

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers are bowl eligible with two games remaining. Western Kentucky has only suffered a regular-season losing record once, last year, since 2010.

Arkansas: Morris' job security will be under more scrutiny than ever as Arkansas is in danger having the two worst seasons in school history in his two years.

UP NEXT

Western Kentucky: Storey and the Hilltoppers travel to Southern Miss next week where a win would almost certainly provide for a postseason berth.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks travel to Baton Rouge to play LSU next week. The Tigers have been ranked each time the teams have met since 2008, including five times in the top 10, where LSU will almost assuredly be at kickoff Saturday, as well.

ARK Razorbacks
- Interception (4 plays, 33 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARK 25
(15:00 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 28 for 3 yards. Penalty on ARK 14-C.Harrell Holding 10 yards enforced at ARK 25. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 20 - ARK 15
(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Jones to ARK 19 for 4 yards (2-D.Key).
+11 YD
2 & 16 - ARK 19
(14:45 - 1st) 9-J.Jones complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 30 for 11 yards.
Int
3 & 5 - ARK 30
(14:00 - 1st) 9-J.Jones incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-A.Kincade at ARK 42. 31-A.Kincade to ARK 42 for no gain.

WKY Hilltoppers
- TD (9 plays, 42 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 42
(13:25 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to ARK 36 for 6 yards (6-G.Richardson2-K.Curl).
No Gain
2 & 4 - WKY 36
(13:00 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
No Gain
3 & 4 - WKY 36
(12:50 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
+5 YD
4 & 4 - WKY 36
(12:42 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to ARK 31 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 31
(12:42 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to ARK 26 for 5 yards (4-J.McClellion).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 26
(12:10 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to ARK 25 for 1 yard (10-B.Pool).
+1 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 25
(11:30 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to ARK 24 for 1 yard (10-B.Pool).
+5 YD
4 & 3 - WKY 24
(10:52 - 1st) 4-T.Storey scrambles to ARK 19 for 5 yards (7-J.Foucha).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 19
(10:15 - 1st) 2-J.Sloan runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:40 - 1st) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.

ARK Razorbacks
- TD (4 plays, 88 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:30 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 16-T.Burks to ARK 12 for 12 yards (52-D.Lowe11-J.Hunter).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 12
(9:30 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 13 for 1 yard (30-C.Davis34-J.Jones).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 13
(9:23 - 1st) 9-J.Jones complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 24 for 11 yards (7-T.Meadows).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 24
(8:45 - 1st) 9-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
+76 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 24
(8:20 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:14 - 1st) 19-C.Limpert extra point is good.

WKY Hilltoppers
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:02 - 1st) 19-C.Limpert kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(8:02 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 25 for no gain (9-G.Brooks).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 25
(8:02 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 36 for 11 yards (4-J.McClellion).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36
(7:30 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 14-G.LaFrance. 14-G.LaFrance to WKY 35 for -1 yard (2-K.Curl).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - WKY 35
(7:00 - 1st) 4-T.Storey scrambles to WKY 42 for 7 yards (10-B.Pool8-D.Harris).
+13 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 42
(6:25 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to ARK 45 for 13 yards (4-J.McClellion6-G.Richardson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 45
(5:45 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 45
(5:20 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to ARK 45 for no gain (10-B.Pool31-G.Morgan).
+22 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 45
(5:09 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to ARK 23 for 22 yards (7-J.Foucha18-M.Mason).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 23
(4:35 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to ARK 17 for 6 yards (9-G.Brooks21-M.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 4 - WKY 17
(3:55 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to ARK 17 for no gain (13-N.Parodi).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 17
(3:15 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to ARK 9 for 8 yards (7-J.Foucha).
+9 YD
1 & 9 - WKY 9
(2:35 - 1st) 4-T.Storey runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:05 - 1st) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:59 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 60 yards from WKY 35. 16-T.Burks to ARK 22 for 17 yards (9-M.Staples28-D.Cain).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 22
(1:59 - 1st) 21-D.Whaley to ARK 24 for 2 yards (10-D.Malone).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 24
(1:53 - 1st) 9-J.Jones to ARK 25 for 1 yard (10-S.Duncan).
+5 YD
3 & 7 - ARK 25
(1:20 - 1st) 9-J.Jones complete to 21-D.Whaley. 21-D.Whaley to ARK 30 for 5 yards (34-J.Jones30-C.Davis).
Punt
4 & 2 - ARK 30
(0:35 - 1st) 42-S.Loy punts 29 yards from ARK 30 out of bounds at the WKY 41.

WKY Hilltoppers
- TD (16 plays, 59 yards, 7:10 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 41
(15:00 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 41
(14:51 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 45 for 4 yards (9-G.Brooks8-D.Harris).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - WKY 45
(14:47 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to ARK 48 for 7 yards (9-G.Brooks).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 48
(14:25 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to ARK 49 for -1 yard (2-K.Curl10-B.Pool).
No Gain
2 & 11 - WKY 49
(13:40 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
+9 YD
3 & 11 - WKY 49
(13:00 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to ARK 40 for 9 yards (8-D.Harris21-M.Brown).
+4 YD
4 & 2 - WKY 40
(12:55 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to ARK 36 for 4 yards (8-D.Harris).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 36
(12:10 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 36
(11:40 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to ARK 32 for 4 yards (3-M.Agim).
No Gain
3 & 6 - WKY 32
(11:36 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Walker.
+7 YD
4 & 6 - WKY 32
(10:55 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to ARK 25 for 7 yards (18-M.Mason).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(10:53 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to ARK 16 for 9 yards (31-G.Morgan).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 16
(10:15 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to ARK 9 for 7 yards (26-M.Smith).
+5 YD
1 & 9 - WKY 9
(9:45 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to ARK 4 for 5 yards (4-J.McClellion2-K.Curl).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 4
(9:05 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to ARK 1 for 3 yards (7-J.Foucha31-G.Morgan).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 1
(8:25 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:50 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:42 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25
(7:42 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 27 for 2 yards (90-J.George15-T.Darden).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ARK 27
(7:42 - 2nd) 9-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
No Gain
3 & 8 - ARK 27
(7:04 - 2nd) 9-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Boyd.
Punt
4 & 8 - ARK 27
(6:57 - 2nd) 42-S.Loy punts 46 yards from ARK 27 Downed at the WKY 27.

WKY Hilltoppers
- TD (2 plays, 73 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 27
(6:52 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 31 for 4 yards (9-G.Brooks).
+69 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 31
(6:40 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:13 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (5 plays, 8 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:02 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 23 for 23 yards (29-B.Bishop).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 23
(6:02 - 2nd) 13-K.Jefferson to ARK 28 for 5 yards (2-D.Key30-C.Davis).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 28
(5:55 - 2nd) 13-K.Jefferson to ARK 35 for 7 yards (2-D.Key36-K.Bailey).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 35
(5:20 - 2nd) 13-K.Jefferson to ARK 31 for -4 yards (34-J.Jones15-T.Darden).
No Gain
2 & 14 - ARK 31
(4:47 - 2nd) 13-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
No Gain
3 & 14 - ARK 31
(4:05 - 2nd) 13-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Whaley.
Punt
4 & 14 - ARK 31
(4:00 - 2nd) 28-R.Bauer punts 37 yards from ARK 31 Downed at the WKY 32.

WKY Hilltoppers
- TD (12 plays, 68 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 32
(3:55 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 35 for 3 yards (8-D.Harris).
No Gain
2 & 7 - WKY 35
(3:43 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
+14 YD
3 & 7 - WKY 35
(3:15 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 49 for 14 yards (24-L.Bishop).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 49
(3:05 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Sloan.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 49
(2:40 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to ARK 44 for 7 yards (2-K.Curl).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - WKY 44
(2:27 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to ARK 40 for 4 yards (10-B.Pool).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 40
(1:45 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to ARK 40 for no gain (86-J.Bell).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 40
(1:20 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to ARK 41 for -1 yard (24-L.Bishop).
+10 YD
3 & 11 - WKY 41
(1:09 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to ARK 31 for 10 yards (26-M.Smith21-M.Brown).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - WKY 31
(1:01 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to ARK 27 for 4 yards (2-K.Curl86-J.Bell).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 27
(0:49 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to ARK 1 for 26 yards (7-J.Foucha).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - WKY 1
(0:28 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:22 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:19 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 55 yards from WKY 35. 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 14 for 4 yards (46-C.Munson).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 14
(0:19 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 12 for -2 yards (10-D.Malone).

WKY Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:12 - 2nd) 19-C.Limpert kicks 44 yards from ARK 35 to the WKY 21 downed by 2-J.Sloan to WKY 21 for no gain.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 21
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 23 for 2 yards (18-M.Mason).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 23
(14:55 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 28 for 5 yards (52-T.Smith10-B.Pool).
No Gain
3 & 3 - WKY 28
(14:40 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 28 for no gain (26-M.Smith).
Punt
4 & 3 - WKY 28
(13:55 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 59 yards from WKY 28. 16-T.Burks to ARK 31 for 18 yards (2-D.Key).

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 31
(13:17 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARK 31
(12:59 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
No Gain
3 & 10 - ARK 31
(12:54 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Boyd.
Punt
4 & 10 - ARK 31
(12:47 - 3rd) 28-R.Bauer punts 37 yards from ARK 31 to WKY 32 fair catch by 24-R.Cray.

WKY Hilltoppers
- FG (6 plays, 67 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 32
(12:38 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 38 for 6 yards (2-K.Curl).
+39 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 38
(12:31 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to ARK 23 for 39 yards (26-M.Smith).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 23
(12:05 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to ARK 1 for 22 yards (21-M.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 1 - WKY 1
(11:35 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to ARK 1 for no gain (8-D.Harris).
No Gain
2 & 1 - WKY 1
(11:05 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
No Gain
3 & 1 - WKY 1
(10:27 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to ARK 1 for no gain (11-D.Hyatt18-M.Mason).
Field Goal
4 & 1 - WKY 1
(10:21 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson 19 yards Field Goal is Good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Downs (14 plays, 38 yards, 5:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:40 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 64 yards from WKY 35. 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 35 for 34 yards (9-M.Staples).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 35
(9:38 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 36 for 1 yard (31-A.Kincade36-K.Bailey).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 36
(9:38 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 44 for 8 yards (30-C.Davis36-K.Bailey).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - ARK 44
(8:46 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 46 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 46
(8:10 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 46
(7:35 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to WKY 48 for 6 yards (10-D.Malone31-A.Kincade).
+17 YD
3 & 4 - ARK 48
(7:26 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson to WKY 31 for 17 yards (31-A.Kincade36-K.Bailey).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 31
(7:00 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to WKY 26 for 5 yards (27-O.Alexander).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 26
(6:24 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson to WKY 21 for 5 yards (50-R.Barber36-K.Bailey).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARK 21
(5:53 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 1-K.Jefferson Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WKY 21.
Penalty
1 & 15 - ARK 26
(5:11 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks runs 26 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ARK 76-M.Cunningham Holding 10 yards enforced at WKY 26. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 25 - ARK 36
(5:11 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson to WKY 31 for 5 yards (50-R.Barber2-D.Key).
Sack
2 & 20 - ARK 31
(5:05 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson sacked at WKY 40 for -9 yards (50-R.Barber).
+13 YD
3 & 29 - ARK 40
(4:40 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to WKY 27 for 13 yards (31-A.Kincade).
No Gain
4 & 16 - ARK 27
(4:00 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Punt (9 plays, 23 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 27
(2:51 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 35 for 8 yards (10-B.Pool21-M.Brown).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 35
(2:47 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 39 for 4 yards (52-T.Smith).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 39
(2:15 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 45 for 6 yards (86-J.Bell).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 45
(1:40 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 48 for 3 yards (10-B.Pool).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 48
(0:56 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to ARK 49 for 3 yards (13-N.Parodi).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 49
(0:20 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to ARK 49 for no gain (3-M.Agim).
No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 49
(15:00 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to ARK 49 for no gain (52-T.Smith31-G.Morgan).
+4 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 49
(14:28 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to ARK 45 for 4 yards (18-M.Mason).
Penalty
4 & 6 - WKY 45
(13:50 - 4th) Penalty on WKY 4-T.Storey Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ARK 45.
Punt
4 & 11 - WKY 50
(13:01 - 4th) 47-J.Haggerty punts 36 yards from ARK 50 to ARK 14 fair catch by 16-T.Burks.

ARK Razorbacks
- TD (2 plays, 86 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 14
(13:01 - 4th) 16-T.Burks incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Harrell.
+86 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 14
(12:39 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd runs 86 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(12:35 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert extra point is no good.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:21 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert kicks 65 yards from ARK 35. 14-G.LaFrance to WKY 12 for 12 yards (15-S.Blair).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 12
(12:21 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 16 for 4 yards (1-J.Catalon).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 16
(12:17 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 22 for 6 yards (8-D.Harris2-K.Curl).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 22
(12:10 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 27 for 5 yards (1-J.Catalon2-K.Curl).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 27
(11:44 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 30 for 3 yards (27-H.Henry).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 30
(11:10 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to WKY 31 for 1 yard (2-K.Curl).
Punt
4 & 1 - WKY 31
(10:30 - 4th) 47-J.Haggerty punts 49 yards from WKY 31 Downed at the ARK 20.

ARK Razorbacks
- Interception (3 plays, 78 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 20
(9:44 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 20 for no gain (30-C.Davis2-D.Key).
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARK 20
(9:31 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 20 for no gain (36-K.Bailey).
Int
3 & 10 - ARK 20
(9:00 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-D.Key at ARK 25. 2-D.Key runs 25 yards for a touchdown.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Fumble (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:30 - 4th) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
Kickoff
(8:20 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 46 yards from WKY 35. 87-B.Kern to ARK 30 for 11 yards (17-C.Jackson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 30
(8:20 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 38 for 8 yards (15-T.Darden).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 38
(8:15 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 41 for 3 yards (24-R.Cray).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 41
(7:30 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to WKY 39 for 20 yards (24-R.Cray).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 39
(6:58 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 39
(6:25 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Harrell.
+29 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 39
(6:19 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to WKY 10 for 29 yards (2-D.Key). Penalty on WKY 2-D.Key Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at WKY 10.
+3 YD
1 & 5 - WKY 5
(6:12 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson to WKY 2 for 3 yards (30-C.Davis).
No Gain
2 & 2 - WKY 2
(5:50 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson to WKY 2 for no gain (31-A.Kincade10-D.Malone).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 2
(5:30 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(4:48 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete.

ARK Razorbacks

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:44 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert kicks 18 yards from ARK 35 to the WKY 47 downed by 11-L.Jackson to WKY 47 for no gain.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 47
(4:44 - 4th) 35-K.McClendon to WKY 48 for 1 yard (31-G.Morgan).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 48
(4:44 - 4th) 35-K.McClendon to ARK 43 for 9 yards (31-G.Morgan1-J.Catalon).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 43
(4:07 - 4th) 25-J.Samuel to ARK 40 for 3 yards (16-M.Chavis1-J.Catalon).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 40
(3:35 - 4th) 25-J.Samuel to ARK 34 for 6 yards (31-G.Morgan26-M.Smith).
Penalty
3 & 1 - ARK 34
(2:59 - 4th) 35-K.McClendon to ARK 34 for no gain (31-G.Morgan). Penalty on WKY 71-G.Nickelson Holding 10 yards enforced at ARK 34. No Play.
+16 YD
3 & 11 - ARK 44
(2:22 - 4th) 12-D.Shanley to ARK 28 for 16 yards (1-J.Catalon).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 28
(2:21 - 4th) 25-J.Samuel to ARK 23 FUMBLES (1-J.Catalon). 26-M.Smith to ARK 23 for no gain.

ARK Razorbacks

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 23
(1:48 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARK 23
(1:38 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - ARK 23
(1:31 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 41-T.Hammonds. 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 30 for 7 yards (28-G.Appleberry12-A.Brathwaite).
+5 YD
4 & 3 - ARK 30
(1:21 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 35 for 5 yards (29-B.Bishop).
Sack
1 & 10 - ARK 35
(0:36 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 25 for -10 yards (11-J.Hunter).
+15 YD
2 & 20 - ARK 25
(0:32 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 40 for 15 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:44
1-K.Jefferson incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
45
19
Touchdown 4:48
1-K.Jefferson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
03:32
pos
45
19
Point After TD 8:20
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
13
Touchdown 8:30
1-K.Jefferson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-D.Key at ARK 25. 2-D.Key runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
44
13
Missed Point After Touchdown 12:21
19-C.Limpert extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
38
13
Touchdown 12:35
5-R.Boyd runs 86 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
86
yds
00:26
pos
38
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 9:40
46-C.Munson 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
67
yds
02:17
pos
38
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:19
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
7
Touchdown 0:22
5-G.Walker runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
68
yds
03:33
pos
34
7
Point After TD 6:02
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 6:13
4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
73
yds
00:39
pos
27
7
Point After TD 7:42
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 7:50
4-T.Storey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
16
plays
59
yds
07:10
pos
20
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:59
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 2:05
4-T.Storey runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
05:57
pos
13
7
Point After TD 8:02
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:14
5-R.Boyd runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
88
yds
01:16
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:30
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:40
2-J.Sloan runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
42
yds
03:45
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 12
Rushing 12 8
Passing 11 3
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 9-18 4-12
4th Down Conv 5-5 1-2
Total Net Yards 478 321
Total Plays 79 54
Avg Gain 6.1 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 265 253
Rush Attempts 47 28
Avg Rush Yards 5.6 9.0
Net Yards Passing 213 68
Comp. - Att. 22-32 9-26
Yards Per Pass 6.7 2.6
Penalties - Yards 3-20 3-25
Touchdowns 6 3
Rushing TDs 4 3
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 3-48.0 4-37.3
Return Yards 37 119
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-18
Kickoffs - Returns 1-12 6-101
Int. - Returns 2-25 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
W. Kentucky 6-4 14213745
Arkansas 2-8 7001219
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, Arkansas
 213 PASS YDS 68
265 RUSH YDS 253
478 TOTAL YDS 321
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 213 1 0 135.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 213 1 0 135.0
T. Storey 22/32 213 1 0
S. Duncan 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 5 0 0 142.0
S. Duncan 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 129 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 129 1
G. Walker 23 129 1 39
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 77 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 77 2
T. Storey 17 77 2 22
J. Sloan 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 1
J. Sloan 1 19 1 19
D. Shanley 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
D. Shanley 1 16 0 16
J. Samuel 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
J. Samuel 3 14 0 6
K. McClendon 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
K. McClendon 2 10 0 9
S. Duncan 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
S. Duncan 0 0 0 5
J. Pearson 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Pearson 0 0 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Pearson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 120 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 120 1
J. Pearson 10 120 1 69
L. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 73 0
L. Jackson 7 73 0 26
J. Simon 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
J. Simon 2 22 0 22
J. Sloan 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Sloan 1 0 0 0
G. LaFrance 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
G. LaFrance 1 -1 0 -1
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
G. Walker 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Key 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
D. Key 4-2 0.0 1
C. Davis 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
C. Davis 4-2 0.0 0
A. Kincade 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
A. Kincade 4-1 0.0 1
R. Barber 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
R. Barber 3-0 1.0 0
D. Malone 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Malone 3-1 0.0 0
R. Cray 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Cray 2-0 0.0 0
K. Bailey 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
K. Bailey 2-5 0.0 0
J. Jones 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Jones 2-1 0.0 0
B. Bishop 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Bishop 1-0 0.0 0
T. Darden 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Darden 1-2 0.0 0
J. Hunter 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Hunter 1-0 1.0 0
J. George 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. George 1-0 0.0 0
O. Alexander 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
G. Appleberry Jr. 28 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Appleberry Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
T. Meadows 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Meadows 1-0 0.0 0
S. Duncan 10 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Duncan 1-0 0.0 0
A. Brathwaite Jr. 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Brathwaite Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Munson 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
C. Munson 1/1 19 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Haggerty 47 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 48.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 48.0 1
J. Haggerty 3 48.0 1 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
L. Jackson 1 0.0 0 0
J. Sloan 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Sloan 1 0.0 0 0
G. LaFrance 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
G. LaFrance 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Jefferson 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 60 0 1 60.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 60 0 1 60.3
K. Jefferson 6/15 60 0 1
Jo. Jones 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
30% 27 0 1 32.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
30% 27 0 1 32.7
Jo. Jones 3/10 27 0 1
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Burks 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 185 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 185 2
R. Boyd 8 185 2 86
K. Jefferson 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 32 1
K. Jefferson 16 32 1 17
T. Hammonds 41 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 29 0
T. Hammonds 1 29 0 29
Jo. Jones 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
Jo. Jones 2 5 0 4
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Whaley 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
T. Burks 5 59 0 20
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
M. Woods 2 16 0 11
T. Hammonds 41 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Hammonds 1 7 0 7
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Whaley 1 5 0 5
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Boyd 0 0 0 0
C. Harrell 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Harrell 0 0 0 0
G. Gunter 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Gunter 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Pool 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
B. Pool 7-2 0.0 0
K. Curl 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
K. Curl 6-4 0.0 0
J. Foucha 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Foucha 5-0 0.0 0
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
G. Brooks Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
D. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Harris 5-2 0.0 0
M. Smith 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Smith 4-1 0.0 0
G. Morgan 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
G. Morgan 4-3 0.0 0
J. McClellion 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. McClellion 4-0 0.0 0
J. Catalon 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Catalon 4-2 0.0 0
M. Mason 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Mason 3-2 0.0 0
TJ. Smith 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
TJ. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
N. Parodi 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Parodi 2-0 0.0 0
J. Bell 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Bell 2-1 0.0 0
M. Agim 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Agim 2-0 0.0 0
L. Bishop 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Bishop 2-0 0.0 0
Mo. Brown 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
Mo. Brown 1-4 0.0 0
D. Hyatt 11 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hyatt 1-0 0.0 0
G. Richardson 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Richardson 1-1 0.0 0
Ha. Henry 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ha. Henry 1-0 0.0 0
M. Chavis 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Chavis 1-0 0.0 0
Ma. Brown 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Ma. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/2
C. Limpert 0/0 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Loy 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 37.5 0
S. Loy 2 37.5 0 46
R. Bauer 28 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 37.0 0
R. Bauer 2 37.0 0 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Hammonds 41 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 34 0
T. Hammonds 3 20.3 34 0
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 17 0
T. Burks 2 14.5 17 0
B. Kern 87 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
B. Kern 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
T. Burks 1 18.0 18 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 ARK 42 3:45 9 42 TD
8:02 WKY 25 5:57 12 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WKY 41 7:10 16 59 TD
6:52 WKY 27 0:39 2 73 TD
3:55 WKY 32 3:33 12 68 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:12 WKY 21 0:00 3 7 Punt
12:38 WKY 32 2:17 6 67 FG
2:51 WKY 27 2:31 9 23 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:21 WKY 12 1:51 5 19 Punt
4:44 WKY 47 2:23 7 30 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARK 25 1:00 4 33 INT
9:30 ARK 12 1:16 4 88 TD
1:59 ARK 22 1:24 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:42 ARK 25 0:45 3 2 Punt
6:02 ARK 23 2:02 5 8 Punt
0:19 ARK 14 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:17 ARK 31 0:30 3 0 Punt
9:40 ARK 35 5:40 14 38 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 ARK 14 0:26 2 86 TD
9:44 ARK 20 0:44 3 78 INT
8:20 ARK 30 3:32 9 70 TD
1:48 ARK 23 1:16 6 17
